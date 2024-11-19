Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (2024)

- Skip to primary navigation
By: Julie Evink
Posted: 08/29/19
Posted: 08/29/19
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy side dish that’s healthy! I love the addition of Parmesan cheese to make it the BEST Roasted Butternut Squash ever. Plus, this it goes great with Chicken or Pork!
Roasted Butternut Squash
Roasted Butternut Squash is perfect for fall! I have been trying to sneak in some different veggies with my crew lately and one of them I have been experimenting with is butternut squash. At first, my kids weren’t big fans but I kept trying and it has grown on them!
I love how this roasted butternut squash is so flavorful from roasting, it really brings out the nutty taste! The Parmesan cheese is perfect for making it amazing!
A few other healthy side dishes are: Lemon Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots, and Simple Roasted Green Beans. If you are like me you get in a rut with side dishes, so I can use all the inspiration I can get!
Oven Roasted Butternut Squash
I have found this Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash recipe to go great with our favorite Parmesan Crusted Baked Pork Chops. If you are look for more of a fall flavor try serving it with our easy Cranberry Crock Pot Pork Loin!
What does Butternut Squash taste like?
If you are wondering what butternut squash tastes like, it’s very similar to pumpkin but a little sweeter and with a nutty flavor as well. A couple of my kids also thought it tasted similar to sweet potatoes.
Do I have to peel butternut squash?
In this recipe you do need to peel the squash. In other recipes you can cook it with the skin on but you will not eat the skin.
How to peel butternut squash
I find the best way to peel it is with a sharp vegetable peeler. I just hold it on a cutting board and use the vegetable peeler to remove all the peeling.
If your hands are not very strong or if your knife is sharp enough put your squash in the microwave. Simply pierce the squash a few times with a fork then microwave for two minutes. This softens the skin and makes it easier to peel.
Make sure to peel until all the light green lines under the skin are gone. They can be tough and fibrous. You should be left with only orange flesh.
How to cut butternut squash
Once you have it peeled it’s time to cut it into cubes. I like to cut the long neck off from the round bottom. Then cut the neck into disks or in half then cut into strips and then into cubes. Cut the round bottom in half an scoop out the seeds. Cut into strips then into cubes. Now it’s ready to be used in any recipe calling for cubed butternut squash.
Ingredients needed for Oven Roasted Butternut Squash
- butternut squash
- Parmesan cheese
- olive oil
- salt, pepper, dried rosemary
How to Roast Butternut Squash
- Preheat the oven to 425.
- Peel the squash, discard the seeds and cube into 1/2 inch cubes.
- Place on prepared baking sheet and toss with olive oil and spices.
- Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Stir once during cooking.
Can’t beat a recipe with only four steps! If you want to make it easier grab the pre-cut butternut squash at the grocery store, usually found in the produce section!
What to serve with Roasted Butternut Squash
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
- Crock Pot Balsamic Roast Beef
- Maple Pork Loin with Apples and Onions
This is the perfect side dish! When you try it be sure and give this recipe a five star rating below!
WATCH THE STEP BY STEP VIDEO FOR THE ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH BELOW:
Did you make this? If you snap a photo, please be sure tag me on Instagram at @julieseatsandtreats or #julieseatsandtreats so I can see your yummy treat!
5 from 15 votes
Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash
How to roast butternut squash - This Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash is an easy and healthy side dish. It's perfect for fall and goes great with chicken or pork.
Prep:20 minutes mins
Cook:25 minutes mins
Total:45 minutes mins
Print RecipeRate Recipe
Save Recipe
8
Ingredients
- 1 (3 pound) butternut squash
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary or thyme
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray, set aside.
Peel, seed, and cut the butternut squash into 1/2"-3/4" cubes. (Try to get them all about the same size so the squash cooks evenly.) Place on prepared baking sheet and toss with remaining ingredients.
Bake for 25 minutes stirring half way through cooking.
Tips
HOW TO PEEL & CUT BUTTERNUT SQUASH - Thebest way to peel it is with a sharp vegetable peeler. I just hold it on a cutting board and use the vegetable peeler to remove all the peeling.
Once you have it peeled it’s time to cut it into cubes. I like to cut the long neck off from the round bottom. Then cut the neck into disks or in half then cut into strips and then into cubes. Cut the round bottom in half an scoop out the seeds. Cut into strips then into cubes. Now it’s ready to be used in any recipe calling for cubed butternut squash.
Feel free to use pre-cut fresh butternut squash from the store to save on time.
Video
Nutrition Information
Calories: 73kcal (4%), Protein: 2g (4%), Fat: 7g (11%), Saturated Fat: 1g (6%), Cholesterol: 5mg (2%), Sodium: 95mg (4%), Potassium: 7mg, Vitamin A: 65IU (1%), Calcium: 69mg (7%), Iron: 0.2mg (1%)
© Julie's Eats & Treats ®
We are not dietitians and recommend you seek a nutritionist for exact nutritional information. The information in the nutrition box is calculated through a program and there is room for error. If you need an accurate count, I recommend running the ingredients through your favorite nutrition calculator.
Reader Interactions
5 from 15 votes (5 ratings without comment)
Leave a Comment
Sarah says
What is the carb count?
Reply
Julie says
The nutritional information I provide is an estimate, it really depends on the size of your squash and the ingredients/brands you use. I’m sorry I won’t be able to give you an accurate carb count, you will have to calculate it.
Reply
Dianne Wilson says
Easy to make and absolutely delicious! Even my husband liked it and he hates squash.
Reply
Julie says
Wonderful! Thanks for trying it, Dianne!
Reply
Beth says
This is such a flavorful side! So delicious, I may just make this as a meal instead of a side!
Reply
Julie says
Sounds like a plan, Beth!
Reply
Nellie Tracy says
This roasted squash makes such a great side dish. We seriously love it so much!
Reply
Julie says
We do too! It is so tasty!
Reply
Deb says
This is my go-to side dish in the fall, we just love this recipe!
Reply
Julie Evink says
So fun to twist things up with the different seasons!
Reply
Kate says
MMMM cheese on the roasted squash sounds incredible!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Cheese makes everything better!
Reply
Melissa Howell says
Thanks so much for this recipe! I bet it would work great with any type of squash! I have so much squash from my garden that I don’t know what to do with! But now I’m going to try roasting it with this recipe!
Reply
Julie Evink says
I think I need to try growing some squash next year!
Reply
Britni says
I’m always looking for yummy new side dishes for the kids to try. These look perfect!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Hope they enjoy them!
Reply
Aimee Shugarman says
I currently have 4 Butternut squash on my counter from the farmer’s market..can’t wait to try this!
Reply
Julie Evink says
The perfect recipe for them!
Reply
Malinda Linnebur says
Adding cheese to butternut squash makes it taste so good!!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Can’t wait to try this one! You are so smart!
Reply
Danielle Green says
Finding the perfect recipe for squash is sometimes a struggle, and this one sounds amazing. Can’t wait to try!
Reply
Julie Evink says
It totally is. Always fun to mix it up!
Reply