CVS Near Me | Wilson, NC (2024)

Call your pharmacy to confirm the availability of vaccines upon arrival.

Create or log into your CVS account to make refilling your Rx even easier. Online or through the app you are able torefill your prescriptions, link your family's prescriptions, view your prescription history, and even check order status! Set up automatic refills at no additional cost and we’ll let you know when your prescriptions are ready to be pickedupat your pharmacy inWilson!

CVS Pharmacy makes it easy for you totransfer your prescriptionsto any one of our pharmacies. Transfer your prescriptions online with ouronline formor with help from our pharmacists by calling or visitingone of our pharmacies in North Carolina.Learn more on how you can save with ourFreeRx SavingsReviewonce you transfer!

Most CVS Pharmacies offersame day deliveryfor prescriptions throughShipt. CVS also offers same day delivery with Instacart. Order your items online and schedule your delivery for a time of your choosing! Get your items in as little as an hour, or pick a time that's most convenient for you.

Forpharmacy deliveryinWilson, North Carolina,first, log in tosign up for text alertsor download ourappto be notified when your prescription is ready. Then fill your prescription as you normally would. After refilling your prescription, when your order's ready for pickup, we'll let you know through text or in our app. From there, you will click the link within the notification to choose FREE 1 to 2 day or same-day delivery withShipt. You can always choose to enroll in auto delivery during checkout to have eligible scripts automatically delivered in 1 to 2 days!

Yes,prescription delivery is availableinWilson,but not all prescriptions are eligible fordelivery. Controlled substances and medications that require refrigeration cannot be delivered to most locations at this time. Other drug exclusions may apply. Please callusfor additional details.

Yes, CVSPharmaciesinWilson, NCdeliver.1 to 2 daydeliveryis available at almost all of our CVS Pharmacy locations. Delivery within hours is currently available in most markets (called "on-demand delivery" at checkout). Options available in your area will be displayed during checkout.

CVS knows that people have a variety of health and wellness needs. The following services are available at our pharmacies in Wilson to meet the needs of all people who live in the area:

You have many choices for things to do in Wilson, including cheering on your team at Fleming Stadium. CVS pharmacies help you get ready for a big day, no matter what you choose to do.When you're hoping to find the best pharmacy in Wilson, you are looking for one that has a way to fill a new prescription after being discharged from Wilson Medical Center: Emergency Room, provides medication refills, and has over-the-counter painkillers, motion sickness deterrents, sunscreen, and more. CVS sells the things you require.

Wilson citizens, from students at Barton College to travelers packing for their next trip, all can get their prescription refills conveniently. There are 7 CVS pharmacies in the Wilson area to help you find the medicinal care you require.When you're looking for a 24-hour pharmacy near Wilson, such as when you have to make a red-eye, you will be pleased to know you can find a 24-hour pharmacy near town. Additionally, you will find 4 drive-thru pharmacies near the area for those times when you're pressed for time and don't want to look for parking.

FAQs

CVS started in Lowell, Massachusetts by brothers Stanley and Sidney Goldstein and their partner Ralph Hoagland. The name stood for Consumer Value Stores.

Call or email Customer Relations. For questions or comments regarding CVS/pharmacy stores and other issues, call 1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287) Monday-Friday 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM ET, Sat. & Sun. 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET.

CVS Health

After 35 years in business, in February of 1998, Arbor Drugs was acquired by national retail chain, CVS. The acquisition catapulted CVS into becoming the nation's leading drug retailer based on store count (4,100 stores) and prescriptions dispensed (12% of all retail prescriptions).

CVS Health's Caremark has agreed to pay $45 million to Illinois to settle allegations that it failed to pass through rebates in a recent contract, according to a new report. Stat obtained the settlement agreement, which claims the pharmacy benefit manager "unlawfully deprived the state" of rebates that it owed.

Items returned without a receipt may be exchanged for the same item or refunded as store credit. A refund for such a return may be limited to the lowest advertised price in the 60-day period prior to the return. Returns lacking proof of purchase also may be limited or denied.

Karen S. Lynch (née Rohan, born December 30, 1963) is an American businesswoman and the president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. Lynch serves on the board of directors of AHIP, CVS Health, and U.S. Bancorp.

How do I sign up to receive CVS Pharmacy text alerts? Just text "Join" to TXT-CVS (898-287). Have your Rx bottle ready as we'll ask for the prescription number, birth year and pharmacy phone number. You also can speak with a pharmacy team member.

Michelle Peluso is executive vice president and chief customer and experience officer for CVS Health®.

For immediate assistance, call Customer Care at 1-888-607-4CVS (1-888-607-4287) Monday-Friday 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM ET, Sat. & Sun. 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET. Closed major holidays.

The first loyalty and membership program that offers free national pharmacy delivery on eligible prescriptions, CarePass gives customers more ways to access the health-focused care and products they're looking for when and where they need them for a $5 monthly membership or an annual fee of $48.

Reporting and addressing concerns



Consumers and the public can contact CVS Health through our Customer Support line 1-800-SHOP-CVS or CVS Health Corporation, Customer Relations, One CVS Drive, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

No, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and CVS pharmacy are not all owned by the same parent company. Each of these pharmacy chains operates independently and is owned by different companies. Walgreens is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite-Aid is owned by Albertsons Companies, and CVS pharmacy is owned by CVS Health.

CVS purchased Target's pharmacy business from the big box retailer in 2015 for $1.9 billion. It currently operates about 1,800 pharmacies within Target's 1,950 US locations. CVS has about 9,000 pharmacy locations overall.

The acronym CVS stands for Consumer Value Store. The store's first location in Massachusetts was called the Consumer Value Store before being changed to the acronym a year later.

