Der komplette Leitfaden für Indoor Skydiving | Manawa (2024)

FAQs

For the best experience, it's important to keep your body straight and arched in the air; this will allow you to feel the sensations of freefall in a more stable and intense way. You should also keep your arms in front of you, with your elbows slightly bent.

Not exactly. There are certainly quite a few similarities between indoor skydiving in a wind tunnel and outdoor skydiving, but indoor skydiving replicates just one portion of the skydiving experience: freefall. The benefit of indoor skydiving is a freefall time of two minutes and up.

Q. Does indoor skydiving feel the same as outdoor skydiving? A. The sensation of freefall feels the same on the body whether you're inside or outside, but the views are quite a bit different.

Even if you never decide to compete, you'll be harder, better, faster and stronger for the time you put into your tunnel flying… and–dare we say it–quite a bit cooler, too. What's the upshot? Well: Indoor skydiving is as hard as you want to make it–but that's part of the fun! Join us and accept the challenge.

As a beginner flyer, you'll first learn how to maintain a stable body flying position. No tricks quite yet, but as you keep flying, you'll get the skills to fly around the wind tunnel by moving forward and back, flying side to side, flying up and down, and turning. Keep flying and you can learn: Back flying.

Bumps, bruises, and some soreness are the most common risks associated with indoor skydiving – and of course, addiction to the world of tunnel flying!

We replicate the skydiving experience and offer flights which are about 1½ times longer than a tandem jump. So each flight is around 60 seconds, often a bit longer but never shorter than 50 seconds. A double flight is about 120 seconds long.

Gotta do the High Flight option. Friendly and fun staff, beautiful and clean facility, my fiance and I had a blast doing this together! We did the high fly option (+$10) and it was TOTALLY worth it.

Is Indoor Skydiving Scary? Nope! Obviously, everyone is different, and while the experience may be exciting and seem unapproachable at first, it isn't inherently frightening. The intimidation factor of indoor skydiving is much less than that of skydiving for real!

One thing people tend to worry about with the indoor and outdoor versions of our sport is whether it is hard to breathe when skydiving. The increased airflow over your face can make it seem like you can't breathe – but you absolutely can.

Another group of people who may want to avoid indoor skydiving is those with recent shoulder and back injuries. The shoulders and back need to be able to support an individual's weight during the flight. Those with heart conditions should consult with their doctor before going indoor skydiving.

High heels, sandals, and open-toe shoes are a definite no-go. If you're unsure about your footwear, opt for the most reliable pair of athletic shoes that you would wear for running or other sports. Sneakers with good support and a tight fit are ideal.

Yes, and the cost actually makes tons of sense. To tackle this perspective, let's break down the cost of doing a skydive in the sky vs. “indoor skydiving” (flying in the vertical wind tunnel) in terms of actual freefall time. Suffice it to say, this is a nice way to arrive at an aha moment.

Yeah, you'll get a similar freefall sensation – but other than that, it can be a very different experience altogether. Because skydiving is more than just falling from planes; it's a challenging accomplishment that you will carry with you for a lifetime.

If you want to go down (increase your fall rate), you'll make yourself smaller by arching even more, bringing your arms in, and keeping your chin up. To go up (decrease your fall rate), you'll make yourself bigger by relaxing the hips, and stretching your limbs out as big as you can.