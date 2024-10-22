Discontinued Honda Accord [2011-2014] Price, Images, Colours & Reviews (2024)

ExteriorI actually liked the 2.4 front grill compared to the 3.5. Otherwise the backside looks good. Camera for parking would have been nice.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort)Space is good but the wood finish is bit tacky especially by the front door. It actually creeks when one leans on it. There is no blue tooth to go with the music system and no cameras for parking. Interiors are way too similar to the 2.4 for the additional price. Back seat is very comfortable. In fact is is faaar better than our C-class. Wish there was a A/C fan speed adjuster and a one touch for the electric windows. Otherwise a dream car if one loves to drive sometimes and sit behind during other times.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and GearboxEngine is awesome! 100BHP more than the 2.4. I really love flooring this car, espcially when one uses the hand pedals to shift gears. It is really an awesome car to drive. Fuel economy on long distances is quite good thanks to the variable cylinder technology and it gives about 9kmpl. City is about 7-8kmpl. Gearbox shift in the automatic is really seamless.Ride Quality & HandlingSuperb.Final WordsAll in all if you want a car that performs really well whether you are driving or sitting behind this one is for you. If you are a person who has a quite sense of style and loves to push the car when driving alone but would want a great smooth ride when the family is around, there is no better car..Areas of improvementFeatures compared to the Passat is really lacking. There is no auto lights, no auto wipers, no blue tooth, no umbrella place, etc etc. And the interiors are exactly the same as the 2.4. Come on honda, when one pays 6 lakhs more, how about a few more bells and whistles?Engine and smoothnessNo features, interior front wood finish on the door makes noise when ones leg leans on it.

Exterior Superb than any one of its compititors,all other feel envoy when Accord goes by them,even skoda,camry,mercedes,volkswagen,BMW, cannot beat at its stunning look.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort) Roomy and really sofa on wheels,all at very good ratio of leg and head spaces,power seat of driver.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearbox Power house ,smooth gear box and fantastic pickup.Ride Quality & Handling Safe even at 160-180 at curves width and good road grip makes you safer on any type of road.Final Words I bought in sept 2010, after lot of research on the SUV .previously I had tata safari, I couldnt find any SUV upto mark, even fortuner had lot of problems. Finally decided to buy a car which gives me both comfort and space of suv. Till today some new comers like santafe and mitsubishi outlander have launched but need users feedback to think me to sell my Accord in the need of ideal suv in 20-22 lacs range.Areas of improvement Ground clearence is less which need to increase as per indian roads.stylish look,good milage,spacious,sofa on wheelsdifficult manuvering in congested traffic

I have an accord 2.4 AT, I purchased it last year. Overall it's a great car, but for all those looking for after sales service, Honda sucks big time. Today my car battery broke down at bandra west, linking rd, and 1stly they(Honda) were not ready to get there, unlike maruti which reaches anywhr. 2ndly just for jump starting the battery they were asking for 750rs. And last but not the least after agreeing to all tht, they never turned up. Was stranded for hours, it being a Sunday. Please keep this in mind before purchasing this white elephant. They have the worst service there is.Looks, handling, comfort, styleService is shitty

ExteriorThe exteriors are good looking,.the design of the headlights and backlights are very good looking and dynamic.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort)The interior of the car gives it the name of the luxury saloon.The wooden trims of the dashboard are excellent.The car is full of good features like abs,cruiser control,rear camera for park assist. The car is very comfortablein driving.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearboxthe engine performance is good.It does not makes so much noise like other cars. According to the features in the car the fuel economy is not bad.The gear is a 5-speed auto which gives a nice pick up to the car.Ride Quality & HandlingThe ride quality is good and gives a nice feeling.the handling is also good.Final WordsThe car is a good luxury sedan and of someone wants to buy a good luxury sedan i prefer him accord.Areas of improvementI think there are no areas of improvement in the car.interiors,exeteriors,a good engine,a good fuel economy,features and the automotive design.there is only one thing which i dont like is that the car is too long in its length.

Exterior The looks from the outside are just simply elegant on this car. It's massive & makes the C-class, 3 series & A4 look like the short heighted rivals. Interior (Features, Space & Comfort) Interiorwise, the car has the most comfortable seats. Front and the rear, even more. I own an A4 as well & when i'm in the back seat of the A4, i'm just dying to get out. The new Accord has plush interiors in all & is the kind of car that you'd love to drive or be chauffered in. Love the sunroof & the rear audio controls.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and Gearbox No doubt that it has a nice & throaty engine which is pretty powerful for it's class, as well. The only turn off is the fuel economy, which isnt too great but if you're a spender, why not!?Ride Quality & Handling The ride is smooth and it just feels calm & soothing. Bearly any cabin noise. And the handling is simply smooth and feather like, unlike its German CompertitorsFinal Words I honestly love the car, either when I'm driving it or when I'm being driven in it.Areas of improvement Fuel economy, for sure.Looks, Style, Interiors, Massive Legroom, Powerful Engine.Fuel Economy, No Diesel options in Honda yet.

Honda has made some slight changes to the convoluted climate controls found on navigation-equipped models this year, but the Accord's center stack continues to be plagued by far too many buttons. Nevertheless, it's important to note that the 2011 Honda Accord remains a solid pick among family sedans.

A Honda Accord that is not maintained well has a much higher chance of developing major engine and transmission problems before hitting 100,000 – 200,000 miles. With that being said a very well-maintained Honda Accord has the potential to last well past 300,000 miles and further before needing any major work.

Honda Motor Company announced it would discontinue the slow-selling Accord hybrid sedan in North America later this year. The 6,152 hybrid Accords sold in 2006 make continuation of the product unviable, says the company. Its sales target is 20,000 vehicles a year.

Notably, the early models (2003 and 2004) had widespread transmission issues, including outright failure and slippage. Therefore, we can't recommend the 2003 and 2004 Accord models. The 2005 model year also had some problems with the transmission, but they're not as widespread.

Owner Reported Trouble Spots Exhaust. Muffler, pipes, catalytic converter, exhaust manifold, heat shields, leaks. ...

In-car Electronics. ...

Paint And Trim. ...

Electrical Accessories. ...

Steering And Suspension. ...

Climate System. ...

Drive System. ...

Fuel System/Emissions. More items...

An Accord from 2008-2012 with a 4-cylinder engine will have a timing chain, whereas the V6 engine models have a timing belt. From 2013-2017, the 4-cylinder models still have a timing chain and the V6 models have a timing belt. Starting with the 2018 model year, all the available engines come with a timing chain.

Mason Auto Repair The Age-Old Transmission Tribulation. One of the Honda Accord's most talked-about issues revolves around its transmission. ...

Electrical Malfunctions Unplugged. ...

Braking Bad. ...

Steering Clear of Trouble. ...

Air Conditioning. ...

Suspension. ...

Engine Issues. Feb 27, 2024

Toyota Is The Most Reliable Car Brand



According to the 2023 Consumer Reports highest reliable brands, Toyota is the number one most reliable brand, while Honda is a few step below at number five.

Q: Which Honda Accord generations have had the most problematic model years? A: The sixth generation (1998-2002) and parts of the seventh (2003-2005), eighth (2008-2010), and ninth generations (2013-2014) have had Honda Accord model years that are best avoided due to various issues and excessive complaints.

According to carcomplaints.com, the 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005 selections are the worst when looking at the transmission years. The earlier years of the Honda Accord struggled the most with the transmission.

Generally, the answer is, yes, you should buy a used Honda Accord. It is widely considered a safe, smart buy. Moreover, a used Accord makes a terrific starter car for your teen driver.

As a whole, consumers found the vehicle's reliability and quality to be its strongest features and performance to be its weakest. 295 out of 426 of owners (69% of them) rank the 2014 Accord five out of five stars. Overall, consumers seem aligned in their opinions of the 2014 Honda Accord.

Popular Honda Accord model years include 2006, 2011, and 2015. These models have the fewest issues reported by owners. The Honda Accord can be purchased with a V6 engine. Its features evolve between generations, but the latest generation will usually have the most comfort and safety features.

Honda Accord 2011-2014 mileage



The Accord 2011-2014 mileage is 10.7 to 12.8 kmpl. The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.8 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 11.7 kmpl.

The 2011 Honda Accord Sedan has earned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) best-possible Overall Vehicle Score1 of five stars, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., announced today.

The eighth generation of the Accord is the second most recent Accord, running from 2008 to the 2012 model year. This Accord was one of the largest to ever be released and was considered to be a full-size sedan, with the coupe remaining a mid-size.