Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (2024)

Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (1)Culver’s is a fast-food restaurant that mainly operates in the Midwestern parts of the United States. Its trademark foods are ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Culver’s menu prices are usually more expensive than the industry’s average, and that’s partly because their food servings are larger.

Culver’s offers a big variety of food, including ButterBurgers, chicken sandwiches and tenders, various sides, frozen custard, shakes, malts, and drinks.

Culver’s Nutrition

Below are the latest Culver’s menu prices.

FoodSizePrice

ButterBurgers

The Culver’s Deluxe Single

Single$2.99

The Culver’s Deluxe Double

Double$4.59

The Culver’s Deluxe Triple

Triple$5.99

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Single

Single$3.49

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Double

Double$5.09

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Triple

Triple$6.49

ButterBurger The Original Single

Single$2.79

ButterBurger The Original Double

Double$4.29

ButterBurger The Original Triple

Triple$5.59

ButterBurger Cheese Single

Single$2.99

ButterBurger Cheese Double

Double$4.59

ButterBurger Cheese Triple

Triple$5.99

Cheddar ButterBurger Single

Single$3.09

Cheddar ButterBurger Double

Double$4.79

Cheddar ButterBurger Triple

Triple$6.29

Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Single

Single$3.59

Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Double

Double$5.29

Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Triple

Triple$6.79

Mushroom And Swiss Single

Single$3.39

Mushroom And Swiss Double

Double$5.09

Mushroom And Swiss Triple

Triple$6.59

Sourdough Melt Single

Single$3.39

Sourdough Melt Double

Double$5.09

Sourdough Melt Triple

Triple$6.59

Wisconsin Swiss Melt Single

Single$3.39

Wisconsin Swiss Melt Double

Double$5.09

Wisconsin Swiss Melt Triple

Triple$6.59

Sandwiches & Favorites

Chicken Tenders 2 Pc

2 Pc.$4.99

Chicken Tenders 4 Pc

4 Pc.$7.99

Chicken Sandwich Crispy

Crispy$4.29

Chicken Sandwich Grilled

Grilled$7.29

Kids’ Meals

Butter Burger

$4.99

Butter Burger Cheese

$4.99

Tenders 2 Pc

2 Pc.$4.99

Corn Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Salads & Soups

Chicken Cashew Salad

$6.49

Garden Fresco Salad

$4.19

Garden Fresco Salad Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad Grilled Chicken

$6.49

George’s Chili

$2.89

Chili Supreme

$3.29

Drinks

Soft Drink Small

Small$1.69

Soft Drink Medium

Medium$1.89

Soft Drink Large

Large$2.29

Root Beer Float Small

Small$2.29

Root Beer Float Medium

Medium$2.99

White or Chocolate Milk

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.69

Mixers, Shakes & Malts

Concrete Mixers Mini

Mini$2.69

Concrete Mixers Short

Short$3.09

Concrete Mixers Regular

Regular$4.19

Concrete Mixers Tall

Tall$4.99

Shakes Short

Short$2.59

Shakes Regular

Regular$3.69

Shakes Tall

Tall$4.49

Malts Short

Short$2.69

Malts Regular

Regular$3.79

Malts Tall

Tall$4.59

Sundaes

Turtle 1 Scoop

1 Scoop$3.79

Turtle 2 Scoop

2 Scoop$4.59

Turtle 3 Scoop

3 Scoop$5.29

Caramel Cashew 1 Scoop

1 Scoop$3.79

Caramel Cashew 2 Scoop

2 Scoop$4.59

Caramel Cashew 3 Scoop

3 Scoop$5.29

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$1.89

Cole Slaw

$1.89

Mushed Potatoes

$1.89

Side Salad

$1.89

Onion Rings

$2.69

Chili Cheddar Fries

$3.49

Cheese Curds

$3.49

Culver’s was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and today it is headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

Culver’s prices are considered to be higher than the average fast food industry because they’re categorized as somewhat of a novelty fast food due to their wide range of offers in frozen custard. Their menu is similar to that of Steak ‘n Shake.

To view more information about Culver’s, visit their official website.

Culver’s FAQ

Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (2)

Which states are Culver’s in?

Culver’s is in 25 states. They are located mostly in the Midwestern states, and there are 18 more restaurants under construction.

What time does Culver’s open?

Culver’s opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week depending on the store’s location. However, the opening hours may differ on holidays, so just be sure to view their website.

What time does Culver’s close?

Culver’s closes at 10 p.m. In some locations, the closing hours may differ by one or two hours, so be sure to use the official website to confirm.

What year was Culver’s founded?

Culver’s was founded in 1984. They barely survived because of tough competition, but Culver’s was known for their butter burgers and frozen custards and has ever since grown to become one of the most popular fast food franchises in the country.

Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (3)

Where was the first Culver’s opened?

The first Culver’s was opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Culver’s has extended from Minnesota to Florida and many states in between. There are some locations they haven’t opened yet, but there are plans to expand throughout the entire US.

Who owns Culver’s?

Culver’s is owned by Roark Capital Group. Roark is big in the quick-serve game with holdings in the principal company that owns many other well-known restaurants like Carl’s Junior, Hardee’s, and Moe’s.

How many Culver’s restaurants are there?

There are 710 restaurants in 25 states. Amazingly, out of the 710 restaurants, there are six that are company-owned and the rest are operated and owned by independent franchisees.

Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (4)

Who started Culver’s?

Culver’s was started by Craig Culver and his family. The original Culver’s was owned and managed by his parents George and Ruth Culver with the business name as Sauk City A&W Rootbeer. This business was sold, and they later managed a country club. Craig later left college and bought back the A&W, which he operated for a few years and then later sold A&W Rootbeer again. Two years later he gave it another shot and with a huge transformation. He reopened A&W Rootbeer and renamed it Culver’s Butter Burgers and Frozen
Custards.

How did Culver’s get its name?

Culver’s got its name from a dollop of butter on the crown of the bun, which gives it a toasty and buttery flavor. Most have the imagery of a bun dipped in loads of butter, but the name is a misnomer. The Butterburger from Culver’s isn’t really a “butter burger.”

What is the healthiest thing to eat at Culver’s?

The healthiest thing to eat at Culver’s is their:

  • Garden Fresco Salad and Soup
  • Garden Fresco Salad and Soup with Grilled Chicken and Raspberry Vinaigrette
  • Tomato Florentine Soup
