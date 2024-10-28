Delivery Driver Jumbo Online | Nieuwegein | Consolid | Werkzoeken.nl (2024)

Delivery Driver Jumbo Online Nieuwegein • Consolid € 16,60 p/u 40 uur
Consolid

  • Gecontroleerde werkgever
  • Werving en selectie

Gevraagd

  • 40 uur

  • MBO of hoger

  • Junior/Medior/Senior

Aanbod

  • Vast contract

  • 16,60 p/u (bruto)

Locatie

Nieuwegein

Vacature in het kort

Face challenges like non-working elevators with ease, turning every customer interaction into a positive one. After your rounds, enjoy a game of table tennis with colleagues. Experience a warm, involved, and open working atmosphere. Join our big yellow family! Take the next step and explore why this role is a great fit for you.

Volledige vacaturetekst

The delivery person at Jumbo:

  • Likes to be on the road in his office on wheels;
  • Has the best driving skills, of course you drive safely, damage and penalty free.
  • Make every customer a fan, you go for 100% customer satisfaction;
  • Has a good physical condition;
  • Has the Jumbo DNA: together, entrepreneurship and winning.

As a grocery delivery person, you start your day at the hub. Have a cup of coffee with your colleagues and then set out to deliver the best groceries to customers at home or at the office. Of course you do this safely and on time and with the very best service. At your first stop you find out that the elevator doesn't work, but no problem for you. You simply lift the crates filled with groceries 4 high. At the next stop, the customer has a question about returning products, you know how to answer the question and turn this customer into a fan. After your rides you come back to the hub and you are challenged to play a game of table tennis with a colleague. First unload and clean up the bus and then take on the challenge of your colleague. The working atmosphere at Jumbo can best be described as involved, pleasant and open. Will you also become part of this big yellow family?

Gevraagd

  • You drive independently for at least six months with your B driving license and free of damage;
  • You go for 100% customer satisfaction
  • You speak good English or Dutch to provide the very best service;
  • Available at least 2 days and on Saturdays every other week;

Aanbod

  • From the age of 21, a gross salary of €16,60 per hour (including holiday pay + extra Statutory days + ADV)
  • 50% surcharge if you work between 10 pm - 6 am.
  • 20 vacation days (based on 40 hours per week)
  • Travel allowance of €0.23 cents per km, with a minimum of 10.1 km and a maximum of 35 km, one way.
  • Accrual of pension after you worked 8 weeks.
  • Meal allowance if you work in the evening.
  • Prospect of a permanent contract, with a fulltime employment contract you can have a permanent contract in your pocket within 2 months.
  • The possibility to work fulltime and parttime, from monday to sunday based on your own availability.
  • Various career progression and career opportunities within Jumbo and Consolid.
  • Bring a friend, let your friend start as a delivery driver through Consolid and get a cash bonus.

Bedrijfsomschrijving

Bij Consolid doen we er alles aan om jou aan het werk te krijgen. En te houden.Daarom vinden we niet alleen professionele groei belangrijk, maar zijn we ook benieuwd naar jouw persoonlijke ambities.Zoals jij bij je baan moet passen, geldt dit ook andersom. Vraagt jouw persoonlijke situatie om een professionele aanpassing, dan krijgt dit altijd de aandacht die het verdient. Zo ben jij klaar voor de baan van vandaag én morgen. Jouw toekomst. Onze aandacht

