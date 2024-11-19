Crispy Breaded Pork Chops (Baked) (2024)

Crispy Baked breaded pork chops are tender and juicy inside with a yummy crunchy coating.
With just a handful of ingredients, these chops are really easy to make! Simply coat the pork chops in an Italian bread crumb mixture, quickly brown them in a pan and bake until the crust is golden.
Perfect Pork Chops
We LOVE these old fashioned pork chops because they’re tender and juicy but so easy to make!
To make pork chops juicy you really want to ensure they aren’t overcooked. Like pork tenderloin, center loin chops are very lean and can dry out if overcooked.
To ensure the crust is crispy is to quickly brown them on the stove first. This not only ensures the crust is crispy, but the brown bits are flavorful. These are finished in the oven to keep them juicy.
Ingredients
Bread Crumbs I use seasoned breadcrumbs for this recipe because they’re already salted and flavored. If you’re using plain, homemade breadcrumbs or Panko breadcrumbs, be sure to add some Italian seasoning and salt & pepper to them.
Pork Chops This recipe uses lean boneless center loin chops about 1″ thick. You can use any chop you’d like but keep in mind different types of chops will have different cook times. Thinner chops will cook faster.
Eggs & Flour These ingredients help the crumbs stick to the pork. Season the flour with a bit of salt or seasoned salt.
How To Make Breaded Pork Chops
To get the breading to stick to the chops, they will be quickly dredged in flour and then dipped in egg. The flour egg mixture really helps the bread crumbs stick!
- Dab the pork chops with a paper towel to absorb the extra moisture. (This also helps the egg mixture to stick.)
- Dredge in flour and then dip in egg. Add a pork chop to the breadcrumb mixture and gently press the crumbs so they stick.
- Brown the pork chops in a skillet to crisp the crumbs, and then bake them until tender.
How Long To Bake
When chops are browned and crispy on the outside, they are ready for the oven!
- Place chops evenly on a parchment-lined tray and bake. No need to turn them over.
- Bake 3/4″ chops (that have been browned) at 425°F for about 12-14 minutes.
- Use a meat thermometer to test for doneness. Breaded pork chops should register at 145°F.
How to Tell When Pork Chops are Done
Use a meat thermometer! They are not expensive, the investment is anywhere between $10-20 and it will ensure you cook meats to perfection every time. Money well spent!
Pork chops are cooked when they are 145°F, I usually take them out of the oven a few degrees sooner and let them rest a few minutes as the temperature will continue to rise as they rest.
A little bit of pink inside is totally ok, (in fact it’s encouraged if you want juicy chops)!
What To Serve With…
Breaded pork chops are such a universal entrée, they can go with nearly any kind of side dish!
Veggies: Homemade creamed corn, steamed beans or broccoli,
Potatoes: Mashed or scalloped potatoes, boiled baby potatoes smashed with a bit of butter and fresh dill.
Salads: A fresh and simple tossed salad or even an Italian salad is a favorite with any meal.
How To Reheat
Reheating breaded pork chops is easy! Keep them in the refrigerator until ready to reheat.
- Oven Place them on a greased baking sheet and warm them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees
- Microwave They can be reheated in the microwave but they will stay crispier on the outside if they are reheated in the oven.
Either way, be sure to season with a dash of salt and pepper before serving!
Perfect Pork
- Honey Glazed Mushroom Pork Chops – 30 min meal
- Balsamic Pork Loin – sheet pan meal
- Grilled Pork Chops – very juicy
- Instant Pot Pork Chops – so tender
- Instant Pot Pulled Pork – favorite
- Stuffed Pork Chops – with mushroom sauce
Crispy Breaded Pork Chops (Baked)
This juicy breaded pork chops recipe is quick and easy to prepare!
Prep Time 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time 17 minutes minutes
Total Time 26 minutes minutes
Servings 4 servings
Author Holly Nilsson
Equipment
Ingredients
- 4 pork chops boneless center loin, 1" thick
- 1 egg whisked
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or as needed
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a shallow bowl combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and salt and black pepper.
Season flour on a shallow plate with salt to taste. In another shallow bowl add the whisked egg.
Dab the pork chops dry with a paper towel and lightly dredge in flour. Dip the pork chop into the egg, making sure to coat all sides. Dip the pork chop into the bread crumb mixture.
Heat olive oil In a frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops for 1 minute per side.
Add to the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 12-14 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 145°F. Do not overbake.
Rest 5 minutes before serving.
Notes
If substituting plain or Panko breadcrumbs in this recipe,add some Italian seasoning and salt & pepper to them.
This recipe uses lean boneless center loin chops about 1" thick. You can use any chop you'd like but keep in mind different types of chops will have different cook times. Thinner chops will cook faster.
Use a meat thermometer to ensure the pork chops aren't overcooked. We serve chops at 145°F, I usually take them out of the oven a few degrees sooner and let them rest a few minutes as the temperature will continue to rise as they rest.
A little bit of pink inside is totally ok, (in fact it's encouraged if you want juicy chops)!
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1pork chop | Calories: 325 | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 133mg | Sodium: 319mg | Potassium: 559mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 110IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 2mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
