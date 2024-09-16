Destin Conrad Announces First Ever Headlining Tour In Support Of New Project “Submissive” (2024)

Tickets Available Starting Tuesday, December 5 with Citi Presales

General Onsale Begins Friday, December 8 at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

Today, singer-songwriter DESTIN CONRAD announced his first-ever headlining tour on the heels of his third project, SUBMISSIVE. Released just 6 weeks ago, top track “Outta Control” has already amassed more than two-million streams. Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off on Sunday, February 4th at Come and Take It Live in Austin, TX making stops across North America in Atlanta, New York, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Echoplex on Friday, April 5th.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 5. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Destin Conrad 2024 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 8am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

DESTIN CONRAD 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Feb 04 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Mon Feb 05 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peaco*ck @ HOB

Wed Feb 07 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room @ HOB

Fri Feb 09 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sun Feb 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Tue Feb 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Wed Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell

Sun Feb 18 – Nashville, TN – Basem*nt East

Sun Feb 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Tue Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

Thu Feb 22 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I

Fri Feb 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore

Sat Feb 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Mon Feb 26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Feb 29 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Sat Mar 02 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Sun Mar 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon Mar 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 06 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Thu Mar 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Sat Mar 09 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

Tue Mar 12 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Mar 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Fri Mar 15 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Sun Mar 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Tue Mar 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Mar 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sun Mar 24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Mon Mar 25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Wed Mar 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Thu Mar 28 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Sun Mar 31 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Tue Apr 02 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

Wed Apr 03 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Fri Apr 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

About DESTIN CONRAD

DESTIN CONRAD was born in Tampa, Florida, and was raised by a proud single mother who immigrated from Jamaica. “My mother says I could sing before I could talk,” the artist shares. A newcomer to the music industry, Destin actually got his start on Vine, amassing over 1M followers. Years later he received his first major writing credits on Kehlani’s Billboard #2 album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Destin’s debut project, COLORWAY, was released in 2021 and has surpassed over 85 million streams. He spent 2022 on the road opening for artists Syd and Kehlani on their respective tours. Destin recently wrapped his first headlining tour in EU and UK where he sold out shows in Amsterdam, Paris, and three nights in London. His sophom*ore project, SATIN, was released November 2022 and is looking to be just as successful as COLORWAY. Fader described his catalog as, “lush, intimate earworms infused with a gentle touch.” Entering into a new era, SUBMISSIVE, is Destin’s latest installment. This third project includes 9 tracks with features from Masego and Jordan Ward. In 2024 he’ll embark on his first US headlining tour doing at least 36 dates across the country.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Destin Conrad

David Ali | [emailprotected]

Dre Moore | [emailprotected]

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [emailprotected]

Navier Grimes | [emailprotected]