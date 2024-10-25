Discovery Senior Living | LinkedIn (2024)

Real Estate
Discovery Senior Living is one of the fastest growing senior living companies and ranks within the top 5 companies in the United States. We are nationally renowned for designing, developing, marketing, and operating a multi-brand portfolio of upscale, luxury senior-living communities. With a 30-year reputation and more than 330 communities, our company is a recognized industry leader with a penchant for excellence and innovation.
Industry
Real Estate
Headquarters
Bonita Springs, FL
Founded
1991
Specialties
- Developing Senior Living Communities, Operating Senior Living Communities, Developing Retirement Communities, Operating Retirement Communities, Independent Living Communities, Assisted Living Communities, Memory Care Communities, and Senior Apartments
3461 Bonita Bay Blvd.
Suite 100
Bonita Springs, FL 34134, US
- Michael Sansone
- Dan Cundiff
- Eva Shum, BS, CDM, CFPP
- Delia Galas Vice President, Talent Acquisition
As we brace for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, our team is working around the clock to ensure the safety of our communities, residents, and team members. We’re fully equipped and ready to provide the support needed to weather this storm together.Throughout this time, we’ll be here every step of the way, offering assistance and updates. Please stay tuned to our community Facebook pages and our severe weather updates page: https://lnkd.in/eTuZFyY4.We have great confidence in our preparations and remain dedicated to the safety of everyone affected.
We are thrilled to announce that we are now the 2nd largest Senior Living Operator in the United States, as reported by the American Seniors Housing Association! Our latest acquisition of Integral Senior Living, which adds more than 9,000 units across 100 communities, has helped us reach this incredible milestone.We could not have done this without our dedicated team members. We are extremely grateful for all of the hard work and compassion you bring to work each and every day. You bring our communities to life and truly make them a great place to live. As we continue to grow as an organization, our commitment to excellence remains as a top priority. Thank you for being a part of our journey. We look forward to all we will continue to achieve together!🥂🎊
2nd Largest Senior Living Operator
At all of our communities, keeping residents safe and their families informed in the event of an emergency remains our top priority. We are following Hurricane Milton’s path closely and have strong emergency preparedness plans in place. We’re set to support and protect communities in all potentially affected areas.The following 51 Florida counties are currently under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis:Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, VolusiaAs always, we will continue to communicate specific updates on our community Facebook pages as well as our severe weather and emergency updates page: https://lnkd.in/eTuZFyY4We have great confidence in our preparations and storm readiness and remain committed to the safety of our residents, Team Members, and communities through this storm.
We are happy to report our last community affected by Hurricane Helene, TerraBella Summit, has power restored. However, phones and internet are still down.Thank you to our dedicated Team Members for their tireless efforts throughout the storm!Next, our attention turns to monitoring Tropical Storm Milton as it is projected to make landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday, October 9. We are following Tropical Storm Milton's path closely and have strong emergency preparedness plans in place. We’re set to support and protect communities in all potentially affected areas.As always, we will continue to communicate updates here as well as on our community Facebook pages and severe weather and emergency page: https://lnkd.in/eTuZFyY4 We have great confidence in our preparations and storm readiness and remain committed to the safety of our residents, Team Members, and communities through all storms.
Shana Tova! As we welcome Rosh Hashanah, we reflect on the past and look forward to a year filled with peace, hope, and new beginnings. Wishing our team members and residents celebrating today a joyful and blessed New Year!🍯🍎#RoshHashanah
Rosh Hashana
In challenging times like these, we truly see the strength of character in our team. A huge thank you to our VP of Facilities, Eric Skedel, as well as all community support team members and leaders who have gone above and beyond this week to support our communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Because of your selflessness and support, we have been able to provide comfort and stability to so many in times of uncertainty. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO!
During Residents' Rights Month, we proudly affirm our dedication to promoting autonomy and respect for every resident. 👴👵At Discovery Senior Living, we provide opportunities for our residents to take charge of their lives, ensuring they feel valued and dignified every day. Your life, your choices. Join one of our communities and discover a new approach to senior living that honors your individuality and empowers you to live on your own terms. #ResidentsRightsMonth
Residents' Rights Month
A Message of Gratitude and Solidarity in the Aftermath of Hurricane HeleneDiscovery Senior Living and our family of companies would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown resilience, compassion and unity during these most challenging times. A storm with this magnitude, affecting multiple states and communities, leaving historic flooding and creating catastrophic devastation in its path, touches the lives of all of us. The dedication, strength and unwavering resolve of our team members, vendors, first responders, service providers and all local communities in the affected areas is nothing short of inspiring and a testament to the strength and unity we all share. In much the same way we provide essential services to the well-being of today’s seniors, your crucial services greatly impact the local communities. The work we do together is more than a job and everyone’s commitment to the greater community makes all the difference. Through compassion and relentless efforts, we have been able to provide comfort and stability to so many in times of uncertainty.It's times like this when you are reminded of the incredible power of humanity, which stands as a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. We are committed to being a partner and neighbor in this journey to recovery.Together, we are stronger and we will continue to make a difference and stand with all of you. With Gratitude,Discovery Senior Living and Family of Companies:Discovery Management Group Integral Senior LivingTerraBella Senior LivingMorada Senior LivingSeaton Senior LivingLakeHouse Senior LivingProvincial Senior LivingSummerHouse Senior LivingArvum Senior LivingDiscovery At Home
This Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, we want to highlight our commitment to providing exceptional care for our residents living with Alzheimer's. We believe that the foundation of great care starts with well-trained team members. That’s why we invest in ongoing training and resources to ensure our team members are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills. Together, we’re making a difference in the lives of our residents and their families. #AlzheimersAwarenessMonth
To say we are proud to have Cody Tower on our team would be an understatement! The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) recently highlighted Cody's incredible efforts to enhance memory care across multiple communities in his region. Cody recognized the need for improved training for both leaders and frontline caregivers, and he took action to make it happen. This is what our commitment to excellence looks like in practice! Please take a moment to read the article below and celebrate Cody’s hard work and dedication!👇🔗 Link to article: https://lnkd.in/gWudGgE2
