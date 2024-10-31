Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (2024)

"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Why are Famous Dave's closing locations?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Famous Dave's company-operated locations were not profitable in the fourth quarter — their margins were -0.7 percent in the period. For the year, company-operated margins were 4 percent of revenues, down from 6.3 percent a year ago."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"How many famous Dave's locations are there?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"It has 180 locations in 33 U.S. states as of 2021 and four international locations, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Winnipeg. Famous Dave's of America, Inc."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What happened to the founder of Famous Dave's?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"The man behind this BBQ staple - Famous Dave himself - Dave Anderson has been busy up in Hayward, Wisconsin starting his next \"Big Dream\" and it has nothing to do with BBQ. Dave tells us it's been all about the BBQ ever since he can remember. \"When people ask me 'Dave how did you ever get into the BBQ business?'"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Who did Famous Dave's merge with?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"MTY Food Group has completed its acquisition of BBQ Holdings, the parent of Famous Dave's, Bakers Square and seven other concepts."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What makes famous Dave's legendary?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Famous Dave is the most awarded Pitmaster in history — a true originator blessed with a great sense of taste and a passion for creating only the best of the best. Even among BBQ champions, Dave is recognized as the authority on the art of cooking with smoke and flame."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Where did Famous Dave's originate in the USA?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"After years of learning all he could about BBQ, he opened the first Famous Dave's in Hayward, WI in 1994, quickly gaining great popularity. A 50 year obsession with one purpose: To delight Guests with the most enjoyable and authentic BBQ experience possible."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Did Famous Dave's change their name?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Famous Dave's corporate name is changing to BBQ Holdings Inc. as the firm begins to pursue acquisitions as an avenue of growth. Famous Dave's of America Inc. is taking a new corporate name — but not changing the name of its restaurants — and a new symbol on the stock exchange: BBQ."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What is the name of the pig in Famous Dave's?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Business and financial wizard David “Famous Dave” Anderson, the exuberant founder of the Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que franchise that bears his name, takes time out of his hectic schedule to pose with franchise mascot Wilbur the Pig."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What is the slogan for famous Dave's?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Today, Blue Ribbon Restaurants owns and operates 15 Famous Dave's throughout Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and Illinois. Our mission: Be Famous. Be Real. Kick Butt."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"What is the All American Feast at Famous Dave's?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"ALL-AMERICAN BBQ FEAST® (7480/8060 Cal) 67.99 A Full slab St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins. Serves 4-6 people."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Who is Dave's Chicken owned by?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"The concept was founded in 2017 by Arman Oganesyan and his best friend, chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. They remain involved in the business."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Does Drake own Dave's Chicken?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"Notable investors

When it Comes to Our Tender, Juicy BBQ, Famous Dave’s DMV Pitmasters Wake Up Early to Smoke it to Perfection.

We serve up award-winning BBQ in a family-friendly setting that is sure to get your mouth watering! We’ve yet to meet someone that was able to resist our juicy St. Louis-style ribs, country-roasted chicken, Texas beef brisket, and, of course, our sides made from scratch. You’ve got to try our All American BBQ Feast® – it’s served up on our traditional garbage can lid platter and full to the brim with amazing, fall-off-the-bone Southern cookin’!

Download Menu

ORDER ONLINE

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (4)Smokin' Starters

Anyone of our smokin’ starters can be a meal in itself. All the appetizers you’d expect from a family style restaurant and a few unique to BBQ.

Burnt Buttz

(1030 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce. Topped with candied peppers and served with Onion Strings.

$10.49

Burnt Ends

(920 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce.

$12.99

Traditional Wings

Dave's wings specially-seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce: Rich & Sassy®, Buffalo, Devil's Spit® or Wilbur's Revenge®. (850-1130 Cal.) Double Winger (1700-2260Cal.)

Basket: $15.99
Double Winger: $31.49

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders

(380 Cal.) Tossed in Dave's special seasoning.

$11.99

Sweetwater Catfish Fingers

(760 Cal.) Breaded with Cajun-seasoned cornmeal and flash-fried. Served with rémoulade.

$11.99

Southside Rib Tips

(1540 Cal.) A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce.

$12.99

NEW! Southern Fried Shrimp

(1150 Cal) Crispy, hand-breaded shrimp!

$11.99

Onion Strings

(1940 Cal.) Lightly-breaded and flash-fried, served with rémoulade sauce.

$9.49

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (5)Salads

Enjoy the lighter side of BBQ with our hearty chiliand salads. Most of these healthier options incorporate our slow-smoked and grilled meats so you get tender juicy meats combined with fresh greens.

Salmon Caesar Salad

(890 Cal.) Crisp Romaine tossed in Caesar Dressing, topped with grilled salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

$16.99

Dave's Sassy Barbeque Salad

(660-820 Cal.) Choice of Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket or Chicken (Barbeque Pulled, Grilled or Crispy). Served on crisp greens with bacon,cheddar cheese, tomatoes and shoestring potatoes. Tossed with honey BBQ dressing. Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

(740 Cal.) Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with sliced, grilled chicken breast. Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

With Chicken: $13.99

Caesar Salad

(290 Cal.) Crisp Romaine tossed in Caesar Dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

$6.99

Garden Salad

(320 Cal.) Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, egg, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side (add 40-380 Cal).

$6.99

Chili & Salad Combo

(780-1190 Cal) Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad and a bowl of Dave's Award-Winning Chili.Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

$11.49

Dave's Award-Winning Chili

(490 Cal.)Scratch-made with grilled hot link sausage, hamburger, chili beans, onions, chipotle peppers, signature spices and a touch of Rich & Sassy®BBQ sauce.

$6.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (6)Award-Winning Ribs

Our St. Louis-style ribs are hand-rubbed with seasonings, smoked “low and slow” for hours and finished on the grill for lip-smackin’, bone-sucking, award-winning flavor. Slather them in your favorite sauce or eat ‘em bare naked.

Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)
Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99

St. Louis-style Spareribs

Hand-rubbed with Dave's secret blend of spices, pit-smoked for 3-4 hours and slathered with sauce to seal in the Famous flavor with a crispy, caramelized coating. Like yours unsauced ? Order ‘em naked. Served with two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) 4 Bone (630 Cal.*) 6 Bone (930 Cal.*) Big Slab (1880 Cal.*)

Center Cut Upgrade is available on select platters for an additional charge.

4 Bones: $19.99
6 Bones: $22.99
The Big Slab: $30.99

Baby Back Ribs

Two slow-smoked options: Original style, with Dave's rib rub, Sweet & Zesty®; or Memphis-style, rubbed with herbs and spices, hit with a vinegar mop and served naked. Served with two sidedishes (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) 1/2 Baby (590/610 Cal.*) Big Baby (1190/1230 Cal.*)

1/2 Baby $22.99
Big Baby $30.99

St. Louis-N-Baby Combo

Create your own full slab. Pair any 2 of the following:

  • 6 Bones St. Louis-Style Spareribs (930 Cal.)
  • 1/2 Slab Memphis-Style Baby Back Ribs (590 Cal.)
  • 1/2 Slab Original Baby Backs (610 Cal.)

$30.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (7)Famous Feasts

When you can’t decide what to order, take home one of our Famous Feasts! We’ve combined DMV'sfavorite meats and sides to make meals for 2 to 6 people.

All-American BBQ Feast®

The All-American BBQ Feast® serves four to six people and includes a full slab of St. Louis-style spareribs, a whole country-roasted or fried chicken, a choice of Texas beef brisket or Georgia chopped pork, coleslaw, famous fries, Wilbur beans, sweet corn, and four warm cornbread muffins (7480/8060 cal.). No Substitutions.

$79.99

Feast For Two

All the flavors you love of our All-American BBQ Feast® served family-style for two to three people (4170-4450 cal.). Try it with Iris' down-home fried chicken! No Substitutions.

$49.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (8)Pitmaster Favorites - Classics

That’s right, Famous Dave’s has genuine Pitmasters slow-smoking and grilling our meats to perfection. We have everything you’ll find at a true Southern barbeque- from chicken, ribs and rib tips to pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket.

Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)
Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99

Burnt Buttz

(970 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in blackberry BBQ sauce. Topped with delicious candied peppers.

$16.99

Georgia Chopped Pork

(870 Cal.) Smoked for up to 12 hours and chopped to order.

$16.99

Texas Beef Brisket

(790 Cal.) Rubbed with a blend of Dave's secret spices, coarse black pepper and a hint of brown sugar, then slow-smoked over hickory 'til it's juicy and tender.

$18.99

Southside Rib Tips

(1450 Cal.) A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips. Served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce.

$15.99

Cedar Plank Salmon***

(220 Cal.) Grilled, glazed and caramelized on a smoldering cedar plank.

$18.99

Country-Roasted Chicken

(650 Cal.) Specially-seasoned 1/2 chicken, roasted and char-grilled to perfection.

$17.99

Barbeque Chicken

(700 Cal.) Country-Roasted Chicken flame-kissed and slathered with Rich & Sassy®.

$17.99

Sweetwater Catfish Fingers

(830 Cal.) Tender strips lightly-breaded with Cajun-seasoned cornmeal and flash-fried. Served with rémoulade.

$16.99

Southside Rib Tips 'til Payday

(9240 Cal.) Five pounds of tips and two pounds of Famous Fries. Serves 4-6. Does not include Corn Bread Muffin or choice of sides. No substitutions.

$48.99

Burnt Ends

(1270 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce.

$22.99

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders

(720 Cal.) Tossed in Dave's special seasoning.

$16.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (9)Pitmaster Favorites - Combos

Why limit yourself to just one of our award-winning meats? At Famous Dave’s we make it easy to satisfy your BBQ craving by giving you options. Pick two of your favorites or pair one with our Pitmaster’s choice of meat.

Meat Selection Includes: Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket (+$3), Southside Rib Tips, Country Roasted Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Burnt Ends (+$3), Sweetwater Catfish Fingers, Traditional Chicken Wings (+$2), Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips,Burnt Buttz, Iris' Down Home Fried Chicken.

Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)
Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99

St. Louis Rib-N-Meat

(960-1750 Cal.)A 1/3 slab of our award-winning St. Louis-Style Spareribs, plus your choice of any one meat selection.

$24.99

Two-Meat Combo

(630-1860 Cal.) Double your pleasure with any two different meat selections, excluding ribs.

$23.49

Baby Back-N-Meat

(800-1250 Cal.) A 1/2 slab of baby backs and choice of any one meat selection.

$25.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (10)Side Dishes

We make DMV's favorite sides every day, from scratch. They are the perfect pairing for any of our BBQ meats and just the right portion to satisfy.

Wilbur Beans

(180 Cal.) Baked beans loaded with smoked pork, brisket, hot link sausage and jalapeño peppers.

$2.49

Sweet Corn

(130 Cal.) Buttery, sweet corn-on-the-cob.

$2.49

Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes

(100 Cal.) Red-skin potatoes mixed with milk, butter and garlic.

$2.49

Fresh Steamed Broccoli

(70 Cal.) Simply-seasoned to bring out its natural flavor and tenderness.

$2.49

Creamy Coleslaw

(200 Cal.) A zesty slaw that's pineapple sweet with a hint of horseradish.

$2.49

Famous Fries

(350 Cal.) Crispy-fried, classic cut, skin-on Famous French Fries.

$2.49

Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese

(150 Cal.) Our homestyle version blended with four cheeses, corn and a jalapeño kick.

$2.49

Collard Greens

(160 Cal.) Dave's Collard Greens cooked with onion, garlic, bacon and hot link sausage, with a touch of southern hot sauce.

$2.49

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (11)Legendary Burgers

Our burgers are made fresh to order. That’s how we do it here at Famous Dave’s. Only the best meat, seasoned and grilled on-site. If you are looking for the best burger DMV has to offer, you’ve found it here at Famous Dave’s in DMV.

Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles

Build Your Own Burger***

1. Choose from:

  • Burger*** (670 Cal.)
  • Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast (490 Cal.)
  • Grilled Chicken Breast (380 Cal.)

2. Choose add-ons:

  • FREE ADDS: Lettuce (0 Cal.), Tomato (5 Cal.), Red Onion (5 Cal.), Jalapeños (0 Cal.), Spicy Hell Fire Pickles (25 Cal.)
  • +$0.49 Each:Cheese: American (130 Cal.), Monterey Jack (180 Cal.),pepper-Jack (180 Cal.)
  • +$0.99 Each: Memphis-Style (50 Cal.), Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese (50 Cal.), Bacon (50 Cal.)
  • +1.99 Each:Texas Beef Brisket (130 Cal.), Georgia Chopped Pork (170 Cal.)

$12.49

Dave's Favorite***

(850 Cal.) Slathered with Rich & Sassy® then topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and two strips of bacon.

$12.99

Devil's Spit®***

(880 Cal.) Slathered with Devil's Spit® BBQ sauce and topped with melted pepper-Jack cheese, bacon and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles.

$12.99

Ultimate***

(1020 Cal.) Piled high with Georgia Chopped Pork and two strips of bacon, melted sharp American cheese and our Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce.

$13.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (12)Slammin’ Sandwiches

Juicy tender barbequed chicken, pork or brisket, piled high and served on a fresh bun. Our hearty sandwiches are the perfect portion- not too big for lunch, not too small for dinner.

Served with choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. Try it "Memphis-Style" (50 Cal.) and we'll top your 'que sandwich with creamy coleslaw for just $0.99.

Burnt Buttz

(1000 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce, finished with candied peppers.

$11.99

Georgia Chopped Pork

(960 Cal.) Award-winning, slow-smoked chopped pork topped with Rich & Sassy®.

$11.99

Texas Beef Brisket

(640 Cal.) Piled high with hand-seasoned, hickory-smoked Texas Beef Brisket.

$13.99

Barbeque Pulled Chicken

(640 Cal.) Roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy® and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

$12.49

Burnt Ends

(700 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce.

$14.99

Hickory Chicken

(680 Cal.) Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese and two strips of bacon.

$12.99

Cajun Chicken

(1250 Cal.) Grilled chicken breast with pepper-Jack cheese and fried Onion Strings, topped with rémoulade sauce.

$12.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (13)Lil’ Wilbur Meals

Smaller portions of our same amazing meats and sides. If your Lil’ Wilbur hasn’t developed a taste for BBQ, we gladly offer traditional kid-fare foods like chicken tenders and ribs.

For kids 10 and under. Includes choice of any one side (70-200 Cal.) or celery with ranch dressing (210 Cal.), plus Oreo® cookies (100 Cal.) and a fountain beverage (0-180 Cal.) or milk (190/260 Cal.)Excludes kids fries serving (170 Cal.)

Country-Roasted Chicken

(330 Cal.)

$7.99

Barbeque Chicken

(360 Cal.)

$7.99

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders

(360 Cal.)

$7.99

Burger or Cheeseburger***

Burger (370 Cal.) Cheeseburger (430 Cal.)

$7.99

Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich

(390 Cal.)

$7.99

Macaroni & Cheese

(330 Cal.)

$7.99

Rib Dinner

(320 Cal.)

$7.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (14)Lunch Specials

Enjoy some mouth-watering BBQ for lunch! Ideal for carry-out or dine-in, these afternoon deals are served Monday-Friday from 11:00 am until 3:00pm. Meet your family or friends for a mid-day meal or take some back to work.

Served Monday-Friday 11:00am - 3:00pm.

Platter and Combo Specials

Served with choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal).Meat Selections:St. Louis-Style Spareribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, Barbeque Chicken, Sweetwater Catfish Fingers, Iris' Down Home Fried Chicken, Georgia Chopped Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken.

One Meat Platter

(300-680 Cal.)

$11.99

Two Meat Platter

(620-1350 Cal.)

$13.99

Salads

Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

Dave's Sassy Barbeque Salad

(290-500 Cal.)Choice of Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket, BBQ Pulled Chicken or Grilled Chicken. Served on crisp greens with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and shoestring potatoes. Tossed with Honey BBQ Dressing.

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

(440 Cal.)

$9.99

Legendary Burgers

Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles.

1/2 Pound Double Stack Dave's Burger***

(890 Cal.) Two quarter-pound, all-beef patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and Rich & Sassy®. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles.

$11.99

1/2 Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger***

(760 Cal.) Two quarter-pound, all-beef patties topped with choice of cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles.

$10.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (15)Family To Go

Pick up Famous Dave’s tonight and get a delicious Homestyle meal on the go! Perfect for busy weeknights, picnics, ballgames and any time you just don’t have time to cook.

Traditional Wings Party Platter

(4830-4890 Cal.) Dave's wings specially-seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce: Rich & Sassy®, Buffalo, Devil's Spit® or Wilbur's Revenge®.

$79.99

St. Louis-Style Spareribs (Big Slab)

(1800 Cal.) Hand-rubbed with Dave's secret blend of special spices and pit-smoked for 3-4 hours over a smoldering hickory fire. Then slathered with sauce over an open flame to seal in the Famous flavor and give them a crispy, caramelized coating. Like yours un-sauced? Order em naked.

$29.99

Georgia Chopped Pork (lb.)

(1380 Cal.) Our award-winning pork is smoked for up to 12 hours and chopped to order.

$17.99

Southside Rib Tips (lb.)

A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips. Served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce.

$12.99

Baby Back Ribs (Big Baby)

(1190/1230 Cal.) Two slow-smoked options: Original style with Dave's own rib rub then sauced with Sweet & Zesty®; or Memphis-style, rubbed with a secret recipe of herbs and spices, hit with a vinegar mop and served naked.

$29.99

Texas Beef Brisket (lb.)

(1300 Cal.) Our classic Texas Beef Brisket is rubbed with a blend of Dave's secret spices, coarse black pepper and a hint of brown sugar, then slow-smoked over hickory until it's juicy and tender.

$27.99

Barbeque Pulled Chicken (lb.)

(720 Cal.) Roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy®.

$21.99

Country-Roasted Chicken (whole)

(1300 Cal.) Specially-seasoned, roasted and char-grilled to perfection.

$19.99

Barbeque Chicken (whole)

(1410 Cal.) Country-Roasted Chicken flame-kissed and slathered with Rich & Sassy®.

$19.99

Side Dishes (pint)

(270-770 Cal.) Choice of Wilbur Beans, Creamy Coleslaw, Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes, Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese, Collard Greensand Fresh Steamed Broccoli.

$8.99

Side Dishes (quart)

(550-1540 Cal.) Choice of Wilbur Beans, Creamy Coleslaw,Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes, Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese, Collard Greensand Fresh Steamed Broccoli.

$13.99

Corn Bread Muffins (1/2 doz.)

(260 Cal. each) Freshly-baked and brushed with a honey-butter glaze.

$8.99

Corn Bread Muffins (doz.)

(260 Cal. each) Freshly-baked and brushed with a honey-butter glaze.

$14.99

Gallon of Iced Tea, Sweet Tea or Lemonade

(0-1440 Cal.) Refreshing iced tea, sweet tea or lemonade in a convenient gallon size to go.

$6.99

Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (16)Heavenly Homemade Desserts

Save room for dessert! If you’ve ever been to a true Southern barbeque, you know how heavenly banana pudding is. Light and fluffy and just sweet enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Of course, ALL of the Famous Dave’s desserts are rich and delicious. Order a couple to share!

Down Home Banana Pudding

(470 Cal.) Rich and creamy banana pudding with slices of fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream.

$7.49

Dave's Award-Winning Bread Pudding

(1390 Cal.) Scratch-made bread pudding and pecan praline sauce served warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

$7.49

Pecan Pie

(1250 Cal.) Back for a limited time, Dave's Pecan Pie is better than Mom's. Enjoy a hearty slice, served with vanilla ice cream.

6.99

Sauces:

Enjoy Famous Dave’s Tonight!

Find Great BBQ Near You

See Nutritional Values

FAQs

Who owns Famous Dave's? ›

Why are Famous Dave's closing locations? ›

Famous Dave's company-operated locations were not profitable in the fourth quarter — their margins were -0.7 percent in the period. For the year, company-operated margins were 4 percent of revenues, down from 6.3 percent a year ago.

How many famous Dave's locations are there? ›

It has 180 locations in 33 U.S. states as of 2021 and four international locations, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Winnipeg. Famous Dave's of America, Inc.

What happened to the founder of Famous Dave's? ›

The man behind this BBQ staple - Famous Dave himself - Dave Anderson has been busy up in Hayward, Wisconsin starting his next "Big Dream" and it has nothing to do with BBQ. Dave tells us it's been all about the BBQ ever since he can remember. "When people ask me 'Dave how did you ever get into the BBQ business?'

Who did Famous Dave's merge with? ›

MTY Food Group has completed its acquisition of BBQ Holdings, the parent of Famous Dave's, Bakers Square and seven other concepts.

What makes famous Dave's legendary? ›

Famous Dave is the most awarded Pitmaster in history — a true originator blessed with a great sense of taste and a passion for creating only the best of the best. Even among BBQ champions, Dave is recognized as the authority on the art of cooking with smoke and flame.

Where did Famous Dave's originate in the USA? ›

After years of learning all he could about BBQ, he opened the first Famous Dave's in Hayward, WI in 1994, quickly gaining great popularity. A 50 year obsession with one purpose: To delight Guests with the most enjoyable and authentic BBQ experience possible.

Did Famous Dave's change their name? ›

Famous Dave's corporate name is changing to BBQ Holdings Inc. as the firm begins to pursue acquisitions as an avenue of growth. Famous Dave's of America Inc. is taking a new corporate name — but not changing the name of its restaurants — and a new symbol on the stock exchange: BBQ.

What is the name of the pig in Famous Dave's? ›

Business and financial wizard David “Famous Dave” Anderson, the exuberant founder of the Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que franchise that bears his name, takes time out of his hectic schedule to pose with franchise mascot Wilbur the Pig.

What is the slogan for famous Dave's? ›

Today, Blue Ribbon Restaurants owns and operates 15 Famous Dave's throughout Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and Illinois. Our mission: Be Famous. Be Real. Kick Butt.

What is the All American Feast at Famous Dave's? ›

ALL-AMERICAN BBQ FEAST® (7480/8060 Cal) 67.99 A Full slab St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins. Serves 4-6 people.

Who is Dave's Chicken owned by? ›

The concept was founded in 2017 by Arman Oganesyan and his best friend, chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. They remain involved in the business.

Does Drake own Dave's Chicken? ›

Notable investors

Dave's Hot Chicken has a number of celebrity investors including rapper and actor Drake, actor Samuel L. Jackson, former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, athlete and TV personality Michael Strahan and Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner.

Who owns Dave's dog food? ›

“For many pet owners, premium means pricey,” said Dave Ratner, founder and chief executive officer of Dave's Pet Food.

Who owns Dave's supermarket? ›

Dave's Markets owner Burton “Burt” Saltzman has shepherded his family's business and steadfastly refuses to move his stores out of Cleveland, where seven of the 13 Dave's are located. Saltzman is the third generation of his family to lead Dave's.

