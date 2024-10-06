Date Calculator | Days and Business Days (2024)

Calculator Use

The date calculator adds or subtracts days from a date. Enter a date and the number of days in the future or in the past to calculate your target date.

The default date is today in Coordinated Universal Time UTC. Enter any date and the number of days you need between the two dates. The calculation automatically accounts for leap years.

Business days are the weekdays Monday through Friday. Check Business Days Only to exclude weekend days in your calendar calculation. Check Saturday is a Business Day to include Saturdays.

Holidays are not included in the calculation. Please extend your target date to include the number of holidays in your time span.

Recurring Events

You can use the days calculator to set up a schedule of recurring dates using the Repeat # Days text link. Say you need to replace your A/C filter every 90 days. Enter the date you changed the filter and use the date calculator to add 90 days. There will be a text link "Repeat +90 Days" below the answer. Click on that link to get the next date for your 90 day schedule, repeating as necessary.

When to Use a Date Calculator

A days calculator is helpful when you need to find a date that occurs some number of days ahead of or before today's date. You may need to calculate a date for:

  • Contracts and business agreements
  • Shipping and delivery time frames
  • Planting seeds in a garden
  • Medical procedures and healing time

Example: Shipping and Delivery Time

You placed an online order on October 1 and the company promises delivery within 15 business days. You can expect to receive your order by Oct. 22. Remember, while Oct. 1 plus 15 calendar days is Oct. 16, weekend days are included in that calculation. If you are counting only business days, Oct. 1 plus 15 business days is Oct. 22.

Example: Planting Seeds in a Garden

You have tomato seeds and want to pick mature tomatoes from your garden by August 15. If the seeds take 70 days to germinate, grow and produce tomatoes you need to back-calculate when to plant your seeds. August 15 minus 70 days is June 6. So to have ripe tomatoes by August 15th you need to plant your seeds by June 6th.

Example: Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

You are considering whether to get a Covid-19 vaccination booster shot and want to calculate your eligibility date. Say you are eligible 6 months after your last shot which was July 2. Six months is about 180 days (6 x 30 = 180). Adding 180 calendar days to July 2 puts you at December 29. You are likely eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster shot after this date.

Related Calculator

To find the difference as the number of days between two dates use the Date Difference Calculator. Enter any two dates and the calculator finds how many days are between the two dates. The extra day in leap years is automatically added to the calculation.

Date Formats

Choose the order in which you input the month, day and year of your date.

  • US format is mm/dd/yyyy
  • EU format is dd/mm/yyyy
  • International format is yyyy-mm-dd

Cookies

We use cookies to remember your date format selection preferences.

Holidays

This calculator does not account for holidays. If you are counting holidays as non-business days you must extend your final date to include the number of holidays in the time span.

Federal Holidays from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Financial Market Holidays from NYSE.

Other Ways to Use the Date Calculator

People commonly search for regular periods as in a 180 day calculator, 30 day calculator, 120 day calculator or something like "90 days ago." These common periods of time are generally related to contract deadlines, business payment terms, law and legal deadlines or personal and business contracts.

You can calculate common time frames such as 30 days from a date, 60 days from a date, 90 days from a date, 120 days from a date, 180 days from a date, etc. You can also calculate future business days from a date.

Similarly you can calculate days in the past such as the date 30 days ago, 60 days ago, 90 days ago, 120 days ago, 180 days ago, etc.

FAQs

How do you calculate business days? ›

Business days are the weekdays Monday through Friday. Check Business Days Only to exclude weekend days in your calendar calculation. Check Saturday is a Business Day to include Saturdays. Holidays are not included in the calculation.

Does 2 business days include today? ›

How Long Is 2 Business Days? Whenever someone says two business days, you can consider the next two consecutive days from that day, excluding the weekends and public holidays. For example, if it's Wednesday today, the next two business days would be Thursday and Friday.

What's the difference between days and business days? ›

Calendar days refer to every day on the calendar, i.e. all 365 days of the year (366 if it is a leap year). Working days or business days means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday.

What is the formula to add business days to a date? ›

=WORKDAY(start_date, days, [holidays])

The function uses the following arguments: Start_date (required function) – This is a date that represents the start date. Days (It is a required function) – The number of workdays to be added to start_date.

Does 10 days mean business days or calendar days? ›

10 days means 10 total calendar days. If the 10th day falls on a weekend or holiday then it would extend to the next business day.

What counts as business days? ›

A business day refers to any day in which normal business operations are conducted. In Western countries, a business day lasts eight hours and is considered to be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Business days do not include weekends and public holidays.

Does 1 business day mean next day? ›

1 business day means within 24 hours. So it may be there in the morning or it may not be there.

How many business days are 1 day? ›

In Western countries like the U.S., a business day means an 8-hour period of time (or one day) that takes place during the work week. Business days fall between Monday and Friday when normal work hours occur. Business days exclude weekends and public holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr.

What is the formula for dates to days? ›

The DAYS function in Excel is a formula designed to compute the count of days between two given dates. The syntax for the function is “=DAYS(end_date, start_date).” Therefore, the end date is specified as the first argument in the formula, and the start date is specified as the second argument in the formula.

How do you calculate exact number of days? ›

To calculate the number of days between two dates, you need to subtract the start date from the end date.
  1. If this crosses several years, you should calculate the number of full years.
  2. For the period left over, work out the number of months.
  3. For the leftover period, work out the number of days.
Jan 18, 2024

How do you count business days legally? ›

Count all days, including weekends and Federal holidays. However, if the last day you count is a weekend or Federal holiday, extend or shorten the period (whichever benefits you in complying with the time requirement) to the next regular business day.

What is the meaning of 2 calendar days? ›

Definition: A consecutive 24-hour period running from midnight to midnight. Examples: If you have a deadline of two calendar days to submit a project, it means you have 48 hours from the time the deadline was given to you.

Does Saturday count as a business day for banks? ›

Business and Banking Days

open for substantially all its banking activities. Even though a bank may be open for regular business on a Saturday, that day is not considered a banking day for purposes of Regulation CC because Saturday is never a ''business day'' under the regulation.

Do business days include Saturday? ›

A business day refers to any day in which normal business operations are conducted. In Western countries, a business day lasts eight hours and is considered to be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Business days do not include weekends and public holidays.

How many days is 1 to 10 business days? ›

10 business days typically refers to a span of two weeks (excluding weekends and public holidays). It is important to note that business days generally refer to weekdays, which are Monday through Friday. So, when counting 10 business days, you would exclude Saturdays and Sundays.

How many business days is 3 days? ›

In most cases, three business days means Monday through Friday of the current week, excluding holidays. So, if today is Wednesday, three business days would be Thursday, Friday, and the following Monday.

How many days is 4 business days? ›

In USA, business days refers to Monday through Friday, except holidays. For example, four business days in one week would be Monday thru Thursday or Tuesday thru Friday. Basically, it is four days not counting weekends or holidays. 4 working days, excluding Bank Holidays and weekends.

