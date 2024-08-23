Dine-In Menu: Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant | Famous Dave's DMV (2024)

ORDER ONLINE

Smokin' Starters Anyone of our smokin’ starters can be a meal in itself. All the appetizers you’d expect from a family style restaurant and a few unique to BBQ. Burnt Buttz (1030 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce. Topped with candied peppers and served with Onion Strings. $10.49 Burnt Ends (920 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce. $12.99 Traditional Wings Dave's wings specially-seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce: Rich & Sassy®, Buffalo, Devil's Spit® or Wilbur's Revenge®. (850-1130 Cal.) Double Winger (1700-2260Cal.) Basket: $15.99

Double Winger: $31.49 Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders (380 Cal.) Tossed in Dave's special seasoning. $11.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers (760 Cal.) Breaded with Cajun-seasoned cornmeal and flash-fried. Served with rémoulade. $11.99 Southside Rib Tips (1540 Cal.) A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce. $12.99 NEW! Southern Fried Shrimp (1150 Cal) Crispy, hand-breaded shrimp! $11.99 Onion Strings (1940 Cal.) Lightly-breaded and flash-fried, served with rémoulade sauce. $9.49 Salads Enjoy the lighter side of BBQ with our hearty chiliand salads. Most of these healthier options incorporate our slow-smoked and grilled meats so you get tender juicy meats combined with fresh greens. Salmon Caesar Salad (890 Cal.) Crisp Romaine tossed in Caesar Dressing, topped with grilled salmon, Parmesan cheese and croutons. $16.99 Dave's Sassy Barbeque Salad (660-820 Cal.) Choice of Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket or Chicken (Barbeque Pulled, Grilled or Crispy). Served on crisp greens with bacon,cheddar cheese, tomatoes and shoestring potatoes. Tossed with honey BBQ dressing. Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) $13.99 Chicken Caesar Salad (740 Cal.) Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with sliced, grilled chicken breast. Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) With Chicken: $13.99 Caesar Salad (290 Cal.) Crisp Romaine tossed in Caesar Dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. $6.99 Garden Salad (320 Cal.) Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, egg, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side (add 40-380 Cal). $6.99 Chili & Salad Combo (780-1190 Cal) Choice of Garden or Caesar Salad and a bowl of Dave's Award-Winning Chili.Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) $11.49 Dave's Award-Winning Chili (490 Cal.)Scratch-made with grilled hot link sausage, hamburger, chili beans, onions, chipotle peppers, signature spices and a touch of Rich & Sassy®BBQ sauce. $6.99 Award-Winning Ribs Our St. Louis-style ribs are hand-rubbed with seasonings, smoked “low and slow” for hours and finished on the grill for lip-smackin’, bone-sucking, award-winning flavor. Slather them in your favorite sauce or eat ‘em bare naked. Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99 St. Louis-style Spareribs Hand-rubbed with Dave's secret blend of spices, pit-smoked for 3-4 hours and slathered with sauce to seal in the Famous flavor with a crispy, caramelized coating. Like yours unsauced ? Order ‘em naked. Served with two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) 4 Bone (630 Cal.*) 6 Bone (930 Cal.*) Big Slab (1880 Cal.*) Center Cut Upgrade is available on select platters for an additional charge. 4 Bones: $19.99

6 Bones: $22.99

The Big Slab: $30.99 Baby Back Ribs Two slow-smoked options: Original style, with Dave's rib rub, Sweet & Zesty®; or Memphis-style, rubbed with herbs and spices, hit with a vinegar mop and served naked. Served with two sidedishes (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) 1/2 Baby (590/610 Cal.*) Big Baby (1190/1230 Cal.*) 1/2 Baby $22.99

Big Baby $30.99 St. Louis-N-Baby Combo Create your own full slab. Pair any 2 of the following: 6 Bones St. Louis-Style Spareribs (930 Cal.)

1/2 Slab Memphis-Style Baby Back Ribs (590 Cal.)

Pitmaster Favorites - Classics That's right, Famous Dave's has genuine Pitmasters slow-smoking and grilling our meats to perfection. We have everything you'll find at a true Southern barbeque- from chicken, ribs and rib tips to pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket. Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99

Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99 Burnt Buttz (970 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in blackberry BBQ sauce. Topped with delicious candied peppers. $16.99 Georgia Chopped Pork (870 Cal.) Smoked for up to 12 hours and chopped to order. $16.99 Texas Beef Brisket (790 Cal.) Rubbed with a blend of Dave's secret spices, coarse black pepper and a hint of brown sugar, then slow-smoked over hickory 'til it's juicy and tender. $18.99 Southside Rib Tips (1450 Cal.) A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips. Served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce. $15.99 Cedar Plank Salmon*** (220 Cal.) Grilled, glazed and caramelized on a smoldering cedar plank. $18.99 Country-Roasted Chicken (650 Cal.) Specially-seasoned 1/2 chicken, roasted and char-grilled to perfection. $17.99 Barbeque Chicken (700 Cal.) Country-Roasted Chicken flame-kissed and slathered with Rich & Sassy®. $17.99 Sweetwater Catfish Fingers (830 Cal.) Tender strips lightly-breaded with Cajun-seasoned cornmeal and flash-fried. Served with rémoulade. $16.99 Southside Rib Tips 'til Payday (9240 Cal.) Five pounds of tips and two pounds of Famous Fries. Serves 4-6. Does not include Corn Bread Muffin or choice of sides. No substitutions. $48.99 Burnt Ends (1270 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce. $22.99 Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders (720 Cal.) Tossed in Dave's special seasoning. $16.99 Pitmaster Favorites - Combos Why limit yourself to just one of our award-winning meats? At Famous Dave’s we make it easy to satisfy your BBQ craving by giving you options. Pick two of your favorites or pair one with our Pitmaster’s choice of meat. Meat Selection Includes: Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket (+$3), Southside Rib Tips, Country Roasted Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Burnt Ends (+$3), Sweetwater Catfish Fingers, Traditional Chicken Wings (+$2), Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips,Burnt Buttz, Iris' Down Home Fried Chicken. Served with choice of two sides (70-700 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

Add a Garden Salad (320 Cal**) for $5.99 St. Louis Rib-N-Meat (960-1750 Cal.)A 1/3 slab of our award-winning St. Louis-Style Spareribs, plus your choice of any one meat selection. $24.99 Two-Meat Combo (630-1860 Cal.) Double your pleasure with any two different meat selections, excluding ribs. $23.49 Baby Back-N-Meat (800-1250 Cal.) A 1/2 slab of baby backs and choice of any one meat selection. $25.99 Side Dishes We make DMV's favorite sides every day, from scratch. They are the perfect pairing for any of our BBQ meats and just the right portion to satisfy. Wilbur Beans (180 Cal.) Baked beans loaded with smoked pork, brisket, hot link sausage and jalapeño peppers. $2.49 Sweet Corn (130 Cal.) Buttery, sweet corn-on-the-cob. $2.49 Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes (100 Cal.) Red-skin potatoes mixed with milk, butter and garlic. $2.49 Fresh Steamed Broccoli (70 Cal.) Simply-seasoned to bring out its natural flavor and tenderness. $2.49 Creamy Coleslaw (200 Cal.) A zesty slaw that's pineapple sweet with a hint of horseradish. $2.49 Famous Fries (350 Cal.) Crispy-fried, classic cut, skin-on Famous French Fries. $2.49 Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese (150 Cal.) Our homestyle version blended with four cheeses, corn and a jalapeño kick. $2.49 Collard Greens (160 Cal.) Dave's Collard Greens cooked with onion, garlic, bacon and hot link sausage, with a touch of southern hot sauce. $2.49 Legendary Burgers Our burgers are made fresh to order. That’s how we do it here at Famous Dave’s. Only the best meat, seasoned and grilled on-site. If you are looking for the best burger DMV has to offer, you’ve found it here at Famous Dave’s in DMV. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles

Build Your Own Burger*** 1. Choose from: Burger*** (670 Cal.)

Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast (490 Cal.)

Grilled Chicken Breast (380 Cal.) 2. Choose add-ons: See Also Famous Dave's Menu Prices (US) - 2024 FREE ADDS: Lettuce (0 Cal.), Tomato (5 Cal.), Red Onion (5 Cal.), Jalapeños (0 Cal.), Spicy Hell Fire Pickles (25 Cal.)

+$0.49 Each:Cheese: American (130 Cal.), Monterey Jack (180 Cal.),pepper-Jack (180 Cal.)

+$0.99 Each: Memphis-Style (50 Cal.), Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese (50 Cal.), Bacon (50 Cal.)

+1.99 Each:Texas Beef Brisket (130 Cal.), Georgia Chopped Pork (170 Cal.) $12.49 Dave's Favorite*** (850 Cal.) Slathered with Rich & Sassy® then topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and two strips of bacon. $12.99 Devil's Spit®*** (880 Cal.) Slathered with Devil's Spit® BBQ sauce and topped with melted pepper-Jack cheese, bacon and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. $12.99 Ultimate*** (1020 Cal.) Piled high with Georgia Chopped Pork and two strips of bacon, melted sharp American cheese and our Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce. $13.99 Slammin’ Sandwiches Juicy tender barbequed chicken, pork or brisket, piled high and served on a fresh bun. Our hearty sandwiches are the perfect portion- not too big for lunch, not too small for dinner. Served with choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. Try it "Memphis-Style" (50 Cal.) and we'll top your 'que sandwich with creamy coleslaw for just $0.99. Burnt Buttz (1000 Cal.) Smoked pork, flash-fried and griddled in Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce, finished with candied peppers. $11.99 Georgia Chopped Pork (960 Cal.) Award-winning, slow-smoked chopped pork topped with Rich & Sassy®. $11.99 Texas Beef Brisket (640 Cal.) Piled high with hand-seasoned, hickory-smoked Texas Beef Brisket. $13.99 Barbeque Pulled Chicken (640 Cal.) Roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy® and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. $12.49 Burnt Ends (700 Cal.) Tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty® BBQ sauce. $14.99 Hickory Chicken (680 Cal.) Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese and two strips of bacon. $12.99 Cajun Chicken (1250 Cal.) Grilled chicken breast with pepper-Jack cheese and fried Onion Strings, topped with rémoulade sauce. $12.99 Lil’ Wilbur Meals Smaller portions of our same amazing meats and sides. If your Lil’ Wilbur hasn’t developed a taste for BBQ, we gladly offer traditional kid-fare foods like chicken tenders and ribs. For kids 10 and under. Includes choice of any one side (70-200 Cal.) or celery with ranch dressing (210 Cal.), plus Oreo® cookies (100 Cal.) and a fountain beverage (0-180 Cal.) or milk (190/260 Cal.)Excludes kids fries serving (170 Cal.) Country-Roasted Chicken (330 Cal.) $7.99 Barbeque Chicken (360 Cal.) $7.99 Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders (360 Cal.) $7.99 Burger or Cheeseburger*** Burger (370 Cal.) Cheeseburger (430 Cal.) $7.99 Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich (390 Cal.) $7.99 Macaroni & Cheese (330 Cal.) $7.99 Rib Dinner (320 Cal.) $7.99 Lunch Specials Enjoy some mouth-watering BBQ for lunch! Ideal for carry-out or dine-in, these afternoon deals are served Monday-Friday from 11:00 am until 3:00pm. Meet your family or friends for a mid-day meal or take some back to work. Served Monday-Friday 11:00am - 3:00pm.

Platter and Combo Specials Served with choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal).Meat Selections:St. Louis-Style Spareribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, Barbeque Chicken, Sweetwater Catfish Fingers, Iris' Down Home Fried Chicken, Georgia Chopped Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. One Meat Platter (300-680 Cal.) $11.99 Two Meat Platter (620-1350 Cal.) $13.99 Salads Served with a Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.) Dave's Sassy Barbeque Salad (290-500 Cal.)Choice of Georgia Chopped Pork, Texas Beef Brisket, BBQ Pulled Chicken or Grilled Chicken. Served on crisp greens with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and shoestring potatoes. Tossed with Honey BBQ Dressing. $9.99 Chicken Caesar Salad (440 Cal.) $9.99 Legendary Burgers Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side (70-350 Cal.) and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. 1/2 Pound Double Stack Dave's Burger*** (890 Cal.) Two quarter-pound, all-beef patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and Rich & Sassy®. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. $11.99 1/2 Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger*** (760 Cal.) Two quarter-pound, all-beef patties topped with choice of cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of one side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. $10.99 Family To Go Pick up Famous Dave’s tonight and get a delicious Homestyle meal on the go! Perfect for busy weeknights, picnics, ballgames and any time you just don’t have time to cook. Traditional Wings Party Platter (4830-4890 Cal.) Dave's wings specially-seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce: Rich & Sassy®, Buffalo, Devil's Spit® or Wilbur's Revenge®. $79.99 St. Louis-Style Spareribs (Big Slab) (1800 Cal.) Hand-rubbed with Dave's secret blend of special spices and pit-smoked for 3-4 hours over a smoldering hickory fire. Then slathered with sauce over an open flame to seal in the Famous flavor and give them a crispy, caramelized coating. Like yours un-sauced? Order em naked. $29.99 Georgia Chopped Pork (lb.) (1380 Cal.) Our award-winning pork is smoked for up to 12 hours and chopped to order. $17.99 Southside Rib Tips (lb.) A pound of Memphis-style, dry-rubbed tips. Served with a side of jalapeño pickled red onions, spicy Hell-Fire Pickles and our Southside BBQ sauce. $12.99 Baby Back Ribs (Big Baby) (1190/1230 Cal.) Two slow-smoked options: Original style with Dave's own rib rub then sauced with Sweet & Zesty®; or Memphis-style, rubbed with a secret recipe of herbs and spices, hit with a vinegar mop and served naked. $29.99 Texas Beef Brisket (lb.) (1300 Cal.) Our classic Texas Beef Brisket is rubbed with a blend of Dave's secret spices, coarse black pepper and a hint of brown sugar, then slow-smoked over hickory until it's juicy and tender. $27.99 Barbeque Pulled Chicken (lb.) (720 Cal.) Roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy®. $21.99 Country-Roasted Chicken (whole) (1300 Cal.) Specially-seasoned, roasted and char-grilled to perfection. $19.99 Barbeque Chicken (whole) (1410 Cal.) Country-Roasted Chicken flame-kissed and slathered with Rich & Sassy®. $19.99 Side Dishes (pint) (270-770 Cal.) Choice of Wilbur Beans, Creamy Coleslaw, Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes, Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese, Collard Greensand Fresh Steamed Broccoli. $8.99 Side Dishes (quart) (550-1540 Cal.) Choice of Wilbur Beans, Creamy Coleslaw,Garlic Red-Skin Mashed Potatoes, Dave's Cheesy Mac & Cheese, Collard Greensand Fresh Steamed Broccoli. $13.99 Corn Bread Muffins (1/2 doz.) (260 Cal. each) Freshly-baked and brushed with a honey-butter glaze. $8.99 Corn Bread Muffins (doz.) (260 Cal. each) Freshly-baked and brushed with a honey-butter glaze. $14.99 Gallon of Iced Tea, Sweet Tea or Lemonade (0-1440 Cal.) Refreshing iced tea, sweet tea or lemonade in a convenient gallon size to go. $6.99 Heavenly Homemade Desserts Save room for dessert! If you’ve ever been to a true Southern barbeque, you know how heavenly banana pudding is. Light and fluffy and just sweet enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Of course, ALL of the Famous Dave’s desserts are rich and delicious. Order a couple to share! Down Home Banana Pudding (470 Cal.) Rich and creamy banana pudding with slices of fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream. $7.49 Dave's Award-Winning Bread Pudding (1390 Cal.) Scratch-made bread pudding and pecan praline sauce served warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. $7.49 Pecan Pie (1250 Cal.) Back for a limited time, Dave's Pecan Pie is better than Mom's. Enjoy a hearty slice, served with vanilla ice cream. 6.99

*Calorie counts do not include Corn Bread Muffin (260 Cal.)

**Fresh Garden Side Salad calorie count does not include dressing (40-380 Cal.)

***Consuming raw or undercooked meats, or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

