DaVinci Resolve 19 | Blackmagic Design (2024)

DaVinci Resolve19

Professional Editing, Color, Effects and AudioPost!

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post production all in one software tool! Its elegant, modern interface is fast to learn and easy for new users, yet powerful for professionals. DaVinci Resolve lets you work faster and at a higher quality because you don’t have to learn multiple apps or switch software for different tasks. That means you can work with camera original quality images throughout the entire process. It’s like having your own post production studio in a single app! Best of all, by learning DaVinci Resolve, you’re learning how to use the exact same tools used by Hollywoodprofessionals!

Hollywood's #1 PostSolution

High end professionals working on feature films and television shows use DaVinci Resolve more than any other solution! That’s because it’s known for incredible quality and creative tools that are light years beyond the competition. You get DaVinci’s Emmy™ award winning image technology with 32-bit float processing, patented YRGB color science and a massive wide gamut color space for the latest HDR workflows. You also get the legendary quality of Fairlight audio processing for the best sound in the industry! With DaVinci Resolve, you get the same tools professional colorists, editors, VFX artists and sound engineers use every day to finish your favorite films and streaming televisionshows!

What’sNew in DaVinciResolve19

DaVinci Resolve 19 features powerful new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tools and over 100 feature upgrades! New AI tools include text based timeline editing, music remixing, dialogue separation and UltraNR noise reduction. IntelliTrack AI lets you use video to track the Fairlight audio panner. ColorSlice vector grading and film look creator offer richer grading vibrance and color density. Plus there are new features for live TV production and broadcast. DaVinci Resolve now supports realtime selection of live camera recordings for instant replay to air with slow motion and stingers. Multi Source is the fastest way to see your cameras and edit to the timeline while the cameras are stillrecording!

Multi User Collaboration

DaVinci Resolve is the only solution that lets you grow and build your own multi user post production studio! The project libraries are built for real time local and remote collaboration. While the Blackmagic Cloud website lets you host and access your projects from anywhere in the world. Now you can collaborate with editors, colorists, visual effects artists, and sound engineers all working together at the same time. Best of all, you no longer have to import and export files, translate projects, lose work, or conform and manage changes. DaVinci Resolve is the only application in the world that lets everyone work together in parallel on the same project and at the sametime!

Update Notifications

Clips and BinLocking

Multi User Timelines

Built-in Chat

Blackmagic Cloud

DaVinci Resolve 19 Cut Page

All In One Solution for Post Production

DaVinci Resolve is divided into "pages", each of which gives you a dedicated workspace and tools for aspecific task. Editing is done on the cut and edit pages, visual effects and motion graphics on the Fusion page, color correction on the color page, audio on the Fairlight page, and media organization and output on the media and deliver pages. All it takes is asingle click to switch betweentasks!

Media

Cut

Edit

Fusion

Color

Fairlight

Deliver

Edit

The world's fastest and most advanced professionalNLE

The edit page is the world's most advanced professional non-linear editor. The familiar track layout, dual monitor design and traditional workflow makes it easy for new users to learn while still being powerful enough for professional editors. It's perfect for larger projects such as feature films, television shows, streaming, commercials, documentaries and more. The edit page features drag and drop editing, context sensitive automatic trimming tools, fully customizable keyboard shortcuts so you can work faster, and a library full of hundreds of titles, transitions, and effects that you can add and animate. You also get complete media management, organization and timeline managementtools.

Responsive
Project Libraries

Professional
Trimming
Functions

Robust
Proxy Editing

Customisable
Effects and Titles

Subtitles and
Closed Captioning

Cut

Designed for editors to turn around workfast!

The cut page is perfect for projects with tight deadlines that you have to turn around quickly. The cut page has a streamlined interface that's fast to learn and designed for speed. Features such as source tape, dual timelines, fast review, and smart editing tools help you work faster than ever. The sync bin and source overwrite tools let you quickly edit multicam programs. It's also great for documentaries and now live broadcast editing and replay. Multi Source is the fastest way to see your cameras and edit to the timeline while the cameras are still recording! Everything on the cut page is action based so every click does something. That means you'll spend more time editing and less time hunting forcommands.

Source Tape

Source Overwrite

Broadcast Replay

Smart Reframe

Multicam Editing

Color

Hollywood’s favorite colorcorrector!

The DaVinci Resolve color page is Hollywood's most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high end feature films and television shows than any other system! It's also approachable with features designed to make it easier for new users to get great results while they continue to learn the advanced tools. For example, primary control sliders will be familiar to anyone who's used image editing software, making it easy to adjust contrast, temperature, midtone detail, saturation and more. The color page has an incredible range of primary and secondary color grading features including PowerWindows™, qualifiers, tracking, advanced HDR grading toolsandmore!

HDR Color Wheels

Custom Curves

Node Editor

Power Windows

Resolve FX

Fusion

Cinematic quality visual effects and motiongraphics!

The Fusion page lets you create cinematic visual effects and broadcast quality motion graphics right inside of DaVinci Resolve! Fusion features a node based workflow that makes it faster and easier to create sophisticated effects and animations than you could ever create using a layer based approach. You get hundreds of 2D and 3D tools for visual effects and motion graphics, along with advanced animation curve and keyframe editors that allow you to create incredibly organic and realistic animations. Fusion has everything from point, planar and 3D camera tracking to rotoscope and keying tools for creating photorealistic composites, stunning animated titles, 3D particle systemsandmore!

Working
with Nodes

True
3D Workspace

Animate 2D and 3DTitles

Deep Pixel
Compositing

Virtual Set
Extensions

Fairlight

Professional tools designed for audio postproduction

The Fairlight page features hundreds of pro tools for audio post production. It's like having a professional digital audio workstation (DAW) built into your editing and color system! Familiar keyboard based editing tools let you work extremely fast. The Fairlight Audio Core lets you work with up to 2,000 tracks at a time with realtime effects, EQ, and dynamics processing! You get sample accurate editing tools, advanced ADR and Foley, and Fairlight FX such as reverb, de-esser, hum remover and more. IntelliTrack AI tracking lets you use video to track the Fairlight audio panner and you can mix and master stereo, 5.1, 7.1, and even immersive 3D audio formats including 5th orderambisonics!

Professional ADRtoolset

Mix 2,000
Tracks in Realtime

Elastic
Wave Retiming

Fairlight FX
and Plugins

Voice
Isolation

Media and Delivery

Incredibly wide format support, finishing andmastering!

The media and delivery pages have everything you need to import, manage and deliver final projects. The media page is a dedicated full screen workspace that lets you prepare footage, sync clips, organize media into bins and add metadata before you start editing. Use the clone palette to ensure every bit of data in the camera media cards is copied during backup. During edit or grading, stream video outputs to aremote client monitor via DeckLink. You can output and upload files to YouTube, Vimeo and X from anywhere page using the quick export tool. The deliver page gives you total control over all encoding options and formats, along with a render queue for exporting multiplejobs!

Automatic
A/V Syncing

Smart Metadata
Management

Render Options

Remote
Rendering

Workflow Plugins

Resolve FX

DaVinci Resolve Studio 19 features over 100 GPU and CPU accelerated Resolve FX such as blurs, light effects, noise, image restoration, lens flair, stylize and more! Version 19 adds even more plugins such as background defocus for portrait shots and film look creator. Film look creator alters color shading, vibrance, hue and the luminance of an image so you can easily apply many film looks. You can even add film grain! There are improvements to the face refinement box and profile handling, additional controls for skin refinements, smoother sub pixel animation and finer control for directional blur. All Resolve FX effects can be applied and animated in the cut, edit, Fusion and colorpages!

DaVinci NeuralEngine

The DaVinci Neural Engine uses state of the art deep neural networks and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence to power features such as facial recognition, object detection, smart reframing, speed warp retiming, super scale up-scaling, auto color and color matching and more! The DaVinci Neural Engine is entirely cross platform, using the latest GPU innovations for AI and deep learning to provide unparalleled performance and quality. The DaVinci Neural Engine provides simple tools to solve complex, repetitive and time consuming problems. For example, it enables facial recognition to sort and organize clips into bins based on people in the shot, to reframe shots andmore.

Works with 3rd Party Plug‑Ins andStorage

With all the different workflows and systems available, you need a post production solution that’s compatible and open enough to handle anything! DaVinci Resolve can be used with any type of storage ranging from direct attached hard drives to NAS and SAN systems. You can extend DaVinci Resolve with third party Open FX and audio plugins, or add third party title and motion graphics templates. New workflow integration and encoding APIs let developers integrate workflow and asset management systems with DaVinci Resolve. Plus, it works with all major file formats and post production software, making it easy to move files between DaVinci Resolve, FinalCut Pro, Media Composer, andPremierePro.

DaVinci Resolve EditorKeyboards

DaVinci Resolve keyboards have been designed to edit much faster than a mouse because you can use both hands at the same time! The DaVinci Speed Editor features dedicated edit function keys and a high quality search dial with transport controls. You can use the search dial and source tape buttons with your right hand to locate shots, while simultaneously marking in and out points, performing edits and live trimming. The DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor builds on these controls adding live to air camera selection and slow motion replay with stingers. The DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard adds a QWERTY keyboard with color coded shortcut keycaps, designed for editors who spend hours each dayediting.

DaVinci Resolve SpeedEditor ‑£325

DaVinci Resolve ReplayEditor ‑£405

DaVinci Resolve EditorKeyboard ‑£485

DaVinciResolve ColorPanels

DaVinci Resolve color panels let you adjust multiple parameters at once so you can create unique looks that are impossible with a mouse and keyboard. The incredibly small DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is great for new colorists just getting started or anyone that needs a portable panel. It features 3 high quality trackballs, knobs for primary grading controls and buttons for accessing additional tools. The DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel features additional controls and screens for accessing virtually all palettes and tools. For the ultimate control, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel gives high end professional colorists access to every single feature and command mapped to aspecificbutton!

DaVinci Resolve MiniPanel

DaVinci Resolve Micro ColorPanel

DaVinci Resolve AdvancedPanel

Fairlight Professional AudioConsoles

Designed in collaboration with professional sound engineers, Fairlight hardware consoles streamline your workflow, acting as a natural extension of the software. The intuitive, task based design adapts automatically, putting the controls you need right at your fingertips when you need them. That means you'll spend more time being creative and work faster than using just a mouse and keyboard! The Fairlight Desktop Console is a complete mixing console that's ideal for use in home studios, small suites or on the road. You can also install Fairlight Studio Console components into your own desk or purchase a pre-configured multi bay Fairlight console for dedicated audio suites and scoringstages!

Download DaVinci ResolveFree!

The best creative tools shouldn’t be limited to Hollywood. That’s why there’s a free version of DaVinci Resolve, so you can learn how to use the same tools that professional Hollywood artists use. DaVinci Resolve is designed to inspire creativity so you can focus on doing your best work. Once you learn the software and start using it for more work, you can purchase DaVinci Resolve Studio which adds tons of additional effects, 3D and more. Adding an editor keyboard, color control panel, or audio console lets you work even faster because you can use both hands at the same time, allowing you to be more creative and do things that are impossible withamouse!

Two Great Versions

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only all in one solution for editing, color, VFX, motion graphics and audio! The free version works with virtually all 8‑bit video formats at up to 60fps in resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. The free version includes multi-user collaboration and HDRgrading!

DaVinci Resolve Studio

Includes everything in the free version plus the DaVinci Neural Engine, dozens of additional Resolve FX, temporal and AI spatial noise reduction, text based editing, magic mask, film grain, optical blur and more. It also supports 10-bit video at up to 120 frames per second and resolutions beyond4K.

Software

DaVinci Resolve 19

Hollywood’s most popular solution for editing, visual effects, motion graphics, color correction and audio post production, all in asingle software tool for Mac, Windows andLinux!

Free

DaVinci Resolve Studio19

The most powerful DaVinci Resolve adds DaVinci Neural Engine for automatic AI region tracking, stereoscopic tools, more Resolve FX filters, more Fairlight FX audio plugins and advanced HDRgrading.

£245

Editor Keyboards

DaVinci Resolve SpeedEditor

Includes large search dial in adesign that includes only the specific keys needed for editing. Includes Bluetooth with battery for wireless use so it's more portable than afull sizedkeyboard!

£325

Find Reseller

DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor

Editor panel specifically designed for multi-cam editing for news cutting and live sports replay. Includes buttons to make camera selection and editing extremely fast! Connects via Bluetooth orUSB‑C.

£405

Find Reseller

DaVinci Resolve EditorKeyboard

Full sized traditional QWERTY editor keyboard in apremium metal design. Featuring ametal search dial with clutch, plus extra edit, trim and timecode keys. Can be installed inset for flushmounting.

£485

Find Reseller

Color Panels

DaVinci Resolve Micro ColorPanel

Powerful color panel gives you all the control you need to create cinematic images. Includes controls for refined color grading including adding windows. Connects via Bluetooth orUSB‑C.

£415

Find Reseller

DaVinci Resolve MiniPanel

Portable DaVinci Resolve color panel with 3 high resolution trackballs, 12 primary corrector knobs and LCDs with menus and buttons for switching tools, adding color nodes, secondary grading and more!

£1,695

Find Reseller

DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel

Designed in collaboration with professional Hollywood colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel features amassive number of controls for direct access to every DaVinci color correctionfeature.

£22,585

Find Reseller

Fairlight Audio Consoles

Fairlight DesktopConsole

Portable audio control surface includes 12 premium touch sensitive flying faders, channel LCDs for advanced processing, automation and transport controls plus HDMI for an external graphicsdisplay.

£2,525

Find Reseller

Fairlight Desktop AudioEditor

Get incredibly fast audio editing for sound engineers working on tight deadlines! Includes LCD screen, touch sensitive control knobs, built in search dial and full keyboard with multi functionkeys.

£3,695

Find Reseller

Fairlight Advanced Consoles

Used by Hollywood and broadcasters, these large consoles make it easy to mix large projects with amassive number of channels and tracks. Modular design allows customizing 2, 3, 4, or 5bayconsoles!

From £17,675

Find Reseller

Find Reseller

Fairlight Studio Console Bundles

Fairlight Console Bundle 2Bay

Complete Fairlight studio console with 1 channel fader, 1 channel control, 1 audio editor, 2 LCD monitors and 2 bay chassis.

£17,675

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Bundle 3Bay

Complete Fairlight studio console with 2 channel faders, 2 channel controls, 1 audio editor, 3 LCD monitors and 3 bay chassis.

£24,069

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Bundle 4Bay

Complete Fairlight studio console with 3 channel faders, 3 channel controls, 1 audio editor, 4 LCD monitors and 4baychassis.

£32,105

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Bundle 5Bay

Complete Fairlight studio console with 4 channel faders, 4 channel controls, 1 audio editor, 5 LCD monitors and 5 bay chassis.

£39,319

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Chassis LegKit 0Deg

Fairlight studio console legs at 0º angle for when you require a flat working surface. Required for all Fairlight StudioConsoles.

£325

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Chassis LegKit 8Deg

Fairlight studio console legs at 8ºangle for when you require a slightly angled working surface. Required for all Fairlight StudioConsoles.

£325

Find Reseller

Fairlight Studio Console IndividualModules

Fairlight Console ChannelFader

Features 12 motorized faders, rotary control knobs illuminated buttons for pan, solo, mute and call, plus bank select buttons.

£3,359

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console ChannelControl

12 groups of touch sensitive rotary control knobs and illuminated buttons, assignable to fader strips, single channel or masterbus.

£2,059

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console AudioEditor

Get quick access to virtually every Fairlight feature! Includes a 12” LCD, graphical keyboard, macro keys, transport controls andmore.

£3,725

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console LCDMonitor

Features HDMI, SDI inputs for video and computer monitoring and Ethernet for graphics display of channel status andmeters.

£1,189

Find Reseller

Fairlight Studio Console UnpopulatedChassis

Fairlight Console Chassis 2Bay

Empty 2 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

£6,915

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Chassis 3Bay

Empty 3 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

£7,709

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Chassis 4Bay

Empty 4 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

£8,829

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Chassis 5Bay

Empty 5 bay Fairlight studio console chassis that can be populated with various faders, channel controls, edit and LCDmonitors.

£10,435

Find Reseller

Accessories For CustomFurniture

Fairlight HDMI MonitorInterface

Use alternative HDMI or SDI televisions and monitors when building aFairlight studioconsole.

£229

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Mounting Bar 2Bay

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 2bay Fairlightconsole.

£305

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Mounting Bar 3Bay

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 3bay Fairlightconsole.

£385

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Mounting Bar 4Bay

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 4bay Fairlightconsole.

£435

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Mounting Bar 5Bay

Mounting bar with locating pins to allow correct alignment of bay modules when building acustom 5bay Fairlightconsole.

£495

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Side ArmKit

Side arm kit mounts into Fairlight console mounting bar and holds each fader, channel control and LCD monitormodule.

£195

Find Reseller

Fairlight Narrow BlankKit

Blank 1/3rd wide bay for building a custom console with the extra 1/3rd section. Includes blank infillpanels.

£405

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Channel RackKit

Allows mounting standard 19 inch rack mount equipment in the channel control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

£165

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Channel ControlBlank

Blank panel to fill in the channel control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

£155

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console LCD MonitorBlank

Blank panel to fill in the LCD monitor area of the Fairlight studio console when you're not using the standard Fairlight LCDmonitor.

£345

Find Reseller

Fairlight Console Channel FaderBlank

Blank panel to fill in the fader control area of the Fairlight studioconsole.

£165

Find Reseller

Fairlight Audio Interfaces

Fairlight Audio MADIUpgrade

Adds 3MADI I/O connections to the single MADI on the accelerator card, for a total of 256inputs and outputs at 24bit and48kHz.

£165

Find Reseller

Fairlight AudioAccelerator

Add up to 2,000 tracks with real time processing ofEQ, dynamics, 6plug‑ins per track, plus MADI for extra 64inputs andoutputs.

£915

Find Reseller

Fairlight AudioInterface

Adds analog and digital connections, preamps for mics and instruments, sample rate conversion and sync at any standard framerate.

£1,985

Find Reseller

FAQs

Do professionals use DaVinci Resolve? ›

DaVinci Resolve is often favored for advanced color grading. Is DaVinci Resolve good for professional editing? Yes, DaVinci Resolve is widely used by professional editors, especially for its advanced color grading and finishing capabilities.

Does Hollywood use DaVinci Resolve? ›

So, what video editing software does Hollywood use? The answer is simple. They use powerful tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Why is DaVinci Resolve closing? ›

Understanding Why DaVinci Resolve Crashes

Insufficient Hardware: DaVinci Resolve is a resource-intensive application that demands certain hardware specifications to run efficiently. If your system doesn't meet these requirements, you're likely to experience performance issues, including crashes.

Is DaVinci Free worth it? ›

For almost all film editors working in 4K or under, DaVinci Resolve free will be absolutely fine. It's packed with amazing tools to give you full control over your workflow, including the dedicated audio editor Fairlight and Fusion for motion graphics and FX.

What is better than DaVinci Resolve? ›

Other important factors to consider when researching alternatives to DaVinci Resolve include features and projects. The best overall DaVinci Resolve alternative is Adobe Premiere Pro. Other similar apps like DaVinci Resolve are Camtasia, iMovie, Final Cut Pro X, and Wondershare Filmora.

What are the cons of DaVinci Resolve? ›

There are only a few cons to using DaVinci Resolve, the most notable of which may be its price tag (for the Studio version of the software). This software is also not as user-friendly as other editing options available, so it may take a bit more time to learn how to use it effectively.

Which is better, Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve? ›

DaVinci Resolve vs Premiere Pro: video effects and colour grading. When it comes to motion graphics, video effects and colour grading, DaVinci Resolve outshines Premiere Pro. As mentioned earlier, DaVinci Resolve was initially just a colour correction and grading tool that integrated with Premiere Pro.

What famous movies were edited on DaVinci Resolve? ›

DaVinci Resolve has been used for the color grading and/or editing of feature films such as Alien: Covenant , Avatar , Best of Enemies , Deadpool 2 , Jason Bourne , Kingsman: The Golden Circle , La La Land , Love & Mercy , Pirates of the Caribbean , Prometheus , Robin Hood , Spectre , Star Wars: The Last Jedi , and X- ...

What does Disney use to edit? ›

Avid is the dominant software and Macs are the predominant platform used. Likewise in sound, the production company will hire a sound editor, who often is associated with a company that has ProTools.

Why is DaVinci Resolve so famous? ›

DaVinci Resolve is the world's only all in one solution for editing, color, VFX, motion graphics and audio! The free version works with virtually all 8‑bit video formats at up to 60fps in resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. The free version includes multi-user collaboration and HDR grading!

Who is DaVinci Resolve owned by? ›

DaVinci Resolve is a proprietary color grading, color correction, visual effects, and audio post-production video editing application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, developed by Blackmagic Design.

How expensive is DaVinci Resolve? ›

How much does DaVinci Studio cost? DaVinci Resolve Studio costs a flat fee of $295 and provides users with a lifetime of updates.

What's the difference between DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio? ›

The free version of DaVinci Resolve allows for an astonishing 60 fps at resolutions as high as Ultra HD 3840 x 2160. Meanwhile, DaVinci Resolve Studio takes the next step and offers 120 fps at resolutions as high as 32K. So if you are happy with 4K movies, the free version suits you perfectly.

Does DaVinci Resolve free have a time limit? ›

There is no timeline length limit so something else is in okay.

Is DaVinci Resolve free without watermark? ›

No, DaVinci Resolve doesn't have a watermark. You get a lot of amazing features on Davinci Resolve free version without a watermark. However, when you use features available only on DaVinci Resolve Studio like Noise Reduction, Magic Mask, or Face Refinement then the tool applies a watermark on your video.

