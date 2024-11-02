Danielle Bregoli Net Worth: How the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Became a Millionaire (2024)

Danielle Bregoli, commonly known as Bhad Bhabie, is one of the world’s most well-known and controversial social media personalities and rappers.

She shot to prominence in 2016 when she appeared on Dr. Phil and spoke her catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how to bow dah?” She has since gained millions of followers, published multiple hit songs, signed lucrative deals, and become a member of the exclusive OnlyFans club.

But what is Danielle Bregoli’s net worth in 2023, and what are her primary sources of income? In this post, we will look at Danielle Bregoli’s net worth, professional path, personal life, and future goals.

Danielle Bregoli Net Worth in 2023

As of October 2023, Danielle Bregoli’s net worth is $25 million. However, she earned $49 million from the content subscription business OnlyFans alone in 2021. Fans can view images and videos of Bregoli in lingerie and bathing suits for as little as $24 per month.

She also invites her subscribers to tip her in exchange for more sexual videos. She allegedly earned more than $1 million in less than six hours after joining OnlyFans in April 2021, shattering the platform’s record.

Bregoli makes money from music, endorsements, clothing, and appearances, in addition to OnlyFans.In July 2019, she signed a $1 million publishing and recording deal with Pulse Music Group. She also asks $40,000 for meet-and-greets.

She was paid $900,000 to endorse CopyCat Beauty, a cosmetics firm, and will be awarded a percentage of the revenues. Product placements in her music videos have earned her $2 million. Her website, bhadbhabie.com, also sells her own stuff.

Danielle Bregoli Personal Life

Danielle Bregoli has had various celebrity relationships and feuds. In 2019, she dated rapper NBA YoungBoy and got his name tattooed on her hand. They did, however, split up later that year. In 2020, she dated another rapper named Oca8oo.

She has had feuds with Iggy Azalea, Woah Vicky, Malu Trevejo, Billie Eilish, Skai Jackson, and other artists. She has also dealt with a number of legal and medical difficulties. In 2017, she was arrested on grand theft, marijuana possession, and filing a false police report.

She pleaded guilty and received a five-year probation term. However, after hiring a new lawyer and doing community service and treatment sessions, she was released from probation in 2018. Various detractors have also accused her of cultural appropriation, racism, homophobia, and bullying.

She has battled substance misuse and depression, and she has gone to treatment multiple times. She announced in 2020 that she had borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

Danielle Bregoli’s Career Journey

Danielle Bregoli was born in Boynton Beach, Florida on March 26, 2003. Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz divorced when she was a baby.

Her mother reared her and she had a difficult upbringing. She dropped out of school in the seventh grade and became involved in a variety of illicit activities, including car theft, fighting, and drug use.

She rose to prominence after appearing on the television show Dr. Phil in 2016. She and her mother appeared in the episode “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Waving, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.”

She earned the moniker “Cash Me Ousside Girl” after challenging the audience to a fight outside with her catchphrase. The statement quickly went global, becoming one of the year’s most popular memes.

She immediately gained a social media following and began to seek a music career. In August 2017, she released her debut single “These Heaux” under the stage name Bhad Bhabie (meaning “bad baby”). The song debuted at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female rapper to do so.

She later got a multi-album deal with Atlantic Records and recorded further songs like “Hi Bich”, “Gucci Flip Flops”, and “Bestie”. She released her first mixtape, 15, in September 2018, which includes guest performances from Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and others.

Given below is Danielle Bregoli’s Instagram post:

She has also dabbled in various fields, including reality television, gaming, and podcasting. In 2019, she starred in her own Snapchat reality show called Bringing Up Bhabie. With over 10 million unique viewers in the first 24 hours, the show surpassed records.

In 2018, she also released Ride or Die!, her own mobile game. Players can personalize their cars and race against other players online in this game. In 2020, she launched her own Spotify podcast, Brainless with Bhad Bhabie.

Bhad Bhabie Achievement and Awards

Bhad Bhabie, actually named Danielle Bregoli, is an American rapper who rose to prominence after appearing on Dr. Phil in 2016. Here are some of her significant accomplishments and awards: