Dexter Original Sin Cast: All Characters Appearing in the Prequel (2024)

If you are into crime thrillers there is no way you are not aware of Dexter. This show is probably one of the longest-running TV shows and has garnered a massive fanbase around itself. However, throughout the series, we never get much detail except a flashback from now and then regarding how Dexter Morgan became the way he is. Now, after a significant amount of time, we are finally getting a series revolving around the origin of Dexter with Dexter: Original Sin taking us back to the 90’s so let’s talk about the cast of this upcoming series!

1. Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Dexter: The Original will take us back to 1991, building upon how Dexter got his first kill. However, in the series, Dexter will not be played by Michael C. Hall. Instead, Patrick Gibson will take up the role of young Dexter. Even though he is not as well known as other actors in the cast of Dexter: Original Sin, his dedication to playing the role is evident by the interview he gave to TheWrap . In his comment, he stated-

“If Dexter was like a mirror impression, you would lose all of that kind of charm that Dexter had. So it was really just about having it not bump with the voiceover and sound like the same person, but 10 years, 15 years earlier.”

Before landing the role of Dexter, which can turn out to be his breakthrough role, Patrick Gibson appeared in Shadow and Bone, The Tudors, and The OA in either secondary or minor roles.

2. Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Christian Slater will appear in Dexter: Original Sin as Harry Morgan, the adoptive father of Dexter. Previously, the role of Harry was taken up by James Remar who appeared in flashbacks here and there throughout the series. However, now that Dexter Original Sin is going to revolve around young Dexter, there is going to be a lot more screen time for Harry Morgan.

Christian Slater is a veteran actor. He has been on screen since the 80s. The movie that brought him to fame was Heathers and after that, he became a household name for his role in Interview with the Vampirein 1994.

3. Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Sarah Michelle Gellar will take up the role of Tanya Martin and has one of the most important roles in the upcoming series. She will be Dexter’s boss at the Miami Metro Police Department and a forensics expert. She will be seen teaching Morgan his way around forensics, unknowingly shaping him into the perfect killer who leaves no tracks behind.

Her shot to fame was her appearance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer where she appeared in the role of Buffy Summers. Following that she was also the first ever person to play Daphne in the Scooby-Doo movie. She has also appeared in critically acclaimed movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream 2.

4. Michael C. Hall as Narrator

If we are talking about a show featuring Dexter, how can Michael C. Hall not be a part of it? The original Dexter does not appear in the series but is rather the narrator so we can speculate that this series will be done in a flashback style. Besides being a part of the cast he is also the Executive Producer for Dexter Original Sin.

Michael C. Hall was already fairly popular but his appearance in Dexter took his fame to a whole new level. He has also appeared in Six Feet Under and if acting talent was not enough, Hall is also the frontman of an indie-rock band called Princess Goes.

5. Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Moving forward, next in line to star in the upcoming series is Patrick Dempsey. He will appear as Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide Department, Aaron Spencer. We will see that he is a close friend of Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father and that is all we currently know about his role in Dexter: Original Sin.

Patrick Dempsey is recognized worldwide as Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy. He has also starred in popular romantic comedies such as Made of Honor and Enchanted.

6. Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Molly Brown appears as Dexter’s adoptive sister, Debra Morgan. In the original show, she also works at the Miami Metro Homicide Department. However, she is the complete opposite of Dexter, she aspires to track down criminals and bring them to justice by law, unlike Dexter who prefers to just off them. Since this show is set in the 90’s, she will be just a teenager instead of a police officer.

Molly Brown is a rather new actress who has not appeared in many movies and shows but you can catch her in Billions and Senior Year in minor roles.