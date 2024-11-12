Descendants Cast List 2024 (2024)

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Rehearsals for Everyone will Begin the Week of February 26th

Parent Meetings will be on February 28th & 29th (5:30 to 6:30 PM)

Descendants Performances will take place between May 3rd to May 25th

Tickets Coming Soon!