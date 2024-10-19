cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcare (2024)

If you still have questions about your plan, you may call the phone number found on the back of your health plan member card.

You are not allowed to order more than your allotted benefit amount. For example: if your total benefit is $10 and your order total is $10.95, you will have to delete or remove items from your order to bring the order total back down to be within the allotted benefit amount in order to submit the request. You will need to make sure that the total amount due is within your allotted monthly benefit amount.

If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of the Martin’s Point Health Care CVS OTC Health Solutions online pharmacy benefits that your plan includes if you qualify.

If you need to access the sign in or registration page, follow the easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand.

Only some plans include a quarterly allowance. The credits can be used to pay for select over-the-counter medications and supplies, including allergy medication, digestive health treatments, first aid supplies, pain relievers, and more. If your plan includes this benefit, review your Evidence of Coverage to find your exact quarterly allowance amount.

You will need to make sure you check your plan’s Summary of Benefits of your personal current plan to confirm if a plan offers this benefit. If it does, you must also check the plan’s specific OTC allowance frequency, as it can be either monthly or quarterly. The allowance amount varies and depends on the plan. You may call the number provided at the beginning of this article for direction.

These products are all provided at no extra cost when part of an eligible plan. They simply use credits / a pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders are shipped to their home at no extra charge. There are two was that members of this program can submit their prescription orders:

Currently Martin’s Point Health Care works with OTC Health Solutions to allow their members to take advantage of their OTC benefit. The OTCHS online program makes it possible for millions of current eligible plan members to easily order items using their home delivery services. Members who are eligible for this health benefit program are able to order over-the-counter products online from the comfort of home by going online, calling an order in or mailing it in. With this supplement benefit, their members can order items such as:

These products are all provided at no extra cost but by using a credit / pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders will be shipped to their home at no extra charge.

• You Will Save Money — Members can get OTC items they need without spending money out of pocket. Get an allowance per each quarter to use on a wide range of health-related items such as cold remedies and personal care items. • Easy Access — OTC orders are delivered straight to members’ homes. No need to drive anywhere. • Save Your Time — One less trip to the pharmacy means members get to spend more time on what matters most.

Your plan may cover some over-the-counter (OTC) purchases. Eligible members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 150 CVS brand, over-the-counter products, including:

Their goal is to provide benefits or arrange for benefits to be provided to those who are eligible and enroll or sign up.

Coverage options may vary depending upon your location. As of 2020, they offer the following types of benefits with their All Generations Advantage plans:

Martin’s Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS,HMO SNP, Local and Regional PPO products. They offer the following plans:

If it is your first time placing an order online, you will need to create an account by visiting https://www.cvs.com/otchs/fidelis. - Then, choose the “Create Account” button and follow the instructions. - You will need your member ID, date of birth, ZIP code and current email address.

In addition to offering our US Family Health Plan in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, upstate New York, northern and western Pennsylvania, and northeast Ohio, Martin's Point also provides primary and specialty care at our six Health Care Centers in southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Where can I find my member ID number? It can be found on the front of your health plan ID card.

You may check check the balance on your OTC benefit card by calling the number on the back of your card or signing in to your OTC plan provider's online member portal.

You can also get everyday items like laundry detergent, soap and toothbrushes.

Martin's Point Health Care Centers are conveniently located to serve our Maine and New Hampshire communities. Martin's Point Health Care Centers are located throughout Southern Maine and in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Find out why over 46,000 military family members and retirees in the Northeast have chosen to get TRICARE Prime with extras through the Martin's Point US Family Health Plan.

The Martin's Point US Family Health Plan is a TRICARE Prime option with extras. We're expanding our network of civilian doctors and hospitals in Pennsylvania, with more health systems being added! Search our list of active TRICARE® providers to find one near you.

