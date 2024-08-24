DC Draino Biography, Age, Wiki, Real Name, Wife and Net Worth (2024)

Table of Contents DC Draino Biography

DC Draino Wikipedia From A Career In Law to Social Media Commentating Talk Show Appearances

DC Draino Age

DC Draino Height and Appearance

DC Draino Wife

DC Draino Twitter

DC Draino Net Worth

DC Draino Biography

Rogan O’Handley, A.K.A. ‘DC Draino’ is a very famous conservative political commentator, lawyer, and social media influencer best known for his social media account titled (DC_Draino), where he posts memes and content about several topics surrounding politics, culture, and society as a whole. He has a massive following on both Instagram and Twitter, where he shares videos and pictures touching on sensitive political and cultural issues affecting the United States. In this article, we take the mask off of who Rogan O’Handley is and all you need to know about the conservative big wig.

DC Draino Wikipedia

Rogan O’Handley, an educated individual, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice, both earned with Magna Cum Laude honors from Northeastern University in 2007. During his time at the university, he actively participated in student government, eventually serving as both vice president and president. He was also a member of Kappa Sigma and received recognition as one of the ‘Top 100 Most Influential Seniors’ with a Compass Award.

After his undergraduate studies, O’Handley continued his education at the University of Chicago Law School, where he obtained his Juris Doctor in 2011. During his time at law school, he was a leader of the Kirkland & Ellis Corporate Lab Team, a representative in student government, part of the university’s federalist community, and a member of the Edmund Burk Society.

From A Career In Law to Social Media Commentating

Driven by his passion for politics and governance in his home country, O’Handley entered the world of politics as an independent voice. In January 2017, he established the well-known social media presence known as DC_Draino on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Since 2017, he has been providing commentaries, legal insights, and personal opinions on various political and cultural topics related to the United States, maintaining a conservative perspective throughout.

O’Handley’s primary platform is social media, where his presence has grown significantly. As of September 2023, his Instagram account, titled DC_Draino, boasts over 2 million followers, while he has amassed more than 295,000 followers on Facebook. On Twitter, he formerly had over 1.1 million followers before the platform was rebranded as “X.” Despite a temporary ban for criticizing the Biden administration, he was later reinstated on Twitter and continues to express his unwavering opinions. O’Handley is particularly critical of President Biden’s administration, which led to his temporary suspension from Twitter. Consequently, DC_Draino has become one of the most influential and trusted conservative voices in the United States, known for its commentary on politics and culture.

Talk Show Appearances

Since his social media debut in 2017, Rogan O’Handley has made notable appearances on various talk shows and media outlets. These include Stinchfield (2020), America Right Now (2021), War Room: Pandemic (2021), Cortes & Pellegrino (2021), The Gorka Reality Check (2021), Candace (2021), Saturday Report (2021), Greg Kelly Reports (2021), John Bachman Now (2021), and National Report (2021).

Additionally, O’Handley was involved in the short TV series “Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems” in 2017 and had a role in the 2017 film titled “Hangman.” Notably, he appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” a prominent show hosted by Tucker Carlson.

»You might also like the biography of Hannah Claire Brimelow, a political commentator doing rounds on Twitter.

DC Draino Age

As of 2023, DC Draino is 38 years old. The 38-year-old political commentator is a native of Tampa, Florida where he resides to date. He celebrates his birthday on September 13 every year. During his most recent birthday, his stunning wife shared heartwarming photos of them enjoying various activities and shared a heartfelt caption that read,

“Happy Birthday to my Husband, Hero, & #1!”

DC Draino Height and Appearance

Rogan O’Handley stands at 6 feet tall and has a very commanding presence. He couples up his tall stature with a manly beard and a clean cut which are sort of his signature style. In addition, he loves wearing suits and it is evident that he is accustomed to dressing smartly on every occasion.

Full Name Rogan Michael-john Ohandley Age 38 years old Height 6 feet Birthday September 13 Zodiac Sign Virgo Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Grey Hometown Tampa, Florida Political Party The Republican Party Net Worth $5 million

DC Draino Wife

DC Draino is happily married to his wife, Karla Mott. Their beautiful union was celebrated in a stunning ceremony held on August 2, 2023. Both being natives of Florida, the couple chose to exchange their vows in Naples, Karla’s hometown. The wedding was impeccably designed by So Staged and expertly planned by Choreographed Events.

For their special day, DC Draino looked dashing in a blue suit, while his lovely bride, Karla, wore a white bridal dress, both of which were sourced from Ian Firestone, the owner of Malibu Clothes. The event was a memorable and elegant affair.

Notably, DC Draino and his wife have formed a close friendship with Eric Trump and Lara Trump, often being spotted in the company of the celebrity couple. As DC Draino and Karla embark on their journey together and potentially start a family, we will keep you updated on any developments related to them.

DC Draino Twitter

On Twitter, DC_Draino has been extremely active, consistently expressing his criticisms of President Joe Biden’s actions and decisions. Unfortunately, his outspoken views led to his suspension from the platform for a period of two years. Nevertheless, this setback did not deter him from sharing his deep convictions about the current government and its perceived shortcomings. Following his suspension from Twitter, DC Draino took legal action against the social media company, resulting in his eventual reinstatement on the platform.

This is Bryce Mitchell, a UFC fighter from Arkansas His entrance music last night was Rich Men North of Richmond When he got to the octagon, he held up the Bible and screamed “FREEDOM!” He won his fight pic.twitter.com/jkwDtHHfbF September 24, 2023

As of September 2023, DC_Draino enjoys a substantial following of over 1.1 million Twitter followers, solidifying his status as one of the most influential and highly compensated users on the platform.

DC Draino Net Worth

Thanks to his substantial social media presence and his significant influence in the political arena, DC_Draino’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $5 million. He generates substantial income from his activities on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, in addition to leveraging his platform for advertising purposes. While there have been speculations that he may receive compensation from Donald Trump for his support, it’s important to note that these rumors lack credible evidence and should be regarded as unfounded.

DC_Draino and his wife lead a luxurious lifestyle, evident from their frequent overseas vacations and engagement in various tourist activities, often showcased on his wife’s Instagram account. In contrast, DC’s Instagram primarily features his political views and cultural opinions.

Given his increasing engagement on his posts, particularly on Twitter, where he participates in the platform’s partnership program with contributors, it’s likely that his net worth will continue to rise in the future.