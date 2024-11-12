Descendants Cast List 2024 (2024)

25 Years and 25,000 Kids! CALL US – 206-526-5437
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Rehearsals for Everyone will Begin the Week of February 26th
Parent Meetings will be on February 28th & 29th (5:30 to 6:30 PM)
Descendants Performances will take place between May 3rd to May 25th
Tickets Coming Soon!
Cast Rajah
Monday/Wednesday 4:30 to 6:30 PM
Ailie Peer - Queen Belle
Alina Lee - Huey
Amel Chesneau - Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Arlo Simon - Ben
Arzoi Dandgaval - Louie
Avery Silverman - Fairy Godmother
Camille Steff - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo)
Cate Eyler - Evie
Electra Gates - Jane
Emma Chen - Mal
Henry Silverman - Doug
Isa Aspland - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Iska Kim Mccoy - Dewey
James Vittes - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story)
Jojo Lockery - Jafar
Jojo Reinitz - Audrey
Jonah Vittes - Carlos
Jonas Dilla - King Beast
Kainin Taylor - Maurice (Merlin)
Leah Brooker - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Lexi Liang - Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Lucy Wolf - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Lyla Colley - Coach Phil (Hercules)
Mae Holland - Cruella de Vil
Melody Mathisen - Maleficent
Naomi Friend - Jay
Nia Chesneau - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Rosalind Brackett - Chad
Rue Dilla - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Simone Steff - Snow White
Vera Campbell Nazzaro - Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Cast Mushu
Tuesday/Thurday - 4:30 to 6:30 PM
Anastasia Lisenko - Queen Belle
Annika Jang - Mal
Campbell Laxton - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story)
Clara Drake - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Dexter Toedebusch - Chad
Ella Dixon - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo)), Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Ellie Belle Laxton - Evie
Emberlee Flaherty - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Emilia Ayala - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Eva McFarland - Jafar
Fiona Ragan - Jay
Frankie Held - Doug
Hadlee Flaherty - Huey
Heidi Briggs - Audrey
Jade Collins - Jane
Juni Kim - Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Klein Laxton - Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Kyla Rawson - Fairy Godmother
Lola de Turenne - Cruella de Vil
Madeline Grigg - Snow White
Mateo Ayala - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Noa Kim - Carlos
Parker Leslie - King Beast
Penny Poll - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Quincy Tenold - Ben
Rose Hordo - Dewey
Tayslee Flaherty - Maleficent
Vivian Drake - Coach Phil (from Hercules)
Xanthia Torres - Maurice (Merlin)
Zoe Goldberg-Hoss - Louie
Cast Zazu
Monday/Wednesday 4:30 to 6:30 PM
Adeline (Ady) Gray Smith - Chad
Althea Turkweiss - Audrey
Aria Sampatacos - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Arrow Fox - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Audrey Mannino - Snow White
Bronna Mullins - Carlos
Cecily Salk - Huey
Cooper Harris - Coach Phil (Hercules)
Ellie Sly - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Ellison Lombard - Evie
Emet Pariser - Maurice (Merlin)
Evelyn French - Jane
Georgi Cahill - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Goose Trzyna - Louie
Hank Callaway - Doug
Hazel Fox - Maleficent
Josephine (Finn) Manheim - Ben
Julia Blankenship - Cruella de Vil
Lillian Zerbey - Mal
Luci Lo - Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Margaux Dorval - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Nora Clibborn - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo)
Nora Enslow - Dewey
Ondia Dale - Queen Belle
Piper Adair - Jay
Ruby Hofeditz - Fairy Godmother
Sloane Cahill - Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Vivian Huff - King Beast
Walker Wilson - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story), Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Zoe Collings - Jafar
Cast Flounder
Tuesday/Thurday 4:30 to 6:30 PM
Abigail (Abby) Krafve - Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Adelaide (Addie) Zollner - Coach Phil (Hercules)
Alia Nossum - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo)
Alice Dervan - Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Autumn Pion - Jafar
Ava Mohr - Chad
Avery Graber - Jay
Aviley Nossum - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Boden Nossum - Maurice (Merlin)
Claudia Doke - Louie
Cleo Christophilis - Mal
Collette Homchick - Ben
EV Chaykin - Snow White
Finley Menzer - Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Georgia Barker - Huey
Griffin Waliczek - Carlos
Isla Kumar - Jane
Kate Francis - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Leah Liu - Dewey
Lucinda Dobroski - Fairy Godmother
Mako DuBee - Cruella de Vil
Max Dobroski - Doug
Maya Cook - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story)
Mina Planells - Evie
Naima Ali - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Orianna Kremer - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Ramona Calo - Audrey
Rowan Ivie - Maleficent
Sage Waliczek - King Beast
Saiesha Singh - Queen Belle
Sophia Shah - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Cast Pascal
Monday/Wednesday 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Alaya Edgley - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo), Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Alina Kamrath - Maurice (Merlin)
Angela Lee - Snow White
Anjali Nilakantan - Mal
Aurora Quinn - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Charlotte Vincenzo - Coach Phil (Hercules)
Daphne Marston - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Ellie Olson - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Abigail Messenger - Jane
Emery Barr - Audrey
Farah Halverson - Fairy Godmother
February Reinig - Queen Belle
Hannah Garneau - Carlos
Hannah Grimley - King Beast
Isla Dorough - Dewey
Ivan Mohr - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Josephine Woods - Jafar
Juniper Delahunty - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story), Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Kassidy Dearie - Jay
Madeline Hurley - Cruella de Vil
Maisy Kent - Louie
Mimi Sanders - Evie
Mona Howe - Huey
Riaansh Dhawan - Chad
Ruthie Nelson - Maleficent
Sadie Fuller - Ben
Victoria Gonzales - Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Vivien Messenger - Doug
Wysteria Morales - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Cast Meeko
Tuesday/Thurday 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Addie Jung - Cruella de Vil
Adria Scofield - Dewey
Asher Cook - Ben
Elizabeth Noble - Jafar
Emma Drake - Queen Belle
Eva Leber - Coach Phil (Hercules)
Everest Nevramont - Louie
Genevieve Hodgson - Royal Page (Lumiere)
Hadley Ewart - Grimhelde, the Evil Queen
Isabella Perdomo - Doug
Lauren Reber - King Beast
Leighton Fung - Jay
Lia Naton-Tong - Maleficent
Luke Ewart - Royal Guard (Kronk)
Malino Schlegel - Smitten Kid 1 (Sid: Toy Story), Crowd Member 3 (Stitch)
Maya Gardner - Aurdonian 1 (Elsa)
Maya Peterman - Aurdonian 2 (Mickey)
Maya SenGupta - Snow White
Maya Sitlani - Maurice (Merlin)
Penny Breiner - Huey
Riley Van Ness - Audrey
Rose Alexander - Mal
Sam Weiskopf - Carlos
Samara Marks - Jane
Scout Thiede - Chad
Stella Starkey - Crowd Member 1 (Winnie)
Tilde Danin - Smitten Kid 2 (Darla: (Finding Nemo)
Willa Bowes - Evie
Wren Kaiser - Crowd Member 2 (Tinkerbell)
Zoe Gregush - Fairy Godmother