Demo Derby Cars For Sale Mn (2024)

Impact Motorsports Promotions (IMP) was formed in 2005 by Steve Heitman and Jay Anderson. Under the name Heitman Motorsports, Steve had been promoting the Wabasha Co Fair demolition derby from 2001-2005 and the demolition derbies at the Goodhue County Fair in 2005. The success of these events allowed Steve and Jay to realize a greater need throughout the state of Minnesota for a consistent and honest promoter of demolition derbies. Understanding the needs of the fair boards and event organizers, as well as the need of the drivers and the fans is necessary for a truly successful event. Jay left the organization in 2008. In 2014,IMP introduced auto cross to events. Our first auto cross was in Wabasha MN. Auto cross is an inexpensive way for drivers to compete for less cost. It has grown rapidly into a great event for both spectators and drivers. As a former (well, you might see him behind the wheel on occasion) demolition derby driver, Steve has a full understanding of the needs of the drivers and fans keeping safety a high priority. By working closely with the fair boards and event organizers, Steve will work to meet and exceed their needs.