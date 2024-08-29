cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcare (2024)

To place a CVS OTC Health Solutions order over the phone call:1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711) MEMBER SERVICES Contact Line:Please first call the number found on the back of your member ID card for accurate and faster service. Martin’s Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS,HMO SNP, Local and Regional PPO products. They offer the following plans: Maine

New Hampshire

Prime

Flex

Select

Value Plus

Value

Focus DC Coverage options may vary depending upon your location. As of 2020, they offer the following types of benefits with their All Generations Advantage plans: Doctor & Hospital Visits

Free Over-the-Counter Items

No Medical/Hospital Deductibles

Hearing Aids

$0 Preventive Screenings/Care including Annual Physical Exam!

Annual Out-of-Pocket Maximum

Urgent Care Nationwide

Wellness Wallet Reimbursem*nts

Emergency Care Worldwide

Routine Vision Exam Their plans are designed to give offer: Low-cost healthcare coverage.

Coverage for prescription drugs.

Access to doctors, nurses and specialists who all work together to help you feel better.

The benefits you need to take good care of yourself.

Their goal is to provide benefits or arrange for benefits to be provided to those who are eligible and enroll or sign up. What is the CVS Over-the-Counter Product Coverage benefit? Your plan may cover some over-the-counter (OTC) purchases. Eligible members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 150 CVS brand, over-the-counter products, including: Smoking Cessation: Nicotine replacement patches

Nicotine replacement patches Oral Health: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss Pain Relief: Ibuprofen, acetaminophen

Ibuprofen, acetaminophen Allergy: Allergy relief tablets

Allergy relief tablets Cold Remedies: Cough drops, daytime/nighttime cold medicine

Cough drops, daytime/nighttime cold medicine Digestive Health: Heartburn relief tablets, daily fiber

Heartburn relief tablets, daily fiber First Aid: Bandages

Bandages Incontinence:Bladder control products Why use the CVS OTCHS Over the Counter Supplies benefit? • You Will Save Money — Members can get OTC items they need without spending money out of pocket. Get an allowance per each quarter to use on a wide range of health-related items such as cold remedies and personal care items.

• Easy Access — OTC orders are delivered straight to members’ homes. No need to drive anywhere.

• Save Your Time — One less trip to the pharmacy means members get to spend more time on what matters most. No Extra Costs! These products are all provided at no extra cost but by using a credit / pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders will be shipped to their home at no extra charge.

Currently Martin’s Point Health Care works with OTC Health Solutions to allow their members to take advantage of their OTC benefit. The OTCHS online program makes it possible for millions of current eligible plan members to easily order items using their home delivery services. Members who are eligible for this health benefit program are able to order over-the-counter products online from the comfort of home by going online, calling an order in or mailing it in. With this supplement benefit, their members can order items such as: Cough and cold allergy medicines

Vitamins

Medicines for the eyes

Pain medicine

Products for the stomach and bowel

First aid care

Hygiene products

Mosquito spray

Mouth and teeth cleansing products

Skin care

& a lot more! These products are all provided at no extra cost when part of an eligible plan. They simply use credits / a pre-determined allowance provided under the benefit. The orders are shipped to their home at no extra charge. There are two was that members of this program can submit their prescription orders: Eligible members can go online (see below on how to set up an account). This is the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way to order 24/7.

Eligible members can call over the phone: 1-888-628-2770 (TTY: 711) DO YOU QUALIFY? You will need to make sure you check your plan’s Summary of Benefits of your personal current plan to confirm if a plan offers this benefit. If it does, you must also check the plan’s specific OTC allowance frequency, as it can be either monthly or quarterly. The allowance amount varies and depends on the plan. You may call the number provided at the beginning of this article for direction. Only some plans include a quarterly allowance. The credits can be used to pay for select over-the-counter medications and supplies, including allergy medication, digestive health treatments, first aid supplies, pain relievers, and more. If your plan includes this benefit, review your Evidence of Coverage to find your exact quarterly allowance amount. NOTE: please visit the site directly to verify the details and obtain more information. https://martinspoint.org/

https://medicare.martinspoint.org

https://medicare.martinspoint.org/prescriptions-and-pharmacies/over-the-counter NOTICE: This information is not a complete description of benefits available. Contact the company directly for more information about their plans. If you need to access the sign in or registration page, follow the easy steps below. We have provided a quick guide for you to find out how you can sign in to a current account or activate a new online account and gain access to manage it online. Be sure you have your personal information on hand.

What you need to register / sign in to a Martin’s Point HealthCare Generations Advantage OTC Health Solutions CVS Health account online: Internet Access

Member ID information

Personal information

Email address Below are the steps you need to follow to registerforanewonlineaccount: Visit: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint in your internet browser on your device. Click on the red and white “Create account” link located under the “First-time visitor?” section and you will be directed to: https://www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint/register Type in your Member ID in the field provided. Type in your date of birth in the field provided. Type in your zip code in the field provided. Type in a valid email address in the fields provided. Create and type in a password in the fields provided. Click on the red “Continue” button. Continue to move forward and provide all the required information until you receive a successful registration confirmation. If you successfully registered you will receive an email verification showing that all is good with your registration. You will now have full access to your online account and can begin taking advantage of the Martin’s Point Health Care CVS OTC Health Solutions online pharmacy benefits that your plan includes if you qualify.

Below are the steps you will need to follow to logintoa current account: Visit: www.cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint in your internet browser on your device. NOTE: https://martinspoint.otchs.com/ is the old website address. Type in your Member ID OR Email Address in the field provided. Type in your current Password in the field provided. Click on the red “Sign in” button. Begin managing your online account. Important Useful Tips for creating / processing / submitting your order: It is extremely important to note that you will only be allowed to place one (1) order at a time depending how long each benefit period lasts our plan offers the allowance. No partial orders are allowed. You must submit the full order at once or lose the remaining balance. Any and all unused benefits will expire; they will NOT roll over to the next benefit period. Also, you will not be allowed to request a partial or submit multiple orders. Because of this, you will need to make sure to submit a complete order of all the items you need for the benefit period when submitting your order online or over the phone.

There is no limit on the number of items you can order. However there is a restriction on the quantity limit per any single item, per order which is generally five (15). The only exception is for Blood Pressure Monitors, which are limited to one (1) per year.

After you submit the request, the items will be mailed directly to the home address that you provide. It will take 7-10 business days for you to receive the items you ordered.

RETURN POLICY:If you receive any damaged items you can return them within 30 days. They will then replace it with the same item.