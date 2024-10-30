Deer Park Trash Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map) (2024)

We’re here to help you find the Deer Park trash pickup schedule for 2024 including bulk pickup, recycling, holidays, and maps.

The City of Deer Park is in Texas with Friendswood and League City to the south, Baytown to the east, Pasadena to the west.

If there’s a change to your normal trash collection schedule then there’s a good chance your street sweeping schedule has changed too so make sure to check for updates.

Deer Park Trash Collection Calendar 2024

Trash Pick Up Holidays

Deer Park Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024 Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

Frequently Asked Questions When is bulk pickup in Deer Park? What day is trash pickup? What time does trash collection start? How can I contact the Deer Park Public Works Department?

Did we miss anything?

Deer Park Trash Collection Calendar 2024

For normal trash collections schedules, visit https://www.deerparktx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/176/Trash-collection-map?bidId=

Trash Pick Up Holidays

Here you can see the city-observed holidays.

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

If any of these holidays fall on a weekday, your pickup day will be adjusted. Example: If your regular trash collection day is Monday, May 29, 2024, your trash will be picked up on your next scheduled day, Thursday, June 1st, 2024.

Deer Park Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024

Every Wednesday of the week is reserved for heavy trash pickup. Occasionally, the volume of heavy trash will require more than one day to service the whole city. In this case, the remainder of heavy trash will be picked up by Friday.

Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

yard trash

tree limbs (should be no more than 4 feet in length and smaller than 6 inches in diameter, and it should be stacked neatly behind the curb line)

broken and discarded toys

small pieces of furniture

appliances (to discard large appliance with doors, please either remove the door or secure it with tape or a rope to prevent children from getting inside)

Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

debris generated by private contracted jobs

tires

hazardous waste

Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

If you have large items that the city won’t take from you, you may need to hire a junk removal service.

Junk removal services are not be as picky about the items they’re collecting so if the city won’t take the item, this may be your best bet. There’s usually a fee involved with junk removal but most companies can tell you ahead of time approximately what it’s going to cost.

There are a number of junk removal services in Deer Park and I’m sure many of them will be able to help you out.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

The City of Deer Park now offers single-stream recycling at the transfer station. Residents can recycle their paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal cans by dropping them all into one single bin.

The Transfer Station is located at 610 Old Underwood Road (at the intersection of East X Street & Old Underwood) and is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. thru 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.deerparktx.gov/501/Recycling

Frequently Asked Questions

When is bulk pickup in Deer Park?

What day is trash pickup?

To find trash pickup on your street visit: https://www.deerparktx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/176/Trash-collection-map?bidId=

What time does trash collection start?

Trash collection starts at 8 a.m. Make sure to have your bins on the curb by then.

How can I contact the Deer Park Public Works Department?

Tim Alexander

Sanitation Supervisor

talexander@ deerparktx.org

Direct: 281-478-7213

Main: 281-478-7270

Did we miss anything?

Hope you were able to find everything you need for the Deer Park trash pickup schedule. We strive to provide the most up to date information so please let us know if you need anything else.