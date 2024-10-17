Debby strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, moves closer to Florida's Big Bend: Updates (2024)

Table of Contents
Debby aims for Florida's Big Bend Road closures in Florida due to flooding What makes Debby so dangerous? Mayor warns residents: Don't rely on first responders Storm could trigger tornadoes in Florida, Georgia Debby brought flooding to Puerto Rico Tropical Storm Debby tracker Spaghetti models: Where Tropical Storm Debby could make landfall When is the Atlantic hurricane season? FAQs References

Editor's Note: This page is a summary of news about Hurricane Debby for Sunday, Aug. 4. For the latest on the storm, view USA TODAY's live updates file for Monday, Aug. 5.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. −Debbystrengthened into a hurricane late Sunday, moving closer to Florida's Big Bend and potentially bringing the threat of life-threatening storm surgeand rain totals that could reach 30 inches in parts of the Southeast by week's end.show less

Debby, which formed Saturday and became the fourth named storm of the season, strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center announced late Sunday. The storm is located about 100 miles west-northwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The hurricane, fueled by warm waters of the Gulf, was moving northward at about 12 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane force winds extended up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

"This potentially historic rainfall may result in areas of catastrophic flooding," Richard Pasch, a senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, wrote in a public advisory that warned of a "life-threatening situation."

Floridians were bracing for the state's first hurricane strike this year in a season that forecasters say could become one of the worst on record. Mandatory evacuations were being ordered ahead of Debby in parts of multiple counties. Leon County, home to Tallahassee, wasopening up six sheltersin schools around the county.

A lack of strong steering currents in the atmosphere means Debby will take a slow, soaking stroll after a Florida landfall through the Southeast, making it a multi-state threat. “After landfall, it’s going to slow to a crawl,” Michael Brennan, hurricane center director, said Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard were activated to support humanitarian assistance and search and rescue missions. He warned that hazards such as strong winds, storm surge and tornadoes can occur before landfall, even outside the forecasted "cone." Sustained winds could reach up to 95 mph, he said

President Joe Biden declared an emergency across Florida, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts for the "purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population."

Developments:

∎ The National Weather Services issued a series of flash flood warnings. Warnings are in effect for Manatee and Western Sarasota counties until 11:30 p.m.; Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas have warnings until 11:15 p.m.

See Also
University of Maryland Medical System hiring Application System Analyst II - Ambulatory Product Development in Columbia, MD | LinkedInState of Maryland Job OpeningsMaryland Commerce CareersDPSCS Employment Careers

∎ NWS officials issued a tornado watch for much of Northern Florida and Southeast Georgia Sunday evening. The watch covers an area where nearly 12 million people live and is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. The Storm Prediction Center shared reports of six tornadoes across Florida by around 11 p.m. Sunday.

∎ Nearly 2,000 flights had been canceled and close to 6,300 were delayed as of 5 p.m. ET, according to flight tracking siteFlightAware. American Airlines and JetBlue saw the highest cancellation numbers among major carriers, both scrapping 17% of their schedules.

Carnival Cruise Line’sCarnival Elation rescheduled its return to Jacksonville for Sunday, rather than Monday as planned. The ship departed from the Florida city for a Bahamas cruise on Thursday,according to CruiseMapper.

∎ South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of any potential impact by Debby. He warned that heavy rainfall early in the week could bring flash foods and that residents should begin storm preparations immediately.

∎ The number of power outages reported throughout Florida climbed to over 75,000 by 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to USA TODAY's outage tracker.Over 15% of customers in Levy County reported outages.

'Impacts are going to be from water':Debby shows there's more to a storm than wind scale

Debby aims for Florida's Big Bend

The hurricane center forecasts landfall Monday morning in Florida’s Big Bend − where the state's panhandle meets its peninsula − somewhere between the Suwannee River south of Tallahassee and the Ochlockonee River in the Panhandle west of Tallahassee. Debby will make landfall with a maximum sustained winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin.

Forecasters issued a hurricane warning for the Florida Gulf Coast from Yankeetown to Indian Pass. They issued a tropical storm warning for the area south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande, west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach; and Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

The area between the Suwanee and Ochlockonee Rivers could flood with up to 10 feet of water, the hurricane center reported. Accuweather forecasted even greater surges for the Big Bend region of up to 15 feet.

Road closures in Florida due to flooding

Officials across Southwest Florida began reporting roads closed due to flooding Sunday afternoon ahead of Debby’s expected landfall Monday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County deployed the agency's "swamp buggy," a 5,000-pound vehicle that can move through waters up to four feet deep to pick up people stranded by the storm, according to public information officer Todd Olmer.

Marceno said roads throughout Fort Myers Beach were flooded.

Sarasota County officials warned that several roads in the area were shut down due to flooding. The North Casey Key Road was closed, leaving residents unable to get on or off the key; erosion caused by the storm undermined roads leading into Caspersen Beach near the city of Venice; and rocks used for shoreline stabilization were washed onto the Manasota Key Road by flooding that left the area underwater.

Sandra Tapfumaneyi, chief of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, urged residents to stay home, call 311 for help and, if on the road, "turn around, don’t drown."

Areas from Sarasota north through Tampa and Tarpon Springs have already seen an impressive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center reported. Forecasters expect the rate of rain falling could increase to 2 to 3 inches per hour and add up to 6 more inches of rain to the total, according to the WPC.

Winds around Tampa Bay became so severe that at 10 p.m. the Florida Highway Patrol announced they were closing the Skyway Bridge.

What makes Debby so dangerous?

Debby is big and slow, making the storm particularly dangerous, especially along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. The size and increase in the wind speed as Debby gets organized and potentially becomes a hurricane creates a high risk of life-threatening storm surges along the Florida coast early Monday. The surge will be the highest where the storm crosses the coast.

The hurricane center is forecasting that Debby could rapidly intensify, which could put its winds as high as 90 mph at landfall. That could help push a wall of water 6-10 feet above ground level. The higher level would occur if the storm approaches at high tide.

Clouds ahead of the storm already were reaching across much of Florida on Sunday, and the storm’s center is forecast to move near Savannah on Tuesday night and drag along the South Carolina Coast on Thursday night.

"Multiple days of very, very heavy rainfall" are possible, Brennan said.

The National Weather Service estimates rainfall totals could reach up to 30 inches or more in isolated locations along the coast through Friday. The weather service office in Charleston, South Carolina, called it a "potentially historic rainfall."

Mayor warns residents: Don't rely on first responders

The storm arrived less than three months after a tornado outbreak that brought widespread destruction to Tallahassee. Mayor JohnDaileysaid mutual-aid workers were arriving later in the day from Louisiana and Alabama to help with power restoration and that other crews were ready to respond from across Florida.

“Downed trees are expected,”Daileysaid. “Power outages are expected. Localized flooding is expected. Please prepare your household, knowing that there could be a time when firstresponderscannot reach you.”

− Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat

Storm could trigger tornadoes in Florida, Georgia

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Bend region, according to the National Weather Service. That warning stretches west along the Gulf Coast toward the Ochlockonee River. A storm surge warning was issued from Longboat Key to Tampa Bay.

A few tornadoes are possible through Monday morning, mainly over western and northern Florida and southern Georgia, the hurricane center said.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center shared reports of six tornadoes on Sunday. The reports came from Hardee, Polk, Pinellas, Union and Columbia counties. The reported tornado in Pinellas damaged a fence and a trailer around 10 p.m.

Swells generated by Debby are expected to affect much of the Gulf coast of Florida through Monday, reach the Southeast U.S. coast on Monday, and continue through the middle of the week.

"These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," Pasch warned.

A stormy season:Forecasters raise hurricane season prediction after record-breaking Beryl

Debby strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, moves closer to Florida's Big Bend: Updates (2)

Debby brought flooding to Puerto Rico

Debby formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico after moving westward as a tropical rainstorm during the week. The storm dropped heavy rain over Hispaniola and parts of the Bahamas, and causing flooding in Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Debby tracker

Spaghetti models: Where Tropical Storm Debby could make landfall

Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, and the most activity usually happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the hurricane center.

Contributing: Nathan Diller, Gabe Hauari, Doyle Rice, Anthony Robledo, and Jeanine Santucci of USA TODAY; Kim Luciani and Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network-Florida.

Debby strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, moves closer to Florida's Big Bend: Updates (2024)

FAQs

How strong is Hurricane Debby? ›

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 (74-95 miles per hour) hurricane in the Big Bend region of Florida at 7 a.m. EDT Monday, August 5, and is currently moving slowly through Florida and Georgia as a tropical storm.

See Details
Where is Debbie going to hit? ›

Tropical Storm Debby hits Florida with floods, threat of record rain in Georgia and the Carolinas. Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.

View Details
What city in Florida has the worst hurricanes? ›

Miami, Florida

With the Atlantic Ocean to the east and a maximum elevation of 42 feet above sea level Miami's geography makes it highly vulnerable to hurricanes.

Discover More
What category is Hurricane Ian going to be when it hits Florida? ›

Hurricane Ian made its initial landfall as a Category 3 storm on September 27, 2022, in Cuba, leaving the entire island without power. Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it made landfall west of Fort Myers, Florida, on September 28, 2022.

Know More
What category is Hurricane Debby in 2024? ›

Hurricane Debby was a slow-moving and erratic Category 1 hurricane that caused widespread flooding across the Southeastern United States in early August 2024.

Explore More
What was strongest hurricane ever? ›

Currently, Hurricane Wilma is the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, after reaching an intensity of 882 mbar (hPa; 26.05 inHg) in October 2005; at the time, this also made Wilma the strongest tropical cyclone worldwide outside of the West Pacific, where seven tropical cyclones have been recorded to intensify ...

View Details
What did Debbie do with the money Fiona left? ›

After she was found out, Debbie disbursed the remaining money to the rest of her family.

Explore More
Is a category 1 hurricane bad? ›

Category One:

Winds 74 to 95 miles per hour (mph). Damage primarily to shrubbery, tree foliage, poorly constructed items, and unanchored mobile homes. Storm Surges 4' to 5' above normal tide levels. Low lying coastal roads inundated, minor pier damage, and some small craft torn from moorings in exposed anchorage.

Get More Info Here
Who is Debbie's baby daddy? ›

In the fifth season of Shameless, Debbie Gallagher conceives her child, Franny, with Derek Delgado. Despite the Gallagher family's opposition, Debbie chooses to keep the baby.

Get More Info
What is the safest place in Florida during a hurricane? ›

Generally, the safest areas in Florida from hurricanes are located in the northern and central parts of the state, further inland from the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. These areas experience fewer direct hits and are less likely to experience the full force of hurricane winds and storm surge.

Explore More

Has a hurricane 5 ever hit Florida? ›

Every year included at least one tropical cyclone affecting the state. The strongest hurricane to hit the state during the period was Michael, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 5 hurricane–the strongest since Andrew in 1992.

View Details
What part of Florida is most hurricane proof? ›

  1. Leesburg. Leesburg, Florida is considered one of the safest places in the state when it comes to the risk of hurricanes. ...
  2. Orlando. If you're looking for hurricane-safe Florida cities, you'll want to check out O-Town. ...
  3. Sanford. ...
  4. Kissimmee. ...
  5. Palatka. ...
  6. Lake City. ...
  7. Naples. ...
  8. Ocala.
May 14, 2024

Know More
Was Sanibel Island destroyed by Ian? ›

Sanibel Island now: After Hurricane Ian, should you go back this summer. More than a year after Category 4 Hurricane Ian slammed Sanibel with a 13-foot storm surge, the beach, the sea shells, the birds and wildlife — all the natural stuff — is back. But the things that people built, they have a ways to go.

See More
What was the worst hurricane in history? ›

Great Galveston Hurricane

Show Me More
What was the most expensive hurricane to hit Florida? ›

Hurricane Ian is officially the most expensive storm in Florida's history, with a price tag of $109 billion in damage. That's the staggering loss from tens of thousands of homes and buildings in Southwest Florida damaged by Ian's fierce winds and storm surge — and more than a thousand totally wiped away.

View Details
What category was Tropical Storm Debby? ›

Debby made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida's panhandle, as a category 1 hurricane on the morning of August 5th, 2024, then crossing Florida and Georgia, hugging the southeast coast as a tropical storm.

Show Me More
What is the strongest hurricane cat? ›

The highest classification in the scale, Category 5, consists of storms with sustained winds of at least 157 mph (137 kn, 252 km/h).

View Details
What was the wind speed of Hurricane Debby? ›

W​inds. D​ebby produced wind gusts of at least 70 mph near Chiefland (76 mph), Dania Beach (73 mph) and near Palmetto (70 mph). G​usts over 60 mph were clocked at Cedar Key, Sarasota-Bradenton Airport (63 mph) and at Folly Beach, South Carolina (63 mph).

Get More Info Here
How powerful was hurricane Donna? ›

Early on September 10, Donna made landfall on the Florida Keys with winds of 145 mph (233 km/h), the most severe observed there since 1935. Donna then weakened as it paralleled the southwestern Florida peninsula, making landfall south of Naples with winds of 120 mph (190 km/h).

Know More

References

Top Articles
Das waren die letzten Stunden im Leben von Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Amy Winehouse | Biography, Songs, Death, Documentary, & Facts
Amy Winehouse – Eine Ausnahmesängerin und ihre Dämonen
Latest Posts
CVS Health hiring STORE ASSOCIATE in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn
Calculate Required Daily TDEE Calories To Reach Your Ideal Weight
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 5620

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.