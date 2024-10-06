Days Calculator 📅 (Days Between Dates) (2024)

Table of Contents
How to do days calculations How many days are between two dates? Calendar days Weekdays Working days Time between dates Weeks between dates Months between dates Years between dates What calendar do we use? FAQs References

Use this days calculator to easily calculate the number of days between two dates. Find out how many days are between calendar dates, number of days since an event or from a given date. The date difference calculator also outputs weeks between dates, months and years between dates.

Quick navigation:

  1. How to do days calculations
  2. How many days are between two dates?
  • Calendar days
  • Weekdays
  • Working days
  • Time between dates
    • Weeks between dates
    • Months between dates
    • Years between dates
  • What calendar do we use?

    • How to do days calculations

    Sometimes you just need to find out how many days you have to finish an assignment or how long a trip is going to be. Using this days between dates calculator is easy and quick as long as you have the first and the last date of the period of time you are interested in. You can choose whether to include the last day in the calculations or not.

    Example: You need to find out how many days are between June 23rd and September 15th 2022. If you choose to exclude the final day, the result will be 84 days. If you wish to include the last day in the result, this would be 84+1, resulting in 85 days total.

    This days calculator can be used to find the number of days between any two calendar dates e.g. days since a date in past till today, or days from a given date till now. Wondering how many days are between Thanksgiving and Independence day? How many days between Halloween and Thanksgiving? Our tool has the answers - simply enter the two dates of interest.

    How many days are between two dates?

    It may look like a simple question, but the answer actually depends on the definition of what is meant by a "day" in the context of the question. There are three most common approaches required in most problems of calculating the time between dates.

    See Also
    Date Calculator | Days and Business DaysWhat is 90 Days From October 28, 2024? - CalculatioWhat is 90 Days From October 26, 2024? - CalculatioWhat is 90 Days From October 8, 2024? - Calculatio

    Calendar days

    With calendar days one needs to simply calculate how many days there are between the given dates. The math is straightforward with the only complications arising when the time span includes the end of one or more years. That complication is factoring in leap years. Leap years are years with an extra day (versus a regular year) and are necessary in order to keep the calendar in alignment with Earth’s revolutions around the Sun, as it takes about 365 days, 5 hours and 48 minutes for Earth to make a full circle. If leap years are not calculated into the calendar, we would lose about 24 days every 100 years [2].

    Say you are an expecting parent and today is the first day of November. If the due date is before the end of February next year then leap years do not matter, but if it is after that they may. If the following year is a leap one, then there would be one extra day between now and the due date as opposed to if it was a typical year. This how many days calculator does take into account leap years automatically and so does our counter for the count of days between two dates.

    Weekdays

    In some scenarios one is only interested in how many weekdays there are between two dates. This happens in business when one may state a contract term or offer to perform a given service in N weekdays. However, it is more common to state such terms in business days, as discussed below.

    Working days

    It is common for business contracts to state the execution time for a certain amount of work, or the delivery terms for goods or services in terms of business days, otherwise known as working days or "bank days" in some cases. While it varies by country, in general working days include all weekdays minus any official holidays such as those due to important state or religious holidays.

    Time between dates

    While calculating how many days are there between dates, it is a bit more complicated when other time measurement units are concerned. Here is how to convert the time between dates into weeks, months, years, and even centuries.

    Weeks between dates

    Starting from the number of days between the dates, it is very easy to find the number of weeks between them since a week has a strict definition that does not change depending on the calendar time. Simply divide the number of days by seven. For example, if there are 28 days between two dates, the number of weeks is calculated as 28 / 7 = 4 full weeks.

    See Also
    Add Days Calculator 📅 (Add days to a date)

    Months between dates

    To find out the number of months between two dates, one needs to consider the order in which months duration changes, as well as leap years. Some months have 31 days, other 30, and February has either 28 or 29 days depending on it being a leap year or not. For more details see our months between dates calculator.

    Years between dates

    The number of years between any two dates is a bit easier to calculate. A year has either 365 days for a regular year or 366 days for a leap year. You can use a leap year calculator to count the number of leap years between the days. To calculate the number of years from the days between the dates:

    1. Multiply the number of leap years by 365
    2. Subtract the result from the number of days
    3. Divide the remaining number by 365 and add it up with the number of leap years

    What calendar do we use?

    There are three main kinds of calendars currently being used around the world: solar, lunar and solilunar or lunisolar. The date calculator is based on the Gregorian calendar, which contains 365 days in a typical year and 366 in a leap year. This is a solar calendar named after Pope Gregory XIII who introduced it in 1582. It was first used in Catholic countries in Europe, consequently replacing the Julian calendar (introduced earlier by Julius Caesar) which it is based on, the Islamic, and others. Greece was the last European country to adopt it in in 1923, while it was adopted in the British Empire and most of its colonies, including American, in 1752.

    The calendar is currently used throughout most of the world. Some countries have chosen to modify it, others use it alongside their old calendars. There are only a few who have not adopted it at all to this point.

    Most countries use the Gregorian as their civil calendar, which means it is used for general everyday purposes: administrative, civil, and official. Typically these countries would also have other calendars used simultaneously, such as ones based on religion (Christian Orthodox, Catholic, Islamic, Hebrew, etc.).

    There are about forty calendars in the world, including the Chinese, the Persian, the Mayan, the Egyptian, the Islamic, the Bulgar, the Hijri, the Roman [1].

    Days Calculator 📅 (Days Between Dates) (1)

    Due to the change in calendars in the West, there exist the terms Old Style (OS) and New Style (NS). They are found in history books where historians are referring to past events which took place when the Julian calendar was used.

    Not remembering the length of all months or not knowing whether a particular year is a leap year or not may hinder you when trying to calculate days between dates. This tool covers all of these issues and all you need to know is the first and last date of the time interval you are interested in to accurately count days.

    References

    1 Calendars. (n.d.). In Wikipedia. Available at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_calendars

    2 "What Is a Leap Year?". Available at https://www.timeanddate.com/date/leapyear.html

    Days Calculator 📅 (Days Between Dates) (2024)

    FAQs

    How to calculate days in between two dates? ›

    Let us explore various methods to calculate the duration between two dates.
    1. Method 1: Subtract the two dates. ...
    2. Method 2: Subtract the years. ...
    3. Method 3: Using the YEARFRAC function. ...
    4. Method 4: Using DATEDIF function.

    View More
    How to use Excel to calculate how many days between two dates? ›

    Calculate the difference in days

    Select cell D2, which is the first blank cell in the Duration column. Type =C2-B2, and then press RETURN . Excel displays the result as the number of days between the two dates (104).

    Know More
    How to calculate day from date? ›

    How to Find the Day of the Week for Any Date
    1. Take the last two digits of the year.
    2. Add to that one–quarter of those two digits (discard any remainder).
    3. Add to that the day of the month and the Month Key number for that month: Read Next. When Is Easter 2025? ...
    4. Divide the sum by 7. The remainder is the day of the week!
    5 days ago

    Continue Reading
    What is the formula for dates to days? ›

    The DAYS function in Excel is a formula designed to compute the count of days between two given dates. The syntax for the function is “=DAYS(end_date, start_date).” Therefore, the end date is specified as the first argument in the formula, and the start date is specified as the second argument in the formula.

    View More
    What is the formula for the difference between two dates? ›

    If we want to calculate the difference between two dates in years, months, and days together, then we have to use the following formula: =DATEDIF(A2, B2, "y") &" years, "&DATEDIF(A2, B2, "ym") &" months, " &DATEDIF(A2, B2, "md") &" days"

    Continue Reading
    How to calculate difference between two dates in Excel working days? ›

    Use the NETWORKDAYS.INTL function when you want to calculate the number of workdays between two dates. You can also have it exclude weekends and holidays too. Before you begin: Decide if you want to exclude holiday dates. If you do, type a list of holiday dates in a separate area or sheet.

    Read On
    How do I calculate the total between two dates in Excel? ›

    By using the SUMIFS function, you can easily calculate the sum of values between two dates. Whether you need to sum transactions based on specific criteria or want to include multiple criteria, this function provides a convenient way to perform these calculations.

    Learn More
    What is the formula for working days date in Excel? ›

    =WORKDAY(start_date, days, [holidays])

    The function uses the following arguments: Start_date (required function) – This is a date that represents the start date. Days (It is a required function) – The number of workdays to be added to start_date.

    Discover More
    Which formula returns the number workdays between two dates? ›

    INTL function. Returns the number of whole workdays between two dates using parameters to indicate which and how many days are weekend days. Weekend days and any days that are specified as holidays are not considered as workdays.

    Keep Reading
    What is the formula for date in Excel? ›

    You will need to change the number format (Format Cells) in order to display a proper date. For example: =DATE(C2,A2,B2) combines the year from cell C2, the month from cell A2, and the day from cell B2 and puts them into one cell as a date.

    View More

    Can you calculate number of days between two dates? ›

    To calculate the number of days between two dates, you need to subtract the start date from the end date. If this crosses several years, you should calculate the number of full years. For the period left over, work out the number of months.

    Discover More Details
    How to calculate days between two dates in Excel? ›

    To find the number of days between these two dates, you can enter “=B2-B1” (without the quotes into cell B3). Once you hit enter, Excel will automatically calculate the number of days between the two dates entered.

    Read On
    How do you calculate days quickly? ›

    To count days:
    1. Assign each day of the week a value between 1 and 7.
    2. If your days occur within the same week, subtract the earlier date from the later date.
    3. If your days occur in different weeks, add 7 to the later date for each week of difference, and then do the same subtraction.
    Jan 18, 2024

    Get More Info Here
    How to calculate time difference in Excel between two dates? ›

    Use the DATEDIF function when you want to calculate the difference between two dates. First put a start date in a cell, and an end date in another.

    Continue Reading
    How to count date range in Excel? ›

    Step-by-Step Process:
    1. Select a Cell for Result: - Click on an empty cell where you want the result, let's say B2.
    2. Enter the COUNTIFS Formula: - In cell B2, type the following formula: =COUNTIFS(A2:A100, ">=01/01/2023", A2:A100, "<=31/03/2023")
    3. Review the Result:
    Oct 7, 2023

    Explore More
    What is the formula for dates in Excel? ›

    For example: =DATE(C2,A2,B2) combines the year from cell C2, the month from cell A2, and the day from cell B2 and puts them into one cell as a date. The example below shows the final result in cell D2. Need to insert dates without a formula? No problem.

    See Details

    References

    Top Articles
    Texas State Final Grades
    Berufsbildende Schulen – HIBB
    Latest Posts
    What’s a White Coat Ceremony? Find Out What to Expect
    Geodis Logistic Joliet/Topco
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Laurine Ryan

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6153

    Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

    Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Laurine Ryan

    Birthday: 1994-12-23

    Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603

    Phone: +2366831109631

    Job: Sales Producer

    Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy

    Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.