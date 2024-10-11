DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsule (2024)

Gabapentin(GAB-a-PEN-tin) Capsules, USP 100 mg, 300 mgand 400 mgRx Only

What is the most important information I should know about Gabapentin Capsules?
Do not stop taking Gabapentin Capsules without first talking to your healthcare provider.

Stopping Gabapentin Capsules suddenly can cause serious problems.

Gabapentin Capsules can cause serious side effects including:
1.Suicidal Thoughts. Like other antiepileptic drugs, Gabapentin Capsules may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, about 1 in 500.

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you:

  • thoughts about suicide or dying
  • attempts to commit suicide
  • new or worse depression
  • new or worse anxiety
  • feeling agitated or restless
  • panic attacks
  • trouble sleeping (insomnia)
  • new or worse irritability
  • acting aggressive, being angry, or violent
  • acting on dangerous impulses
  • an extreme increase in activity and talking (mania)
  • other unusual changes in behavior or mood

How can I watch for early symptoms of suicidal thoughts and actions?

  • Pay attention to any changes, especially sudden changes, in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings.
  • Keep all follow-up visits with your healthcare provider as scheduled.

Call your healthcare provider between visits as needed, especially if you are worried about symptoms.

Do not stop taking Gabapentin Capsules without first talking to a healthcare provider.

  • Stopping Gabapentin Capsules suddenly can cause serious problems. Stopping a seizure medicine suddenly in a patient who has epilepsy can cause seizures that will not stop (status epilepticus).
  • Suicidal thoughts or actions can be caused by things other than medicines. If you have suicidal thoughts or actions, your healthcare provider may check for other causes.

2. Changes in behavior and thinking - Using Gabapentin Capsules in children 3 to 12 years of age can cause emotional changes, aggressive behavior, problems with concentration, restlessness, changes in school performance, and hyperactivity.

3. Gabapentin Capsules may cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reactions that may affect your skin or other parts of your body such as your liver or blood cells. This may cause you to be hospitalized or to stop Gabapentin Capsules. You may or may not have a rash with an allergic reaction caused by Gabapentin Capsules. Call a healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms:

  • skin rash
  • hives
  • difficulty breathing
  • fever
  • swollen glands that do not go away
  • swelling of your face, lips, throat, or tongue
  • yellowing of your skin or of the whites of the eyes
  • unusual bruising or bleeding
  • severe fatigue or weakness
  • unexpected muscle pain
  • frequent infections

These symptoms may be the first signs of a serious reaction. A healthcare provider should examine you to decide if you should continue taking Gabapentin Capsules.

4. Serious breathing problems. Serious breathing problems can occur when gabapentin capsules are taken with other medicines that
can cause severe sleepiness or decreased awareness, or when it is taken by someone who already has breathing problems. Watch forincreased sleepiness or decreased breathing when starting gabapentin capsules or when the dose is increased. Get help right away if breathing problems occur.

What is gabapentin ?

Gabapentin is a prescription medicine used to treat:

  • Pain from damaged nerves (postherpetic pain) that follows healing of shingles (a painful rash that comes after a herpes zoster infection) in adults.
  • Partial seizures when taken together with other medicines in adults and children 3 years of age and older with seizures.

Who should not take Gabapentin Capsules?

Do not take Gabapentin Capsules if you are allergic to gabapentin or any of the other ingredients in Gabapentin Capsules . See the end of this Medication Guide for a complete list of ingredients in Gabapentin Capsules .

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking Gabapentin Capsules ?
Before taking Gabapentin Capsules , tell your healthcare provider if you:

  • have or have had kidney problems or are on hemodialysis
  • have or have had depression, mood problems, or suicidal thoughts or behavior
  • have diabetes
  • have breathing problems
  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Gabapentin can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant while taking Gabapentin Capsules. You and your healthcare provider will decide if you should take Gabapentin Capsules while you are pregnant.
    • Pregnancy Registry: If you become pregnant while taking Gabapentin Capsules , talk to your healthcare provider about registering with the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the safety of antiepileptic drugs during pregnancy. You can enroll in this registry by calling 1-888-233­ 2334.
  • are breast-feeding or plan to breast-feed. Gabapentin can pass into breast milk. You and your healthcare provider should decide how you will feed your baby while you take Gabapentin .

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take any opioid pain medicine (such as oxycodone), any medicines for anxiety (such as lorazepam) or insomnia (such as zolpidem), or any medicines that make you sleepy.


You may have a higher chance for dizziness, sleepiness, or breathing problems if these medicines are taken with gabapentin capsule.

Taking Gabapentin Capsules with certain other medicines can cause side effects or affect how well they work. Do not start or stop other medicines without talking to your healthcare provider.

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them and show it to your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

How should I take Gabapentin Capsules?

  • Take Gabapentin Capsules exactly as prescribed. Your healthcare provider will tell you how much Gabapentin Capsules to take.
    • Do not change your dose of Gabapentin Capsules without talking to your healthcare provider.
    • Take Gabapentin capsules with water.
  • If you take an antacid containing aluminum and magnesium, such as Maalox®, Mylanta®, Gelusil®, Gaviscon®, or Di-Gel®, you should wait at least 2 hours before taking your next dose of gabapentin.

If you take too much Gabapentin, call your healthcare provider or your local Poison Control Center right away at 1-800-222-1222.

What should I avoid while taking Gabapentin Capsules?

  • Do not drink alcohol or take other medicines that make you sleepy or dizzy while taking Gabapentin Capsules without first talking with your healthcare provider. Taking Gabapentin Capsules with alcohol or drugs that cause sleepiness or dizziness may make your sleepiness or dizziness worse.
  • Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities until you know how Gabapentin Capsules affects you. Gabapentin Capsules can slow your thinking and motor skills.

What are the possible side effects of Gabapentin Capsules?

Gabapentin Capsules may cause serious side effects including:

See “What is the most important information I should know about Gabapentin Capsules?”

  • problems driving while using Gabapentin Capsules. See “What I should avoid while taking Gabapentin Capsules?”
  • sleepiness and dizziness, which could increase the occurrence of accidental injury, including falls
  • The most common side effects of Gabapentin Capsules include:
  • lack of coordination
  • viral infection
  • feeling drowsy
  • feeling tired
  • fever
  • jerky movements
  • difficulty with speaking
  • nausea and vomiting
  • tremor
  • difficulty with coordination
  • double vision
  • unusual eye movement
  • swelling, usually of legs and feet

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of Gabapentin Capsules . For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

How should I store Gabapentin Capsules?

  • Store Gabapentin Capsules between 68°F to 77°F (20°C to 25°C).

Keep Gabapentin Capsules and all medicines out of the reach of children.

General information about the safe and effective use of Gabapentin Capsules

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. Do not use Gabapentin Capsules for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give Gabapentin Capsules to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them.

This Medication Guide summarizes the most important information about Gabapentin Capsules . If you would like more information, talk with your healthcare provider. You can ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for information about Gabapentin Capsules that was written for healthcare professionals.

For more information go to http://www.acihealthcareusa.com or call1-888-802-1213.

What are the ingredients in Gabapentin Capsules ?

Active ingredient: gabapentin

Inactive ingredients in the capsules: Pregelatinized maize starch, and talc and Ingredients of Imprinting Ink( Black SW-9049) are Black Iron Oxide NF (E 172), Butyl Alcohol NF, Dehydrated Alcohol USP, Isopropyl Alcohol USP, Potassium Hydroxide NF, Propylene Glycol USP, Shellac NF, and Strong Ammonia Soution NF.

The 100-mg capsule shell also contains: gelatin and titanium dioxide.

The 300-mg capsule shell also contains: gelatin, titanium dioxide, black iron oxide, red iron oxide and yellow iron oxide.

The 400-mg capsule shell also contains: gelatin, titanium dioxide, black iron oxide, red iron oxide and yellow iron oxide.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This Medication Guide has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This product’s label may have been updated. For current full prescribing information, please visit www.acihealthcareusa.com

Manufactured By
Vivimed Life Sciences Private Limited
Plot No.101, 102, 107 & 108,
SIDCO Pharmaceutical Complex,
Alathur, Kanchipuram – 603 110,
Tamilnadu, India.


Or,


Manufactured By:
Strides Pharma Science Limited
Unit-II, R.S.No. 32,33 & 34, PIMS Road,
Periyakalapet, Puducherry- 605014, India

Or,

Manufactured by:
ACI HealthCare Limited
Narayanganj, Bangladesh

Distributed by:

ACI Healthcare USA, Inc.
10100 W. Sample Road, Suite 406
Coral Springs, FL 33065

Revised: 01/2023

®Trademarks are the property of their respective owners

FAQs

DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsule? ›

Gabapentin capsules are a prescription medicine used to treat: Pain from damaged nerves (postherpetic pain) that follows healing of shingles (a painful rash that comes after a herpes zoster infection) in adults.

Read On
What is gabapentin 300 mg oral capsule used for? ›

Gabapentin works in the brain to prevent seizures and relieve pain for certain conditions in the nervous system. It is not used for routine pain caused by minor injuries or arthritis. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant. This medicine is available only with your doctor's prescription.

Read The Full Story
Is gabapentin 300 mg capsule a controlled substance? ›

Control Status

Gabapentin is not currently controlled under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. At clinically therapeutic doses (900-3600 mg/day), gabapentin does not bind to GABAA or GABAB receptors, nor does it bind to benzodiazepine sites.

Keep Reading
What is gabapentin 300 mg capsule commonly known as Neurontin Dailymed? ›

Neurontin (gabapentin) is indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures with and without secondary generalization in patients over 12 years of age with epilepsy. Neurontin is also indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in pediatric patients age 3 – 12 years.

View More
What is gabapentin oral solution Dailymed? ›

Gabapentin oral solution is indicated for: Management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults. Adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures, with and without secondary generalization, in adults and pediatric patients 3 years and older with epilepsy.

Learn More
Is gabapentin 300 mg a strong painkiller? ›

Official answer. Gabapentin is commonly used to treat some types of nerve pain but is classified as an anticonvulsant medicine, not as an opioid or painkiller.

Continue Reading
What is the biggest side effect of gabapentin? ›

It can also cause diarrhea. More serious (but rare) side effects include suicidal thoughts or behavior, and mood changes in children. Combining gabapentin with certain medications, like opioids or benzodiazepines, can also lead to difficulty breathing and overdose in rare cases.

Keep Reading
Is gabapentin a muscle relaxer or pain pill? ›

Bottom line: Although gabapentin can relieve pain, it's not a muscle relaxant so you won't need it for a muscle spasm. If you're prescribed gabapentin for one of the many other conditions it treats, though, you can rest easy knowing this medication is safe and effective for many people.

Know More
What is the bad news about gabapentin? ›

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that serious breathing difficulties may occur in patients using gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) or pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR) who have respiratory risk factors.

Read The Full Story
What reacts badly with gabapentin? ›

Products that interact with gabapentin include:
  • Alcohol.
  • Antihistamine-containing cold, cough and allergy products.
  • Certain medicines for anxiety or sleep.
  • Certain medicines for depression, such as amitriptyline, fluoxetine and sertraline.
  • Certain medicines for seizures, such as phenobarbital and primidone.

Show Me More

Does gabapentin cause weight gain? ›

Weight gain isn't gabapentin's most common side effect, but it still impacts some people who take it. Weight gain happens in about 2% of people who take gabapentin. Peripheral edema — a type of swelling in the legs caused by fluid buildup — can occur in up to 8% of people who take it.

Keep Reading
How does gabapentin 300mg make you feel? ›

Gabapentin has effects in similar brain pathways to those that are affected by drugs like benzodiazepine. It can cause dizziness, forgetfulness, drowsiness and confusion, all of which can put you at risk of hurting yourself, especially in certain environments.

Discover More
What are the horrors of gabapentin? ›

However, side effects of gabapentin can be serious, leading to weight gain, dizziness, and even suicidal thoughts. Gabapentin is also used to treat trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve in the face.

See Details
Why is gabapentin a controlled drug now? ›

Some people misuse the prescription medication alongside opioids to boost their effects, though this significantly increases the risk of unintentional opioid poisoning and death. This has led several U.S. states to classify gabapentin as a controlled substance, with more potentially looking to do the same.

Tell Me More
What is DailyMed used for? ›

DailyMed provides trustworthy information about marketed drugs. DailyMed is the official provider of FDA label information (package inserts). This Web site provides a standard, comprehensive, up-to-date, look-up and download resource of medication content and labeling found in medication package inserts.

Explore More
What is gabapentin slang for? ›

It works by altering one's calcium channels to reduce seizures and ease nerve pain. Some brand names of Gabapentin are Neurontin and Gralise. The drug's known street names are “gabbies” or “johnnies.”

Discover More Details
How does 300mg gabapentin make you feel? ›

Official answer. Gabapentin may make you feel a little drowsy, dizzy, or clumsy when you first start taking it. You may feel like your thinking is slower. These are common side effects of gabapentin, but they usually get better as your body adjusts to the medication.

View Details
What are the benefits of taking gabapentin capsules? ›

Gabapentin is in a class of medications called anticonvulsants. Gabapentin treats seizures by decreasing abnormal excitement in the brain. Gabapentin relieves the pain of PHN by changing the way the body senses pain. It is not known exactly how gabapentin works to treat restless legs syndrome.

See Details
Is gabapentin good for anxiety? ›

Gabapentin is an anti-seizure and nerve pain medication. But it's also used off-label to treat many other conditions, including anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, and hot flashes. The dose of gabapentin for anxiety and other conditions can range from 300 mg per day to 3,600 mg per day.

Continue Reading

