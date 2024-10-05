Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (2024)

© copyright 2024. Do not copy or reproduce content or audio without prior writtenauthorization. Scraping and republishing our data is a copyright violation.We put a lot of hard work and TLC into this website -- please don'tcopy or publish our content without permission.

This word plus a grammatical ligature would be: nakatirang

She lives in a valley in a town far from the beach.

My uncle lives in Madrid, the capital of Spain.

I've been living in San Salvador for six years.

That old woman lives by herself.

The cottage looked as if nobody were living in it.

It has been three years since I came to live here.

He lives in the woods all by himself.

He lives alone in the woods.

He lives in the neighborhood of the school.

He lives just across the road.

Do you know where I live?

Please do as it seems best to you.

He lives in that house over there.

He lives here all alone.

User-submitted example sentences from Tatoeba who have self reported as being fluent in Tagalog.

There on the other street corner lives my best friend.

Where do you all live?

Filipino / Tagalog language translation for the meaning of the word nakatira in the Tagalog Dictionary.

FAQs

that's enough is an alternate spelling of the Tagalog word Tama na.

The English word "definition" can be translated as the following words in Tagalog: kahulugán - [noun] definition; meaning; significance 2 Example Sentences Available » more...

The English word "define" can be translated as the following words in Tagalog: Best translation for the English word define in Tagalog: ipaliwanag [verb] to explain something; to clarify something; to define something 5 Example Sentences Available » more...

1.) yano - [adjective] plain; simple; basic. more... napakasimple - [adjective] very simple more...

kasya - [adjective] fit; enough; just enough; sufficient more... bastante - [adjective] enough; sufficient more...

Meaning of enough in English. as much as is necessary; in the amount or to the degree needed: enough for Is there enough dessert/Are there enough desserts for everyone?

The 1987 constitution designates Filipino, a standardized version of Tagalog, as the national language and an official language along with English. Filipino is regulated by Commission on the Filipino Language and serves as a lingua franca used by Filipinos of various ethnolinguistic backgrounds.

“Are Filipino and Tagalog/Pilipino different languages or are they one and the same?,” they frequently ask. From strictly linguistic point of view, Filipino and Tagalog are varieties or dialects of the same language. They share a big bulk of common lexical items and they have very similar grammatical structures.

In this instance, that river is the Ilog Pasig. Tagalog is the name of the language, the people, and the region around the national capital, Manila. It comes from the word-phrase “taga-ilog” which literally means “from the river" (ilog = river, taga = where from).

Filipino means belonging or relating to the Philippines, or to its people or culture.

A language spoken in the Philippines, in particular. Pilipino. Tagal. Filipino language.

The English word "grammar" can be translated as the following words in Tagalog: Best translations for the English word grammar in Tagalog: balarilà [noun] grammar more... gramátiká [noun] grammar more...

TAGALOG PHRASES FOR BEGINNERS Hello - SAME. How are you? - Kumusta ka? My name is - Ako po ay si. Goodbye - Paalam! Thank you - Salamat! Thank you very much - Maraming Salamat Po! May 11, 2022

Grappling with unintuitive grammar



Tagalog grammar is unique. It's different from English and other Western languages. The Verb-Subject-Object (VSO) sentence structure can be quite a puzzle. But remember, practice makes perfect.

Its standardized form, officially named Filipino, is the national language of the Philippines, and is one of two official languages, alongside English. Tagalog.

1.) napakaliít - [adjective] very small; minute (size) more... 2.) liít-liít - [adjective] very small; tiny more...

Base word:



hay nakú [interjection] Oh my gosh; oh well; my goodness; Expression of resignation, annoyance or irritation.

[interjection] Oh my!

Paki – This is the Tagalog word for “please” and can be used to request a favor or ask a question. 6. Sige – This term is similar to “o*kay” in English and can be used to agree to something or give permission.