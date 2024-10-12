Deadpool & Wolverine: [SPOILERS] On How That Cameo Came To Be (2024)

Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

There are a lot of big cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, but [SPOILERS] reveals that all it took was a text from Ryan Reynolds to get them to sign on.

Published Sat, 27 Jul 2024 17:22:07 -0500 by Kaitlyn Booth | Comments

While Marvel has done an excellent job of spoiling the major cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, we will try to keep things a little above the line for a little while. While some of them were spoiled before the movie even came out, others weren't, and within the context of the film, they work better when you don't know they are coming. So, consider this to be your MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING if you haven't seen the film yet and don't want to know one of the major cameos. If you have seen the movie or if you already know the spoiler and don't care, scroll beyond the following image. If not, come back to this article after seeing the movie. Again, this is a MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING, so proceed at your own risk. You have been warned.

.

.

.

There are probably a couple of big cameos withinDeadpool & Wolverinethat will hype the crowd up, but one of the big ones comes at the beginning of the film's second act. The one and only Chris Evans is here, and you think he's about to reveal the Captain America costume because Wade was very excited when he saw footage of Wade at the TVA.You might think that unless you've been watching superhero movies for over twenty years. Then you wouldn't be surprised when Evans yelled "flame on" because this is Johnny Storm from the two Fox-era Fantastic Four movies released in 2005 and 2007, respectively. They were critically mauled at the time and are now really only remembered as a pretty damn accurate Silver Surfer in the second film, whitewashingJessica Alba also in the second film, and Evans being a lone standout. Ever since he was cast as Captain America and the idea of the Multiverse was introduced, people have wondered if this would happen, and it finally did. Evans spoke to Entertainment Weekly (who made sure to say exactly who they were talking to in the headline, which gave away the game, so well done, guys) and explained how this all came to be.

"I was so excited," Evans explained after the Deadpool & Wolverine panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "Ryan's a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, 'Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?' I said, 'Oh my God! Of course.'"

It's starting to sound like a lot of aspects of this film came together by actors texting each other and saying, " Hey, do you want to do this thing?" That's more or less how Hugh Jackman ended up back as Logan. For Evans, however, he wasn't going to come back as Johnny Storm for anyone, so if you're wondering why it took so long for this to happen, that's why.

"Honestly, Ryan might be the only guy that I would've done it for because he's just got the Midas touch," he continues. "His self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you're going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan's humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety."

Johnny doesn't last that long in the film as he gets artfully thrown under the bus by Wade and Cassandra decides to make an example of him. However, we do get to see him again in the post-credits scene as Wade uses that very important time to prove that he wasn't actually throwing Johnny under the bus, and he really did say all of those nasty things about Cassandra. Basically, we get to see Evans go a vulgar and swear word-heavy tirade. As the movie gods intended.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine,which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds,Rhett Reese,Paul Wernick,Zeb Wells, andShawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!