Cyril Hopping: Does my health insurer value profits more than my life? (2024)

Corporate health insurance companies should be doing their job: Actually paying for the care that patients need.

I always thought that paying health insurance premiums month after month, year after year, meant that my insurance would help me pay for necessary care when I needed it. Recently, I learned that’s not the case.

I retired from the City of Melbourne police department after 30 years because I wanted to get some rest and spend more time with my grandchildren. But recently, my brother was diagnosed with the “widow-maker,” a large blockage in one of his main arteries. Paired with my family’s history of heart disease (my dad died of a heart attack at only 57, never getting the opportunity to meet his grandkids), this scared me, plain and simple. I couldn’t sleep at night because of health concerns.

So, I decided I would try to break my family’s cycle and catch heart disease before it caught me. I saw my doctor. He ordered multiple tests to ensure that if I did have any health issues, we would be able to catch them early and act quickly.

But, it turned out I couldn’t go through with those important tests. Why? My health insurance company denied my doctor’s requests for “prior authorization.” My doctor had ordered several tests to check on my heart health, including a cardiac stress test and blood work, but my insurance carrier denied the requests. Months later, I was shocked to find the same process played out with my ophthalmologist – my doctor ordered blood work because of vision problems that sent me to the ER, and my insurer refused to pay for it.

I started to read about corporate health insurance companies and the practice they use called prior authorization. I realized that my story wasn’t the exception – it was the norm.

See Also
Help! I’ve Become My Roommate’s Constant, On-Call Nurse.FDA approves blood test to screen for colon cancerDespite some gains, teens — especially girls — are still struggling with their mental health since the pandemic, report shows | CNNHotel Campanile - Leeuwarden

Cyril Hopping: Does my health insurer value profits more than my life? (1)

Prior authorization is a commonly used practice that requires our physicians to ask for-profit corporate insurance companies for permission before they can treat us – even for basic things such as carrying out a medical test or filling a prescription.

And all too often, corporate insurers fail to grant that authorization, sometimes for no reason at all. They use prior authorization to arbitrarily deny requests for tests, blood work, surgeries and doctors’ appointments, all so they can put more money into their pockets.

These are tests that doctors – trained professionals – have ordered.

Denying these requests has a direct impact on patients like me.

See Also
Kathy Arends working at De Brêge Leeuwarden

In a recent survey of doctors in the United States, 94% said that prior authorization requirements delayed the care that patients needed. Ninety-three percent said prior authorization negatively impacted patients. I’ve seen this happen in my own case.

Cyril Hopping: Does my health insurer value profits more than my life? (2)

I’ve gone months without the tests my doctor recommended because my insurance refuses to cover them. If my trained doctor believes a test is necessary, why should an insurance company be able to override them? If I do have a heart problem like my brother or my late father, my care for that problem is significantly delayed.

Corporate insurers’ tactics also harm doctors. The administrative burden of fielding all these bureaucratic requests, filling out paperwork, and filing appeals when insurance companies deny needed care – it all causes doctors to spend less time with patients and forces them to shift money toward hiring additional staff whose sole responsibility is dealing with insurance companies.

Physicians report that they and their staff spend about 12 hours every week completing prior authorizations for corporate insurance companies. And the vast majority of doctors say that prior authorization increases burnout in their field.

Doctors should spend their time with patients, not doing busy work for health insurance companies that prioritize their own profits over patients.

And corporate health insurance companies should be doing their job: Actually paying for the care that patients need.

To a corporate insurance company, denying a heart stress test might mean some extra dollars in their quarterly profits. But to me, denying that test means not having the peace of mind that I’ll live long enough to watch my grandchildren grow up. Having my care denied not just once but four times (and counting) makes me feel like a cog in a machine. It makes me feel like my health insurer values money more than my life.

Something must be done.

Our policymakers need to hold corporate insurance companies accountable for their harmful practices that hurt both patients and doctors. We need to reform the prior authorization process so that stories like mine become less common. We need to make sure hospitals and doctors have the resources and support they need to provide lifesaving patient care.

If there’s one thing this experience has taught me, it’s that there is a lot that needs to be done to improve our health care system. Reforming prior authorization and ensuring that corporate insurers don’t put profits over patients is a good place to start.

___

Cyril Hopping is a retired police officer who lives in Brevard County.

Post Views: 0

Cyril Hopping: Does my health insurer value profits more than my life? (2024)

FAQs

Cyril Hopping: Does my health insurer value profits more than my life? ›

It makes me feel like my health insurer values money more than my life. Something must be done. Our policymakers need to hold corporate insurance companies accountable for their harmful practices that hurt both patients and doctors.

Get More Info
Who profits the most from health insurance? ›

The biggest, UnitedHealth Group, made $324bn in revenues last year, behind only Walmart, Amazon, Apple and ExxonMobil, and $25bn in pre-tax profit. Its 151m customers represent nearly half of all Americans.

Get More Info Here
What is the profit margin for health insurance companies? ›

The industry's profit margin decreased modestly to 3.3% from 3.4%, while the combined ratio increased by a modest one-half basis-point.

Keep Reading
How do health insurers make profit? ›

Insurance companies earn a profit by charging their customer premiums for buying insurance policies. However, insurers also earn income by investing the premiums received in various products, including U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds.

View More
Do health insurance companies invest your money? ›

Insurance companies make money primarily from premium income, but they also invest the accumulated premiums in financial instruments to generate investment income. They also earn revenue from sources such as fees for policy services and commissions from partnering with agents and brokers.

Discover More Details
Who is the number 1 health insurance in the US? ›

Best health insurance companies of 2024

Kaiser Permanente: Best health insurance. Blue Cross Blue Shield: Best health insurance for the self-employed. UnitedHealthcare: Best health insurance provider network. Aetna: Best health insurance for young adults.

Find Out More
Who makes the most money in an insurance company? ›

Each one of these positions offers excellent pay and benefits, as well as job security.
  • Insurance Agent. ...
  • Insurance Underwriter. ...
  • Actuary. ...
  • Personal finance advisors. ...
  • Claims adjusters, Appraisers, Examiners, and Investigators. ...
  • Highest Paying Insurance Companies in 2024. ...
  • Why Choose a Career in Insurance. ...
  • Insider Insight.

Discover More
What is the average profit of an insurance company? ›

According to industry experts, most insurance agency owners operate with an average profit margin of 2% to 10%.

Find Out More
How do life insurance companies make money if everyone dies? ›

Life insurance companies make money by charging you premiums and investing some of the money they collect. They can also profit from policies lapsing or expiring.

Discover More Details
How are the profits of an insurance company determined? ›

An insurance company's profit depends on the number of policies it writes, the premiums it charges, the return on its investments, business costs, and claims. Net profit margin (NPM) can help define a company's overall financial health and measure how much net income is generated as a percentage of revenue.

Learn More

Does health insurance really save money? ›

People without insurance pay, on average, twice as much for care. This means when you use a network provider you pay less for the same services than someone who doesn't have coverage – even before you meet your deductible. Sometimes these savings are small.

Tell Me More
What do insurance companies do with the premiums they collect? ›

Investments:

Insurance companies invest the premiums they collect in various financial instruments to generate additional income.

View Details
What is the $25 fee Maria's mother paid when Maria visited the doctor? ›

The $25 fee Maria's mother paid when Maria visited the doctor is a co-insurance or an out-of-pocket expense according to the insurance terminology. A co-insurance or an out-of-pocket is the cost that a person must pay in order to activate his/her medical insurance in a medical provider.

Find Out More
Who makes the most money in the healthcare system? ›

Highest Paying Medical Field Jobs to Pursue
  1. Physicians and Surgeons. ...
  2. Dentists. ...
  3. Podiatrists. ...
  4. Pharmacists. ...
  5. Optometrists. ...
  6. Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners. ...
  7. Physician Assistants. ...
  8. Medical and Health Services Managers.

Get More Info
Who bears the largest burden for health insurance coverage? ›

The health care spending burden was twice as large for Medicare households than for non-Medicare households in 2022, measured by average health care spending as a share of total household spending, and a larger share of Medicare households spent at least 20% of their household budgets on health care than non-Medicare ...

Read The Full Story
Which health insurance company makes the most money? ›

In 2024, UnitedHealthcare Group was the largest health insurance company in the United States by revenue with over 189 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Elevance Health (Anthem) and Kaiser Permanente.

Learn More
Which health insurance company has the highest revenue? ›

List of largest health insurance companies by revenue
Market shareRevenue (billions)
UnitedHealth Group15.7%$215B
Elevance Health (Anthem)9.7%$133B
Kaiser Permanente9.2%$126B
Centene (Ambetter)8.6%$116B
1 more row
Jun 20, 2024

See More

References

Top Articles
The Miracle On The Hudson - The Full Story
Sully Movie vs True Story of Miracle on the Hudson, Flight 1549
15 years after the Miracle on the Hudson, some struggle with PTSD while others learned to fly | CNN
Latest Posts
Myzmanim North Miami Beach
US Airways flight 1549 | Description, Pilot, & Facts
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Last Updated:

Views: 6368

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Birthday: 1992-02-16

Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

Phone: +67618977178100

Job: Manufacturing Director

Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.