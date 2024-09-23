"}}]}}

CVS Pharmacy at 5972 University Blvd., West Jacksonville, FL 32216 (2024)

About this pharmacy & drug store

The nearby CVS Pharmacy, found at 5972 University Boulevard West, can be found in the heart of town, and is the place to go for household items and quick refreshments in Jacksonville. The University Boulevard West store offers healthcare and first aid necessities, beauty products, prescription refills, and grocery goods all in one place.

It's important to find all the household and healthcare items you need at one location, but it's equally beneficial to purchase your daily necessities at a low cost. The Jacksonville CVS Pharmacy is your local destination for discounts on the things you use regularly. Want even more deals? Sign up for an ExtraCare® Membership and get ExtraCare® Rewards on qualified products. You'll also be added to the CVS Pharmacy email list and we'll send you personalized coupons, sales notifications, and special offers.

University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy is happy to be a vital piece of the Jacksonville community. We're ready to support all our neighbors looking for a spot where they can find everyday items with ease. This Jacksonville CVS Pharmacy has a drive-thru pharmacy to meet your prescription needs without having to leave your car.

Shop for goods like vitamins, cosmetics, personal care items, and many other products in an easy-to-navigate store that will get your shopping done in no time. Buying the everyday items you need couldn't be easier.

This CVS Pharmacy is the place to get groceries, prescription medicine, and more in Jacksonville. Purchase all your everyday supplies without leaving the comfort of your neighborhood. If you don't have access to a car or can't get a ride, no problem. The University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy is near the University Blvd. & Terry Rd. transit station, only 0.03 miles away. Just jump on board and you'll be dropped off nearby.

Does University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy have UPS drop-off?

Yes, a UPS Access Point is available at this CVS Pharmacy. You can drop off prepaid, labeled packages for UPS to pick up for delivery within 24 hours. We can also hold packages mailed to you for as long as seven days.

What does a flu shot cost at CVS?

CVS offers free flu shots in Jacksonville through Medicare Part B and to customers who have health insurance. If you don't have either of those, shots will cost you $106.99 for a senior dose vaccine, or $62.99 - $106.99 for a seasonal vaccine. University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy has flu shots to keep you healthy and on your feet.

Does CVS accept EBT?

Yes, the University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy takes the SNAP EBT card. Use your Jacksonville SNAP EBT card at this store to buy food.

Does University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy do photo developing?

Yes, the University Boulevard West CVS Pharmacy is where to go to get your photos developed in Jacksonville. This location develops all types of film, disposable cameras, and negatives on high-quality photo paper. Processing a disposable camera or 35mm film takes 7-10 days, while developing black and white film, APS, 110 film, or slides takes approximately 3 weeks.

Does CVS at 5972 University Blvd., West Jacksonville, FL 32216 test for coronavirus (COVID-19)?

CVS Health is conducting coronavirus testing (COVID-19) at 5972 University Blvd., West Jacksonville, FL. Patients are required to schedule an appointment for in advance. Limited appointments are available to qualifying patients due to high demand. Test types vary by location and will be confirmed during the scheduling process. Patients must bring their insurance card and proof of identity*. Please view our other for more information. Also, find for sale online and in-store.

*Insurance is not required at community testing locations.

Pick up and drop off UPS® packages

Offering extra flexibility, convenience, and safety to all your packaging and shipment needs, our CVS store is now an active UPS Access Point. Drop-off and pick up your packages with UPS tracking available, so you can be sure it’s arrived. We’ll hold packages for up to 7 days, so you can pick them up on your schedule. For UPS package drop-offs, we accept pre-labeled, prepaid packages for 5 to 7 day ground and air delivery. UPS will collect all packages within 24 hours.

Find more UPS Access Point information for packages that may not qualify for shipment from our location.

What did CVS Pharmacy used to be called? ›

CVS Pharmacy used to be a subsidiary of Melville Corporation, where its full name was initially Consumer Value Stores. Melville changed its name to CVS Corporation in 1996 after Melville sold off many of its nonpharmacy stores. The last of its nondrugstore operations were sold in 1997.

What is the difference between CVS Pharmacy and CVS specialty? ›

CVS Specialty offers a higher level of support than traditional retail pharmacies. You'll have access to a CareTeam, which includes clinical pharmacists and nurses who are specially trained for conditions like yours.

What does CVS stand for in CVS group? ›

By 1964, the company developed a shield logo with the letters “CVS” in the center (and “Consumer Value Stores” spelled out above, alongside or underneath). In fact, much of the stores' signage throughout the '60s featured the acronym, according to a representative for CVS.

Is CVS Health different from CVS Pharmacy? ›

CVS Health Corporation is an American healthcare company that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; and Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands. The company is the world's second largest healthcare company, behind UnitedHealth Group.

What does CVS actually stand for? ›

The Massachusetts-born drugstore first opened as “Consumer Value Stores” in 1963 at a location in Lowell, according to the chain's official site. The ex-CEO, Tom Ryan, ultimately changed the store's name to the acronym CVS a year after opening.

What is CVS new name? ›

CVS Health is rebranding its health services segment under a new name, “CVS Healthspire,” as the company expands deeper into the provision of medical care. Under CVS chief executive officer Karen S.

What drug supplier does CVS use? ›

McKesson primarily supplies CVS Health's Caremark mail and specialty pharmacies. The Caremark-McKesson relationship began in 2001. In 2019, CVS and McKesson extended their agreement through June 2023. The chart below shows the evolution of McKesson's sales to CVS since 2011.

What are the top 3 specialty pharmacies? ›

Top 15 specialty pharmacies by 2023 revenue
  • CVS Specialty (CVS Health) — $73.3 billion.
  • Accredo/Freedom Fertility (Cigna/Evernorth/Express Scripts) — $59.5 billion.
  • Other retail, mail, long-term care and specialty pharmacies — $37.4 billion.
  • Optum Specialty Pharmacy (UnitedHealthGroup/OptumRx) — $32.3 billion.
Apr 16, 2024

What is the reputation of CVS? ›

CVS Health has an overall rating of 3.1 out of 5, based on over 43,723 reviews left anonymously by employees. 45% of employees would recommend working at CVS Health to a friend and 42% have a positive outlook for the business. This rating has improved by 1% over the last 12 months.

Is CVS owned by Walgreens? ›

No, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and CVS pharmacy are not all owned by the same parent company. Each of these pharmacy chains operates independently and is owned by different companies. Walgreens is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite-Aid is owned by Albertsons Companies, and CVS pharmacy is owned by CVS Health.

Is CVS owned by Aetna? ›

CVS Health-owned Aetna on Monday rolled out a plan design that would steer patients toward its parent company's brick-and-mortar locations — a key concern of antitrust regulators in reviewing the almost $69 billion megamerger that closed in 2019.

Are CVS and Target the same company? ›

CVS purchased Target's pharmacy business from the big box retailer in 2015 for $1.9 billion. It currently operates about 1,800 pharmacies within Target's 1,950 US locations. CVS has about 9,000 pharmacy locations overall.

What is the CVS controversy? ›

CVS has been fined $250,000 by state regulators in Ohio who said that it understaffed a store so badly that prescriptions weren't being filled in a timely manner and medicine was being stored in a haphazard way.

Why is CVS Pharmacy better than Walgreens? ›

When comparing CVS vs. Walgreens, customer reviews indicate that Walgreens is the better pharmacy. However, other factors, such as cost and rewards programs, give CVS a competitive edge, putting it slightly ahead of Walgreens in these areas.

What company owns CVS Pharmacy? ›

What company was CVS before? ›

In 1969, CVS was sold to Melville Corporation. By 1988, the company's 25-year anniversary, there were already 750 stores, and sales were at nearly $1.6 billion, the company's website reports. In 1996, Melville and CVS merged and became a public company. With this merger, Melville changed its name to CVS.

Who did CVS Pharmacy merge with? ›

The CVS-Aetna merger was a horizontal and a vertical merger. In horizontal mergers, two competitors combine, and CVS-Aetna are significant competitors in numerous Medicare Part D geographic markets and also with respect to pharmaceutical benefit management (PBM) services.

What pharmacy chain did CVS buy? ›

2007: CVS acquires Caremark, giving birth to the nation's leading pharmacy-benefits manager. 2014-2015: CVS acquires Coram, Omnicare , Navarro Discount Pharmacy and all of Target's 1,600 pharmacies and clinics.

What did pharmacies used to be called? ›

Historically, the term “apothecary” referred to both the person who manufactured and dispensed medicines (lowercase “a” for our purposes), and the shop in which those medicines were sold (capitalized “A”).

