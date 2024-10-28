CVS Near Me | Myrtle Beach, SC (2024)

Pharmacies in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach locals, from those content to stay home to travelers packing for their next trip, all are able to get their medication refills locally. There are 18 CVS pharmacies in the Myrtle Beach area to help you find the medicinal care you require.When you're looking for a 24-hour pharmacy near Myrtle Beach, such as when you booked a late flight, you will be glad to know you can find a 24-hour pharmacy near town. You'll also find 16 drive-thru pharmacies near town for those times when you're trying to save time and would rather not look for parking.
Your Myrtle Beach Pharmacy
No matter what you do, we help you get the things you require. This is extra important in Myrtle Beach, where there is so much to doólike enjoying a day of thrill-seeking at Splash Waterpark at Kingston Plantation.The best pharmacy is one that offers what you require to make it through the day, no matter what you do. Your nearby drugstore in Myrtle Beach is the place to go for picking up a new prescription after a visit to Grand Strand Medical Center, prescription refills, and over-the-counter painkillers, motion sickness deterrents, sunscreen, and more.
CVS Pharmacies in Myrtle Beach Services
CVS knows that people have a variety of health and wellness needs. Our Myrtle Beach pharmacies are glad to offer services to meet the demands of every resident, including:
- Prescription Drug Coverage - Get rapid refills in Myrtle Beach at a low cost with assistance from CVS pharmacists at branches like the North Kings Highway location. Set up a personalized schedule with our team that works with healthcare providers to make it easier to stay on your medication. Pick up your refills at the pharmacy or get prescription drug delivery, whatever works best.
- Pharmacy Services - CVS pharmacy care team members help patients manage chronic conditions and get and stay healthy easily and inexpensively. They offer medication refills, medication delivery in Myrtle Beach (including same-day delivery), and the ability to transfer a prescription.
- Health and Wellness - HealthHUB and MinuteClinic locations near Myrtle Beach offer ongoing and everyday care, including screenings, diagnoses, follow-up care, immunizations, and more.
- Health Plans - Discover inexpensive healthcare including commercial options, Medicaid, and Medicare with the assistance of CVS health plans.
For everything from prescription medication to everyday over-the-counter items, shop at your nearest CVS.
CVS Pharmacy Myrtle Beach, SC Drugstores FAQs
Is delivery available at CVS PharmacyinMyrtle Beach, SC?
Yes, CVSPharmaciesinMyrtle Beach, SCdeliver.1 to 2 daydeliveryis available at almost all of our CVS Pharmacy locations. Delivery within hours is currently available in most markets (called "on-demand delivery" at checkout). Options available in your area will be displayed during checkout.
Is prescription delivery offered at CVSinMyrtle Beach, SC?
Yes,prescription delivery is availableinMyrtle Beach,but not all prescriptions are eligible fordelivery. Controlled substances and medications that require refrigeration cannot be delivered to most locations at this time. Other drug exclusions may apply. Please callusfor additional details.
How does CVS pharmacy delivery work inMyrtle Beach, SC?
Forpharmacy deliveryinMyrtle Beach, South Carolina,first, log in tosign up for text alertsor download ourappto be notified when your prescription is ready. Then fill your prescription as you normally would. After refilling your prescription, when your order's ready for pickup, we'll let you know through text or in our app. From there, you will click the link within the notification to choose FREE 1 to 2 day or same-day delivery withShipt. You can always choose to enroll in auto delivery during checkout to have eligible scripts automatically delivered in 1 to 2 days!
Does CVS PharmacyinSouth Carolina offer same day delivery?
Most CVS Pharmacies offersame day deliveryfor prescriptions throughShipt. CVS also offers same day delivery with Instacart. Order your items online and schedule your delivery for a time of your choosing! Get your items in as little as an hour, or pick a time that's most convenient for you.
How to transfer prescriptions to CVS PharmacyinMyrtle Beach, SC?
CVS Pharmacy makes it easy for you totransfer your prescriptionsto any one of our pharmacies. Transfer your prescriptions online with ouronline formor with help from our pharmacists by calling or visitingone of our pharmacies in South Carolina.Learn more on how you can save with ourFreeRx SavingsReviewonce you transfer!
How to refill prescriptionsinMyrtle Beach, SC?
Create or log into your CVS account to make refilling your Rx even easier. Online or through the app you are able torefill your prescriptions, link your family's prescriptions, view your prescription history, and even check order status! Set up automatic refills at no additional cost and we’ll let you know when your prescriptions are ready to be pickedupat your pharmacy inMyrtle Beach!
What vaccines does CVS PharmacyinMyrtle Beach, SCoffer?
CVS Pharmacy offers the following vaccines:
- Cholera vaccine
- Rabies vaccine
- COVID-19 vaccine
- Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine
- Hepatitis A vaccine
- Hepatitis B vaccine
- Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine
- Influenza (flu) vaccine
- Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine
- Meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine
- Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccine
- Polio vaccine
- Typhoid vaccine
- Zoster (shingles) vaccine
- Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine
Call your pharmacy to confirm the availability of vaccines upon arrival.