DealerRater - Car Dealer Reviews, Car Dealer Directory, Vehicles For Sale, Vehicle Recalls (2024)

AFter a few months of research I decided to buy a new Mazda3. I had read all kinds of stories on the internet about car buying and what to watch out for. I shopped a few dealers and found the exact car Mazda3. I had read all kinds of stories on the internet about car buying and what to watch out for. I shopped a few dealers and found the exact car I wanted at Liberty Mazda in Hartford. They werent the closest Mazda dealer to my house but they had the car. I went down to Liberty and they showed me the car and let me go on a drive to see if I liked the car. I already had driven the car at the other dealers but wanted to go again to make sure. I had researched the price and decided to make an offer a little lower than the prices that I had seen on Edmunds and some other websites. I was kinda nervous since I had never purchased anything this expensive before but they didn't seem to pull alot of the stuff I read about. They seemed more eager to sell the car than the other dealers I went to. Maybe because of my age (22) the other dealers didn't take me seriously. The salesperson who was around my dad's age, was respectful and didn't talk down to me. We agreed on a price and we did the financing paperwork. I didn't have much credit but what I did have was good and I had saved up a $5000 down payment and after around 15-20 minutes they said the loan was approved and I could pick up my new car later that day. I got even more nervous but was excited at the sametime. So far I love my new Mazda and I was really happy how Liberty Mazda treated me. More

I put down a deposit after negotiating with salesperson who kept going back and forth to some other guy in the office. Of course he never came out to talk, just sent the salesperson running each time I ha who kept going back and forth to some other guy in the office. Of course he never came out to talk, just sent the salesperson running each time I had a question. They kept asking me for my credit information which I didn't really want to give until I fully agreed to buy the car. but gave them anyway and they told me they could arrange the financing without a co-signer. That was good news. So I signed the papers and gave them my deposit. I get a call that afternoon from some lady who said they couldnt get the terms they quoted me but if I was willing to pay alot more they could get it approved. She also said the new payment included some stuff that I wasnt sure about and ot sure I needed. This got me suspicious so I call another dealer that was like 40 minutes away near waterbury. They told me they would match the price and not give me the runaround. So I went down and they got the loan approved for the original rate that mazda is promoting on their website. So I purchased the car from the second dealer. I was disappointed with my experience at liberty mazda but Im glad I found the other dealer on the mazda website. it pays to shop around and compare. More

I just bought a new car from Liberty Mazda and had a wonderful experience. They were far superior to the other dealerships I visited first. Buying the car was fast and easy and I got a great price. It w wonderful experience. They were far superior to the other dealerships I visited first. Buying the car was fast and easy and I got a great price. It was a painless car buying experience, something which I would not have thought possible. I particularly recommend Rich Sika. He was a wonderful salesman. More

I would highly recommend Liberty Mazda. I have purchased a car from the Executive Auto Group before so I knew I would want to buy another one because their stores are truly remarkable. When you buy a car fr a car from the Executive Auto Group before so I knew I would want to buy another one because their stores are truly remarkable. When you buy a car from the Executive Group, they make you feel special and they are not your typical car dealer. This time around, I bought a Mazda 3 at their Liberty Mazda store in Hartford. I was truly impressed with the quality and level of service once again. Everyone at Liberty Mazda was very friendly and courteous and attentive to my needs. They made the car shopping process simple and convenient. When I picked up my new vehicle, they did not have all the mats for the car so they had to order them. Once they arrived, they sent a driver to my job to hand deliver them to me. They went above and beyond in service. And now with their new MotorTrend certification, I also received key and dent replacement for a full year. I also recieved this unique Personal Assistant feature on my cell phone. Its basically your own personal assistant for ALL your needs....i.e. make dinner reservation, send addresses or phone numbers and even help my daughter with her homework questions. This was something I definitely did not expect to receive when buying a car! Buying a car at Liberty Mazda was truly a pleasurable experience. More

My CX-7 was in an accident which blew out both of my left tires. I got my car towed to Liberty Mazda and was greeted by Jason Secor. After that point Jason took over the whole process and made me very very c tires. I got my car towed to Liberty Mazda and was greeted by Jason Secor. After that point Jason took over the whole process and made me very very comfortable. He talked to my Insurance company, talked to the other party's insurance company, got me hooked up with a rental car, got rims for the car, tires, and so much more. I am extremely happy and satisfied with the courtesy, professionalism and the personal attention shown by Jason and the Liberty team. Thanks a lot to Jason and team to make us feel comfortable and at home. More

We went to Liberty Mazda with one pre-owned vehicle in mind. That one did not turn out, but Ken Hicks worked patiently with my husband and me to help us select the perfect vehicle for our family. He wen mind. That one did not turn out, but Ken Hicks worked patiently with my husband and me to help us select the perfect vehicle for our family. He went over all the details, and made sure delivery went smoothly also. More

Darold was more than accommodating in showing me the ins and outs of the dealership as well as my new Mazda 3. Darold helped me sync my iPhone to the Bluetooth in my car and did an amazing job meeting every and outs of the dealership as well as my new Mazda 3. Darold helped me sync my iPhone to the Bluetooth in my car and did an amazing job meeting every need I had. Darold and liberty worked hard to make this the easiest car buying experience, period, which is something that I appreciate from being in the military. Work smarter not harder, and that, Darold did. More

I went to Liberty Mazda (in Connecticut) from my home in Massachusetts to purchase a used hardtop Miata, since there are relatively few in the New England area. I found their unwillingness to negotiate on Massachusetts to purchase a used hardtop Miata, since there are relatively few in the New England area. I found their unwillingness to negotiate on price frustrating--they played a bit of the game where you say "this is too high" and then they make you wait 45 minutes until they come back and say "no." Especially given the length of my drive, I felt they didn't respect the effort I had put in. In the end, they offered me a fair price, but certainly not an excellent one.I was also somewhat frustrated by their service. Since I'm from Mass, we had to do a more complicated transfer of title, and since I purchased towards the end of the month they pushed very hard for me to drive the car off the lot in a two day window. This was very difficult, and when I drove down to get there at 9am I needed to wait the entire day for registration--they nearly sent me home in a rental car. While I was happy that they would have paid for a rental, I felt the communication was extremely unclear, as I never really got a sense of how things were progressing and what to expect.Finally, I felt like they inadequately prepared me for some of the details of used car ownership, since this was my first "real" vehicle purchase. For instance, they didn't tell me to get my vehicle inspected within 7 days--I had thought this was done when they registered the car.These frustrations have mounted up, and though I'm thankful I received the car that I did at a fair price, I felt I might have been better served waiting more. I would say this dealership is certainly better than some, but does not lead the pack. More

My experience was most pleasurable. I have been very aprehensive about buying a new car. My last experience, at another dealership, was very difficult. Rich made me feel very comfortable from the star aprehensive about buying a new car. My last experience, at another dealership, was very difficult. Rich made me feel very comfortable from the start. Rich was very detailed in explaining the car's options and my options for financing. I will recommend Liberty Mazda, especially Rich, to anyone I know that's looking for a car. More

Our salesman, John Stowe, was easy to work with, which made our purchase very smooth. We had one small concern, and a manager named Jose immediately had it addressed. made our purchase very smooth. We had one small concern, and a manager named Jose immediately had it addressed. More

As part of the Executive Auto Group, Liberty Mazda gives customers the Best Price First. With non-commissioned sales people, no haggling, an industry-leading exchange policy, and a satisfaction guarantee allow Liberty Mazda to provide you with the absolute best car-buying experience you’ve ever had. Everything is included in the listed price, so there aren’t any surprises down the road. We’re here to help you find the perfect car that fits your unique needs and lifestyle. That’s the Executive Way, and it’s why we’re consistently rated one of the best dealerships in Connecticut.

This rating includes all dealership reviews, with more weight given to recent reviews.

As part of the Executive Auto Group, Liberty Mazda gives customers the Best Price First. With non-commissioned sales people, no haggling, an industry-leading exchange policy, and a satisfaction guarantee allow Liberty Mazda to provide you with the absolute best car-buying experience you’ve ever had. Everything is included in the listed price, so there aren’t any surprises down the road. We’re here to help you find the perfect car that fits your unique needs and lifestyle. That’s the Executive Way, and it’s why we’re consistently rated one of the best dealerships in Connecticut.

This rating includes all reviews, with more weight given to recent reviews.

FAQs

Confidence is the key to a good deal



But it's not the only tool you have. Research multiple vehicles, know the value of your trade-in and get preapproved for financing before you go to the dealership. You don't need to be a pro. You just need to be firm on how much you're willing to spend and what you really need.

Their Reputation



Word of mouth goes a long way. If you've heard bad things about a dealer, especially from more than one person, then that dealer probably isn't so great. If the dealer has great reviews on their site and a good reputation with the community, then odds are you can trust them.

Make sure that the Total Cash Price on the written contract matches the price that you were told. If the prices are different, you may be the victim of fraud. If the dealership refuses to honor the representations made to you by the salesperson, refuse to sign the contract and walk away from the dealership.

Yossi "Joe" Levi, perhaps better known to the internet as Car Dealership Guy, began his automotive journey as a second-generation Israeli immigrant working in his father's used car dealership, Danis Auto, in Philadelphia, PA.

Keep reading for five things you should never say to a car dealer. 'I love this car. ' ...

'I'm a doctor at University Hospital. ' ...

'I'm looking for monthly payments of no more than $300.' ...

'How much will I get for my trade-in?' ...

'I'll be paying with cash,' or 'I've already secured financing.' Aug 19, 2019

Dealers also use 4-Squares to trick consumers into focusing on the down payment and monthly payments rather than the price of the vehicle. If you signed a 4-Square containing the price of a vehicle, payments, or other terms, the dealer may have broken the law.

Lack of Transparency



If a dealer makes it difficult for you to obtain basic information, it's a sign that they may not have your best interests at heart. Poor online reviews or unresolved complaints: Before visiting a dealership, take the time to research their reputation online.

Dealerships don't want you to pay cash because they don't earn a commission on arranging financing. If you qualify for in-house financing, the profits they miss out on increase since they don't have to work with a third-party lender.

AVON, Ohio — Actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg, along with his business partner Jay Feldman, have acquired the Joe Firment Chevrolet dealership in Avon and have renamed it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.

Don Ehlert (Brian Doyle-Murray, introduced in season 1) is the racist and misogynistic owner of the car dealership where Frankie used to work, and where Bob presumably still works.

Red (voiced by Joe Ranft in the first film and Jerome Ranft in the third film) is Radiator Springs' resident fire truck. He resembles a 1960 Seagrave 1000/500 D/M Pumper engine.

To beat them at their own game, you will need information, preparation, and negotiation. Arm yourself with information. Decide on a maximum, affordable monthly payment. ... Prepare for the game. Ask a friend to join you at the dealership for moral support, and don't bring the kids. ... Negotiate at the dealership.

14 Ways to Survive the Car Dealership Know the Car You Want. Know When to Go. Don't Go Without Preapproved Financing. Dress for Success. Remember It Is a Business Transaction. There's Strength in Numbers. Test Drive With a Plan. Know the Value of Your Trade. More items...