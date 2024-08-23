Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (2024)

>> US Route 87 >> Texas >> News Reports

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:34 | 38 views | COMMENT | Bing

People Hurt in Lubbock Auto Accident on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road LUBBOCK, TX (July 18, 2024) - Tuesday morning, a crippling two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road injured two ... > react

Open the Full Article - Posted 3 weeks ago