Dale Gordon-Laura Coates Husband, Wife, Bio, Age, Height, Net Worth, Parents (2024)

Dale Gordon-Laura Coates Husband, Wife, Bio, Age, Height, Net Worth, Parents

Dale Gordon Net Worth 2023

YearNet Worth
2023$5 Million
2022$4 Million
2021$3 Million
2019$2 Million
2018$1 Million

Dale Gordon is estimated to have a net worth of $5 Million as of 2023. He has accumulated his net worth with the versatility he has shown in each field he has worked in. His primary source of income is his career as a celebrity husband and father. As he progresses in his career, his net worth is projected to rise.

Dale Gordon Biography

Dale Gordon is an American who is known as the husband of Laura Coates, an American attorney and legal analyst for CNN, as well as the host of the 11 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight.

Since 2017, Laura has hosted a talk radio show, The Laura Coates Show, on SiriusXM’s Urban View. In January of the year 2021, The Laura Coates Show moved to SiriusXM’s POTUS.

Dale Gordon Wiki

Birth name: Dale Gordon
Date of birth: Not known

Place of birth: United States
Dale Gordon’s age: 40-45 years (as of 2023)

Birth sign: Not known
Height: 5′ 8″

Spouse: Laura Coates ​(m. 2010)​
Education: Not known

Profession: Not known
Salary:$85,000 per year

Net worth: $5 Million (2023)

Dale Gordon Age

Dale is around 40-45 years old as of 2023, he was born in the United States. He normally celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends every year. His zodiac sign is not known.

Year20222023
Dale Gordon Age44 years45 years

Dale Gordon Height

Dale stands at an average height of 5 feet 8 inches approximately 1.73 m.

Dale Gordon Parents

Dale was born and raised in the United States. However, information regarding Dale’s family members including his father, mother, and siblings are not available. We will update his parents’ details once confirmed and available to the public.

Dale Gordon Wife

Dale is married to his wife Laura Coates, a senior legal analyst for CNN. While we have seen much of Coates and still continue to see her in the media almost every day, her husband Dale has decided to keep his presence away from social media.

Married in 2014, the couple’s relationship is hard to understand. Not because it is complicated but because there is not much information regarding the couple.

There are numerous media outlets that argue that the couple has been divorced now, and there is an equal number of outlets that discuss that the pair are still together.

It does get hard when a personality is so smart with keeping their relationships or the status of the couple’s relationship private.

Several sites claim the couples are ex-husbands and wives, but we might just have proof that shows the pair are still very much together and very much in love. People speculated that the pair might have divorced because his wife had stopped posting or talking about her husband on the Internet.

This made people wonder if things have gone sour between the couple, however, we can confirm things are just as good. On December 11, 2021, Coates made a post on her Instagram where Dale appeared standing along with his wife, side-hugging her.

According to Coates’s official website, she resides along with him and their two kids in Washington D.C. The couple is parents to two wonderful and beautiful children, a son and a daughter named Sydney (born in 2014). But the name and birth date of their son has not been revealed yet.

Laura Coates Husband Dale Gordon

Laura Coates was reportedly married to her lovely husband, Dale Gordon. The couple tied the knot in July 2014. Laura Coates is an American attorney as well as a legal analyst for CNN, and the host of the 11 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight.

Since 2017, Coates has hosted a talk radio show, The Laura Coates Show, on SiriusXM’s Urban View. In January of the year 2021, The Laura Coates Show moved to SiriusXM’s POTUS.

Laura graduated with a B.A. from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs in 2001 after completing a one hundred and twenty-two-page long senior thesis, titled The Legacy of Southern Redemption: An Examination of Felon Disenfranchisement Policy, under the supervision of Russ Nieli.

In the year 2005, Laura received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She began her legal profession in Minnesota serving as an associate attorney at the firm of Faegre & Benson.

Laura left Faegre to become an associate at the New York City law firm of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman. Laura moved from private practice to the United States Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor.

Laura was a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice during the Bush as well as Obama administrations, specializing in the enforcement of voting rights throughout the country.

Laura was as well as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, prosecuting violent felony offenses: drug trafficking, armed offenses, domestic violence, child abuse as well as sexual assault. Laura is not currently a practicing attorney and is on inactive status with the Office of Lawyer Registration at the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Laura Coates Net Worth 2023

YearNet Worth
2022$2 Million
2021$1 Million
2020$900,000
2019$800,000
2018$700,000

Laura Coatesis estimated to have anet worth of $2 million dollarsas of 2022. She has accumulated her net worth with the versatility she has shown in each field she has worked in. Her main source of earnings is her career as an attorney and a legal analyst. As she progresses in her career, her net worth is projected to rise.

Laura Coates Salary 2023

YearSalary Per YearSalary Per Month
2022$120,000$10,000
2021$110,000$9,166.67

Laura Coates’s salaryis$120,000every year and gets amonthly salaryof$10,000,she is an American attorney. Laura currently serves as an attorney and legal analyst for CNN.

Laura Coates Wiki

Birth name: Laura Coates

Date of birth: July 11, 1980

Place of birth: Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States

Laura Coates age: 42 years (as of 2022)

Birth sign: Cancer

Height:5′ 5″

Spouse: Dale Gordon ​(m. 2010)​

Education: Princeton University (B.A.), International Affairs (2001), the University of Minnesota (J.D.)

Profession: Attorney, legal analyst, radio host, educator

Salary:Over $120,000 per year

Net worth: 2 million dollars (2023)

Laura Coates Age

Coates is 42 years old as of 2022, she was born on July 11, 1980, in Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States. She normally celebrates her birthday with her family and close friends every year on July 11. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Year20222023
Laura Coates Age42 years43 years

Laura Coates Height

Coates stands at an average height of 5 feet 5 inches approximately 1.65 m. Her weight, hair color, eye color, bra size, waist, and bust size will be updated as soon as the details are available.

Dale Gordon-Laura Coates Husband, Wife, Bio, Age, Height, Net Worth, Parents

