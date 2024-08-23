Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (2024)

Latest US 87 Texas News Reports

  • Local environmental nonprofit joins with TxDOT to beautify Texas highways
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 7 views
    • Aug11,20241:03pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (3) 87

    SAN ANTONIO - A local nonprofit organization looking to improve the local environment hosted an adopt-a-highway event this weekend.On Sunday, Dr. Shri. Nanasahe ... Read More

  • FM 41 crossover at US 87 reopening to traffic
    • Texas
    • Fm 1485 Rd
    • source: Bing
    • 0 view
    • Aug06,20243:06pm

    Portable message boards alerting drivers to the new traffic conditions have also been staged along US 87 and FM 41 ... Read More

  • DPS responding to two-vehicle crash south of Woodrow Rd.
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 36 views
    • Jul16,202407:35am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (4) 87

    LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87, just south of Woodrow Rd. Troopers were called to the crash just after 9 o'clock Tuesday morning. Read More

  • Lubbock convenience store hopes customers trickle back in with FM 41 crossover reopening to traffic
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 8 views
    • Aug07,20244:05pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (5) 87

    Bernards convenience store has struggled with business since October 2021, when theconstruction at US Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 41 began. The construction blocked off the normal entrance to ... Read More

  • Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after Howard County crash
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 6 views
    • Jul26,202409:08am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (6) 87

    according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. On July 25, at 9:22 PM, a collision occurred on US 87 near Mile Marker 374 in Howard County. The release further stated that ... Read More

  • Good Samaritan helps free woman trapped in submerged car
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 5 views
    • Jul24,20247:49pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (7) 87

    ORANGE, Texas - A woman is alive today thanks to the actions of police, a good Samaritan and some quick thinking from two children. Epifanio Munguia says he was driving along the 500 block of Highway ... Read More

  • FM 41 crossover at US 87 reopening to traffic
    • Texas
    • Fm-744
    • source: Bing
    • 5 views
    • Aug06,20242:42pm

    Portable message boards alerting drivers to the new traffic conditions have also been staged along US 87 and FM 41 ... Read More

  • 2 seriously injured in crash south of Woodrow Rd.
    • Texas
    • Lubbock
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 4 views
    • Jul16,202407:35am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (8) 87

    LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87, just south of Woodrow Rd. Officials said troopers were called to the crash just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Read More

  • Howard County crash results in one death, Big Spring man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 5 views
    • Jul26,202411:00am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (9) 87

    A fatal Thursday night crash in Howard County resulted in one person's death and another person's arrest. According to the Texas Department of Public Saftey, the crash occurred at 9:22 p.m. on ... Read More

  • Texas Department of Public Safety honors fallen trooper with boat dedication ceremony
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 7 views
    • Jul26,202408:00am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (10) 87

    The Texas Department of Public Safety held a boat dedication ceremony to honor fallen Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick on July 26. Read More

  • State Route 87 opens northeast of Fountain Hills after Sand Stone Fire caused dayslong closure
    • Texas
    • Eden
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 7 views
    • Jul31,202411:30pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (11) 87

    PHOENIX - A stretch of State Route 87 that had been closed for days due to the Sand Stone ... The road, also known as the Beeline Highway, was off limits from SR 188 to Bush Highway on the route from ... Read More

  • CAR UNDER WATER| Drivers show progress of car stuck on highway in flash flood
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 4 views
    • Jul25,202411:30am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (12) 87

    Several motorists sent us pictures and video showing the progress of a small vehicle succumbing to flash flood waters on NPID and Leopard Street on Thursday morning. Read More

  • State emergency response resources activated ahead of flash flooding threat
    • Texas
    • Mason
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 5 views
    • Jul24,202405:49am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (13) 87

    Texas emergency response resources were activated Tuesday ahead of expected flash flooding conditions as storms and heavy rainfall move across the state throughout the rest of the week. Read More

  • Lubbock convenience store still slow as overpass project remains abandoned
    • Texas
    • Lubbock
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 4 views
    • Jul22,20243:23pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (14) 87

    Bernard's convenience store on Highway 87 remains empty as the overpass project near Highway 87 and FM 41 is still unfinished. Herrlinda Thrash and her husband bought the store before the construction ... Read More

  • Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX]
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 38 views
    • Jul18,202404:34am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (15) 87

    People Hurt in Lubbock Auto Accident on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road LUBBOCK, TX (July 18, 2024) - Tuesday morning, a crippling two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road injured two ... Read More

  • Amarillo man killed in motorcycle wreck south of Sanford Tuesday
    • Texas
    • Amarillo
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 2 views
    • Jul30,20241:33pm

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (16) 87

    The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that an Amarillo man was killed in a motorcycle wreck south of Sanford in Hutchinson County on Tuesday morning. Read More

  • Victoria Regional Airport embarks on major upgrades to accommodate growing passenger traffic
    • Texas
    • Victoria
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 7 views
    • Jul24,202403:01am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (17) 87

    The Victoria Regional Airport is set to undertake major capital improvement projects as the airport seeks to keep up with a growing number of frequent passengers. Read More

  • 2 seriously injured in crash south of Woodrow Rd.
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 6 views
    • Jul16,202411:20am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (18) 87

    LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87, just south of Woodrow Rd. Officials said troopers were called to the crash just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Read More

  • Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX]
    • Texas
    • US 87
    • source: Bing
    • 4 views
    • Jul18,202404:34am

    Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (19) 87

    People Hurt in Lubbock Auto Accident on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road LUBBOCK, TX (July 18, 2024) - Tuesday morning, a crippling two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road injured two ... Read More

