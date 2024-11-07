DaVinci Resolve 19 | Blackmagic Design (2024)

Adds analog and digital connections, preamps for mics and instruments, sample rate conversion and sync at any standard framerate.

Add up to 2,000 tracks with real time processing ofEQ, dynamics, 6plug‑ins per track, plus MADI for extra 64inputs andoutputs.

Adds 3MADI I/O connections to the single MADI on the accelerator card, for a total of 256inputs and outputs at 24bit and48kHz.

Blank panel to fill in the fader control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

Blank panel to fill in the LCD monitor area of the Fairlight studio console when you're not using the standard Fairlight LCDmonitor.

Blank panel to fill in the channel control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

Allows mounting standard 19 inch rack mount equipment in the channel control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 5bay Fairlightconsole.

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 4bay Fairlightconsole.

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 3bay Fairlightconsole.

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 2bay Fairlightconsole.

Empty 5 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

Empty 4 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

Empty 3 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

Empty 2 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

Features HDMI, SDI inputs for video and computer monitoring and Ethernet for graphics display of channel status andmeters.

Fairlight studio console legs at 8ºangle for when you require a slightly angled working surface. Required for all Fairlight StudioConsoles.

Fairlight studio console legs at 0º angle for when you require a flat working surface. Required for all Fairlight StudioConsoles.

Used by Hollywood and broadcasters, these large consoles make it easy to mix large projects with amassive number of channels and tracks. Modular design allows customizing 2, 3, 4, or 5bayconsoles!

Get incredibly fast audio editing for sound engineers working on tight deadlines! Includes LCD screen, touch sensitive control knobs, built in search dial and full keyboard with multi functionkeys.

Portable audio control surface includes 12 premium touch sensitive flying faders, channel LCDs for advanced processing, automation and transport controls plus HDMI for an external graphicsdisplay.

Designed in collaboration with professional Hollywood colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel features amassive number of controls for direct access to every DaVinci color correctionfeature.

Portable DaVinci Resolve color panel with 3 high resolution trackballs, 12 primary corrector knobs and LCDs with menus and buttons for switching tools, adding color nodes, secondary grading and more!

Powerful color panel gives you all the control you need to create cinematic images. Includes controls for refined color grading including adding windows. Connects via Bluetooth orUSB‑C.

Full sized traditional QWERTY editor keyboard in apremium metal design. Featuring ametal search dial with clutch, plus extra edit, trim and timecode keys. Can be installed inset for flushmounting.

Editor panel specifically designed for multi-cam editing for news cutting and live sports replay. Includes buttons to make camera selection and editing extremely fast! Connects via Bluetooth orUSB‑C.

Includes large search dial in adesign that includes only the specific keys needed for editing. Includes Bluetooth with battery for wireless use so it's more portable than afull sizedkeyboard!

The most powerful DaVinci Resolve adds DaVinci Neural Engine for automatic AI region tracking, stereoscopic tools, more Resolve FX filters, more Fairlight FX audio plugins and advanced HDRgrading.

Hollywood’s most popular solution for editing, visual effects, motion graphics, color correction and audio post production, all in asingle software tool for Mac, Windows andLinux!

Includes everything in the free version plus the DaVinci Neural Engine, dozens of additional Resolve FX, temporal and AI spatial noise reduction, text based editing, magic mask, film grain, optical blur and more. It also supports 10-bit video at up to 120 frames per second and resolutions beyond4K.

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only all in one solution for editing, color, VFX, motion graphics and audio! The free version works with virtually all 8‑bit video formats at up to 60fps in resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. The free version includes multi-user collaboration and HDRgrading!

The best creative tools shouldn’t be limited to Hollywood. That’s why there’s a free version of DaVinci Resolve, so you can learn how to use the same tools that professional Hollywood artists use. DaVinci Resolve is designed to inspire creativity so you can focus on doing your best work. Once you learn the software and start using it for more work, you can purchase DaVinci Resolve Studio which adds tons of additional effects, 3D and more. Adding an editor keyboard, color control panel, or audio console lets you work even faster because you can use both hands at the same time, allowing you to be more creative and do things that are impossible withamouse!

Designed in collaboration with professional sound engineers, Fairlight hardware consoles streamline your workflow, acting as a natural extension of the software. The intuitive, task based design adapts automatically, putting the controls you need right at your fingertips when you need them. That means you'll spend more time being creative and work faster than using just a mouse and keyboard! The Fairlight Desktop Console is a complete mixing console that’s ideal for use in home studios, small suites or on the road. You can also install Fairlight Studio Console components into your own desk or purchase a pre-configured multi bay Fairlight console for dedicated audio suites and scoringstages! Learn More

DaVinci Resolve color panels let you adjust multiple parameters at once so you can create unique looks that are impossible with a mouse and keyboard. The incredibly small DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is great for new colorists just getting started or anyone that needs a portable panel. It features 3 high quality trackballs, knobs for primary grading controls and buttons for accessing additional tools. The DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel features additional controls and screens for accessing virtually all palettes and tools. For the ultimate control, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel gives high end professional colorists access to every single feature and command mapped to aspecificbutton! Learn More

DaVinci Resolve keyboards have been designed to edit much faster than a mouse because you can use both hands at the same time! The DaVinci Speed Editor features dedicated edit function keys and a high quality search dial with transport controls. You can use the search dial and source tape buttons with your right hand to locate shots, while simultaneously marking in and out points, performing edits and live trimming. The DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor builds on these controls adding live to air camera selection and slow motion replay with stingers. The DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard adds a QWERTY keyboard with color coded shortcut keycaps, designed for editors who spend hours each dayediting. Learn More

With all the different workflows and systems available, you need a post production solution that’s compatible and open enough to handle anything! DaVinci Resolve can be used with any type of storage ranging from direct attached hard drives to NAS and SAN systems. You can extend DaVinci Resolve with third party Open FX and audio plugins, or add third party title and motion graphics templates. New workflow integration and encoding APIs let developers integrate workflow and asset management systems with DaVinci Resolve. Plus, it works with all major file formats and post production software, making it easy to move files between DaVinci Resolve, FinalCut Pro, Media Composer, andPremierePro.

The DaVinci Neural Engine uses state of the art deep neural networks and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence to power features such as facial recognition, object detection, smart reframing, speed warp retiming, super scale up-scaling, auto color and color matching and more! The DaVinci Neural Engine is entirely cross platform, using the latest GPU innovations for AI and deep learning to provide unparalleled performance and quality. The DaVinci Neural Engine provides simple tools to solve complex, repetitive and time consuming problems. For example, it enables facial recognition to sort and organize clips into bins based on people in the shot, to reframe shots andmore.

DaVinci Resolve Studio 19 features over 100 GPU and CPU accelerated Resolve FX such as blurs, light effects, noise, image restoration, lens flair, stylize and more! Version 19 adds even more plugins such as background defocus for portrait shots and film look creator. Film look creator alters color shading, vibrance, hue and the luminance of an image so you can easily apply many film looks. You can even add film grain! There are improvements to the face refinement box and profile handling, additional controls for skin refinements, smoother sub pixel animation and finer control for directional blur. All Resolve FX effects can be applied and animated in the cut, edit, Fusion and colorpages!

The media and delivery pages have everything you need to import, manage and deliver final projects. The media page is a dedicated full screen workspace that lets you prepare footage, sync clips, organize media into bins and add metadata before you start editing. Use the clone palette to ensure every bit of data in the camera media cards is copied during backup. During edit or grading, stream video outputs to aremote client monitor via DeckLink. You can output and upload files to YouTube, Vimeo and X from anywhere page using the quick export tool. The deliver page gives you total control over all encoding options and formats, along with a render queue for exporting multiplejobs! Learn More

The Fairlight page features hundreds of pro tools for audio post production. It’s like having a professional digital audio workstation (DAW) built into your editing and color system! Familiar keyboard based editing tools let you work extremely fast. The Fairlight Audio Core lets you work with up to 2,000 tracks at a time with realtime effects, EQ, and dynamics processing! You get sample accurate editing tools, advanced ADR and Foley, and Fairlight FX such as reverb, de-esser, hum remover and more. IntelliTrack AI tracking lets you use video to track the Fairlight audio panner and you can mix and master stereo, 5.1, 7.1, and even immersive 3D audio formats including 5th orderambisonics! Learn More

The Fusion page lets you create cinematic visual effects and broadcast quality motion graphics right inside of DaVinci Resolve! Fusion features a node based workflow that makes it faster and easier to create sophisticated effects and animations than you could ever create using a layer based approach. You get hundreds of 2D and 3D tools for visual effects and motion graphics, along with advanced animation curve and keyframe editors that allow you to create incredibly organic and realistic animations. Fusion has everything from point, planar and 3D camera tracking to rotoscope and keying tools for creating photorealistic composites, stunning animated titles, 3D particle systemsandmore! Learn More

The DaVinci Resolve color page is Hollywood’s most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high end feature films and television shows than any other system! It’s also approachable with features designed to make it easier for new users to get great results while they continue to learn the advanced tools. For example, primary control sliders will be familiar to anyone who’s used image editing software, making it easy to adjust contrast, temperature, midtone detail, saturation and more. The color page has an incredible range of primary and secondary color grading features including PowerWindows™, qualifiers, tracking, advanced HDR grading toolsandmore! Learn More

The cut page is perfect for projects with tight deadlines that you have to turn around quickly. The cut page has a streamlined interface that’s fast to learn and designed for speed. Features such as source tape, dual timelines, fast review, and smart editing tools help you work faster than ever. The sync bin and source overwrite tools let you quickly edit multicam programs. It’s also great for documentaries and now live broadcast editing and replay. Multi Source is the fastest way to see your cameras and edit to the timeline while the cameras are still recording! Everything on the cut page is action based so every click does something. That means you’ll spend more time editing and less time hunting forcommands. Learn More

The edit page is the world’s most advanced professional non-linear editor. The familiar track layout, dual monitor design and traditional workflow makes it easy for new users to learn while still being powerful enough for professional editors. It’s perfect for larger projects such as feature films, television shows, streaming, commercials, documentaries and more. The edit page features drag and drop editing, context sensitive automatic trimming tools, fully customizable keyboard shortcuts so you can work faster, and a library full of hundreds of titles, transitions, and effects that you can add and animate. You also get complete media management, organization and timeline managementtools. Learn More

DaVinci Resolve is divided into "pages", each of which gives you a dedicated workspace and tools for aspecific task. Editing is done on the cut and edit pages, visual effects and motion graphics on the Fusion page, color correction on the color page, audio on the Fairlight page, and media organization and output on the media and deliver pages. All it takes is asingle click to switch betweentasks!

DaVinci Resolve is the only solution that lets you grow and build your own multi user post production studio! The project libraries are built for real time local and remote collaboration. While the Blackmagic Cloud website lets you host and access your projects from anywhere in the world. Now you can collaborate with editors, colorists, visual effects artists, and sound engineers all working together at the same time. Best of all, you no longer have to import and export files, translate projects, lose work, or conform and manage changes. DaVinci Resolve is the only application in the world that lets everyone work together in parallel on the same project and at the sametime! Learn More

DaVinci Resolve 19 features powerful new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tools and over 100 feature upgrades! New AI tools include text based timeline editing, music remixing, dialogue separation and UltraNR noise reduction. IntelliTrack AI lets you use video to track the Fairlight audio panner. ColorSlice vector grading and film look creator offer richer grading vibrance and color density. Plus there are new features for live TV production and broadcast. DaVinci Resolve now supports realtime selection of live camera recordings for instant replay to air with slow motion and stingers. Multi Source is the fastest way to see your cameras and edit to the timeline while the cameras are stillrecording! Learn More

High end professionals working on feature films and television shows use DaVinci Resolve more than any other solution! That’s because it’s known for incredible quality and creative tools that are light years beyond the competition. You get DaVinci’s Emmy™ award winning image technology with 32-bit float processing, patented YRGB color science and a massive wide gamut color space for the latest HDR workflows. You also get the legendary quality of Fairlight audio processing for the best sound in the industry! With DaVinci Resolve, you get the same tools professional colorists, editors, VFX artists and sound engineers use every day to finish your favorite films and streaming televisionshows!

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post production all in one software tool! Its elegant, modern interface is fast to learn and easy for new users, yet powerful for professionals. DaVinci Resolve lets you work faster and at a higher quality because you don’t have to learn multiple apps or switch software for different tasks. That means you can work with camera original quality images throughout the entire process. It’s like having your own post production studio in a single app! Best of all, by learning DaVinci Resolve, you’re learning how to use the exact same tools used by Hollywoodprofessionals!

FAQs

DaVinci Resolve is often favored for advanced color grading. Is DaVinci Resolve good for professional editing? Yes, DaVinci Resolve is widely used by professional editors, especially for its advanced color grading and finishing capabilities.

So, what video editing software does Hollywood use? The answer is simple. They use powerful tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Understanding Why DaVinci Resolve Crashes



Insufficient Hardware: DaVinci Resolve is a resource-intensive application that demands certain hardware specifications to run efficiently. If your system doesn't meet these requirements, you're likely to experience performance issues, including crashes.

For almost all film editors working in 4K or under, DaVinci Resolve free will be absolutely fine. It's packed with amazing tools to give you full control over your workflow, including the dedicated audio editor Fairlight and Fusion for motion graphics and FX.

Other important factors to consider when researching alternatives to DaVinci Resolve include features and projects. The best overall DaVinci Resolve alternative is Adobe Premiere Pro. Other similar apps like DaVinci Resolve are Camtasia, iMovie, Final Cut Pro X, and Wondershare Filmora.

There are only a few cons to using DaVinci Resolve, the most notable of which may be its price tag (for the Studio version of the software). This software is also not as user-friendly as other editing options available, so it may take a bit more time to learn how to use it effectively.

DaVinci Resolve vs Premiere Pro: video effects and colour grading. When it comes to motion graphics, video effects and colour grading, DaVinci Resolve outshines Premiere Pro. As mentioned earlier, DaVinci Resolve was initially just a colour correction and grading tool that integrated with Premiere Pro.

DaVinci Resolve has been used for the color grading and/or editing of feature films such as Alien: Covenant , Avatar , Best of Enemies , Deadpool 2 , Jason Bourne , Kingsman: The Golden Circle , La La Land , Love & Mercy , Pirates of the Caribbean , Prometheus , Robin Hood , Spectre , Star Wars: The Last Jedi , and X- ...

Avid is the dominant software and Macs are the predominant platform used. Likewise in sound, the production company will hire a sound editor, who often is associated with a company that has ProTools.

DaVinci Resolve is the world's only all in one solution for editing, color, VFX, motion graphics and audio! The free version works with virtually all 8‑bit video formats at up to 60fps in resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. The free version includes multi-user collaboration and HDR grading!

DaVinci Resolve is a proprietary color grading, color correction, visual effects, and audio post-production video editing application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, developed by Blackmagic Design.

How much does DaVinci Studio cost? DaVinci Resolve Studio costs a flat fee of $295 and provides users with a lifetime of updates.

The free version of DaVinci Resolve allows for an astonishing 60 fps at resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. Meanwhile, DaVinci Resolve Studio takes the next step and offers 120 fps at resolutions as high as 32K. So if you are happy with 4K movies, the free version suits you perfectly.

There is no timeline length limit so something else is in okay.

No, DaVinci Resolve doesn't have a watermark. You get a lot of amazing features on Davinci Resolve free version without a watermark. However, when you use features available only on DaVinci Resolve Studio like Noise Reduction, Magic Mask, or Face Refinement then the tool applies a watermark on your video.