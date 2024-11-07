Culver's Menu Prices (Updated: July 2024) (2024)

Culver’s is a fast-food restaurant that mainly operates in the Midwestern parts of the United States. Its trademark foods are ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Culver’s menu prices are usually more expensive than the industry’s average, and that’s partly because their food servings are larger.

Culver’s offers a big variety of food, including ButterBurgers, chicken sandwiches and tenders, various sides, frozen custard, shakes, malts, and drinks.

Culver’s Nutrition

Below are the latest Culver’s menu prices.

Food Size Price ButterBurgers The Culver’s Deluxe Single Single $2.99 The Culver’s Deluxe Double Double $4.59 The Culver’s Deluxe Triple Triple $5.99 The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Single Single $3.49 The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Double Double $5.09 The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Triple Triple $6.49 ButterBurger The Original Single Single $2.79 ButterBurger The Original Double Double $4.29 ButterBurger The Original Triple Triple $5.59 ButterBurger Cheese Single Single $2.99 ButterBurger Cheese Double Double $4.59 ButterBurger Cheese Triple Triple $5.99 Cheddar ButterBurger Single Single $3.09 Cheddar ButterBurger Double Double $4.79 Cheddar ButterBurger Triple Triple $6.29 Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Single Single $3.59 Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Double Double $5.29 Cheddar ButterBurger with Bacon Triple Triple $6.79 Mushroom And Swiss Single Single $3.39 Mushroom And Swiss Double Double $5.09 Mushroom And Swiss Triple Triple $6.59 Sourdough Melt Single Single $3.39 Sourdough Melt Double Double $5.09 Sourdough Melt Triple Triple $6.59 Wisconsin Swiss Melt Single Single $3.39 Wisconsin Swiss Melt Double Double $5.09 Wisconsin Swiss Melt Triple Triple $6.59 Sandwiches & Favorites Chicken Tenders 2 Pc 2 Pc. $4.99 Chicken Tenders 4 Pc 4 Pc. $7.99 Chicken Sandwich Crispy Crispy $4.29 Chicken Sandwich Grilled Grilled $7.29 Kids’ Meals Butter Burger $4.99 Butter Burger Cheese $4.99 Tenders 2 Pc 2 Pc. $4.99 Corn Dog $4.99 Grilled Cheese $4.99 Salads & Soups Chicken Cashew Salad $6.49 Garden Fresco Salad $4.19 Garden Fresco Salad Grilled Chicken $6.49 Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad Grilled Chicken $6.49 George’s Chili $2.89 Chili Supreme $3.29 Drinks Soft Drink Small Small $1.69 Soft Drink Medium Medium $1.89 Soft Drink Large Large $2.29 Root Beer Float Small Small $2.29 Root Beer Float Medium Medium $2.99 White or Chocolate Milk $1.69 Bottled Water $1.69 Mixers, Shakes & Malts Concrete Mixers Mini Mini $2.69 Concrete Mixers Short Short $3.09 Concrete Mixers Regular Regular $4.19 Concrete Mixers Tall Tall $4.99 Shakes Short Short $2.59 Shakes Regular Regular $3.69 Shakes Tall Tall $4.49 Malts Short Short $2.69 Malts Regular Regular $3.79 Malts Tall Tall $4.59 Sundaes Turtle 1 Scoop 1 Scoop $3.79 Turtle 2 Scoop 2 Scoop $4.59 Turtle 3 Scoop 3 Scoop $5.29 Caramel Cashew 1 Scoop 1 Scoop $3.79 Caramel Cashew 2 Scoop 2 Scoop $4.59 Caramel Cashew 3 Scoop 3 Scoop $5.29 Sides Crinkle Cut Fries $1.89 Cole Slaw $1.89 Mushed Potatoes $1.89 Side Salad $1.89 Onion Rings $2.69 Chili Cheddar Fries $3.49 Cheese Curds $3.49

Culver’s was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and today it is headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

Culver’s prices are considered to be higher than the average fast food industry because they’re categorized as somewhat of a novelty fast food due to their wide range of offers in frozen custard. Their menu is similar to that of Steak ‘n Shake.

Culver’s FAQ

Which states are Culver’s in?

Culver’s is in 25 states. They are located mostly in the Midwestern states, and there are 18 more restaurants under construction.

What time does Culver’s open?

Culver’s opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week depending on the store’s location. However, the opening hours may differ on holidays, so just be sure to view their website.

What time does Culver’s close?

Culver’s closes at 10 p.m. In some locations, the closing hours may differ by one or two hours, so be sure to use the official website to confirm.

What year was Culver’s founded?

Culver’s was founded in 1984. They barely survived because of tough competition, but Culver’s was known for their butter burgers and frozen custards and has ever since grown to become one of the most popular fast food franchises in the country.

Where was the first Culver’s opened?

The first Culver’s was opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Culver’s has extended from Minnesota to Florida and many states in between. There are some locations they haven’t opened yet, but there are plans to expand throughout the entire US.

Who owns Culver’s?

Culver’s is owned by Roark Capital Group. Roark is big in the quick-serve game with holdings in the principal company that owns many other well-known restaurants like Carl’s Junior, Hardee’s, and Moe’s.

How many Culver’s restaurants are there?

There are 710 restaurants in 25 states. Amazingly, out of the 710 restaurants, there are six that are company-owned and the rest are operated and owned by independent franchisees.

Who started Culver’s?

Culver’s was started by Craig Culver and his family. The original Culver’s was owned and managed by his parents George and Ruth Culver with the business name as Sauk City A&W Rootbeer. This business was sold, and they later managed a country club. Craig later left college and bought back the A&W, which he operated for a few years and then later sold A&W Rootbeer again. Two years later he gave it another shot and with a huge transformation. He reopened A&W Rootbeer and renamed it Culver’s Butter Burgers and Frozen

Custards.

How did Culver’s get its name?

Culver’s got its name from a dollop of butter on the crown of the bun, which gives it a toasty and buttery flavor. Most have the imagery of a bun dipped in loads of butter, but the name is a misnomer. The Butterburger from Culver’s isn’t really a “butter burger.”

What is the healthiest thing to eat at Culver’s?

The healthiest thing to eat at Culver’s is their: