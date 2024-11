Die ultimative SPN FMI Code Liste für Volvo: Alles was Sie wissen müssen (2024)

[aib_post_related url='/wie-lauten-die-verkehrszeichen-in-spanien/' title='Verkehrszeichen in Spanien: Eine Übersicht über die wichtigsten Schilder.' relatedtext='You may also be interested in:']

FAQs

SPN is short for suspect parameter number. It identifies which electrical circuit, part or component of your truck isn't working properly. FMI stands for failure mode identifier—this part of the fault code tells you what type of problem your truck has.

How do you clear a Volvo code? Ensure that your scanner is on and plugged in. In the main menu, you should see "Read Codes" and "Clear Codes," among others. ... At this point, you may receive special instructions. ... From here, you may be instructed to turn the vehicle off and on, or a variety of other prompts.

Failure Mode Identifiers (FMI) are used to communicate what the ECU has detected, not the root cause of the problem. For example 100-03 “Engine Oil Pressure: Voltage above normal”. The system detected that the signal voltage from this sensor input went above the valid voltage range.

Volvo Check Engine Light Flashing



Diverse sufficient reasons for a Check Engine Light are a malfunction with the fuel injection system, damaged oxygen sensor, faulty emissions control part, dirty mass airflow sensor, faulty head gasket, or defective spark plugs to name a few.

How to Check SPNs. Use the setspn -l hostname command at a command prompt to display a list of the SPNs that a computer has registered with Active Directory, where hostname is the actual hostname of the computer object you want to query.

Turn Off Your Vehicle: Ensure your Volvo is off and the keys are removed from the ignition. Disconnect the Battery: Using the appropriate tools, disconnect the negative battery cable. Wait for about 15 minutes. Reconnect the Battery: Reattach the negative cable.

How to Zero out Your Volvo's Computer and Make it Re-Learn your Driving Style. Since all 1990s and 2000s Volvos' ECU's have volatile memory and rely on a constant supply of 12 volts DC from the car, disconnecting the battery will do it.

Go to Settings in the centre display's top view. Navigate to System > Factory reset and follow the instructions. Read about reinstalling and pairing the Volvo Cars app in a separate article.

SPN 100 FMI 17: Engine Oil Pressure Data Valid but Below Normal Operating Range Least Severe Level.

SPN 168/FMI 1



Description This fault code sets when the Integrated Predictive Powertrain Control (IPPC) module detects that the battery voltage is too low.

Our recommendation is that you take your vehicle to our Volvo Service Center for diagnostics. If your check engine light is flashing or lit up red, you should not drive your vehicle and have it towed instead to avoid making the problem worse.

Failing Oxygen Sensor



One common issue that can cause your check engine light to turn on is a failing oxygen sensor. The oxygen sensor is responsible for monitoring the amount of oxygen in the exhaust system, and if it detects a drop in oxygen levels, it will trigger the check engine light.

So here is the list of possible FMI values: 0 = Data Valid but Above Normal Operational Range, Most Severe Level. 1 = Data Valid but Below Normal Operational Range, Most Severe Level. 2 = Data Erratic, Intermittent or Incorrect (rationality) 3 = Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source.

Represents the SPN with error. Every defined SPN can be used in a DTC. Represents the nature and type of error that occurred, e.g., value range violation (high or low), sensor short-circuits, incorrect update rate, calibration error.