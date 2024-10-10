CVS Pharmacy at 13000 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23602 (2024)

This nearby CVS Pharmacy, open for business at 13000 Warwick Boulevard, is situated in the center of town, providing easy access to household provisions and quick pick-me-ups in Newport News. The Warwick Boulevard store stocks healthcare and first aid necessities, beauty products, prescription refills, and grocery goods all at one convenient stop.

It's important to find all the healthcare and household goods you need in one location, but it's also fantastic to find your daily necessities at a low cost. The Newport News CVS Pharmacy is your local store for discounts on the products you use regularly. Want to save even more?Sign up for an ExtraCareÆ Membership and earn ExtraCareÆ Rewards on qualified products. You will also join the CVS Pharmacy email list and get sales notifications, special offers, and personalized coupons.

Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy has established itself as a dedicated member of the Newport News area. We have become a trusted source of day-to-day products that locals can find and purchase conveniently. The drive-thru pharmacy at the Newport News CVS Pharmacy allows you to pick up your meds without looking for a place to park.

You can also find personal care items, vitamins, cosmetics, and much more at this local Newport News branch, staffed with knowledgeable workers to aid you if you have questions. Buying the essential products you need is easier than ever.

This CVS Pharmacy is the spot to pick up groceries and prescription medicine in Newport News. Buy everything you'll need for the week without setting foot outside your immediate area. This CVS Pharmacy makes buying your daily necessities simple, with prices that you can't find at other stores.

Is Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy a UPS Access Point?

No, UPS package pickup and drop-off in Newport News is not offered at Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy, but Jefferson Avenue CVS Pharmacy located about 4 miles away is a UPS access point.

What does a flu shot cost at CVS?

Free flu shots in Newport News are given through Medicare Part B and to people who have medical insurance. Without medical insurance or Medicare you will be charged $106.99 for a senior dose vaccine, or $62.99 - $106.99 for a seasonal vaccine. Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy administers flu shots to help you get through the season.

Does CVS take EBT?

Yes, the Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy takes the SNAP EBT card. Buy food at this store with your Newport News SNAP EBT card.

Does Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy do photo developing?

Yes, you can order photo prints in Newport News at the Warwick Boulevard CVS Pharmacy. We develop all types of film, negatives, and disposable cameras on high-quality photo paper. Developing a disposable camera or 35mm film takes 7-10 days, and processing APS, black and white film, slides, or 110 film takes around 3 weeks.