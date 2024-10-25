Discovery Senior Living Employee Testimonials (2024)

Discovery Senior Living has always listened and genuinely cared for me and even my family. This is the most rewarding job I have had in my career. I feel appreciated and have never felt like a number. I have never been micromanaged; only given the freedom to manage my communities the way I feel is best for everyone. Many of my teammates have also been with the company for 8 to as many as 20 years. That’s unheard of in this day and time, and should really tell you all that you need to know about what a great place Discovery Senior Living is to work!

Linda R.

Area Manager, Discovery Senior Living