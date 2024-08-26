Defined Contribution and 401K (2024)

We set your people on the right path to a secure financial future.
Plan now, relax later
Financial security is about more than just retirement savings — it impacts your people’s entire wellbeing and career. We make sure your defined contribution plan sets the course for a secure financial future with support every step of the way.
Get started
Here’s the Challenge
401(k) plans are complicated
Your 401(k) plan can overwhelm employees with so many different ways to invest. Despite your best efforts to help, participants are either unhappy with the plan or not using it at all.
Here’s how we solve it
Make it feel simple
We offer unbiased, uncomplicated options and advice so your people have a clear understanding and feel confident in their investment choices.
High-tech
Our digital platform makes work and life easier. Your people can confidently make decisions about their retirement plan, and you can see how financially fit your workforce is with rich, up-to-the-minute reporting and benchmarks.
High-touch
Most people need guidance to plan for the future. Our suite of tools and support includes financial wellness advice from licensed independent experts and helps employees with everything from contributing to their 401(k) plans to budgeting for a new home.
Conflict-free
We know everyone has a different financial situation. That’s why we use evidence-based, independent solutions that produce outcomes, are measurable, and most importantly, put your people’s needs first on their retirement journey.
See more of what’s possible with our retirement benefits
For employers
The insights we’ve gained from 40 years of experience have made us the largest independent defined contribution recordkeeper in the U.S. We use our expertise to support the long-term financial health of your people and set your organization up for success.
Benefits
- Open architecture platform supports a full range of investment options
- Industry-leading thought leadership and trend reporting
- Deep experience in non-qualified and qualified plan design and strategy
- Data security for your human capital
Extra help is always available
Our financial wellbeing solution offers one-on-one education and planning services from licensed advisors for employees of every age and every financial stage.
See how it works
Ready to get started?
Learn more about how we can help your business.
Loading…
Recommended insights
Explore all insights
Financial wellbeing matters more now
Uncertainty continues to play a major role in everyday life. Our physical and emotional health are under some serious pressure. You can add financial wellbeing to the list of stressors.
Retirement Benefits
2023 Hot Topics in Retirement and Financial Wellbeing
This report summarizes the findings of an annual survey from Alight Solutions to capture changes employers intend to make to their retirement and financial wellbeing plans in the year ahead.
Retirement Benefits
Explore all insights
Take a look at our other solutions
Defined Benefit
Pension planning and administration made easy for you and your people.
Financial Wellbeing
Knowledge, tools and advisory support to help people meet their financial goals.