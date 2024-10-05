Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (2024)

Table of Contents
Definition for the Tagalog word nakatira:

Filipino / Tagalog language translation for the meaning of the word nakatira in the Tagalog Dictionary.

Definition for the Tagalog word nakatira:


nakatirá

[adjective] reside; resident; live


View Monolingual Tagalog definition of nakatira »

Root: tira

Very Frequent

The Tagalog.com Dictionary is now an App!
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (6)Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (7)

Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (8) Nakatira Example Sentences in Tagalog: (8)

Example sentences hand-crafted by professional Filipino teachers and writers.

Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (9)Click or tap any underlined word to see a literal translation.

Saán ka nakatirá?

Where do you live?

Saán kayó nakatirá?

Where do you all live?

Nakatirá akó sa Mayni.

I live in Manila.

Nakatirá kamí sa Pasig.

We live in Pasig.

Dito na akó nakatirá.

I live here now.

Saán nakatirá ang pamilya mo?

Where does your family live?

Dito akó nakatirá.

I live here.

Diyán sa kabiláng kanto nakatirá ang matalik kong kaibigan.

There on the other street corner lives my best friend.


User-submitted Example Sentences (27):

User-submitted example sentences from Tatoeba who have self reported as being fluent in Tagalog.

Nakatira ka ba rito?
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (26) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Do you live here?

Nakatira ako sa Hyogo.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (27) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

I reside in Hyogo.

Tayo'y nakatira sa lupa.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (28) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

We live on the earth.

Malapit siyang nakatira.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (29) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives close by.

Nakatira sya dito magisa.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (30) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives here all alone.

Tayo'y nakatira sa daigdig.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (31) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

We live on the earth.

Nakatira siya sa bahay doon.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (32) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives in that house over there.

Nakatira ang pamilya sa yurt.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (33) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

The family lives in a yurt.

Saan sa sansinukob ka nakatira?
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (34) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Please do as it seems best to you.

Alam mo kung saan ako nakatira?
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (35) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Do you know where I live?

Walang nakatira sa bahay na ito.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (36) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Nobody lives in this house.

Nakatira ba ang kapatid mo roon?
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (37) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Does your sister live there?

Nakatira siya sa kabila ng daan.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (38) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives just across the road.

Hindi pa ako nakatira sa Boston.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (39) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

I don't live in Boston yet.

Sinong nakatira sa bahay na iyon?
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (40) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Who lives in that house?

Nakatira siya sa pook ng eskuwela.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (41) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives in the neighborhood of the school.

Nakatira siya nang sarili sa gubat.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (42) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives alone in the woods.

Nakatira siyang magsarili sa gubat.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (43) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives in the woods all by himself.

Tatlong taon nang nakatira ako rito.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (44) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

It has been three years since I came to live here.

Parang walang taong nakatira sa kasita.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (45) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

The cottage looked as if nobody were living in it.

Nag-iisang nakatira ang matandang babae.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (46) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

That old woman lives by herself.

Nakatira siya sa nayong katabi ng Osaka.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (47) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

He lives in a village near Osaka.

Dalawang pamilya ang nakatira sa bahay na iyon.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (48) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

Two families live in that house.

Nakatira ako sa San Salvador nang anim na taon na.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (49) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

I've been living in San Salvador for six years.

Nakatira ang tiyo ko sa Madrid, ang kabisera ng Espanya.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (50) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

My uncle lives in Madrid, the capital of Spain.

Nakatira siya sa lambak sa lalawigang malayo sa dalampasigan.
Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (51) Tatoeba user-submitted sentence

She lives in a valley in a town far from the beach.

Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (52)Notice: The Tatoeba sentences are from tatoeba.org and are provided under the CC BY 2.0 FR creative commons license. Some of the Tatoeba sentences are also under CC0 1.0. See their website for more details. This only applies to Tatoeba sentences and not the other sentences on Tagalog.com. All other sentences are © copyright protected by Tagalog.com.

How to pronounce nakatira:

NAKATIRA AUDIO CLIP:


Markup Code:
[rec:6756]

Related Filipino Words:

tirátiratumirátirahantirahántumiratirahinmanirahanmátirámagtirá

Related English Words:

resideresidentlive

Grammatical Ligature:

This word plus a grammatical ligature would be:
nakatirang

Feedback / Suggestions:

Did you find an error or do you know of an improvement for this entry? Please let us know, your feedback is very helpful!
Submit Suggestion »

