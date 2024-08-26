Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (2024)

Home•Forums•Dictionary•Teachers•Reader•Decks•More Tools
Log In•Sign Up
Filipino / Tagalog language translation for the meaning of the word nakatira in the Tagalog Dictionary.
Definition for the Tagalog word nakatira:
'; $('#member_notes').html(html); $('#member_notes_field').focus(); $('#member_notes_info').show(); member_notes_edit_form_visible = true; } ///////////////////// function saveMemberNotes() { $.ajax({ url: '/dictionary/ajax/save_member_notes.php', data: { content: $('#member_notes_field').val(), translation_entry_id: 524, check: '15725204' }, error: function () { }, success: function (json) { data = JSON.parse(json); console.log('Data:'); console.log(data); if(data.member_dictionary_note_id) { console.log('Saved!'); member_notes = data.member_notes; member_notes_rendered = data.member_notes_rendered; } showMemberNotes(); }, type: 'GET' }); } //////////////////// function showMemberNotes() { var html = ''; if(member_notes) { if (member_id) { html += ''; } else { html += ''; } if (!member_id) { html += 'Create an account to create your own custom notes for any dictionary entry on this website.'; } else if (member_notes) { html += member_notes_rendered; } else { html += '* You have not created any notes for this entry yet. Click here to add some notes.'; } html += ''; } $('#member_notes').html(html); $('#member_notes_info').hide(); member_notes_edit_form_visible = false; }
nakatirá
[adjective] reside; resident; live
View Monolingual Tagalog definition of nakatira »
Root: tira
Very Frequent
The Tagalog.com Dictionary is now an App!
Nakatira Example Sentences in Tagalog: (8)
Example sentences hand-crafted by professional Filipino teachers and writers.
Click or tap any underlined word to see a literal translation.
Saán ka nakatirá?
Where do you live?
Saán kayó nakatirá?
Where do you all live?
Nakatirá akó sa Maynilà.
I live in Manila.
Nakatirá kamí sa Pasig.
We live in Pasig.
Dito na akó nakatirá.
I live here now.
Saán nakatirá ang pamilya mo?
Where does your family live?
Dito akó nakatirá.
I live here.
Diyán sa kabiláng kanto nakatirá ang matalik kong kaibigan.
There on the other street corner lives my best friend.
User-submitted Example Sentences (27):
User-submitted example sentences from Tatoeba who have self reported as being fluent in Tagalog.
Nakatira ka ba rito?
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Do you live here?
Nakatira ako sa Hyogo.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
I reside in Hyogo.
Tayo'y nakatira sa lupa.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
We live on the earth.
Malapit siyang nakatira.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives close by.
Nakatira sya dito magisa.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives here all alone.
Tayo'y nakatira sa daigdig.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
We live on the earth.
Nakatira siya sa bahay doon.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives in that house over there.
Nakatira ang pamilya sa yurt.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
The family lives in a yurt.
Saan sa sansinukob ka nakatira?
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Please do as it seems best to you.
Alam mo kung saan ako nakatira?
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Do you know where I live?
Walang nakatira sa bahay na ito.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Nobody lives in this house.
Nakatira ba ang kapatid mo roon?
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Does your sister live there?
Nakatira siya sa kabila ng daan.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives just across the road.
Hindi pa ako nakatira sa Boston.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
I don't live in Boston yet.
Sinong nakatira sa bahay na iyon?
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Who lives in that house?
Nakatira siya sa pook ng eskuwela.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives in the neighborhood of the school.
Nakatira siya nang sarili sa gubat.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives alone in the woods.
Nakatira siyang magsarili sa gubat.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives in the woods all by himself.
Tatlong taon nang nakatira ako rito.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
It has been three years since I came to live here.
Parang walang taong nakatira sa kasita.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
The cottage looked as if nobody were living in it.
Nag-iisang nakatira ang matandang babae.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
That old woman lives by herself.
Nakatira siya sa nayong katabi ng Osaka.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
He lives in a village near Osaka.
Dalawang pamilya ang nakatira sa bahay na iyon.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
Two families live in that house.
Nakatira ako sa San Salvador nang anim na taon na.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
I've been living in San Salvador for six years.
Nakatira ang tiyo ko sa Madrid, ang kabisera ng Espanya.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
My uncle lives in Madrid, the capital of Spain.
Nakatira siya sa lambak sa lalawigang malayo sa dalampasigan.
Tatoeba user-submitted sentence
She lives in a valley in a town far from the beach.
Notice: The Tatoeba sentences are from tatoeba.org and are provided under the CC BY 2.0 FR creative commons license. Some of the Tatoeba sentences are also under CC0 1.0. See their website for more details. This only applies to Tatoeba sentences and not the other sentences on Tagalog.com. All other sentences are © copyright protected by Tagalog.com.
Join us! We are a free online community for Filipino / Tagalog language learners
Join »
How to pronounce nakatira:
NAKATIRA AUDIO CLIP:
Markup Code:
[rec:6756]
Related Filipino Words:
tirátiratumirátirahantirahántumiratirahinmanirahanmátirámagtirá
Related English Words:
resideresidentlive
Grammatical Ligature:
This word plus a grammatical ligature would be:
nakatirang
Feedback / Suggestions:
Did you find an error or do you know of an improvement for this entry? Please let us know, your feedback is very helpful!
Submit Suggestion »
Become a patron
We love oursupporters! :)
© copyright 2024. Do not copy or reproduce content or audio without prior writtenauthorization. Scraping and republishing our data is a copyright violation.We put a lot of hard work and TLC into this website -- please don'tcopy or publish our content without permission.