Delay Sprays Vs Delay Creams: What’s Better for PE - No More PE (2024)

Is delay spray or cream better?

Finding the right topical product for premature ejaculation (PE) that helps you last longer in bed isn’t easy. If you are stuck between delay sprays vs delay creams for premature ejaculation and not sure which one is right for you, you’d love to read this article.

Both delay sprays and creams have several similarities and a few major differences. We have highlighted the major differences between delay creams and delay sprays to help you make a well-informed decision.

Summary of our findings:

Criteria Delay Spray Delay Cream Effectiveness Higher due to lidocaine Lower as it only has benzocaine Ease of use Easy and less messy Messier as it always involves your hands Control Less control when applying More control when applying to your penis How quickly it works 5 to 15 minutes 5 to 15 minutes How long does it last 30 to 60 minutes 30 to 60 minutes Side effects More severe due to lidocaine Less severe due to benzocaine Topical anesthetic Benzocaine and lidocaine Benzocaine Herbs Yes, can be made from herbs Yes, can be made from herbs Availability Several options to choose from Limited options Price Expensive Cheap Quantity Less quantity per dollar High quantity per dollar

What is a Delay Spray?

Delay spray, also known as a numbing spray, premature ejaculation spray, male genital spray, and desensitizing spray, is a numbing product that helps treat premature ejaculation. Delay sprays are applied topically on the penis (head and shaft) where they act as a numbing agent by reducing penis sensitivity.

Delay sprays either contain a local anesthetic (like lidocaine or benzocaine) or are made from natural herbs. In both cases, a delay spray’s primary purpose is to delay ejaculation and make you last longer in bed.

How Delay Spray Works

Delay sprays work by numbing your penis and reducing sensation.

When you apply a delay spray on your penis, it blocks signals in the nerve endings. Your brain doesn’t receive the signals and it fails to initiate the ejaculatory reflex on time as it doesn’t know if you are stimulated. This delay in the ejaculatory reflex makes you last longer in bed.

Almost all the delay sprays have minor to severe numbing effects. Numbness in the penis reduces your feelings and you are, generally, less stimulated than you do without a delay spray.

Delay Spray Side Effects

The side effects of delay spray depend on the active ingredient used in it, so they vary a lot.

For example, benzocaine delay sprays are mild than lidocaine delay sprays and have fewer side effects. Similarly, herbal delay sprays have minimal side effects and are mostly harmless.

Since most of the delay sprays available in the market use a topical anesthetic, so they have the following common side effects:

Skin irritation, rash, blistering, and itching

Fever

Soreness in eyes, face, hands, or other body parts

Muscle and joint pain

Breathing issues

Heartbeat fluctuation.

Pros and Cons of Delay Sprays

Pros Portable and pocket-friendly

Easy to use and easy to clean after use

Delay sprays work instantly in as low as 5 to 10 minutes

Available in different three forms: Lidocaine, benzocaine, and herbal

A lot of different options to choose from

High competition has lowered prices significantly. Cons Finding the exact number of pumps that work best for you is somewhat time-consuming

Less control when applying a spray on your penis.

What is a Delay Cream?

Delay creams are desensitizing creams that you apply topically (externally) on your penis before sexual intercourse to last longer in bed. A delay cream works like a delay spray and it contains a numbing agent which is usually benzocaine or you might grab a herbal delay cream. Lidocaine isn’t approved by the FDA for use in delay creams (it is only approved for use in delay sprays) so you won’t find a lidocaine delay cream (if you find it, don’t use it).

The application procedure of a delay cream is different from a delay spray. Creams let you target a specific area of your penis. And it also involves intensive use of your hands.

How Delay Cream Works

A delay cream works by numbing your penis and reducing its sensitivity. As most of the delay creams have benzocaine, which is a local anesthetic, these creams reduce the sensation in your penis.

When you apply a delay cream on your penis, it blocks signals from reaching your brain which delays your ejaculatory reflex. The signals in the nerve endings are restricted from reaching the brain that transmit sensation level to your brain which triggers the ejaculatory reflex.

The reduction in sensitivity or numbness depends on how much cream you apply to your penis. So, you can actually control the numbness easily.

Delay Cream Side Effects

The side effects of the delay cream are derived from its active ingredients. The two most used active ingredients are: Benzocaine and herbs.

Herbal delay creams are mostly free from side effects and are generally safe. Benzocaine-based delay creams have rare side effects that include:

Skin rash

Skin irritation and itching

Blistering

Muscle and joint pain

Fever

Breathing issues

Heartbeat fluctuation.

Pros and Cons of Delay Creams

Pros Portable and pocket-friendly

Easy to use and apply

You can easily target a specific area which improves the effectiveness

Works quickly in under 15 minutes

Controlling the quantity is easier

Cost-effective and cheaper than other topical products for premature ejaculation. Cons It gets a bit messy as applying cream involves your hands

Limited options to choose from as delay creams aren’t manufactured by leading brands.

Delay Sprays Vs Delay Creams

The major differences between delay sprays and delay creams include:

Topical anesthetic (Winner: Delay sprays) Availability (Winner: Delay sprays) Application procedure (Tie) Price ((Winner: Delay creams).

1. Topical Anesthetic

Delay sprays use lidocaine and benzocaine while delay creams only use benzocaine.

The FDA has approved lidocaine for use in delay sprays only, it can’t be used in the form of cream. This is a reason delay sprays can be made from both benzocaine and lidocaine whereas creams for premature ejaculation only contain benzocaine.

However, there is no limitation on herbs. Both spray and cream for PE can use herbs and plant extracts for numbing.

2. Availability

Delay sprays are readily available in the market as compared to delay creams that aren’t.

A lot of leading companies like Durex and K-Y manufacture, market, and sell delay sprays. On the other hand, delay creams aren’t too common and the options are limited.

This might be due to the restrictions by the FDA. Since lidocaine can’t be used in delay creams (which is stronger than benzocaine), it reduces the option for manufacturers when developing a delay cream.

3. Application Procedure

Delay sprays are easy to apply whereas creams get a bit messy.

Delay sprays for PE do not require much hand use. You need to spray a few times on your penis and that’s it. It is recommended to massage and absorb spray for better results, but you can skip it if you want. This makes delay sprays easy to use and less messy.

Delay creams for premature ejaculation require absorption and massage. This means you always have to wash your hands before sexual intercourse. This gives you better control over the application, areas where to apply the cream, and absorption. This significantly increases the effectiveness of the cream.

So, a delay spray is easy to use but it doesn’t let you reach all the areas of your penis. A cream is messier to apply but it gives you full control and it gets easier to control numbness.

4. Price

Delay sprays are expensive compared to delay creams.

Delay sprays for premature ejaculation are, generally, expensive. Not just that they are expensive, but the quantity is significantly low.

Creams are much cheaper comparatively and they usually have much higher quantities.

So, you get a low quantity at a high price for delay sprays whereas a high quantity at a low price for delay creams.

For example, the starting price of 5 ml K-Y Duration Delay Spray is $19.97. The starting price of 56 g Doc Johnson Power Plus Delay Cream is $12 only.

The difference is huge both in terms of price and quantity. And this is common across all delay sprays and creams.

Who the Delay Spray is Best For?

Delay sprays for premature ejaculation are best for:

Men who need a higher numbing effect as lidocaine is only available in the form of delay sprays which is a strong topical anesthetic than benzocaine

Men who need an easy-to-use topical product that is less messy

Those who like to choose from different varieties and options

Those who aren’t price sensitive.

Who the Delay Cream is Best For?

Delay creams for PE are best for:

Men who need a mild numbing product

Those who need more control over application procedure and need better effectiveness and absorption

Men who need a cost-effective solution to premature ejaculation and lasting longer in bed

Those who don’t want to order a new topical product every month. A single delay cream will last a few good months.

Is Delay Spray or Cream Better?

It depends.

There isn’t any right or wrong delay product for premature ejaculation. And there isn’t any single best product for everyone. You need to find what works best for you and then stick with it.

Both delay sprays and creams have their ups and downs (which you know now). So, pick the right topical product and see how it works for you. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, switch to the other. And if both don’t work, try other desensitizing products of PE as we have prepared a list of the leading topical products for PE.

You will find something of interest.

Updated: March 08, 2023