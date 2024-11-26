Crispy Oven Baked Hot Wings Without Flour (2024)

4.84 from 6 votes Made without flour, these oven baked hot wings with buffalo sauce taste just like the traditional fried recipe without all the grease. And since they're not breaded, anyone on a gluten-free diet can eat them, too. Jump to Recipe

Are you hosting a party and want to impress your guests with something special? Try these crispy oven baked hot wings in buffalo sauce. They’re easy to make and taste delicious. And there’s no messy frying required.

If you’re like me, you love hot wings. Especially at football parties!

But frying them is a pain.

And they can often be greasy.

Not to mention full of fat and extra calories.

This recipe for crispy baked buffalo wings solves all those problems – and they’re just as delicious as the fried version!

Plus, these no fry buffalo wings are made without flour, so they’re naturally gluten-free (in case that’s important to you or some of your friends).

Which makes them the perfect addition to your Super Bowl party menu, or any other get-together where you’re serving finger foods.

Ingredients

Here’s your shopping list:

chicken – 3 pounds chicken wings

– 3 pounds chicken wings dairy – ½ cup (1 stick) butter

– ½ cup (1 stick) butter hot sauce – ½ cup Frank’s RedHot wings buffalo sauce (or other similar wing sauce), ½ teaspoon Tabasco. Frank’s isn’t very spicy so the Tabasco adds some extra heat.

– ½ cup Frank’s RedHot wings buffalo sauce (or other similar wing sauce), ½ teaspoon Tabasco. Frank’s isn’t very spicy so the Tabasco adds some extra heat. spices – 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon garlic powder

– 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon garlic powder seasoning – 1 to 2 teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper

Substitutions

For milder wings, get Frank’s RedHot wings mild buffalo sauce and eliminate the Tabasco sauce.

To make extra spicy wings, increase the Tabasco sauce to 1 teaspoon (or to taste).

For extra crispy wings, some people like to add 1 teaspoon baking powder to the salt when tossing the wings.

How to make crispy oven baked hot wings

Prep work

If you bought wings that are not separated, cut them at the joints and discard the tips.

Pre-heat the oven to 400℉.

To make clean up easier, line a baking sheet with foil. When the wings are done, just throw the foil out and your baking sheet will be much easier to wash.

How to make baked buffalo wings

To prevent the wings from sitting in fat while they are cooking, you’ll need to put them on top of a wire rack.

Place it on top of the baking sheet so the wings won’t be touching the bottom.

In a large bowl, toss the wings in 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt. This will help wick moisture from the skin while they’re baking, resulting in crispier wings.

Some people swear that adding a teaspoon of baking powder to this mixture creates extra-crispiness. I don’t like the flavor or texture of the wings cooked this way. But it may not bother you, so you may want to give this a try.

Spread the wings out with the skin side up on the wire rack. They can be close together but you don’t want them to be overlapping.

Some people like to start with the wings skin side down, and then flip them over half way through baking.

I find this is extra work and doesn’t result in much difference in the finished product. So I don’t bother.

Mix 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper together in a small bowl.

Sprinkle the seasoning over the top of the wings.

Bake at 400℉ for 45 to 50 minutes, until the skin is golden brown.

This may seem like a high temperature for a long period of time. But chicken wings have a lot of fat in them, so don’t worry about them being over done and dried out.

Remove the wings from the oven.

Make the hot sauce

In a large frying pan, melt ½ cup (1 stick) of butter with ½ teaspoon garlic powder over medium heat. You’ll need to fit all of the wings into this pan so make sure it is big enough.

Mix in ½ cup Frank’s RedHot wings buffalo sauce and ½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce (or other hot sauce).

Since Frank’s buffalo sauce isn’t very spicy, the Tabasco sauce adds some extra heat.

If you prefer your wings on the milder side, you can eliminate it.

Of if you prefer them extra spicy, increase the Tabasco to 1 teaspoon. Or more, depending on how hot you want the wings to be.

Cook until heated through.

Add the wings and toss until coated.

How to serve hot wings

The traditional way to serve Buffalo wings is with ranch or blue cheese dressing, along with celery sticks and sliced carrots.

Both the dressing and the vegetables help to curb the heat of the wings, especially if you went for the extra spicy version.

Frequently asked questions

How long to bake buffalo wings? Buffalo wings should be baked for 45 to 50 minutes until the chicken is soft and the skin is crispy. What temperature to bake buffalo wings? Buffalo wings should be baked at 400 degrees F to get the skin crispy. Are baked buffalo wings healthy? Relatively speaking, yes. Chicken wings (and especially the skin) have a lot of fat in them so none of them are completely healthy. But baked buffalo wings generally have fewer calories and less fat than their fried counterparts.

Other baked chicken wing recipes you might like

Easy baked sticky Chinese chicken wings

Oyster sauce baked chicken wings

Marinated spiced chicken wings

Soy ginger garlic baked chicken wings

Crispy Oven Baked Hot Wings Without Flour 4.84 from 6 votes Servings: 6 servings Prep 5 minutes mins Cook 45 minutes mins See Also Burrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und GuacamoleSausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage!Crock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To MakeOne Pot Pasta With Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom Total 50 minutes mins Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Ingredients 3 pounds chicken wings , separated at the joints and tips removed

1 to 2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon black papper

½ cup butter

½ cup Frank's RedHot Wings buffalo sauce

½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder Equipment large bowl

Baking sheet

wire baking rack

measuring cups and spoons

frying pan Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl, toss the wings with 2 teaspoons of salt.

Spread the wings out over a wire rack on a baking sheet.

Mix the cayenne pepper, paprika and black pepper in a small bowl. Then sprinkle it over the wings.

Bake at 400°F for 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven. Make the buffalo sauce Melt the butter with the garlic powder in a large frying over medium heat.

Stir in the hot sauce and Tabasco. Cook until heated through.

Add the wings to the frying pan and toss to coat with buffalo sauce.

Serve with blue cheese or ranch dip. Notes The salt is what removes the excess moisture from the skin making it crispy.

Some people like to include 1 teaspoon of baking powder with the salt to help with the crispiness.

Frank’s Buffalo sauce is not very spicy, so the Tabasco sauce adds some extra heat. You can omit if you want mild wings, or increase it for extra spicy wings. Nutrition Facts Crispy Oven Baked Hot Wings Without Flour Serving Size 0.5 pounds Amount per Serving Calories 412 % Daily Value* Fat 35 g 54 % Saturated Fat 15 g 94 % Trans Fat 1 g See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli Polyunsaturated Fat 5 g Monounsaturated Fat 12 g Cholesterol 135 mg 45 % Sodium 1141 mg 50 % Potassium 236 mg 7 % Carbohydrates 1 g % Fiber 1 g 4 % Sugar 1 g 1 % Protein 23 g 46 % Vitamin A 850 IU 17 % Vitamin C 17 mg 21 % Calcium 22 mg 2 % Iron 1 mg 6 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Nutrition values are estimates only, using online calculators. Please verify using your own data. authorAuthor: Wanda Simone courseCourse: Appetizer cuisineCuisine: American Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Have comments or questions about our crispy oven baked hot wings recipe? Tell us in the section below.