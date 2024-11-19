Delicious Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy! (2024)

Roasted Butternut Squash is a quick and easy side dish that’s healthy! I love the addition of Parmesan cheese to make it the BEST Roasted Butternut Squash ever. Plus, this it goes great with Chicken or Pork!

PIN IT HERE!

Roasted Butternut Squash

Roasted Butternut Squash is perfect for fall! I have been trying to sneak in some different veggies with my crew lately and one of them I have been experimenting with is butternut squash. At first, my kids weren’t big fans but I kept trying and it has grown on them!

I love how this roasted butternut squash is so flavorful from roasting, it really brings out the nutty taste! The Parmesan cheese is perfect for making it amazing!

A few other healthy side dishes are: Lemon Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots, and Simple Roasted Green Beans. If you are like me you get in a rut with side dishes, so I can use all the inspiration I can get!

Oven Roasted Butternut Squash

I have found this Parmesan Roasted Butternut Squash recipe to go great with our favorite Parmesan Crusted Baked Pork Chops. If you are look for more of a fall flavor try serving it with our easy Cranberry Crock Pot Pork Loin!

What does Butternut Squash taste like?

If you are wondering what butternut squash tastes like, it’s very similar to pumpkin but a little sweeter and with a nutty flavor as well. A couple of my kids also thought it tasted similar to sweet potatoes.

Do I have to peel butternut squash?

In this recipe you do need to peel the squash. In other recipes you can cook it with the skin on but you will not eat the skin.

How to peel butternut squash

I find the best way to peel it is with a sharp vegetable peeler. I just hold it on a cutting board and use the vegetable peeler to remove all the peeling.

If your hands are not very strong or if your knife is sharp enough put your squash in the microwave. Simply pierce the squash a few times with a fork then microwave for two minutes. This softens the skin and makes it easier to peel.

Make sure to peel until all the light green lines under the skin are gone. They can be tough and fibrous. You should be left with only orange flesh.

How to cut butternut squash

Once you have it peeled it’s time to cut it into cubes. I like to cut the long neck off from the round bottom. Then cut the neck into disks or in half then cut into strips and then into cubes. Cut the round bottom in half an scoop out the seeds. Cut into strips then into cubes. Now it’s ready to be used in any recipe calling for cubed butternut squash.

Ingredients needed for Oven Roasted Butternut Squash

butternut squash

Parmesan cheese

olive oil

salt, pepper, dried rosemary

How to Roast Butternut Squash

Preheat the oven to 425.

Peel the squash, discard the seeds and cube into 1/2 inch cubes.

Place on prepared baking sheet and toss with olive oil and spices.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Stir once during cooking.

Can’t beat a recipe with only four steps! If you want to make it easier grab the pre-cut butternut squash at the grocery store, usually found in the produce section!

What to serve with Roasted Butternut Squash

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Crock Pot Balsamic Roast Beef

Maple Pork Loin with Apples and Onions

This is the perfect side dish! When you try it be sure and give this recipe a five star rating below!

WATCH THE STEP BY STEP VIDEO FOR THE ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH BELOW: