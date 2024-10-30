Deer Park Trash Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map) (2024)

If any of these holidays fall on a weekday, your pickup day will be adjusted. Example: If your regular trash collection day is Monday, May 29, 2024, your trash will be picked up on your next scheduled day, Thursday, June 1st, 2024.
Deer Park Trash Collection Map
Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024
Every Wednesday of the week is reserved for heavy trash pickup. Occasionally, the volume of heavy trash will require more than one day to service the whole city. In this case, the remainder of heavy trash will be picked up by Friday.
Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup
yard trash
tree limbs (should be no more than 4 feet in length and smaller than 6 inches in diameter, and it should be stacked neatly behind the curb line)
broken and discarded toys
small pieces of furniture
appliances (to discard large appliance with doors, please either remove the door or secure it with tape or a rope to prevent children from getting inside)
Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup
debris generated by private contracted jobs
tires
hazardous waste
Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.
If you have large items that the city won’t take from you, you may need to hire a junk removal service.
Junk removal services are not be as picky about the items they’re collecting so if the city won’t take the item, this may be your best bet. There’s usually a fee involved with junk removal but most companies can tell you ahead of time approximately what it’s going to cost.
There are a number of junk removal services in Deer Park and I’m sure many of them will be able to help you out.
Recycling Collection Calendar 2024
The City of Deer Park now offers single-stream recycling at the transfer station. Residents can recycle their paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal cans by dropping them all into one single bin.
The Transfer Station is located at 610 Old Underwood Road (at the intersection of East X Street & Old Underwood) and is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. thru 6 p.m.
Every Wednesday of the week is reserved for heavy trash pickup. Occasionally, the volume of heavy trash will require more than one day to service the whole city. In this case, the remainder of heavy trash will be picked up by Friday.
Trash collection starts at 8 a.m. Make sure to have your bins on the curb by then.
How can I contact the Deer Park Public Works Department?
Tim Alexander Sanitation Supervisor talexander@ deerparktx.org
Direct: 281-478-7213 Main: 281-478-7270
Did we miss anything?
Hope you were able to find everything you need for the Deer Park trash pickup schedule. We strive to provide the most up to date information so please let us know if you need anything else.
Grayson Carter
Grayson has more than 5000+ hours operating a street sweeper as well as dispatching and coordinating around trash pickup schedules. He has been a speaker at National Pavement Expo and contributed to the North American Power Sweeping Association and was a member of 1-800-Sweeper LinkedInTwitter
When the Holiday falls on a weekday, collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. FOR EXAMPLE: If the holiday falls on a Thursday, your service will be on Friday and regular Friday service will be on Saturday. If a holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, there will be no delay.
If a holiday falls on a weekday, collections for the rest of the week will be pushed back a day. For a Thursday holiday, service would be on Friday, and Friday service would be Saturday. For holidays on Saturday or Sunday, there are no delays.
Residential trash and recycling will be collected, and the Greater El Paso Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The following is the City's schedule of services and operations for Thursday, July 4. Animal Services: o Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rolling Hills Estates regular residential trash and recycling service day is Wednesday. When the holiday falls on a weekday on or before your regular service day, residential collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Collection times on service days may vary. Residents can enter their address on the My Government Services portal to find their garbage, recycling, and out-of-cart collection days. Solid waste collection will not occur on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day, or Christmas Day.
Residential customers: If the holiday falls on a weekday, collection is delayed by one day for the rest of that week. Commercial customers: If the holiday falls on a weekday, collection is delayed by one day for the rest of that week. Saturday collections are not affected.
Residential customers: If the holiday falls on a weekday, collection is delayed by one day for the rest of that week. Commercial customers: If the holiday falls on a weekday, collection is delayed by one day for the rest of that week. Saturday collections are not affected.
Most non-essential government services, like the DMV, libraries, courthouses and city hall, will be closed on Memorial Day. Federal and state courts will also be closed. Most public school districts, like LAUSD, will also be closed. Local post offices will also be closed on Monday.
Each property (property is defined as assessed address, not per household) that pays a Residential User Fee is entitled to weekly collection of garbage and recycling: Garbage must be in a city tote. Two (2) pieces of bulk trash for collection on their regular collection day.