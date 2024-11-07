Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (2024)

What is Blood Sugar Testing?

A blood sugar (or blood glucose) test tells you how much sugar is in your blood at the moment it is tested. One way to find out the amount of sugar in your blood is to get a blood test in a doctor’s office. Another way to find out is to test it yourself. This is called self-monitoring or self-testing. Many factors affect your blood sugar levels every day. Testing your blood sugar may indicate if your meal plan, medication, and physical activity levels are working to help you manage your diabetes.

Who Should Test Their Own Blood Sugar?

Blood sugar testing is important for everyone with diabetes. People living with diabetes can learn how to test their own blood sugar using a blood glucose monitoring system.

How Can Blood Sugar Self-Testing Help You?

When you self-test regularly, you may learn what makes your blood sugar too high or too low. With the help of your healthcare team, you can make adjustments to your meal plan, medications, and physical activity levels that will help you better control your diabetes. When you keep your blood sugar in a normal range, you lower your risk of developing problems with your heart, eyes, kidneys, brain, feet, and nerves that can occur because of diabetes.₃

