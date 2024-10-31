DealerRater - Car Dealer Reviews, Car Dealer Directory, Vehicles For Sale, Vehicle Recalls (2024)

All Salespeople
4.8
1,470 Reviews
91 W Service Rd, Hartford, Connecticut 06120
Sales: (860) 240-7406
Service: (860) 240-7406
Parts: (860) 240-7406
Liberty Mazda
Hartford, CT
This rating includes all reviews, with more weight given to recent reviews.
4.8
1,470 Reviews
As part of the Executive Auto Group, Liberty Mazda gives customers the Best Price First. With non-commissioned sales people, no haggling, an industry-leading exchange policy, and a satisfaction guarantee allow Liberty Mazda to provide you with the absolute best car-buying experience you’ve ever had. Everything is included in the listed price, so there aren’t any surprises down the road. We’re here to help you find the perfect car that fits your unique needs and lifestyle. That’s the Executive Way, and it’s why we’re consistently rated one of the best dealerships in Connecticut.
91 W Service Rd
Hartford, CT
06120
4.8
1,470 Reviews
This rating includes all dealership reviews, with more weight given to recent reviews.
Sales Price Transparency
Service Price Transparency
Trade-in Experience
Purchase Time
Finance Experience
Workmanship
Service Time
Service Communication
Sales/Showroom
Monday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday Closed
Service
Monday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sunday Closed
Parts
Monday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday 7:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday Closed
October 02, 2012
SALES VISIT - USED
Our salesman, John Stowe, was easy to work with, which made our purchase very smooth. We had one small concern, and a manager named Jose immediately had it addressed.
by DCJones
Customer Service
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
John Stowe - great salesman!
July 13, 2012
SALES VISIT - NEW
My experience was most pleasurable. I have been very aprehensive about buying a new car. My last experience, at another dealership, was very difficult. Rich made me feel very comfortable from the start. Rich was very detailed in explaining the car's options and my options for financing. I will recommend Liberty Mazda, especially Rich, to anyone I know that's looking for a car.
by ToddCzelusniak
Customer Service
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Richard Sika
July 10, 2012
SALES VISIT - USED
I went to Liberty Mazda (in Connecticut) from my home in Massachusetts to purchase a used hardtop Miata, since there are relatively few in the New England area. I found their unwillingness to negotiate on price frustrating--they played a bit of the game where you say "this is too high" and then they make you wait 45 minutes until they come back and say "no." Especially given the length of my drive, I felt they didn't respect the effort I had put in. In the end, they offered me a fair price, but certainly not an excellent one.I was also somewhat frustrated by their service. Since I'm from Mass, we had to do a more complicated transfer of title, and since I purchased towards the end of the month they pushed very hard for me to drive the car off the lot in a two day window. This was very difficult, and when I drove down to get there at 9am I needed to wait the entire day for registration--they nearly sent me home in a rental car. While I was happy that they would have paid for a rental, I felt the communication was extremely unclear, as I never really got a sense of how things were progressing and what to expect.Finally, I felt like they inadequately prepared me for some of the details of used car ownership, since this was my first "real" vehicle purchase. For instance, they didn't tell me to get my vehicle inspected within 7 days--I had thought this was done when they registered the car.These frustrations have mounted up, and though I'm thankful I received the car that I did at a fair price, I felt I might have been better served waiting more. I would say this dealership is certainly better than some, but does not lead the pack.
by soytsauce
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Wanda, Jose
February 07, 2012
SALES VISIT - NEW
Darold was more than accommodating in showing me the ins and outs of the dealership as well as my new Mazda 3. Darold helped me sync my iPhone to the Bluetooth in my car and did an amazing job meeting every need I had. Darold and liberty worked hard to make this the easiest car buying experience, period, which is something that I appreciate from being in the military. Work smarter not harder, and that, Darold did.
by Kldfjlaksdj
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Darold ralston
March 23, 2011
SALES VISIT - NEW
We went to Liberty Mazda with one pre-owned vehicle in mind. That one did not turn out, but Ken Hicks worked patiently with my husband and me to help us select the perfect vehicle for our family. He went over all the details, and made sure delivery went smoothly also.
by lindaschoonover1
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Ken Hicks
May 27, 2010
SERVICE VISIT
My CX-7 was in an accident which blew out both of my left tires. I got my car towed to Liberty Mazda and was greeted by Jason Secor. After that point Jason took over the whole process and made me very very comfortable. He talked to my Insurance company, talked to the other party's insurance company, got me hooked up with a rental car, got rims for the car, tires, and so much more. I am extremely happy and satisfied with the courtesy, professionalism and the personal attention shown by Jason and the Liberty team. Thanks a lot to Jason and team to make us feel comfortable and at home.
by abhishekswarup
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Jason Secor
April 06, 2010
SALES VISIT - USED
I would highly recommend Liberty Mazda. I have purchased a car from the Executive Auto Group before so I knew I would want to buy another one because their stores are truly remarkable. When you buy a car from the Executive Group, they make you feel special and they are not your typical car dealer. This time around, I bought a Mazda 3 at their Liberty Mazda store in Hartford. I was truly impressed with the quality and level of service once again. Everyone at Liberty Mazda was very friendly and courteous and attentive to my needs. They made the car shopping process simple and convenient. When I picked up my new vehicle, they did not have all the mats for the car so they had to order them. Once they arrived, they sent a driver to my job to hand deliver them to me. They went above and beyond in service. And now with their new MotorTrend certification, I also received key and dent replacement for a full year. I also recieved this unique Personal Assistant feature on my cell phone. Its basically your own personal assistant for ALL your needs....i.e. make dinner reservation, send addresses or phone numbers and even help my daughter with her homework questions. This was something I definitely did not expect to receive when buying a car! Buying a car at Liberty Mazda was truly a pleasurable experience.
by madbutterfly
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Scott Orsini, Chris Wilkie and Rich Sika
February 11, 2010
SALES VISIT - NEW
I just bought a new car from Liberty Mazda and had a wonderful experience. They were far superior to the other dealerships I visited first. Buying the car was fast and easy and I got a great price. It was a painless car buying experience, something which I would not have thought possible. I particularly recommend Rich Sika. He was a wonderful salesman.
by vchr
Customer Service
Quality Of Work
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Rich Sika
December 21, 2009
SALES VISIT - NEW
I put down a deposit after negotiating with salesperson who kept going back and forth to some other guy in the office. Of course he never came out to talk, just sent the salesperson running each time I had a question. They kept asking me for my credit information which I didn't really want to give until I fully agreed to buy the car. but gave them anyway and they told me they could arrange the financing without a co-signer. That was good news. So I signed the papers and gave them my deposit. I get a call that afternoon from some lady who said they couldnt get the terms they quoted me but if I was willing to pay alot more they could get it approved. She also said the new payment included some stuff that I wasnt sure about and ot sure I needed. This got me suspicious so I call another dealer that was like 40 minutes away near waterbury. They told me they would match the price and not give me the runaround. So I went down and they got the loan approved for the original rate that mazda is promoting on their website. So I purchased the car from the second dealer. I was disappointed with my experience at liberty mazda but Im glad I found the other dealer on the mazda website. it pays to shop around and compare.
by Kristenwhfd24
Customer Service
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
No
Employees Worked With
Don't remember but he was young and lacked experience
September 13, 2009
SALES VISIT - NEW
AFter a few months of research I decided to buy a new Mazda3. I had read all kinds of stories on the internet about car buying and what to watch out for. I shopped a few dealers and found the exact car I wanted at Liberty Mazda in Hartford. They werent the closest Mazda dealer to my house but they had the car. I went down to Liberty and they showed me the car and let me go on a drive to see if I liked the car. I already had driven the car at the other dealers but wanted to go again to make sure. I had researched the price and decided to make an offer a little lower than the prices that I had seen on Edmunds and some other websites. I was kinda nervous since I had never purchased anything this expensive before but they didn't seem to pull alot of the stuff I read about. They seemed more eager to sell the car than the other dealers I went to. Maybe because of my age (22) the other dealers didn't take me seriously. The salesperson who was around my dad's age, was respectful and didn't talk down to me. We agreed on a price and we did the financing paperwork. I didn't have much credit but what I did have was good and I had saved up a $5000 down payment and after around 15-20 minutes they said the loan was approved and I could pick up my new car later that day. I got even more nervous but was excited at the sametime. So far I love my new Mazda and I was really happy how Liberty Mazda treated me.
by Kris99
Customer Service
Friendliness
Price
Recommend Dealer
Yes
Employees Worked With
Ken
