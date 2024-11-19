Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (2024)

Table of Contents
Roasted Butternut Squash Oven Roasted Butternut Squash What does Butternut Squash taste like? Do I have to peel butternut squash? How to peel butternut squash How to cut butternut squash Ingredients needed for Oven Roasted Butternut Squash How to Roast Butternut Squash What to serve with Roasted Butternut Squash WATCH THE STEP BY STEP VIDEO FOR THE ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH BELOW: Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash Ingredients Instructions Tips Video Nutrition Information
Roasted Butternut Squash

Jump to Recipe

By: Julie Evink

Posted: 08/29/19

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy side dish that’s healthy! I love the addition of Parmesan cheese to make it the BEST Roasted Butternut Squash ever. Plus, this it goes great with Chicken or Pork!

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (1)

Roasted Butternut Squash

Roasted Butternut Squash is perfect for fall! I have been trying to sneak in some different veggies with my crew lately and one of them I have been experimenting with is butternut squash. At first, my kids weren’t big fans but I kept trying and it has grown on them!

I love how this roasted butternut squash is so flavorful from roasting, it really brings out the nutty taste! The Parmesan cheese is perfect for making it amazing!

A few other healthy side dishes are: Lemon Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots, and Simple Roasted Green Beans. If you are like me you get in a rut with side dishes, so I can use all the inspiration I can get!

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (2)

Oven Roasted Butternut Squash

I have found this Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash recipe to go great with our favorite Parmesan Crusted Baked Pork Chops. If you are look for more of a fall flavor try serving it with our easy Cranberry Crock Pot Pork Loin!

What does Butternut Squash taste like?

If you are wondering what butternut squash tastes like, it’s very similar to pumpkin but a little sweeter and with a nutty flavor as well. A couple of my kids also thought it tasted similar to sweet potatoes.

Do I have to peel butternut squash?

In this recipe you do need to peel the squash. In other recipes you can cook it with the skin on but you will not eat the skin.

How to peel butternut squash

I find the best way to peel it is with a sharp vegetable peeler. I just hold it on a cutting board and use the vegetable peeler to remove all the peeling.

If your hands are not very strong or if your knife is sharp enough put your squash in the microwave. Simply pierce the squash a few times with a fork then microwave for two minutes. This softens the skin and makes it easier to peel.

Make sure to peel until all the light green lines under the skin are gone. They can be tough and fibrous. You should be left with only orange flesh.

How to cut butternut squash

Once you have it peeled it’s time to cut it into cubes. I like to cut the long neck off from the round bottom. Then cut the neck into disks or in half then cut into strips and then into cubes. Cut the round bottom in half an scoop out the seeds. Cut into strips then into cubes. Now it’s ready to be used in any recipe calling for cubed butternut squash.

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (3)

Ingredients needed for Oven Roasted Butternut Squash

  • butternut squash
  • Parmesan cheese
  • olive oil
  • salt, pepper, dried rosemary

How to Roast Butternut Squash

  • Preheat the oven to 425.
  • Peel the squash, discard the seeds and cube into 1/2 inch cubes.
  • Place on prepared baking sheet and toss with olive oil and spices.
  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Stir once during cooking.

Can’t beat a recipe with only four steps! If you want to make it easier grab the pre-cut butternut squash at the grocery store, usually found in the produce section!

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (4)

What to serve with Roasted Butternut Squash

  • Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
  • Crock Pot Balsamic Roast Beef
  • Maple Pork Loin with Apples and Onions

This is the perfect side dish! When you try it be sure and give this recipe a five star rating below!

WATCH THE STEP BY STEP VIDEO FOR THE ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH BELOW:

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (5)

Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash

How to roast butternut squash - This Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash is an easy and healthy side dish. It's perfect for fall and goes great with chicken or pork.

Prep:20 minutes mins

Cook:25 minutes mins

Total:45 minutes mins

8

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 pound) butternut squash
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary or thyme
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray, set aside.

  • Peel, seed, and cut the butternut squash into 1/2"-3/4" cubes. (Try to get them all about the same size so the squash cooks evenly.) Place on prepared baking sheet and toss with remaining ingredients.

  • Bake for 25 minutes stirring half way through cooking.

Tips

HOW TO PEEL & CUT BUTTERNUT SQUASH - Thebest way to peel it is with a sharp vegetable peeler. I just hold it on a cutting board and use the vegetable peeler to remove all the peeling.

Once you have it peeled it’s time to cut it into cubes. I like to cut the long neck off from the round bottom. Then cut the neck into disks or in half then cut into strips and then into cubes. Cut the round bottom in half an scoop out the seeds. Cut into strips then into cubes. Now it’s ready to be used in any recipe calling for cubed butternut squash.

Feel free to use pre-cut fresh butternut squash from the store to save on time.

Video

Nutrition Information

Calories: 73kcal (4%), Protein: 2g (4%), Fat: 7g (11%), Saturated Fat: 1g (6%), Cholesterol: 5mg (2%), Sodium: 95mg (4%), Potassium: 7mg, Vitamin A: 65IU (1%), Calcium: 69mg (7%), Iron: 0.2mg (1%)

Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (6)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

  1. Sarah says

    What is the carb count?

    Reply

    • Julie says

      The nutritional information I provide is an estimate, it really depends on the size of your squash and the ingredients/brands you use. I’m sorry I won’t be able to give you an accurate carb count, you will have to calculate it.

      Reply

  2. Dianne Wilson says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (11)
    Easy to make and absolutely delicious! Even my husband liked it and he hates squash.

    Reply

    • Julie says

      Wonderful! Thanks for trying it, Dianne!

      Reply

  3. Beth says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (12)
    This is such a flavorful side! So delicious, I may just make this as a meal instead of a side!

    Reply

    • Julie says

      Sounds like a plan, Beth!

      Reply

  4. Nellie Tracy says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (13)
    This roasted squash makes such a great side dish. We seriously love it so much!

    Reply

    • Julie says

      We do too! It is so tasty!

      Reply

  5. Deb says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (14)
    This is my go-to side dish in the fall, we just love this recipe!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      So fun to twist things up with the different seasons!

      Reply

  6. Kate says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (15)
    MMMM cheese on the roasted squash sounds incredible!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      Cheese makes everything better!

      Reply

  7. Melissa Howell says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (16)
    Thanks so much for this recipe! I bet it would work great with any type of squash! I have so much squash from my garden that I don’t know what to do with! But now I’m going to try roasting it with this recipe!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      I think I need to try growing some squash next year!

      Reply

  8. Britni says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (17)
    I’m always looking for yummy new side dishes for the kids to try. These look perfect!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      Hope they enjoy them!

      Reply

  9. Aimee Shugarman says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (18)
    I currently have 4 Butternut squash on my counter from the farmer’s market..can’t wait to try this!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      The perfect recipe for them!

      Reply

  10. Malinda Linnebur says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (19)
    Adding cheese to butternut squash makes it taste so good!!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      Can’t wait to try this one! You are so smart!

      Reply

  11. Danielle Green says

    Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (20)
    Finding the perfect recipe for squash is sometimes a struggle, and this one sounds amazing. Can’t wait to try!

    Reply

    • Julie Evink says

      It totally is. Always fun to mix it up!

      Reply

