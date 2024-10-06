Did Coryxkenshin Die? When And Where Was He Born & Raised? (2024)

Coryxkenshin: Today, CoryxKenshin celebrates his 29th birthday after being born on November 9, 1992. Coryxkenshin has a sizable following because of the meteoric rise from zero to thirteen million subscribers and millions of video views. His YouTube account has over 10,000 subscribers, far more than he ever anticipated, and he claims he never saw it coming. Here’s a look at Did Coryxkenshin Die.

When And Where Was Coryxkenshin Born & Raised?

On November 9, 1992, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Cory Williams entered the world. He comes from a Detroit, Michigan, family. Samson the Savage (also known as “Sam”) joined the Samurai Community on May 3, 2016, but currently lives with his parents because he has developed allergies. His brother Anthony has also made an appearance in one of his videos.

Cory started at the University of Michigan but transferred to YouTube instead. Cory openly proclaims his Christian religion by including Bible verses after his videos and making frequent allusions to the Almighty throughout his channel.

Is Coryxkenshin Dead Or Still Alive?

There have been new reports online regarding Coryxkenshin’s death, but no official confirmation. His death was widely reported as news traveled rapidly across social media. Coryxkenshin’s whereabouts and health status remain unknown.

Cory Williams, aka Coryxkenshin on the Internet, creates videos about video games. He also operates an online clothing store where he sells his designs of sweatshirts, long-sleeve shirts, and other items. Recent online conversations have included his name. They want to know if Coryxkenshin is dead or alive because it’s a burning question for them.

Did Coryxkenshin Die?

According to the report, Coryxkenshin is still alive and well. It seems that the news of his death was just a rumor. As of this writing, Coryxkenshin’s Facebook profile says he’s in New Jersey, USA. In the gaming community, he goes by the name CoryxKenshin, and he hails from the United States. Fandom has dubbed Cory “THE SHOGUN HIMSELF.” Some people on the internet have called him the best motivational speaker.

How Did Coryxkenshin Start His Career?

At 16 years old, Cory created his YouTube account on April 26, 2009, and submitted his first video in May of that year. During this period, he frequently uploaded comedic sketches that featured his buddies. Cory debuted as “White Finger” in a horror game in October 2013.

It was a series based on the 1994 sports game Super Punch-Out! that he first tackled in this genre. Cory has met fellow YouTube stars like Muyskerm, Yamimash, LordMinion777, and jacksepticeye at conventions like Comic-Con International and PAX.

Cory is well-known for his expertise in horror RPGs, but he is also no stranger to action games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls. Outlast, The Evil Within, and Corpse Party are his favorite games. He and his friend Brandon were in an automobile accident on May 30, 2016. He was returning from Ohio when he nodded off at the wheel and caused an accident with a semi.

Cory had a bruising on his shoulder, but luckily nobody else was hurt. A video featuring him advocating for the National Sleeping Foundation’s charitable work was posted the next day. According to the photos he displays, his car was hit very hard in the front bumper and the engine. Cory and Brandon’s injuries could have been much more severe; they may have lost a leg or even their lives.

Feuds With YouTube

One day after Cory’s return to YouTube, on August 28, 2021, one of his 2019 Try Not To Laugh videos was flagged as “Child abuse” because it violated YouTube’s Community Guidelines. As a result, on September 2, 2021, Cory posted a video to his channel titled “YouTube Gave Me A Strike & Won’t Tell Me Why,” in which he details what happened and vents his aggravation with the company’s lack of transparency in such instances.

Within a few hours of being posted, the video climbed to the top of Trending. In his video titled “YouTube: Racism and Favoritism,” published on August 24, 2022, Cory explains why his playthrough of The Mortuary Assistant was flagged as inappropriate due to content that may cause “serious emotional distress or physical harm,” as defined by YouTube’s Suicide and Self-Harm policy.

Right where was my inv boys? pic.twitter.com/XzQNNm8EnM — Cory. (@CoryxKenshin) December 25, 2021

Cory noted that none of the other playthroughs by other YouTubers were censored and sent an appeal to YouTube based on this fact. Six days later, YouTube denied the request with no explanation. The age restriction was lifted after Cory gave YouTube footage showing Markiplier’s playing of the content believed to have prompted the ban.

A couple of days later, though, was not only Cory’s film re-aged limited but also Mark’s. In light of this information, Cory has concluded that his channel is constantly and unfairly scrutinized more than other YouTubers and that this could be racism (not necessarily YouTube as a whole, but the policy team in question).

Still, he has also stated that he would gladly retract his arguments and publicly apologize to YouTube if he turns out to be wrong. Please forward this to your friends if you find it interesting. Visit Newswatchlist.com for the most recent celebrity news and updates.