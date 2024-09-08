CVS Health hiring STORE ASSOCIATE in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Bring your heart to CVS Health. Every one of us at CVS Health shares a single, clear purpose: Bringing our heart to every moment of your health. This purpose guides our commitment to deliver enhanced human-centric health care for a rapidly changing world. Anchored in our brand — with heart at its center — our purpose sends a personal message that how we deliver our services is just as important as what we deliver.

Our Heart At Work Behaviors™ support this purpose. We want everyone who works at CVS Health to feel empowered by the role they play in transforming our culture and accelerating our ability to innovate and deliver solutions to make health care more personal, convenient and affordable.

Position SummaryRetail Store Associates play a meaningful role within the CVS Health family. At CVS Health, we’re shaping the future of health care for people, businesses, and communities. With your talents and expertise, you can help us play a more active and supportive role in each person’s unique healthcare needs. Join our team of thousands as we positively impact millions…one customer at a time.

The Retail Store Associate position provides an opportunity, in a leading retail setting, to excel in a growing, high impact, customer focused role, working both independently and as a member of a team, to positively impact the lives of others.

Essential Functions:

Physical Requirements:

Providing differentiated customer service by anticipating customer needs, demonstrating compassion and care in all interactions, and actively identifying and resolving potential service issues

Focusing on the customer by giving a warm and friendly greeting, maintaining eye contact and offering help locating additional items, when needed

Accurately perform cashier duties - handling cash, checks and credit card transactions with precision while following company policies and procedures

Maintaining the sales floor by restocking shelves, checking in vendors, updating pricing information and completing inventory management tasks as directed by store manager

Supporting opening and closing store activities, when needed

Providing customer support to all departments, including photo and beauty, ensuring departments are fully stocked and operational while remaining current with all updated services and tools

Assisting pharmacy personnel when needed, including working regular shifts in the pharmacy as part of opportunities for growth and career development

Embracing and advocating for new CVS services and loyalty programs that support our purpose of helping people on their path to better health

Required Qualifications

At least 16 years of age

Remaining upright on the feet, particularly for sustained periods of time

Lifting and exerting up to 35 lbs of force occasionally, up to 10 lbs of force frequently, and a negligible amount of force regularly to move objects to and from, including overhead lifting

Visual Acuity - Having close visual acuity to perform activities such as: viewing a computer terminal, reading, visual inspection involving small parts/details

Preferred Qualifications

Previous experience in a retail or customer service setting

EducationHigh School Diploma Or Equivalent Preferred But Not Required.Pay RangeThe typical pay range for this role is:

$15.00 - $19.00

This pay range represents the base hourly rate or base annual full-time salary for all positions in the job grade within which this position falls. The actual base salary offer will depend on a variety of factors including experience, education, geography and other relevant factors.

In addition to your compensation, enjoy the rewards of an organization that puts our heart into caring for our colleagues and our communities. The Company offers a full range of medical, dental, and vision benefits. Eligible employees may enroll in the Company’s 401(k) retirement savings plan, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan is also available for eligible employees. The Company provides a fully-paid term life insurance plan to eligible employees, and short-term and long term disability benefits. CVS Health also offers numerous well-being programs, education assistance, free development courses, a CVS store discount, and discount programs with participating partners. As for time off, Company employees enjoy Paid Time Off (“PTO”) or vacation pay, as well as paid holidays throughout the calendar year. Number of paid holidays, sick time and other time off are provided consistent with relevant state law and Company policies.

For more detailed information on available benefits, please visit jobs.CVSHealth.com/benefits

We anticipate the application window for this opening will close on: 09/30/2024