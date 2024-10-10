CVS Near Me | Wilson, NC (2024)

Pharmacies in Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson citizens, from students at Barton College to travelers packing for their next trip, all can get their prescription refills conveniently. There are 7 CVS pharmacies in the Wilson area to help you find the medicinal care you require.When you're looking for a 24-hour pharmacy near Wilson, such as when you have to make a red-eye, you will be pleased to know you can find a 24-hour pharmacy near town. Additionally, you will find 4 drive-thru pharmacies near the area for those times when you're pressed for time and don't want to look for parking.

Your Local Pharmacy in Wilson

You have many choices for things to do in Wilson, including cheering on your team at Fleming Stadium. CVS pharmacies help you get ready for a big day, no matter what you choose to do.When you're hoping to find the best pharmacy in Wilson, you are looking for one that has a way to fill a new prescription after being discharged from Wilson Medical Center: Emergency Room, provides medication refills, and has over-the-counter painkillers, motion sickness deterrents, sunscreen, and more. CVS sells the things you require.

CVS Pharmacies in Wilson Services

CVS knows that people have a variety of health and wellness needs. The following services are available at our pharmacies in Wilson to meet the needs of all people who live in the area:

  • Prescription Drug Coverage - CVS pharmacists at pharmacies such as the Forest Hill Road location help our patients find medication in Wilson at an affordable cost. Our team works with healthcare providers to give patients an individualized plan to keep up with their medication, whether they are able to get them in-store or want prescription drugs delivery.
  • Pharmacy Services - CVS pharmacy care team members help patients get and stay healthy and manage chronic conditions affordably and easily. They offer prescription delivery in Wilson (including same-day delivery), the ability to transfer a prescription, and medication refills.
  • Health and Wellness - Receive ongoing and everyday care, like immunizations, diagnoses, screenings, follow-up care, and more at MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations near Wilson.
  • Health Plans - Discover affordable healthcare including commercial options, Medicaid, and Medicare with the help of CVS health plans.

Get prescription drugs and over-the-counter at your local CVS pharmacy.

CVS Pharmacy Wilson, NC Drugstores FAQs


Is delivery available at CVS PharmacyinWilson, NC?

Yes, CVSPharmaciesinWilson, NCdeliver.1 to 2 daydeliveryis available at almost all of our CVS Pharmacy locations. Delivery within hours is currently available in most markets (called "on-demand delivery" at checkout). Options available in your area will be displayed during checkout.

Is prescription delivery offered at CVSinWilson, NC?

Yes,prescription delivery is availableinWilson,but not all prescriptions are eligible fordelivery. Controlled substances and medications that require refrigeration cannot be delivered to most locations at this time. Other drug exclusions may apply. Please callusfor additional details.

How does CVS pharmacy delivery work inWilson, NC?

Forpharmacy deliveryinWilson, North Carolina,first, log in tosign up for text alertsor download ourappto be notified when your prescription is ready. Then fill your prescription as you normally would. After refilling your prescription, when your order's ready for pickup, we'll let you know through text or in our app. From there, you will click the link within the notification to choose FREE 1 to 2 day or same-day delivery withShipt. You can always choose to enroll in auto delivery during checkout to have eligible scripts automatically delivered in 1 to 2 days!

Does CVS PharmacyinNorth Carolina offer same day delivery?

Most CVS Pharmacies offersame day deliveryfor prescriptions throughShipt. CVS also offers same day delivery with Instacart. Order your items online and schedule your delivery for a time of your choosing! Get your items in as little as an hour, or pick a time that's most convenient for you.

How to transfer prescriptions to CVS PharmacyinWilson, NC?

CVS Pharmacy makes it easy for you totransfer your prescriptionsto any one of our pharmacies. Transfer your prescriptions online with ouronline formor with help from our pharmacists by calling or visitingone of our pharmacies in North Carolina.Learn more on how you can save with ourFreeRx SavingsReviewonce you transfer!

How to refill prescriptionsinWilson, NC?

Create or log into your CVS account to make refilling your Rx even easier. Online or through the app you are able torefill your prescriptions, link your family's prescriptions, view your prescription history, and even check order status! Set up automatic refills at no additional cost and we’ll let you know when your prescriptions are ready to be pickedupat your pharmacy inWilson!

What vaccines does CVS PharmacyinWilson, NCoffer?

CVS Pharmacy offers the following vaccines:

  • Cholera vaccine
  • Rabies vaccine
  • COVID-19 vaccine
  • Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine
  • Hepatitis A vaccine
  • Hepatitis B vaccine
  • Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine
  • Influenza (flu) vaccine
  • Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine
  • Meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine
  • Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccine
  • Polio vaccine
  • Typhoid vaccine
  • Zoster (shingles) vaccine
  • Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine

Call your pharmacy to confirm the availability of vaccines upon arrival.

FAQs

CVS Near Me | Wilson, NC? ›

CVS started in Lowell, Massachusetts by brothers Stanley and Sidney Goldstein and their partner Ralph Hoagland. The name stood for Consumer Value Stores.

What does CVS stand for? ›

CVS started in Lowell, Massachusetts by brothers Stanley and Sidney Goldstein and their partner Ralph Hoagland. The name stood for Consumer Value Stores.

How do I make a customer complaint at CVS? ›

Call or email Customer Relations. For questions or comments regarding CVS/pharmacy stores and other issues, call 1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287) Monday-Friday 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM ET, Sat. & Sun. 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET.

How do I send a message to CVS? ›

1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287) Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST, Saturday & Sunday 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM EST. Closed major holidays. In order to protect your privacy, CVS/pharmacy cannot discuss any type of personal health information through email.

What is the 1-800 number for CVS? ›

Who is CVS owned by? ›

CVS Health

What drug store did CVS buy out? ›

After 35 years in business, in February of 1998, Arbor Drugs was acquired by national retail chain, CVS. The acquisition catapulted CVS into becoming the nation's leading drug retailer based on store count (4,100 stores) and prescriptions dispensed (12% of all retail prescriptions).

What are CVS allegations? ›

CVS Health's Caremark has agreed to pay $45 million to Illinois to settle allegations that it failed to pass through rebates in a recent contract, according to a new report. Stat obtained the settlement agreement, which claims the pharmacy benefit manager "unlawfully deprived the state" of rebates that it owed.

Can you return something to CVS without a receipt? ›

Items returned without a receipt may be exchanged for the same item or refunded as store credit. A refund for such a return may be limited to the lowest advertised price in the 60-day period prior to the return. Returns lacking proof of purchase also may be limited or denied.

Who is the CEO of CVS? ›

Karen S. Lynch (née Rohan, born December 30, 1963) is an American businesswoman and the president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. Lynch serves on the board of directors of AHIP, CVS Health, and U.S. Bancorp.

What is CVS text number? ›

How do I sign up to receive CVS Pharmacy text alerts? Just text "Join" to TXT-CVS (898-287). Have your Rx bottle ready as we'll ask for the prescription number, birth year and pharmacy phone number. You also can speak with a pharmacy team member.

Where is CVS' main headquarters? ›

Who is the chief customer officer of CVS? ›

Michelle Peluso is executive vice president and chief customer and experience officer for CVS Health®.

How do I call CVS and talk to a human? ›

For immediate assistance, call Customer Care at 1-888-607-4CVS (1-888-607-4287) Monday-Friday 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM ET, Sat. & Sun. 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET. Closed major holidays.

Why is CVS charging me $5 a month? ›

The first loyalty and membership program that offers free national pharmacy delivery on eligible prescriptions, CarePass gives customers more ways to access the health-focused care and products they're looking for when and where they need them for a $5 monthly membership or an annual fee of $48.

How do I report a rude employee at CVS? ›

Reporting and addressing concerns

Consumers and the public can contact CVS Health through our Customer Support line 1-800-SHOP-CVS or CVS Health Corporation, Customer Relations, One CVS Drive, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

Is CVS owned by Walgreens? ›

No, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and CVS pharmacy are not all owned by the same parent company. Each of these pharmacy chains operates independently and is owned by different companies. Walgreens is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite-Aid is owned by Albertsons Companies, and CVS pharmacy is owned by CVS Health.

Are CVS and Target the same company? ›

CVS purchased Target's pharmacy business from the big box retailer in 2015 for $1.9 billion. It currently operates about 1,800 pharmacies within Target's 1,950 US locations. CVS has about 9,000 pharmacy locations overall.

Where did CVS get its name? ›

The acronym CVS stands for Consumer Value Store. The store's first location in Massachusetts was called the Consumer Value Store before being changed to the acronym a year later.

What does K in KMart stand for? ›

It stands for Kresge. Sebastian S. Kresge founded a nationwide chain of five and dime stores. But over time tastes changed so management used the profits to create KMart and put these new stores in or near the new shopping malls that were popping up all over America.

