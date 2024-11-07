Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (2024)

Table of Contents
Did You Know? YOU ARE IN CHARGE BLOOD SUGAR TESTING BENEFITS OF USING A CONTOUR®NEXT BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM AND CONTOUR®NEXT TEST STRIPS WHAT DO YOUR TEST STRIPS REALLY COST YOU? MAYBE TOO MUCH. IMPROVING BLOOD SUGAR SELF-TESTING CONTOUR®NEXT BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING PRODUCTS MANAGING YOUR BLOOD SUGAR HEALTHY ACTIVITY References

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (1)

Did You Know?

Diabetes is a growing global health concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 30 million people are affected by diabetes in the United States.₁ Diabetes can affect many parts of the body, and if left uncontrolled, it may lead to complications. However, people with diabetes, together with their healthcare team, family, and support network, can reduce the risk of complications by maintaining their blood sugar within a healthy range. Blood pressure and lipids (such as cholesterol and triglycerides) may also be monitored frequently by your healthcare provider (HCP).₂

  • References 1. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Fact Sheet, 2017. Atlanta, GA: Center for Disease Control and Prevention, US Dept Health and Human Services; 2017 2. American Diabetes Association (ADA). Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. Diabetes Care 2019;42(Suppl 1):S1-S193

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (2)

YOU ARE IN CHARGE

Living with diabetes may seem complicated, but understanding it can help you take control. Pay attention to:

  • Eating healthy food in healthy amounts
  • Staying active
  • Managing your stress effectively
  • Taking your medications (if needed) as prescribed by your health care provider (HCP)
  • Your blood sugar readings
  • Visiting your HCP and healthcare team members per your regimen
  • Getting all necessary laboratory tests done

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (3)

BLOOD SUGAR TESTING

What is Blood Sugar Testing?

A blood sugar (or blood glucose) test tells you how much sugar is in your blood at the moment it is tested. One way to find out the amount of sugar in your blood is to get a blood test in a doctor’s office. Another way to find out is to test it yourself. This is called self-monitoring or self-testing. Many factors affect your blood sugar levels every day. Testing your blood sugar may indicate if your meal plan, medication, and physical activity levels are working to help you manage your diabetes.

Who Should Test Their Own Blood Sugar?

See Also
Accurate And Easy Pet Blood Glucose TestingBlood sugar testing: Why, when and howTest strips and monitorsGuide to Diabetes & Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood sugar testing is important for everyone with diabetes. People living with diabetes can learn how to test their own blood sugar using a blood glucose monitoring system.

How Can Blood Sugar Self-Testing Help You?

When you self-test regularly, you may learn what makes your blood sugar too high or too low. With the help of your healthcare team, you can make adjustments to your meal plan, medications, and physical activity levels that will help you better control your diabetes. When you keep your blood sugar in a normal range, you lower your risk of developing problems with your heart, eyes, kidneys, brain, feet, and nerves that can occur because of diabetes.₃

Reference: 3. Mayo Clinic.Hyperglycemia in Diabetes.https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ hyperglycemia/symptoms-causes/syc-20373631. Accessed January 2019

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (4)

BENEFITS OF USING A CONTOUR®NEXT BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM AND CONTOUR®NEXT TEST STRIPS

PROVEN ACCURACY₄,₅: Help manage your diabetes and identify out of range blood glucose levels with personalized HI/LO target range and summary of your blood glucose test results.

FAST TEST TIME: Ready to test right out of the box to make daily testing easy with 5-second countdown

SECOND-CHANCE® SAMPLING: Allows you to apply more blood to the test strip being used, which may help prevent wasting test strips and save money.

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (5)

HIGHLY ACCURATE₄,₅ TESTING: High-performance test strips calibrated for use with the CONTOUR®NEXT portfolio of blood glucose meters.

NO CODING ® TECHNOLOGY: Fast, highly accurate₄,₅ results in seconds with one less step in testing and eliminates errors due to user miscoding.

References: 4. Christiansen, M. et al. A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and

User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2017, Vol. 11(3) 567-573. 5: Bernstein, et al. A New Test Strip Technology Platform for Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose. J Diabetes Sci Technol 2013; 7(5): 1386-1399. 6. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report (May 2015) A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes. Hall & Partners.

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (6)

WHAT DO YOUR TEST STRIPS REALLY COST YOU? MAYBE TOO MUCH.

Buy CONTOUR®NEXT test strips over-the-counter and you may get a better price** compared to your insurance co-pay.

**Patients should check with their insurance company as insurers may offer a lower cost option.

See Also
Understanding Blood Glucose Testing for Diabetes

  • 4. Christiansen, M. et al. A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2017, Vol. 11(3) 567-573. 5: Bernstein, et al. A New Test Strip Technology Platform for Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose. J Diabetes Sci Technol 2013; 7(5): 1386-1399

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (7)

IMPROVING BLOOD SUGAR SELF-TESTING

What Can You Do to Improve Your Self-Testing?

Talk to your healthcare team about your meter and how to test. Always follow the directions that come with your meter. An important thing you can do to ensure a good self-test is to properly wash and dry your hands right before the test, as explained in the user manual. If your hands are not completely clean, this can cause an incorrect blood sugar reading. Before doing the test, wash your hands in warm, soapy water and dry them well. DO NOT use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, gels or wipes in replacement of soap and water.

More Tips to Improve Your Self-Testing Practices:

  • Keep your meter clean
  • Keep your testing supplies at room temperature
  • Check the expiration date of your testing supplies. Make sure your meter is correctly coded to the test strips you are using. CONTOUR®NEXT portfolio meters offer No Coding® technology to reduce the steps in the testing process and help you get easy, highly accurate results₄,₅
  • Put your hand down to let gravity help the blood flow to your fingertips
  • Stick the side of your finger with a new lancet in a lancing device
  • Get enough of a blood drop to apply to the test strip. CONTOUR®NEXT portfolio meters offer Second-Chance® sampling, allowing you to apply more blood onto the same test strip which may help prevent wasted test strips₆
  • Record the results in your logbook or smart device app

References: 4. Christiansen M et al. A New, Wireless Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. J Diabetes Sci Technol 2017; 11(3):567-573. 5. Bernstein, et al. A New Test Strip Technology Platform for Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose. J Diabetes Sci Technol 2013; 7(5): 1386-1399. 6. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report (May 2015) A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes. Hall & Partners.

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (8)

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (9)

CONTOUR®NEXT BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING PRODUCTS

CONTOUR®NEXT Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Highly Accurate₄,₅ CONTOUR®NEXT Blood Glucose Meter Portfolio

The entire CONTOUR® NEXT portfolio of meters uses the same highly accurate₄,₅,₇ CONTOUR®NEXT test strips

*Back To The Top

References: 4. Christiansen, M. P. (2017). A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 11(3), 567-573.. 5. Bernstein, R. et al. (2013). A New Test Strip Technology Platform for Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 7(5), 1386-1399. 7. Bailey, J. et al. (2015). Accuracy and user performance evaluation of the Contour® Next Link 2.4 blood glucose monitoring system. Clinica Chimica Acta, 448(2015), 139-145

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (10)

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (11)

MANAGING YOUR BLOOD SUGAR

Healthy Nutrition

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends nutrition therapy for all people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Consult with your healthcare team to find a Registered Dietician Nutritionist (RDN - an expert in nutrition) or other qualified HCP, who can personalize your meal plan to fit your individual needs. Within the first 6 months of your diabetes diagnosis, you should meet with your RDN 3 to 4 times. Don’t hesitate to ask for help with your meal plan.

Many health insurance plans cover nutrition and diabetes education sessions.₈

Click here to access a Know Your™ Nutrition guide with tips for healthy nutrition, learning to count carbs, and more.

Reference: 8. Vojta D, Koehler TB, Longjohn M, Lever JA, Caputo NF. A Coordinated National Model for Diabetes Prevention Linking Health Systems to an Evidence-Based Community Program. Am J Prev Med 2013;44(4S4):S301–S306.

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (12)

HEALTHY ACTIVITY

Exercise is an important part of the diabetes management plan. Regular exercise has been shown to improve blood glucose control, reduce cardiovascular risk factors (blood pressure and cholesterol), contribute to weight loss, and improve well-being (reduce stress and increase energy levels).₉ Always talk with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program.

Click here to access a Know Your™ Healthy Steps guide with tips for calculating your steps per day, making a plan to meet your goal steps, and getting in your steps – anytime, anywhere.

Reference: 9. American Diabetes Association (ADA). Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. Diabetes Care 2019;42(Suppl 1):S1-S193.

*Back To The Top

Diabetes Specialized Care Center - Your Local Eagle Lake Pharmacy (2024)

References

Top Articles
A Vintage 9K Yellow Gold Keeper Ring. Size P. 4.35g weight.
New Bern Nc Craigslist
How to Type E with Accent Marks (è,é,ê,ë) on Keyboard (2023 Updated) - How to Type Anything
Latest Posts
Graveyard Keeper OST For Mac
Graveyard Keeper: Beginner Tips and Tricks
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5726

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.