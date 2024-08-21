CVS Health hiring Pharmacy Technician in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Pharmacy Technician

Pharmacy Technician

CVS Health Fort Myers, FL

3 weeks ago

Bring your heart to CVS Health. Every one of us at CVS Health shares a single, clear purpose: Bringing our heart to every moment of your health. This purpose guides our commitment to deliver enhanced human-centric health care for a rapidly changing world. Anchored in our brand — with heart at its center — our purpose sends a personal message that how we deliver our services is just as important as what we deliver.

Our Heart At Work Behaviors™ support this purpose. We want everyone who works at CVS Health to feel empowered by the role they play in transforming our culture and accelerating our ability to innovate and deliver solutions to make health care more personal, convenient and affordable.

Position SummaryHealth is everything. At CVS Health, we are committed to increasing patient access to care, lowering costs and improving the quality of care. Millions of times a day, we’re helping people on their path to better health— from advising patients on their prescriptions to helping them manage their chronic and specialty conditions. Because we’re present in so many moments, big and small, we have an active, supportive role in shaping the future of health care. Pharmacy Technicians are at the forefront of our purpose as they deliver compassionate care to our millions of patients every day.

Come join our team of dedicated and caring Pharmacy Technicians who demonstrate our core values of Accountability, Caring, Collaboration,Innovation and Integrity in everything they do in our pharmacies every day. Whether you are new to working in pharmacies or are an experienced Pharmacy Technician, we have a place for you on our team to use your skills and talents to serve and care for our patients and customers.

The Pharmacy Technician position provides individuals with an opportunity to work in a leading retail pharmacy company and in a role that positively impacts the lives and health of others. You will work in an environment where the highest professional and ethical standards are maintained as well as full compliance with all Federal, State and Local laws and regulations. Pharmacy Technicians take important steps to ensure all medication needs and regulatory compliance standards are met for our patients and they demonstrate ethical conduct and maintain patient confidentiality at all times.

Success for incumbents in this role includes being able to manage all assigned pharmacy workstations and tasks to support the team’s ability to promptly, safely and accurately fill patient prescriptions all while providing caring service that exceeds customer expectations. If you like working in fast-paced environments and demonstrating compassionate, genuine care for patients and customers, this job is for you!

As a new Pharmacy Technician, you are required to complete an extensive CVS Pharmacy Technician Training Program as well as satisfy all registration, licensing and certification requirements according to your State’s Board of Pharmacy guidelines. Your Pharmacy Technician duties will be restricted by your manager at first until you complete all necessary requirements. Once you satisfy all requirements and expand your Pharmacy Technician duties, you have the opportunity to continue to build your clinical, technical and insurance knowledge and expertise by leveraging available tools and training to build your pharmacy career.

Are you ready to help people on their path to better health? We are ready to have you join our team and help you on your career path to achieve your goals!

Please note in select markets the collective bargaining agreement rules regarding the Pharmacy Technician would apply.

DISCLAIMER:

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

Based on the role and location, this position may require you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (including any booster shots if required), where allowable under the law, unless you are approved for a reasonable accommodation based on disability, medical condition, pregnancy, or religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be required on your first day of employment or within the first few months in the position, depending on the role and location. If you are considered for a role, more information will be provided during the hiring process.

Required Qualifications

  • Must be at least 16 years of age
  • Licensure requirements vary by state
  • Attention and Focus
  • The ability to concentrate on a task over a period of time without being distracted
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Actively look for ways to help people, and do so in a friendly manner
  • Notice and understand customers’ reactions, and respond appropriately
  • Communication Skills
  • Use and understand verbal and written communication to interact with customers and colleagues
  • Actively listening by giving full attention to what others are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times
  • Mathematical Reasoning
  • The ability to use math to solve a problem, such as calculating day’s supply of a prescription
  • Problem Resolution
  • Is able to judge when something is wrong or is likely to go wrong; recognizing there is a problem
  • Choosing the best course of action when faced with a complex situation with several available options

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

  • Remaining upright on the feet, particularly for sustained periods of time
  • Moving about on foot to accomplish tasks, particularly for moving from one work area to another
  • Picking, pinching, typing or otherwise working primarily with fingers rather than whole hand or arm
  • Extending hand(s) and arm(s) in any direction
  • Bending body downward and forward by bending spine at the waist
  • Stooping to a considerable degree and requiring full use of the lower extremities and back muscles
  • Expressing or exchanging ideas by means of spoken word; those activities where detailed or important spoken instructions must be conveyed accurately
  • Perceiving the nature of sounds at normal speaking levels with or without correction, and having the ability to receive detailed information through oral communication
  • Visual Acuity:
  • The worker is required to have close visual acuity to perform activities such as: transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, reading, visual inspection involving small parts
  • Occasional lifting of up to 30 lbs; exerting up to 30 lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10 lbs of force frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects

Preferred Qualifications

  • Previous experience in a pharmacy, retail, medical, or customer service setting
  • Previous experience as a Pharmacy Technician
  • PTCB National Certification

EducationHigh School Diploma Or Equivalent Preferred But Not Required.Pay RangeThe typical pay range for this role is:

$16.00 - $25.00

This pay range represents the base hourly rate or base annual full-time salary for all positions in the job grade within which this position falls. The actual base salary offer will depend on a variety of factors including experience, education, geography and other relevant factors.

In addition to your compensation, enjoy the rewards of an organization that puts our heart into caring for our colleagues and our communities. The Company offers a full range of medical, dental, and vision benefits. Eligible employees may enroll in the Company’s 401(k) retirement savings plan, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan is also available for eligible employees. The Company provides a fully-paid term life insurance plan to eligible employees, and short-term and long term disability benefits. CVS Health also offers numerous well-being programs, education assistance, free development courses, a CVS store discount, and discount programs with participating partners. As for time off, Company employees enjoy Paid Time Off (“PTO”) or vacation pay, as well as paid holidays throughout the calendar year. Number of paid holidays, sick time and other time off are provided consistent with relevant state law and Company policies.

For more detailed information on available benefits, please visit jobs.CVSHealth.com/benefits

We anticipate the application window for this opening will close on: 10/03/2024

    Full-time

    Sales

    Hospitals and Health Care

