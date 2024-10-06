Date Calculator | Days and Business Days (2024)

Calculator Use

The date calculator adds or subtracts days from a date. Enter a date and the number of days in the future or in the past to calculate your target date.

The default date is today in Coordinated Universal Time UTC. Enter any date and the number of days you need between the two dates. The calculation automatically accounts for leap years.

Business days are the weekdays Monday through Friday. Check Business Days Only to exclude weekend days in your calendar calculation. Check Saturday is a Business Day to include Saturdays.

Holidays are not included in the calculation. Please extend your target date to include the number of holidays in your time span.

Recurring Events

You can use the days calculator to set up a schedule of recurring dates using the Repeat # Days text link. Say you need to replace your A/C filter every 90 days. Enter the date you changed the filter and use the date calculator to add 90 days. There will be a text link "Repeat +90 Days" below the answer. Click on that link to get the next date for your 90 day schedule, repeating as necessary.

When to Use a Date Calculator

A days calculator is helpful when you need to find a date that occurs some number of days ahead of or before today's date. You may need to calculate a date for:

Contracts and business agreements

Shipping and delivery time frames

Planting seeds in a garden

Medical procedures and healing time

Example: Shipping and Delivery Time

You placed an online order on October 1 and the company promises delivery within 15 business days. You can expect to receive your order by Oct. 22. Remember, while Oct. 1 plus 15 calendar days is Oct. 16, weekend days are included in that calculation. If you are counting only business days, Oct. 1 plus 15 business days is Oct. 22.

Example: Planting Seeds in a Garden

You have tomato seeds and want to pick mature tomatoes from your garden by August 15. If the seeds take 70 days to germinate, grow and produce tomatoes you need to back-calculate when to plant your seeds. August 15 minus 70 days is June 6. So to have ripe tomatoes by August 15th you need to plant your seeds by June 6th.

Example: Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

You are considering whether to get a Covid-19 vaccination booster shot and want to calculate your eligibility date. Say you are eligible 6 months after your last shot which was July 2. Six months is about 180 days (6 x 30 = 180). Adding 180 calendar days to July 2 puts you at December 29. You are likely eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster shot after this date.

Related Calculator

To find the difference as the number of days between two dates use the Date Difference Calculator. Enter any two dates and the calculator finds how many days are between the two dates. The extra day in leap years is automatically added to the calculation.

Date Formats

Choose the order in which you input the month, day and year of your date.

US format is mm/dd/yyyy

EU format is dd/mm/yyyy

International format is yyyy-mm-dd

Cookies

We use cookies to remember your date format selection preferences.

Holidays

This calculator does not account for holidays. If you are counting holidays as non-business days you must extend your final date to include the number of holidays in the time span.

Federal Holidays from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Financial Market Holidays from NYSE.

Other Ways to Use the Date Calculator

People commonly search for regular periods as in a 180 day calculator, 30 day calculator, 120 day calculator or something like "90 days ago." These common periods of time are generally related to contract deadlines, business payment terms, law and legal deadlines or personal and business contracts.

You can calculate common time frames such as 30 days from a date, 60 days from a date, 90 days from a date, 120 days from a date, 180 days from a date, etc. You can also calculate future business days from a date.

Similarly you can calculate days in the past such as the date 30 days ago, 60 days ago, 90 days ago, 120 days ago, 180 days ago, etc.