Currency transfers made € £ $ ¥! - Wren Sterling (2024)

Table of Contents
The exchange rate The timing The service fees FAQs References
The exponential evolution in global technology means that our friends, family and businesses are more accessible than ever before. In fact, research by the Bank of England estimates the value of cross-border payments will increase 67% from $150 trillion in 2017 to $250 trillion in 2027.

Whether you need to make a one-off payment or are making multiple payments abroad a month, the associated costs of transferring funds between currencies can soon add up, so it pays to go to a provider that can get you the best value for money.

There are several factors that affect the cost of your currency transfers:

  • the exchange rate
  • the timing
  • the service fees

The exchange rate

The currency market is a live market, therefore exchange rates update every second (that’s 86,400 times a day). What one currency is worth against another at any given moment in time will vary depending on global conditions.

Economics, politics, war and natural disasters are the biggest drivers of rate changes – because the market is ultimately driven by the market investors’ sentiment.

Consider the Brexit referendum – the biggest players in the currency market felt dramatic uncertainty which led to the pound plummeting in value versus the euro. Another example is that an increase in one country’s exports to another country affects supply and demand, and over time this could strengthen the value of the exporting country’s currency.

Those making regular mortgage payments on a Spanish property, or businesses importing stock from the Eurozone, will have noticed how it costs more in GBP to achieve the same amount of EUR they once paid.

When you search for a currency pairing online to see what the exchange rate is, you’ll see the ‘interbank rate’. This is exactly what one currency is worth against another at that very moment. Exchanging currency is never a straight swap where you will achieve the interbank rate. Exchanging currency is buying one currency with another currency. Currency is a product that needs stocking and retailing. Some providers may advertise that they offer the interbank rate, but beware of the added fees that are charged which can make a significant difference to the amount you part with/end up with.

Securing a competitive exchange rate is a very important place to start. The bigger the currency transfer company, the closer to the interbank rate they will be able to access as they are buying the currency wholesale – and the more they buy the better rate they will achieve to pass on to you. Some currency transfer companies are so large they have an internal treasury to manage the vast amounts of currencies they handle on a daily basis. This means they often have the currency in stock without needing to buy it from the bank, leaving them in a comfortable position to be very competitive on the rates.

The timing

The currency market can move as much as 1% a day. If you don’t have the time to monitor the market, or if you don’t understand how certain events might positively or negatively affect the currencies you’re interested in exchanging, then it’s highly likely you will miss out on generating the best return on your transfers.

Here’s an example. In January, you have your offer accepted on a property abroad. Many months later, when the property sale completes, the market may have moved out of your favour, meaning you now need to source potentially tens of thousands of pounds more to get the same sum in euros.

TorFX assign a dedicated Account Manager to each of our clients. Your Account Manager will contact you to discuss your requirements so that they can keep an eye on the market for you. They will contact you by phone, email or text to notify you when the market has moved in your favour within your timescales, giving you the control to optimise your returns.
There are many ways your Account Manager can assist you, such as:

  • forward contracts (to secure the rate today for up to two years in the future)
  • limit order (triggering a trade when your best-case scenario rate is met)
  • stop loss order (triggering a trade when your worst-case scenario rate is met)

With TorFX you’ll also gain access to the TorFX trading platform, where you can view and secure live rates, available 24/7 via our website and app.

The service fees

Service fees can come in many various shapes and sizes, but the most common ones are:

  • a set amount charged (e.g. £20 per overseas transaction)
  • a tiered charge (e.g. £5 for under £5,000, £7 for £10,000)
  • a percentage amount (e.g. 3% of the transaction amount)

At TorFX we do not charge any service fees for our currency transfer service or dedicated Account Management, so when you agree an exchange rate with us, that’s all you’ll pay.

At Wren Sterling, many of our clients have interests abroad, and therefore they have foreign exchange requirements. When we relaunched our client proposition in the summer of 2023 we brought in TorFX to support our clients, giving them preferential rates.

Some of the reasons our clients have used TorFX in the last 12 months include:

  • Finance property development in Spain
  • Transfer savings from Australia
  • Sell a speedboat in Malta
  • Convert an inheritance from Canada
  • Inter-company transfers between EUR and GBP for a manufacturing business

For more information or an introduction, please speak to your Financial Planner.

Get in touch
    About TorFX

    TorFX service both private and business clients and it’s free to call us for a chat to discuss your requirements, to get an exchange rate quote and to obtain guidance on timing.

    We have a 4.9 Trustpilot rating (highest in our market) with over 7,500 reviews, and we have won the Moneyfacts Consumer ‘International Money Transfer Provider of the Year’ award for seven years running (2016-2022) and ‘Best Customer Service’ for six years.

FAQs

What is the currency code for pound sterling? ›

The ISO 4217 currency code for sterling is "GBP", formed from the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code for the United Kingdom ("GB") and the first letter of "pound". In historical sources and some specialist banking uses, the abbreviation stg (in various styles) has been used to indicate sterling.

Why do you lose money when exchanging currency? ›

The relative values of the two currencies could change between the time the deal is concluded and the time payment is received. If you are not properly protected, a devaluation or depreciation of the foreign currency could cause you to lose money.

How do you solve currency exchange? ›

Divide your current (home) currency by the exchange rate. For example, suppose that the USD/EUR exchange rate is 0.631 and you'd like to convert 100 USD into EUR. To do this, simply multiply the 100 by 0.631 and the result is the number of EUR that you'll receive: 63.10 EUR.

How do I get the best currency conversion? ›

Here are eight tips to save on currency conversion costs:
  1. Compare rates. Don't just go with the first place you look. ...
  2. Use online tools. ...
  3. Check for fees. ...
  4. Consider online transfers. ...
  5. Be flexible with timing. ...
  6. Use credit cards with no foreign transaction fees. ...
  7. Withdraw local currency from ATMs. ...
  8. Stay informed on current events.
Jun 14, 2024

What is 1 pound in 1 US dollar? ›

1.31 USD

What is $100 dollars in pounds? ›

Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 USD75.73750 GBP
250 USD189.34375 GBP
500 USD378.68750 GBP
1000 USD757.37500 GBP
8 more rows

What is the strongest currency in the world? ›

1. Kuwaiti dinar. Known as the strongest currency in the world, the Kuwaiti dinar or KWD was introduced in 1960 and was initially equivalent to one pound sterling.

Do you lose money converting USD to euro? ›

Exchanging money is expensive: You'll lose about 5 to 10 percent when converting dollars to euros or another foreign currency.

What is the weakest currency in the world? ›

The Iranian rial is currently considered the weakest currency in the world, with 1 USD equal to approximately 514,000 IRR on the black market rate.

How do I convert EUR to USD manually? ›

The other option is to do the calculation manually using a simple mathematical formula. However, in order to do this, you need to know the current exchange rate. At the time of writing, €1 EUR is worth $0.99 USD. Once you know that information, multiply the amount you have in USD by the current exchange rate.

How to calculate euros to pounds manually? ›

In order to go from pounds to euros then, you multiply by 1.15 and to convert from euros to pounds, you divide by 1.15. A conversion rate for pounds and euros. £ x 1.15 for €; € ÷ 1.15 for £.

What is the math for currency exchange? ›

Multiply the money you've budgeted by the exchange rate. The answer is how much money you'll have after the exchange. If "a" is the money you have in one currency and "b" is the exchange rate, then "c" is how much money you'll have after the exchange. So a * b = c, and a = c/b.

Which bank is best for currency exchange? ›

Financial institutions that allow you to exchange foreign currency
  • TD Bank: TD Bank has 55 types of currencies. ...
  • U.S. Bank: US Bank customers may exchange currency at a local branch or online. ...
  • Wings Financial Credit Union: Wings Financial Credit Union has over 90 different currencies.
Jul 23, 2024

What is a good euro to USD exchange rate? ›

Email me when
1 EUR to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.11931.1193
Low1.07851.0680
Average1.09731.0862
Change3.09%3.13%
1 more row

Is it cheaper to buy euros in the US or in Europe? ›

Often buying euros in cash before you leave home isn't the smartest option: US euro exchange rates aren't always all that good compared to the rates you can get elsewhere. Many European countries favor card use – in fact, some stores and restaurants may not even accept cash as a means of payment.

What is a 3 letter currency code? ›

The first two letters of the ISO 4217 three-letter code are the same as the code for the country name, and, where possible, the third letter corresponds to the first letter of the currency name. For example: The US dollar is represented as USD – the US coming from the ISO 3166 country code and the D for dollar.

What is the currency symbol for pound sterling? ›

The British pound sterling is symbolized by the pound sign (£) and referred to as “sterling” or by the nickname “quid.”

What is the symbol for British pounds to dollars? ›

Its symbol is £. It is abbreviated as GBP (Great Britain Pound). Considering today's conversion rate, which is 1 GBP = 1.24342 USD, we can say that sterling is stronger than USD.

What does GBP stand for? ›

GBP is the abbreviation for the British pound sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom and its territories.

