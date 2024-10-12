DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsule (2024)

Postherptic Neuralgia

The most commonly observed adverse events associated with the use of gabapentin in adults, not seen at an equivalent frequency among placebo-treated patients, were dizziness, somnolence, and peripheral edema.

In the 2 controlled studies in postherpetic neuralgia, 16% of the 336 patients who received gabapentin and 9% of the 227 patients who received placebo discontinued treatment because of an adverse event. The adverse events that most frequently led to withdrawal in gabapentin-treated patients were dizziness, somnolence, and nausea.

Incidence in Controlled Clinical Trials

Table 3 lists treatment-emergent signs and symptoms that occurred in at least 1% of gabapentin treated patients with postherpetic neuralgia participating in placebo-controlled trials and that were numerically more frequent in the gabapentin group than in the placebo group. Adverse events were usually mild to moderate in intensity.

TABLE 3. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Incidence in Controlled Trials in Postherpetic Neuralgia (Events in at least 1% of gabapentin -Treated Patients and Numerically More Frequent Than in the Placebo Group)
Body System/ Gabapentin Placebo
Preferred Term N=336 N=227
% %
a Reported as blurred vision
Body as a Whole
Asthenia5.74.8
Infection5.13.5
Headache3.33.1
Accidental injury3.31.3
Abdominal pain2.72.6
Digestive System
Diarrhea5.73.1
Dry mouth4.81.3
Constipation3.91.8
Nausea3.93.1
Vomiting3.31.8
Flatulence2.11.8
Metabolic and Nutritional Disorders
Peripheral edema8.32.2
Weight gain1.80.0
Hyperglycemia1.20.4
Nervous System
Dizziness28.07.5
Somnolence21.45.3
Ataxia3.30.0
Thinking abnormal2.70.0
Abnormal gait1.50.0
Incoordination1.50.0
Amnesia1.20.9
Hypesthesia1.20.9
Respiratory System
Pharyngitis1.20.4
Skin and Appendages
Rash1.20.9
Special Senses
Amblyopiaa2.70.9
Conjunctivitis1.20.0
Diplopia1.20.0
Otitis media1.20.0

Other events in more than 1% of patients but equally or more frequent in the placebo group included pain, tremor, neuralgia, back pain, dyspepsia, dyspnea, and flu syndrome.

There were no clinically important differences between men and women in the types and incidence of adverse events. Because there were few patients whose race was reported as other than white, there are insufficient data to support a statement regarding the distribution of adverse events by race.

Epilepsy

The most commonly observed adverse events associated with the use of gabapentin in combination with other antiepileptic drugs in patients >12 years of age, not seen at an equivalent frequency among placebo-treated patients, were somnolence, dizziness, ataxia, fatigue, and nystagmus. The most commonly observed adverse events reported with the use of gabapentin in combination with other antiepileptic drugs in pediatric patients 3 to 12 years of age, not seen at an equal frequency among placebo-treated patients, were viral infection, fever, nausea and/or vomiting, somnolence, and hostility (see WARNINGS, Neuropsychiatric Adverse Events).

Approximately 7% of the 2074 patients >12 years of age and approximately 7% of the 449 pediatric patients 3 to 12 years of age who received gabapentin in premarketing clinical trials discontinued treatment because of an adverse event. The adverse events most commonly associated with withdrawal in patients >12 years of age were somnolence (1.2%), ataxia (0.8%), fatigue (0.6%), nausea and/or vomiting (0.6%), and dizziness (0.6%). The adverse events most commonly associated with withdrawal in pediatric patients were emotional lability (1.6%), hostility (1.3%), and hyperkinesias (1.1%).

Incidence in Controlled Clinical Trials

Table 4 lists treatment-emergent signs and symptoms that occurred in at least 1% of gabapentin treated patients >12 years of age with epilepsy participating in placebo-controlled trials and were numerically more common in the gabapentin group. In these studies, either gabapentin or placebo was added to the patient’s current antiepileptic drug therapy. Adverse events were usually mild to moderate in intensity.

The prescriber should be aware that these figures, obtained when gabapentin was added to concurrent antiepileptic drug therapy, cannot be used to predict the frequency of adverse events in the course of usual medical practice where patient characteristics and other factors may differ from those prevailing during clinical studies. Similarly, the cited frequencies cannot be directly compared with figures obtained from other clinical investigations involving different treatments, uses, or investigators. An inspection of these frequencies, however, does provide the prescribing physician with one basis to estimate the relative contribution of drug and nondrug factors to the adverse event incidences in the population studied.

TABLE 4. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Incidence in Controlled Add-On Trials In Patients >12 years of age (Events in at least 1% of Gabapentin patients and numerically more frequent than in the placebo group)
Body System/ Gabapentina Placeboa
Adverse Event N=543 N=378
% %
a Plus background antiepileptic drug therapy
b Amblyopia was often described as blurred vision.
Body As A Whole
Fatigue11.05.0
Weight Increase2.91.6
Back Pain1.80.5
Peripheral Edema1.70.5
Cardiovascular
Vasodilatation1.10.3
Digestive System
Dyspepsia2.20.5
Mouth or Throat Dry1.70.5
Constipation1.50.8
Dental Abnormalities1.50.3
Increased Appetite1.10.8
Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems
Leukopenia1.10.5
Musculoskeletal System
Myalgia2.01.9
Fracture1.10.8
Nervous System
Somnolence19.38.7
Dizziness17.16.9
Ataxia12.55.6
Nystagmus8.34.0
Tremor6.83.2
Nervousness2.41.9
Dysarthria2.40.5
Amnesia2.20.0
Depression1.81.1
Thinking Abnormal1.71.3
Twitching1.30.5
Coordination Abnormal1.10.3
Respiratory System
Rhinitis4.13.7
Pharyngitis2.81.6
Coughing1.81.3
Skin and Appendages
Abrasion1.30.0
Pruritus1.30.5
Urogenital System
Impotence1.51.1
Special Senses
Diplopia5.91.9
Amblyopiab4.21.1
Laboratory Deviations
WBC Decreased1.10.5
See Also
Gabapentin: Uses, Side Effects, Dosages, Interactions & MoreDailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsuleDailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsulegabapentin 100 mg capsule | Kaiser Permanente

Other events in more than 1% of patients >12 years of age but equally or more frequent in the placebo group included: headache, viral infection, fever, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, convulsions, confusion, insomnia, emotional lability, rash, acne.

Among the treatment-emergent adverse events occurring at an incidence of at least 10% of gabapentin -treated patients, somnolence and ataxia appeared to exhibit a positive dose-response relationship.

The overall incidence of adverse events and the types of adverse events seen were similar among men and women treated with gabapentin. The incidence of adverse events increased slightly with increasing age in patients treated with either gabapentin or placebo. Because only 3% of patients (28/921) in placebo-controlled studies were identified as nonwhite (black or other), there are insufficient data to support a statement regarding the distribution of adverse events by race.

Table 5 lists treatment-emergent signs and symptoms that occurred in at least 2% of gabapentin ¬treated patients age 3 to 12 years of age with epilepsy participating in placebo-controlled trials and were numerically more common in the gabapentin group. Adverse events were usually mild to moderate in intensity.

TABLE 5. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Incidence in Pediatric Patients Age 3 to 12 Years in a Controlled Add-On Trial (Events in at least 2% of gabapentin patients and numerically more frequent than in the placebo group)
Body System/ Gabapentina Placeboa
Adverse Event N=119 N=128
% %
a Plus background antiepileptic drug therapy
Body As A Whole
Viral Infection10.93.1
Fever10.13.1
Weight Increase3.40.8
Fatigue3.41.6
Digestive System
Nausea and/or Vomiting8.47.0
Nervous System
Somnolence8.44.7
Hostility7.62.3
Emotional Lability4.21.6
Dizziness2.51.6
Hyperkinesia2.50.8
Respiratory System
Bronchitis3.40.8
Respiratory Infection2.50.8

Other events in more than 2% of pediatric patients 3 to 12 years of age but equally or more frequent in the placebo group included: pharyngitis, upper respiratory infection, headache, rhinitis, convulsions, diarrhea, anorexia, coughing, and otitis media.

Other Adverse Events Observed During All Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials In Adults And Adolescents (Except Clinical Trials in Neuropathic Pain)

Gabapentin has been administered to 4717 patients >12 years of age during all adjunctive therapy clinical trials (except clinical trials in patients with neuropathic pain) only some of which were placebo-controlled. During these trials, all adverse events were recorded by the clinical investigators using terminology of their own choosing. To provide a meaningful estimate of the proportion of individuals having adverse events, similar types of events were grouped into a smaller number of standardized categories using modified COSTART dictionary terminology. These categories are used in the listing below. The frequencies presented represent the proportion of the 4717 patients >12 years of age exposed to gabapentin who experienced an event of the type cited on at least one occasion while receiving gabapentin. All reported events are included except those already listed in Table 4, those too general to be informative, and those not reasonably associated with the use of the drug.

Events are further classified within body system categories and enumerated in order of decreasing frequency using the following definitions: frequent adverse events are defined as those occurring in at least 1/100 patients; infrequent adverse events are those occurring in 1/100 to 1/1000 patients; rare events are those occurring in fewer than 1/1000 patients.

Body As A Whole:Frequent: asthenia, malaise, face edema; Infrequent: allergy, generalized edema, weight decrease, chill; Rare: strange feelings, lassitude, alcohol intolerance, hangover effect.

Cardiovascular System:Frequent: hypertension; Infrequent: hypotension, angina pectoris, peripheral vascular disorder, palpitation, tachycardia, migraine, murmur; Rare: atrial fibrillation, heart failure, thrombophlebitis, deep thrombophlebitis, myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accident, pulmonary thrombosis, ventricular extrasystoles, bradycardia, premature atrial contraction, pericardial rub, heart block, pulmonary embolus, hyperlipidemia, hypercholesterolemia, pericardial effusion, pericarditis.

Digestive System:Frequent: anorexia, flatulence, gingivitis; Infrequent: glossitis, gum hemorrhage, thirst, stomatitis, increased salivation, gastroenteritis, hemorrhoids, bloody stools, fecal incontinence, hepatomegaly; Rare: dysphagia, eructation, pancreatitis, peptic ulcer, colitis, blisters in mouth, tooth discolor, perlèche, salivary gland enlarged, lip hemorrhage, esophagitis, hiatal hernia, hematemesis, proctitis, irritable bowel syndrome, rectal hemorrhage, esophageal spasm.

Endocrine System:Rare: hyperthyroid, hypothyroid, goiter, hypoestrogen, ovarian failure, epididymitis, swollen testicle, cushingoid appearance.

Hematologic And Lymphatic System:Frequent: purpura most often described as bruises resulting from physical trauma; Infrequent: anemia, thrombocytopenia, lymphadenopathy; Rare: WBC count increased, lymphocytosis, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bleeding time increased.

See Also
Gabapentin: MedlinePlus Drug Information

Musculoskeletal System:Frequent: arthralgia; Infrequent: tendinitis, arthritis, joint stiffness, joint swelling, positive Romberg test; Rare: costochondritis, osteoporosis, bursitis, contracture.

Nervous System:Frequent: vertigo, hyperkinesia, paresthesia, decreased or absent reflexes, increased reflexes, anxiety, hostility; Infrequent: CNS tumors, syncope, dreaming abnormal, aphasia, hypesthesia, intracranial hemorrhage, hypotonia, dysesthesia, paresis, dystonia, hemiplegia, facial paralysis, stupor, cerebellar dysfunction, positive Babinski sign, decreased position sense, subdural hematoma, apathy, hallucination, decrease or loss of libido, agitation, paranoia, depersonalization, euphoria, feeling high, doped-up sensation, suicide attempt, psychosis; Rare: choreoathetosis, orofacial dyskinesia, encephalopathy, nerve palsy, personality disorder, increased libido, subdued temperament, apraxia, fine motor control disorder, meningismus, local myoclonus, hyperesthesia, hypokinesia, mania, neurosis, hysteria, antisocial reaction, suicide.

Respiratory System:Frequent: pneumonia; Infrequent: epistaxis, dyspnea, apnea; Rare: mucositis, aspiration pneumonia, hyperventilation, hiccup, laryngitis, nasal obstruction, snoring, bronchospasm, hypoventilation, lung edema.

Dermatological:Infrequent: alopecia, eczema, dry skin, increased sweating, urticaria, hirsutism, seborrhea, cyst, herpes simplex; Rare: herpes zoster, skin discolor, skin papules, photosensitive reaction, leg ulcer, scalp seborrhea, psoriasis, desquamation, maceration, skin nodules, subcutaneous nodule, melanosis, skin necrosis, local swelling.

Urogenital System:Infrequent: hematuria, dysuria, urination frequency, cystitis, urinary retention, urinary incontinence, vaginal hemorrhage, amenorrhea, dysmenorrhea, menorrhagia, breast cancer, unable to climax, ejaculation abnormal; Rare: kidney pain, leukorrhea, pruritus genital, renal stone, acute renal failure, anuria, glycosuria, nephrosis, nocturia, pyuria, urination urgency, vaginal pain, breast pain, testicle pain.

Special Senses:Frequent: abnormal vision; Infrequent: cataract, conjunctivitis, eyes dry, eye pain, visual field defect, photophobia, bilateral or unilateral ptosis, eye hemorrhage, hordeolum, hearing loss, earache, tinnitus, inner ear infection, otitis, taste loss, unusual taste, eye twitching, ear fullness; Rare: eye itching, abnormal accommodation, perforated ear drum, sensitivity to noise, eye focusing problem, watery eyes, retinopathy, glaucoma, iritis, corneal disorders, lacrimal dysfunction, degenerative eye changes, blindness, retinal degeneration, miosis, chorioretinitis, strabismus, eustachian tube dysfunction, labyrinthitis, otitis externa, odd smell.

Clinical Trials In Pediatric Patients With Epilepsy

Adverse events occurring during epilepsy clinical trials in 449 pediatric patients 3 to 12 years of age treated with gabapentin that were not reported in adjunctive trials in adults are:

Body As A Whole: dehydration, infectious mononucleosis

Digestive System:hepatitis

Hemic And Lymphatic System:coagulation defect

Nervous System:aura disappeared, occipital neuralgia

Psychobiologic Function: sleepwalking

Respiratory System:pseudocroup, hoarseness

Clinical Trials In Adults With Neuropathic Pain Of Various Etiologies

Safety information was obtained in 1173 patients during double-blind and open-label clinical trials including neuropathic pain conditions for which efficacy has not been demonstrated. Adverse events reported by investigators were grouped into standardized categories using modified COSTART IV terminology. Listed below are all reported events except those already listed in Table 3 and those not reasonably associated with the use of the drug.

Events are further classified within body system categories and enumerated in order of decreasing frequency using the following definitions: frequent adverse events are defined as those occurring in at least 1/100 patients; infrequent adverse events are those occurring in 1/100 to 1/1000 patients; rare events are those occurring in fewer than 1/1000 patients.

Body as A Whole:Infrequent: chest pain, cellulitis, malaise, neck pain, face edema, allergic reaction, abscess, chills, chills and fever, mucous membrane disorder; Rare: body odor, cyst, fever, hernia, abnormal BUN value, lump in neck, pelvic pain, sepsis, viral infection.

Cardiovascular System:Infrequent: hypertension, syncope, palpitation, migraine, hypotension, peripheral vascular disorder, cardiovascular disorder, cerebrovascular accident, congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction, vasodilatation; Rare: angina pectoris, heart failure, increased capillary fragility, phlebitis, thrombophlebitis, varicose vein.

Digestive System:Infrequent: gastroenteritis, increased appetite, gastrointestinal disorder, oral moniliasis, gastritis, tongue disorder, thirst, tooth disorder, abnormal stools, anorexia, liver function tests abnormal, periodontal abscess; Rare: cholecystitis, cholelithiasis, duodenal ulcer, fecal incontinence, gamma glutamyl transpeptidase increased, gingivitis, intestinal obstruction, intestinal ulcer, melena, mouth ulceration, rectal disorder, rectal hemorrhage, stomatitis.

Endocrine System:Infrequent: diabetes mellitus.

Hemic And Lymphatic System:Infrequent: ecchymosis, anemia; Rare: lymphadenopathy, lymphoma-like reaction, prothrombin decreased.

Metabolic And Nutritional:Infrequent: edema, gout, hypoglycemia, weight loss; Rare: alkaline phosphatase increased, diabetic ketoacidosis, lactic dehydrogenase increased.

Musculoskeletal:Infrequent: arthritis, arthralgia, myalgia, arthrosis, leg cramps, myasthenia; Rare: shin bone pain, joint disorder, tendon disorder.

Nervous System:Frequent: confusion, depression; Infrequent: vertigo, nervousness, paresthesia, insomnia, neuropathy, libido decreased, anxiety, depersonalization, reflexes decreased, speech disorder, abnormal dreams, dysarthria, emotional lability, nystagmus, stupor, circumoral paresthesia, euphoria, hyperesthesia, hypokinesia, suicide attempt; Rare: agitation, hypertonia, libido increased, movement disorder, myoclonus, vestibular disorder.

Respiratory System:Infrequent: cough increased, bronchitis, rhinitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, asthma, lung disorder, epistaxis; Rare: hemoptysis, voice alteration.

Skin And Appendages:Infrequent: pruritus, skin ulcer, dry skin, herpes zoster, skin disorder, fungal dermatitis, furunculosis, herpes simplex, psoriasis, sweating, urticaria, vesiculobullous rash; Rare: acne, hair disorder, maculopapular rash, nail disorder, skin carcinoma, skin discoloration, skin hypertrophy.

Special Senses:Infrequent: abnormal vision, ear pain, eye disorder, taste perversion, deafness; Rare: conjunctival hyperemia, diabetic retinopathy, eye pain, fundi with microhemorrhage, retinal vein thrombosis, taste loss.

Urogenital System:Infrequent: urinary tract infection, dysuria, impotence, urinary incontinence, vaginal moniliasis, breast pain, menstrual disorder, polyuria, urinary retention; Rare: cystitis, ejaculation abnormal, swollen penis, gynecomastia, nocturia, pyelonephritis, swollen scrotum, urinary frequency, urinary urgency, urine abnormality.

Postmarketing and Other Experience

In addition to the adverse experiences reported during clinical testing of gabapentin, the following adverse experiences have been reported in patients receiving marketed gabapentin. These adverse experiences have not been listed above and data are insufficient to support an estimate of their incidence or to establish causation. The listing is alphabetized: angioedema, blood glucose fluctuation, erythema multiforme, elevated liver function tests, fever, hyponatremia, jaundice, movement disorder, Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Adverse events following the abrupt discontinuation of gabapentin have also been reported. The most frequently reported events were anxiety, insomnia, nausea, pain and sweating.

DailyMed - GABAPENTIN capsule (2024)

FAQs

Can you take apart a gabapentin capsule? ›

If you have trouble swallowing the capsules whole, they can be opened and their contents sprinkled on to food or dissolved in water. This medicine may be taken either with food or on an empty stomach.

Continue Reading
What is the biggest side effect of gabapentin? ›

This medicine may cause some people to be agitated, irritable, or display other abnormal behaviors, such as feeling sad or hopeless, getting upset easily, or feeling nervous, restless, or hostile. It may also cause some people to have suicidal thoughts and tendencies or to become more depressed.

Explore More
How much gabapentin is in one capsule? ›

Each capsule of gabapentin contains 100mg, 300mg or 400mg of gabapentin. Each tablet contains 600mg or 800mg of gabapentin. If you're taking gabapentin as a liquid, 2ml is usually the same as taking a 100mg tablet or capsule. Always check the label.

Discover More
What does a 400 mg gabapentin capsule look like? ›

Orange hard capsule, imprinted with “ 400” and containing a white crystalline powder.

Discover More Details
Can you break apart gabapentin capsules? ›

Swallow the capsule whole with plenty of water. Do not open, crush, or chew it.

Find Out More
Can I take half of a gabapentin capsule? ›

Do not chew, cut, or crush gabapentin capsules. Swallow them whole with water. Some gabapentin tablets should not be chewed, cut, or crushed. Ask your pharmacist or healthcare provider about the best way to take your medicine.

Discover More
What cannot be mixed with gabapentin? ›

Are there any serious interactions with gabapentin and other medications? Serious breathing problems can happen if you take gabapentin with drugs that cause severe sleepiness or decreased awareness. Some examples include narcotic opioids, anti-anxiety medicines, antidepressants, and antihistamines.

Read On
What is the bad news about gabapentin? ›

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that serious breathing difficulties may occur in patients using gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) or pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR) who have respiratory risk factors.

See More
What is the new warning on gabapentin? ›

Gabapentin and pregabalin are used to treat a variety of neurologic conditions including seizures, nerve pain, and restless legs syndrome. The new warning concerns the risk of potentially fatal respiratory depression with this class of drugs.

Get More Info
What organ does gabapentin affect? ›

In rare instances, gabapentin can cause DRESS (drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms) syndrome. This is a severe allergic reaction that can cause damage to major organs, including the liver and kidneys. If you have existing kidney problems, you may need a lower dose of gabapentin.

See Details

Can I drink caffeine while on gabapentin? ›

Basic and clinical studies have shown that gabapentin's anticonvulsant properties can be modified because of the interaction with other drugs. For instance, the combination with caffeine can reduce gabapentin's anticonvulsant effects.

Explore More
What are the horrors of gabapentin? ›

However, side effects of gabapentin can be serious, leading to weight gain, dizziness, and even suicidal thoughts. Gabapentin is also used to treat trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve in the face.

Explore More
Is 400mg of gabapentin a lot? ›

The standard gabapentin titration schedule is as follow: the starting dosage is 300 mg and is increased by 300 mg/day, over the first 3 days, up to a total of 900 mg/day. This is increased by 400 mg/day from days 4 to 6 up to 1,200 mg/day to maximize efficacy and delivered three times a day (TID).

View More
Who should avoid gabapentin? ›

have ever misused or been addicted to a medicine. are trying to get pregnant or are already pregnant. are on a controlled sodium or potassium diet, or your kidneys do not work well (gabapentin liquid contains sodium and potassium, so speak to your doctor before taking it)

Learn More
What is the strongest milligram of gabapentin? ›

Gabapentin is FDA-approved as adjunctive therapy for partial seizures in adults and children 3 years of age or older.
  • Standard gabapentin dosage for adults: 300 to 600 mg taken three times per day by mouth.
  • Maximum gabapentin dosage for adults: 3600 mg daily in three divided doses.
Aug 3, 2021

Show Me More
Can you pull apart capsules? ›

Pull-apart capsules: If you like taking your medication with a small amount of food, some capsules — like omeprazole (Prilosec) — can be gently pulled apart. The contents inside the capsule can be mixed with a tablespoon of applesauce.

Discover More Details
Is it okay to break open gabapentin capsules for dogs? ›

A small amount of water may also help after giving a capsule by mouth so it goes down. If giving capsules by mouth is difficult for your dog, gabapentin capsules can be opened. The powder inside can be mixed with canned or soft food.

Discover More Details
Can you dissolve gabapentin in liquid? ›

Gabapentin (cyclohexaneacetic acid, Neurontin, C9H17NO2, MW 171.24) occurs as a white to off-white, crystalline solid that is freely soluble in water and in alkaline and acidic solutions. A 2% aqueous solution has a pH of 6.5 to 8.0.

Show Me More
Can you split a capsule and take the powder? ›

Conclusion: Capsules should not be ordered to be split because the base of the capsule holds more of the drug powder than that of the top of the capsule.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Gallery | Dimitri's Pizzeria
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaks Scandal: Viral Photos and Videos - Volleyball Blaze
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Faces Privacy Breach After Leaked Photos and Videos - Guiterly
Latest Posts
Closest Chase Bank Atm To Me
THE 34 BEST Pizza Restaurants near Elbridge, NY - 2024 Restaurantji
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Last Updated:

Views: 5388

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Birthday: 1997-10-17

Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

Phone: +3571527672278

Job: Manufacturing Agent

Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.