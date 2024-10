Dignity Memorial hiring Outside Sales Representative in Atlanta, Georgia, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

We are seeking someone with integrity and drive. The sales professional is energetic, ambitious, and sets high goals.

The responsibilities of the sales professional include:

Creating sales presentations

Networking

Retrieving referrals

Presenting informational seminars

This position offers substantial earning potential, and you will be equipped with the tools and training needed to achieve your financial goals. When you join our team, you will have a long term career opportunity assisting families and individuals with their advance funeral and/or cemetery arrangements. You will feel great about what your doing, and get paid well while doing it!

We offer: