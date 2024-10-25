Discovery Senior Living Employee Testimonials (2024)

Skip to content
When I’m at work, I feel completely comfortable, and a lot of the time it doesn’t even feel like work! I love that I have autonomy, yet still receive guidance and support from my Supervisor and the Home Office. The trust and confidence they have in their Team Members is so refreshing. If you’re looking for a fast-paced, positive work environment, then Discovery would be a great option for you. It’s a very welcoming place to work!
Danielle P.
Executive Director, Discovery Village At The West End
The company embraces a culture of trust for its Team Members; keeping them loyal and productive. Team Members are encouraged to innovate, pursue their goals, and bring their best work to the table in order to make a difference in the lives of our residents.
Christina C.
Executive Director, Conservatory At Keller Town Center
I started as a front desk concierge, and thanks to the support I received from the company and those around me, I became an Assistant Executive Director at the age of 23. I love and appreciate the strong relationships I’ve built with people who genuinely care about me. Life is too short to work anywhere you aren’t happy, and I truly love working for Discovery Senior Living!
Kristin P.
Assistant Executive Director, Rittenhouse Village At Portage
I love the people! My coworkers and the residents make me feel at home. Everyone has been so kind, helpful and respectful from the day I started. It is a great working environment!
Kelley B.
Concierge, The Welstone At Mission Crossing
Discovery Senior Living has always listened and genuinely cared for me and even my family. This is the most rewarding job I have had in my career. I feel appreciated and have never felt like a number. I have never been micromanaged; only given the freedom to manage my communities the way I feel is best for everyone. Many of my teammates have also been with the company for 8 to as many as 20 years. That’s unheard of in this day and time, and should really tell you all that you need to know about what a great place Discovery Senior Living is to work!
Linda R.
Area Manager, Discovery Senior Living
My coworkers are the best part about working for Discovery Senior Living. They are not only talented, but they make each day enjoyable and rewarding.
Corporate Team Member
Discovery Senior Living
I’ve worked here for four years, and have really developed a friendship and bond with the residents and my fellow Team Members. I love all the people and feel part of a family. I really enjoy coming to work every day!
Kathi S.
Business Office Manager, The Welstone At Mission Crossing
I initially came to work for the company because of its reputation for being good to employees and because our community is beautiful, but it’s the people that I now love the most. I’ve fallen in love with our residents, and leadership is great at giving recognition for a job well done, whether it’s monthly and annual awards ceremonies, a surprise lunch or gift, or just going out of their way to let you know that you are appreciated and an asset to the team. Operations are extremely organized, and for anyone who wants to be part of a fun, rewarding, and family-like atmosphere, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Discovery Senior Living!
Mercille C. RN
Health Care Coordinator, Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay
I went to college as an adult, and when my mother fell ill, I decided to care for her first before beginning my career. I was having a hard time finding a company that would allow me to gain experience and grow. Discovery Senior Living listened to my story and gave me the opportunity. They took a risk on me, and I’ll be forever grateful for it. Today, work feels like a second home for me. Our residents and my fellow Team Members are like family, and each day, I learn something new. You just can’t say that about a lot of jobs out there!
Johannaly N.
Business Office Manager, Discovery Village At Naples
I feel supported and empowered on a regular basis, and can honestly say that I’m genuinely happy in my career now that I’m part of the Discovery Senior Living organization. I’ve been on the other side of things before, so I know what a blessing it is to find a company that’s this committed to a healthy culture and working environment. We’re able and even encouraged to push boundaries and not feel constrained by the supposed limits of our job descriptions. And I feel a real sense of ownership over my role as a result. This is a first-quality, well-run company in a fast-growing and sustainable industry—everything you need and should be looking for when plotting any successful career path!
Corporate Team Member
Discovery Senior Living
