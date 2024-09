Das waren die letzten Stunden im Leben von Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone (2024)

Es bleibt diese Stimme, die so abgründig und erfahren klingt, so zynisch und herausfordernd, lustvoll und uralt. Es ist die Stimme, mit derArethaFranklin „Respect“ sang, eine Stimme aus den Sümpfen und Kaschemmen, die Benachteiligung beklagt, verletzte Gefühle, unerwiderte Liebe, das Gewicht der Welt – und die eigene Dummheit. Amy Winehouse hatte die gewaltigste Stimme ihrer Generation – aber sie gehörte gar nicht zu dieser Generation. Man wird in Jahrzehnten nur von der legendären Sängerin sprechen, die so Recht bekam wie keine andere und der das nichts bedeutete. Die ein Meisterwerk und ein halbes hinterlässt und ein Mysterium bleibt. „What’s inside will never die“, sang Amy Winehouse. „I go back to black.“

FAQs

Some very wise person played Carole King's classic song You're So Far Away at Amy Winehouse's funeral. It was reported in the press that it was one of her favorite songs.

Plenty to adore, to bother us, to love, and feel troubled by. Right from the start, even at the raw age of 19, when she was recording this record, Amy dug deep, and for real. Listen to Amy Winehouse's Frank on Apple Music and Spotify.

He was not in attendance at Winehouse's funeral, though according to Complex, "was allowed the dignity of a small ceremony in the prison chapel." Despite not being at the funeral, Fielder-Civil has spoken out about Winehouse's passing since.

However, Winehouse's entire fortune was ultimately split equally between her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, who separated when the singer was nine. According to MLP Law, the inheritance would have to be distributed between her parents, children, and spouse.

Interestingly, during the same interview, Winehouse explained how Sinatra wasn't technically the most gifted singer and was an “arsehole”. However, despite that, Amy felt a strong, unwavering affinity toward the New Jersey native. She commented: “Sinatra had an emotional connection with music. That was his thing.

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

Music for Funerals Entrance. The entrance music sets the tone for the ceremony, evoking emotions of reverence and respect. Popular choices often include classical pieces like "Adagio for Strings" by Samuel Barber or "Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert.

(AP Photo/Joel Ryan Members of the public gather opposite Golders Green Crematorium, where the funeral ceremony for British singer Amy Winehouse took place, July 26, 2011, in London. The soul diva, who had battled alcohol and drug addiction, was found dead Saturday at her London home. She was 27.

One of the songs that describe their disposition is The Scientist. Its melody seemed taken straight out of the funeral songs due to its implied despondency. There is a reason why this music seemed to sound appropriate theme for burial services.

"Back to Black" was further considered one of Winehouse's signature songs.