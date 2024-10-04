Crossword Answers, Crossword Solver (2024)

Everything You Need to Know About Crossword Clues
If you’re new to the Crossword puzzle game world and you are wondering what a Crossword clue is, we're here to help. First of all, welcome aboard! Once you’ve skimmed over the crossword board, the crossword clues are where you will need to land to begin your crossword challenge! The crossword clues are made up of a series of clues, which are usually according to a crossword theme that will directly, or indirectly provide you with the answers to plug into your crossword puzzle board. Though the clues may appear simple and short, they are far from easy to decode. These cryptic codes can even be a challenge for a crossword expert, which is a part of what makes the game so appealing and stimulating!
Answers Vs. Clues
All the clues you were able to unscramble in your crossword game result in one word answers which you plug into your crossword grid. Naturally, the game is complete when you have solved all the clues and filled in all the empty white cells with letters and words of any length. Though, even rookies have trouble solving all of the crossword clues in their game. The good news is, when you can’t resolve a clue, you can plug in the clue into the crossword clue solver tab and scroll through all your potential options outlined in the rich clue lists. You can even click on the words for dictionary definitions. Talk about education! Of course, if you already have some answers entered into the board you’ll have a much easier time narrowing down which answer is a match for your game.
Alternatively, you can enter the answer you already have at hand into the Crossword puzzle answer tab, which will then generate crossword clues. Whichever tab you choose, just know this: answers and options await you!
When You Need a Clue Finder Tool
Find all the Clues Available for Common Answers
- Find all the clues for which the answer is COMPLETE
All you need to do in order to review all the clues connected to the answer complete is, plug in the complete word into the search bar and just like that, you’ll have a massive list of clues. The word ‘complete’ alone gives you one hundred, yes one hundred clues like, ‘Perfect over,’ ‘finished, entire (8),’ ‘Absolute (8),’ and 97 more clues!
- Get a list of clues solved by THESAURUS
When you plug in the answer: Thesaurus, you get clues like, ‘Ruth uses a new reference book (9),’ ‘Alternative word source? (9),’ ‘Hats sure start up differently in the dictionary,’ plus over 90 more clues that lead to the answer Thesaurus!
Crossword puzzle solver at your service!
Improve your Performance by Learning Crosswordese
Then, you have all those short word answers that solve a plethora of clues, we’re talking hundreds of clues here in merely three letters. This is major.
Top 3 Crosswordese
Crosswordese #1: ALI
For example, the answer ALI leads to hundreds of clues like
- Baba in a cave
- "Aladin" prince
- Boxing legend
Tell us you would have guessed that!
Crosswordese #2: ERA
Three mere letters solving hundreds of clues, just like that. ERA can answer the clue,
- Time in history
- Constitutional proposal first introduced in Cong. in 1923
- #MeToo___
and hundreds more!
Crosswordese #3: FUN
The last example we’re going to give you, because we all know, ‘three times a charm,’ is the three-letter answer, FUN. How about that for a little play? The answer fun can be used to answer clues like
- Disneyland experience
- Kicks
- "Girls Just Want to Have ___"
and yes, you guessed it, hundreds more!
Crossword constructors
if you have ever dreamed up the idea of creating and designing your own crossword puzzle, for your students, for your friends or for family, then look no further than our Clue finder tool, which can be used both to generate answers to clues and clues to answers, wooh! Imagine that!
How to use Crossword Solver to Search for Clues
Wondering how to work the site to your optimal advantage? Here’s exactly how it works.
Step 1
Enter the one-word answer you have readily available into the search tab where it says ‘Enter the crossword answer.’ You will also have the option to enter some of the words from the clue if you are privy to such confidential information.
Step 2
Once all the letters are entered hit SEARCH
Step 3
You will have a full page of all the possible clues for the answer before your very eyes!
Step 4
Don’t get overwhelmed by all the possible clues! Pick the one that works for you and keep playing or creating your Crossword! Don’t be alarmed if you feel smarter as you continue to utilize this search tool!
Interesting Facts About Crossword Clues
- The answer to one of Roger Squire’s clues resulted in the longest answers in Crossword history. The answer was 58 letters long and it sounds something like this, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. This 58 letter long answer is a Welsh town, sure looks like there was no length limitation on that one! Doesn't it sound more difficult than German?
- In a New York Times crossword puzzle published on election day in 1996, one clue went something like this, “Title for 39-across tomorrow = MISTER PRESIDENT, however, both the letters, CLINTON and BOB DOLE fit the clue! Can you guess who won?
- In the News of the World’s last crossword puzzle, the themed clues led to the following answers: DEPLORED, TART, STENCH, and DISASTER. All answers which were targeted at Rebekah Brooks! Yikes!
Your Turn
