cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcare (2024)

To place a CVS OTC Health Solutions order over the phone call:1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

MEMBER SERVICES Contact Line:Please first call the number found on the back of your member ID card for accurate and faster service.

Martin’s Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS,HMO SNP, Local and Regional PPO products. They offer the following plans:

  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • Prime
  • Flex
  • Select
  • Value Plus
  • Value
  • Focus DC

Coverage options may vary depending upon your location. As of 2020, they offer the following types of benefits with their All Generations Advantage plans:

  • Doctor & Hospital Visits
  • Free Over-the-Counter Items
  • No Medical/Hospital Deductibles
  • Hearing Aids
  • $0 Preventive Screenings/Care including Annual Physical Exam!
  • Annual Out-of-Pocket Maximum
  • Urgent Care Nationwide
  • Wellness Wallet Reimbursements
  • Emergency Care Worldwide
  • Routine Vision Exam

Their plans are designed to give offer:

  • Low-cost healthcare coverage.
  • Coverage for prescription drugs.
  • Access to doctors, nurses and specialists who all work together to help you feel better.
  • The benefits you need to take good care of yourself.
  • Extra benefits that are not covered by Medicare Part A or Part B – Original Medicare.

Their goal is to provide benefits or arrange for benefits to be provided to those who are eligible and enroll or sign up.

What is the CVS Over-the-Counter Product Coverage benefit?

Your plan may cover some over-the-counter (OTC) purchases. Eligible members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 150 CVS brand, over-the-counter products, including:

  • Smoking Cessation:Nicotine replacement patches
  • Oral Health:Toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss
  • Pain Relief:Ibuprofen, acetaminophen
  • Allergy:Allergy relief tablets
  • Cold Remedies:Cough drops, daytime/nighttime cold medicine
  • Digestive Health:Heartburn relief tablets, daily fiber
  • First Aid:Bandages
  • Incontinence:Bladder control products

Why use the CVS OTCHS Over the Counter Supplies benefit?

• You Will Save Money — Members can get OTC items they need without spending money out of pocket. Get an allowance per each quarter to use on a wide range of health-related items such as cold remedies and personal care items.
• Easy Access — OTC orders are delivered straight to members’ homes. No need to drive anywhere.
• Save Your Time — One less trip to the pharmacy means members get to spend more time on what matters most.

No Extra Costs!

These products are all provided at no extra cost but by using a credit / pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders will be shipped to their home at no extra charge.

Currently Martin’s Point Health Care works with OTC Health Solutions to allow their members to take advantage of their OTC benefit. The OTCHS online program makes it possible for millions of current eligible plan members to easily order items using their home delivery services. Members who are eligible for this health benefit program are able to order over-the-counter products online from the comfort of home by going online, calling an order in or mailing it in. With this supplement benefit, their members can order items such as:

  • Cough and cold allergy medicines
  • Vitamins
  • Medicines for the eyes
  • Pain medicine
  • Products for the stomach and bowel
  • First aid care
  • Hygiene products
  • Mosquito spray
  • Mouth and teeth cleansing products
  • Skin care
  • & a lot more!

These products are all provided at no extra cost when part of an eligible plan. They simply use credits / a pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders are shipped to their home at no extra charge. There are two was that members of this program can submit their prescription orders:

  • Eligible members can go online (see below on how to set up an account). This is the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way to order 24/7.
  • Eligible members can call over the phone: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711)

DO YOU QUALIFY?

You will need to make sure you check your plan’s Summary of Benefits of your personal current plan to confirm if a plan offers this benefit. If it does, you must also check the plan’s specific OTC allowance frequency, as it can be either monthly or quarterly. The allowance amount varies and depends on the plan. You may call the number provided at the beginning of this article for direction.

Only some plans include a quarterly allowance. The credits can be used to pay for select over-the-counter medications and supplies, including allergy medication, digestive health treatments, first aid supplies, pain relievers, and more. If your plan includes this benefit, review your Evidence of Coverage to find your exact quarterly allowance amount.

NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information.

  • https://martinspoint.org/
  • https://medicare.martinspoint.org
  • https://medicare.martinspoint.org/prescriptions-and-pharmacies/over-the-counter

NOTICE: This information is not a complete description of benefits available. Contact the company directly for more information about their plans.

If you need to access the sign in or registration page, follow the easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand.

What you need to register / sign in to a Martin’s Point HealthCare Generations Advantage OTC Health Solutions CVS Health account online:

  • Internet Access
  • Member ID information
  • Personal information
  • Email address

Below are the steps you need to follow to registerforanewonlineaccount:

  1. Visit: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint in your internet browser on your device.
  2. Click on the red and white “Create account” link located under the “First-time visitor?” section and you will be directed to: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint/register
  3. Type in your Member ID in the field provided.
  4. Type in your date of birth in the field provided.
  5. Type in your zip code in the field provided.
  6. Type in a valid email address in the fields provided.
  7. Create and type in a password in the fields provided.
  8. Click on the red “Continue” button.
  9. Continue to move forward and provide all the required information until you receive a successful registration confirmation.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of the Martin’s Point Health Care CVS OTC Health Solutions online pharmacy benefits that your plan includes if you qualify.

Below are the steps you will need to follow to logintoa current account:

  1. Visit: www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint in your internet browser on your device. NOTE: https://martinspoint.otchs.com/ is the old website address.
  2. Type in your Member ID OR Email Address in the field provided.
  3. Type in your current Password in the field provided.
  4. Click on the red “Sign in” button.
  5. Begin managing your online account.

Important Useful Tips for creating / processing / submitting your order:

  • It is extremely important to note that you will only be allowed to place one (1) order at a time depending how long each benefit period lasts our plan offers the allowance. No partial orders are allowed. You must submit the full order at once or lose the remaining balance.Any and all unused benefits will expire; they will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. Also, you will not be allowed to request a partial or submit multiple orders. Because of this, you will need to make sure to submit a complete order of all the items you need for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.
  • You are not allowed to order more than your allotted benefit amount. For example: if your total benefit is $10 and your order total is $10.95, you will have to delete or remove items from your order to bring the order total back down to be within the allotted benefit amount in order to submit the request. You will need to make sure that the total amount due is within your allotted monthly benefit amount.
  • There is no limit on the number of items you can order. However there is a restriction on the quantity limit per any single item, per order which is generally five (15). The only exception is for Blood Pressure Monitors, which are limited to one (1) per year.
  • After you submit the request, the items will be mailed directly to the home address that you provide. It will take 7-10 business days for you to receive the items you ordered.
  • RETURN POLICY:If you receive any damaged items you can return them within 30 days. They will then replace it with the same item.

2020 / 2019 Martins Point OTCHS CVS OTC Catalog / Catalogue:

2020-Martins-Point-OTCHS-CVS-Catalog-OTCDownload

2019-OTC-Item-Catalog-Martins-Point-Health-Care-OTCHS-CVSDownload

MAIL ORDER FORM:

  • If you are ordering by mail:Please follow the instructions to complete the order form. Mail it to the address listed on the form.
  • If you are visiting a local CVS store: see the list below to see the valid participating locations.

2019-OTC-Maine-Store-List-92018-CVS-OTCHSDownload

NOTE:the old login links were as follows:

  • martinspoint.otchs.com
  • myorder.otchs.com
  • https://martinspoint.otchs.com/
  • www.martinspoint.otchs.com
  • http //myorder.otchs.com

If you still have questions about your plan, you may call the phone number found on the back of your health plan member card.

General Martins Point contact number is: 1-866-544-7504 (TTY: 711)

FAQs

How do I create a CVS OTCHs account online? ›

Create an account

If it is your first time placing an order online, you will need to create an account by visiting https://www.cvs.com/otchs/fidelis. - Then, choose the “Create Account” button and follow the instructions. - You will need your member ID, date of birth, ZIP code and current email address.

How do I use my OTC at CVS? ›

It's easy to use your OTC card at CVS.
  1. Go to a CVS location. All stores can process your OTC benefit, with the exception of CVS locations in Target stores and Schnucks supermarkets.
  2. Understand what your health plan covers. Get to know which products are eligible for your OTC benefit. ...
  3. Watch for blue tags. ...
  4. Check out.
Feb 15, 2024

How to use aetna OTC at CVS online? ›

Order online

Go online at CVS.com/otchs/myorder to log in or register for an account. If it's your first time, you'll need to register for an online account using your Aetna® member ID number and your email. You'll see your OTC benefit amount and items that are available for you to order.

What states does Martin's Point cover? ›

In addition to offering our US Family Health Plan in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, upstate New York, northern and western Pennsylvania, and northeast Ohio, Martin's Point also provides primary and specialty care at our six Health Care Centers in southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

How do I set up a CVS account? ›

Creating a CVS.com® account

Go to the Create an Account page, enter and confirm your email address (which becomes your User ID) and choose a password. You'll also be asked for information necessary to set up and protect your account. As you set up your account, you can choose to: Receive offer-filled CVS.com® emails.

What is my OTC member ID? ›

Where can I find my member ID number? It can be found on the front of your health plan ID card.

How much money is on my OTC card? ›

You may check check the balance on your OTC benefit card by calling the number on the back of your card or signing in to your OTC plan provider's online member portal.

Can I use my OTC card in Walmart? ›

You can create a Walmart.com account and add your OTC Network card to your wallet or enter your OTC Network card as a payment method during check-out.

Do I have to activate my OTC card? ›

Cards must be activated prior to use. Cards can only be used at participating retailers for approved products they carry. Approved products are frequently updated and may vary by retailer.

Can I buy laundry detergent with my OTC card? ›

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.

What food items can you get with an OTC card? ›

desserts, fresh baked goods, soda, and tobacco.
  • • Fresh fruits and vegetables. • Canned fruits and vegetables. • Frozen produce and meals.
  • • Fresh salad kits. • Dairy products. • Meat and seafood.
  • • Beans and legumes. • Pantry staples – flour, sugar, spices, etc. ...
  • • Nutritional shakes and bars. • Soups.

Does Walmart accept Aetna OTC card? ›

You can use the Aetna Extra Benefits card to buy groceries, household, and OTC items at eligible retail stores, like Kroger and Walmart. For transportation, utilities, and rent assistance, you can pay for the service directly with the card.

Is Martin's Point only in Maine? ›

Martin's Point Health Care Centers are conveniently located to serve our Maine and New Hampshire communities. Martin's Point Health Care Centers are located throughout Southern Maine and in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

How many members does Martin's Point health Plan have? ›

Find out why over 46,000 military family members and retirees in the Northeast have chosen to get TRICARE Prime with extras through the Martin's Point US Family Health Plan.

Is Martin's point the same as Tricare? ›

The Martin's Point US Family Health Plan is a TRICARE Prime option with extras. We're expanding our network of civilian doctors and hospitals in Pennsylvania, with more health systems being added! Search our list of active TRICARE® providers to find one near you.

Can you have more than one CVS account? ›

ExtraCare accounts are limited to one per person. Using multiple accounts to exceed limits on coupons and offers is not permitted. Any fraud or abuse of coupons may, in CVS's sole discretion, result in the termination of CVS accounts.

Does CVS OTC have an app? ›

Get the most out of your benefit using our mobile app! Simply download the OTC Health Solutions app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android), to get started. This app will allow you to scan and view the items offered, process an order, view past orders, and view account information.

How do I check my OTC balance online? ›

Use the My Benefit portal to view your OTC balance, search eligible items or find participating retailers near you or available online. If the scanned/entered item is discounted, the savings will be displayed. View available discount offers, at www.myotcoffers.com.

How do you use OTC card online? ›

To Shop Online:
  1. Visit a participating retailer's website.
  2. Shop for approved items. Approved items vary whether you have Traditional OTC or the Expanded OTC Benefit.
  3. During checkout, use your OTC Card. Approved purchases are automatically paid for up to your approved balance.

