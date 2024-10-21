DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ ‘Brady’ lists (2024)

More than 1,800 law enforcement officials are now on “Brady” lists across Arizona, according to an unprecedented database compiled by ABC15.

The number is a significant increase from two years ago.

In 2020, there was 1,400 names on the lists, which are used by prosecutors to track officers with a history of dishonesty, criminal activity, and other integrity concerns.

The earliest “Brady” lists in Arizona were started in the early 2000s.

“So over 20 years, there’s about 1,400 officers on Brady lists statewide. And then in 2 years, it jumps an additional 400, that’s a huge number,” said Jared Keenan, an attorney with ACLU Arizona. “That increase would not have occurred except for increase public pressure, media pressure, and litigation pressure.”

In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court in Brady v. Maryland ruled that police and prosecutors cannot withhold exculpatory evidence, including past dishonesty and other types of misconduct by officers.

Through a series of public record requests, ABC15 first requested Brady lists from every county attorney's office in the state as part of its “Full Disclosure” investigation in 2020. The station compiled the information to publish the only searchable database of its kind.

ABC15’s updated Brady database is current as of March 2022.

The 1,800 names represent current and past law enforcement officials. Hundreds of the officers are still on the force.

The state’s largest law enforcement agency, the Phoenix Police Department, has the most officers on a “Brady” list with more than 460 (past and present).

The increase of officers placed on county Brady lists in recent years is a positive, according to defense attorneys. But legal experts said the true number of officers who belong is much higher.

“Even with that increase, it should be clear that this is almost certainly an under-count of the officers that should be on a Brady list,” Keenan said.

ABC15 has continued to discover law enforcement officials with a history of documented lies and other integrity issues who are not on a Brady list.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey McElwain is a recent example.

McElwain was disciplined twice in 2020 after a pair of internal investigations outlined six different incidents of poor work performance and dishonesty.

In one case, McElwain was subject to a stay-at-home order for a work-related COVID-19 exposure. But he falsified radio logs to go work a secondary off-duty job, according to his personnel file.

PCSO investigators also said he was dishonest during the internal probe.

McElwain, who often starred on the television show “Live PD,” was recommended for termination but ultimately kept his job after serving multiple suspensions.

Defense attorneys involved in Pinal County cases said information and records related to McElwain’s past dishonesty has not been disclosed by prosecutors.

A spokesperson for the Pinal County Attorney's Office sent ABC15 the following written statement.

"Our Law Enforcement Integrity Committee ("Committee") met in March to review the file and Deputy McElwain's response to consider placement on the 'Brady List.' However, prior to the completion of his IA case, all staff had been provided access to the reports and instructed to personally review and disclose Dep. McElwain's history in cases in which he was directly involved. Due to an administrative oversight, Dep. McElwain's name was not formally placed on the Brady List. However, the lack of his name formally appearing on the Brady List has created no substantive difference in how his cases are handled. The information and directive remains in our system and PCAO has several procedures in place to ensure the defendant is aware of all relevant IAs prior to trial. In fact, in some cases more favorable plea offers have been offered when he is the sole or primary witness. Upon identifying the oversight, the Committee will reconsider formally placing his name on the Brady List at an upcoming meeting. It should be noted, this office is confident that no trials involvingDep. McElwain have proceeded forward in which a Brady violation occurred."

Following ABC15’s “Full Disclosure” investigation, a coalition of Arizona prosecutors published a searchable database of Brady list officers in late 2020.

At first, Arizona Prosecuting Attorney’s Advisory Council’s (APAAC) “statewide officer-integrity database” didn’t include half of the state’s prosecutorial agencies. The number of participating agencies has grown but is still missing a handful of county attorney’s offices, records show.

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at dbiscobing@abc15.com.

DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ 'Brady' lists?

A Brady List is a list that prosecutors use to identify “ bad” cops, who have perjured themselves, committed crimes, or otherwise been caught doing bad things. These lists are maintained so that prosecutors are aware that the testimony of such officers can endanger and even derail a prosecution.

Whose names are kept on Brady lists?

A Brady List is a list that prosecutors use to identify “ bad” cops, who have perjured themselves, committed crimes, or otherwise been caught doing bad things. These lists are maintained so that prosecutors are aware that the testimony of such officers can endanger and even derail a prosecution.

Is there a Brady list in Arizona?

The Arizona Brady List is a public disclosure of police misconduct and exculpatory evidence. This system was established by HB2114, Arizona's latest law enacted to ensure the safety of the public.

Are Brady police officers credible?

Police officers who have been dishonest are sometimes referred to as "Brady cops." Because of the Brady ruling, prosecutors are required to notify defendants and their attorneys whenever a law enforcement official involved in their case has a sustained record for knowingly lying in an official capacity.

What is the Brady List Rule 15?

The Rule 15 Disclosure Database (formerly called The Brady List) is a list compiled and created by the Maricopa County Attorneyâ€™s Office that contains the names and details of law enforcement officers within Maricopa County who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or ...

What happens to officers on the Brady List?

Some departments will discipline the officer and some will terminate the officer for the exact same offense (this may depend on union rules as well). It's possible that the disciplined or terminated officer leaves and joins another department.

How do you know if you're on the Brady list?

Peace officers are typically provided with written notice when their names are entered into the “Brady” system.

What can get you on the Brady List?

A Giglio or Brady list is a list compiled usually by a prosecutor's office or a police department containing the names and details of law enforcement officers who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or some other type of issue placing their credibility into question.

Why is deputy Frank on the Brady list?

The Brady Bunch

Sloup is on the Brady List, an index of law enforcement officials with credibility and honesty issues who are barred from testifying in court.

Does Washington state have a Brady list?

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office created the first Brady List in Washington State in 2007, and our list if the model now used by prosecuting attorneys' offices across Washington, Oregon and other areas. Dan Clark, who is now Chief of our Criminal Division, created the list back in 2007.

What is the Giglio rule?

Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 87 (1963); Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150, 154 (1972). The law requires the disclosure of exculpatory and impeachment evidence when such evidence is material to guilt or punishment.

What is an example of a Brady violation?

Examples of Brady Violations

physical evidence (like DNA or video footage) that suggests a defendant is not guilty of a crime, information that discredits a victim's story or testimony, evidence of police misconduct, evidence that might show someone else committed the crime being charged, 6 and.

What is the safest state to be a cop in?

StateOverall RankOverall Score
Connecticut159.91
California257.97
Illinois356.95
District of Columbia456.66
47 more rows

What happens if you violate the Brady rule?

As a result, the most common outcome of a Brady rule violation is overturning that conviction. Additionally, if the prosecution withheld Brady material intentionally or knowingly, they may be subject to sanctions. The defendant bears the burden to prove that any withheld information was both material and favorable.

What is a gigolo list?

Some prosecutors' offices maintain a “Giglio list,” essentially a roster of officers for whom material impeachment evidence is known. To promote interagency cooperation, some prosecutors write “Giglio letters” to the officer's agency head when a Giglio issue arises with regard to an officer.

What is the rule 5 F in the Brady order?

and Where Do We Go from Here? Rule 5(f)(1) requires judges to inform prosecutors of their obligation to produce exculpatory information and provides that courts may hold prosecutors accountable if they do not comply with a Brady order.

What is the Brady-Giglio rule?

Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 87 (1963); Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150, 154 (1972). The law requires the disclosure of exculpatory and impeachment evidence when such evidence is material to guilt or punishment.

Who is the Brady violation named after?

The Brady principle is a “rule of fairness.” In the landmark case of Brady v. Maryland, John Leo Brady and a companion were both convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. The companion made a series of statements, one of which indicated that it was he, and not Brady, who actually committed the murder.

What is the Brady rule for evidence?

THE BRADY RULE

A deputy has an affirmative duty to disclose all favorable material evidence on the issue of guilt or punishment possessed by the prosecution team, irrespective of a defense request.

