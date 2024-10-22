Discontinued Honda Accord [2011-2014] Price, Images, Colours & Reviews (2024)

Honda Accord [2011-2014] User Reviews
4.2
Exterior
4.2
Comfort
4.4
Performance
2.9
Fuel Economy
3.6
Value For Money
A Brilliant Car for the Indian Buyer...
Exterior The looks from the outside are just simply elegant on this car. It's massive & makes the C-class, 3 series & A4 look like the short heighted rivals. Interior (Features, Space & Comfort) Interiorwise, the car has the most comfortable seats. Front and the rear, even more. I own an A4 as well & when i'm in the back seat of the A4, i'm just dying to get out. The new Accord has plush interiors in all & is the kind of car that you'd love to drive or be chauffered in. Love the sunroof & the rear audio controls.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearbox No doubt that it has a nice & throaty engine which is pretty powerful for it's class, as well. The only turn off is the fuel economy, which isnt too great but if you're a spender, why not!?Ride Quality & Handling The ride is smooth and it just feels calm & soothing. Bearly any cabin noise. And the handling is simply smooth and feather like, unlike its German CompertitorsFinal Words I honestly love the car, either when I'm driving it or when I'm being driven in it.Areas of improvement Fuel economy, for sure.Looks, Style, Interiors, Massive Legroom, Powerful Engine.Fuel Economy, No Diesel options in Honda yet.
4
Exterior
5
Comfort
5
Performance
3
Fuel Economy
Purchase New
Driven for Few hundred kilometers
5
1
by my side its a premium luxury car for me.
ExteriorThe exteriors are good looking,.the design of the headlights and backlights are very good looking and dynamic.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort)The interior of the car gives it the name of the luxury saloon.The wooden trims of the dashboard are excellent.The car is full of good features like abs,cruiser control,rear camera for park assist. The car is very comfortablein driving.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearboxthe engine performance is good.It does not makes so much noise like other cars. According to the features in the car the fuel economy is not bad.The gear is a 5-speed auto which gives a nice pick up to the car.Ride Quality & HandlingThe ride quality is good and gives a nice feeling.the handling is also good.Final WordsThe car is a good luxury sedan and of someone wants to buy a good luxury sedan i prefer him accord.Areas of improvementI think there are no areas of improvement in the car.interiors,exeteriors,a good engine,a good fuel economy,features and the automotive design.there is only one thing which i dont like is that the car is too long in its length.
5
Exterior
5
Comfort
4
Performance
3
Fuel Economy
4
Value For Money
Purchase New
Driven for Its my mate since ages
Mileage 14 kmpl
2
Accord: best car with worst service
I have an accord 2.4 AT, I purchased it last year. Overall it's a great car, but for all those looking for after sales service, Honda sucks big time. Today my car battery broke down at bandra west, linking rd, and 1stly they(Honda) were not ready to get there, unlike maruti which reaches anywhr. 2ndly just for jump starting the battery they were asking for 750rs. And last but not the least after agreeing to all tht, they never turned up. Was stranded for hours, it being a Sunday. Please keep this in mind before purchasing this white elephant. They have the worst service there is.Looks, handling, comfort, styleService is shitty
5
Exterior
5
Comfort
5
Performance
3
Fuel Economy
5
Value For Money
Purchase New
Driven for Few hundred kilometers
4
5
Accord the eye catcher on road and sofa on wheels.
Exterior Superb than any one of its compititors,all other feel envoy when Accord goes by them,even skoda,camry,mercedes,volkswagen,BMW, cannot beat at its stunning look.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort) Roomy and really sofa on wheels,all at very good ratio of leg and head spaces,power seat of driver.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearbox Power house ,smooth gear box and fantastic pickup.Ride Quality & Handling Safe even at 160-180 at curves width and good road grip makes you safer on any type of road.Final Words I bought in sept 2010, after lot of research on the SUV .previously I had tata safari, I couldnt find any SUV upto mark, even fortuner had lot of problems. Finally decided to buy a car which gives me both comfort and space of suv. Till today some new comers like santafe and mitsubishi outlander have launched but need users feedback to think me to sell my Accord in the need of ideal suv in 20-22 lacs range.Areas of improvement Ground clearence is less which need to increase as per indian roads.stylish look,good milage,spacious,sofa on wheelsdifficult manuvering in congested traffic
5
Exterior
5
Comfort
5
Performance
4
Fuel Economy
4
Value For Money
Purchase New
Driven for Few thousand kilometers
Mileage 10 kmpl
3
1
Good car but...
ExteriorI actually liked the 2.4 front grill compared to the 3.5. Otherwise the backside looks good. Camera for parking would have been nice.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort)Space is good but the wood finish is bit tacky especially by the front door. It actually creeks when one leans on it. There is no blue tooth to go with the music system and no cameras for parking. Interiors are way too similar to the 2.4 for the additional price. Back seat is very comfortable. In fact is is faaar better than our C-class. Wish there was a A/C fan speed adjuster and a one touch for the electric windows. Otherwise a dream car if one loves to drive sometimes and sit behind during other times.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and GearboxEngine is awesome! 100BHP more than the 2.4. I really love flooring this car, espcially when one uses the hand pedals to shift gears. It is really an awesome car to drive. Fuel economy on long distances is quite good thanks to the variable cylinder technology and it gives about 9kmpl. City is about 7-8kmpl. Gearbox shift in the automatic is really seamless.Ride Quality & HandlingSuperb.Final WordsAll in all if you want a car that performs really well whether you are driving or sitting behind this one is for you. If you are a person who has a quite sense of style and loves to push the car when driving alone but would want a great smooth ride when the family is around, there is no better car..Areas of improvementFeatures compared to the Passat is really lacking. There is no auto lights, no auto wipers, no blue tooth, no umbrella place, etc etc. And the interiors are exactly the same as the 2.4. Come on honda, when one pays 6 lakhs more, how about a few more bells and whistles?Engine and smoothnessNo features, interior front wood finish on the door makes noise when ones leg leans on it.
3
Exterior
3
Comfort
4
Performance
2
Fuel Economy
3
Value For Money
Purchase New
Driven for Few thousand kilometers
Mileage 8 kmpl
2
