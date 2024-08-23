Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX] (2024)

>> US Route 87 >> Texas >> News Reports
Latest US 87 Texas News Reports
Local environmental nonprofit joins with TxDOT to beautify Texas highways
FM 41 crossover at US 87 reopening to traffic
DPS responding to two-vehicle crash south of Woodrow Rd.
Lubbock convenience store hopes customers trickle back in with FM 41 crossover reopening to traffic
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after Howard County crash
Good Samaritan helps free woman trapped in submerged car
FM 41 crossover at US 87 reopening to traffic
2 seriously injured in crash south of Woodrow Rd.
Howard County crash results in one death, Big Spring man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter
Texas Department of Public Safety honors fallen trooper with boat dedication ceremony
State Route 87 opens northeast of Fountain Hills after Sand Stone Fire caused dayslong closure
CAR UNDER WATER| Drivers show progress of car stuck on highway in flash flood
State emergency response resources activated ahead of flash flooding threat
Lubbock convenience store still slow as overpass project remains abandoned
Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX]
Amarillo man killed in motorcycle wreck south of Sanford Tuesday
Victoria Regional Airport embarks on major upgrades to accommodate growing passenger traffic
2 seriously injured in crash south of Woodrow Rd.
Crippling Two-Vehicle Crash on US Highway 87 near Woodrow Road Injures 2 [Lubbock, TX]
