Dan Quinn Salary 2022 (2024)

Dan Quinn has signed his contract to become coach of the Washington Commanders, with the final NFL team to fill a head vacancy going with a candidate with previous experience in the role. The team announced the hiring of Quinn on Saturday after reaching a verbal agreement with him earlier in the week. The former Atlanta Falcons coach who guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.