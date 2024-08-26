Definition of the Tagalog word nakatira (2024)

Filipino / Tagalog language translation for the meaning of the word nakatira in the Tagalog Dictionary.

Definition for the Tagalog word nakatira:



nakatirá [adjective] reside; resident; live

View Monolingual Tagalog definition of nakatira »

Root: tira

Very Frequent



Nakatira Example Sentences in Tagalog: (8) Example sentences hand-crafted by professional Filipino teachers and writers. Click or tap any underlined word to see a literal translation. Saán ka nakatirá? Where do you live? Saán kayó nakatirá? Where do you all live? Nakatirá akó sa Maynilà. I live in Manila. See Also NAKIKIUSAP Meaning in English - Filipino to English Translation Nakatirá kamí sa Pasig. We live in Pasig. Dito na akó nakatirá. I live here now. Saán nakatirá ang pamilya mo? Where does your family live? Dito akó nakatirá. I live here. Diyán sa kabiláng kanto nakatirá ang matalik kong kaibigan. There on the other street corner lives my best friend.

User-submitted Example Sentences (27): User-submitted example sentences from Tatoeba who have self reported as being fluent in Tagalog. Nakatira ka ba rito?

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Do you live here? Nakatira ako sa Hyogo.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence I reside in Hyogo. Tayo'y nakatira sa lupa.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence We live on the earth. Malapit siyang nakatira.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives close by. Nakatira sya dito magisa.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives here all alone. Tayo'y nakatira sa daigdig.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence We live on the earth. Nakatira siya sa bahay doon.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives in that house over there. Nakatira ang pamilya sa yurt.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence The family lives in a yurt. Saan sa sansinukob ka nakatira?

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Please do as it seems best to you. Alam mo kung saan ako nakatira?

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Do you know where I live? Walang nakatira sa bahay na ito.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Nobody lives in this house. Nakatira ba ang kapatid mo roon?

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Does your sister live there? Nakatira siya sa kabila ng daan.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives just across the road. Hindi pa ako nakatira sa Boston.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence I don't live in Boston yet. Sinong nakatira sa bahay na iyon?

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Who lives in that house? Nakatira siya sa pook ng eskuwela.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives in the neighborhood of the school. Nakatira siya nang sarili sa gubat.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives alone in the woods. Nakatira siyang magsarili sa gubat.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives in the woods all by himself. Tatlong taon nang nakatira ako rito.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence It has been three years since I came to live here. Parang walang taong nakatira sa kasita.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence The cottage looked as if nobody were living in it. Nag-iisang nakatira ang matandang babae.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence That old woman lives by herself. Nakatira siya sa nayong katabi ng Osaka.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence He lives in a village near Osaka. Dalawang pamilya ang nakatira sa bahay na iyon.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence Two families live in that house. Nakatira ako sa San Salvador nang anim na taon na.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence I've been living in San Salvador for six years. Nakatira ang tiyo ko sa Madrid, ang kabisera ng Espanya.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence My uncle lives in Madrid, the capital of Spain. Nakatira siya sa lambak sa lalawigang malayo sa dalampasigan.

Tatoeba user-submitted sentence She lives in a valley in a town far from the beach. Notice: The Tatoeba sentences are from tatoeba.org and are provided under the CC BY 2.0 FR creative commons license. Some of the Tatoeba sentences are also under CC0 1.0. See their website for more details. This only applies to Tatoeba sentences and not the other sentences on Tagalog.com. All other sentences are © copyright protected by Tagalog.com.

How to pronounce nakatira:

NAKATIRA AUDIO CLIP:

Related Filipino Words:

tirátiratumirátirahantirahántumiratirahinmanirahanmátirámagtirá

Related English Words:

resideresidentlive

Grammatical Ligature:

This word plus a grammatical ligature would be:

nakatirang

