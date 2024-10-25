Discovery Senior Living | LinkedIn (2024)

A Message of Gratitude and Solidarity in the Aftermath of Hurricane HeleneDiscovery Senior Living and our family of companies would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown resilience, compassion and unity during these most challenging times. A storm with this magnitude, affecting multiple states and communities, leaving historic flooding and creating catastrophic devastation in its path, touches the lives of all of us. The dedication, strength and unwavering resolve of our team members, vendors, first responders, service providers and all local communities in the affected areas is nothing short of inspiring and a testament to the strength and unity we all share. In much the same way we provide essential services to the well-being of today’s seniors, your crucial services greatly impact the local communities. The work we do together is more than a job and everyone’s commitment to the greater community makes all the difference. Through compassion and relentless efforts, we have been able to provide comfort and stability to so many in times of uncertainty.It's times like this when you are reminded of the incredible power of humanity, which stands as a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. We are committed to being a partner and neighbor in this journey to recovery.Together, we are stronger and we will continue to make a difference and stand with all of you. With Gratitude,Discovery Senior Living and Family of Companies:Discovery Management Group Integral Senior LivingTerraBella Senior LivingMorada Senior LivingSeaton Senior LivingLakeHouse Senior LivingProvincial Senior LivingSummerHouse Senior LivingArvum Senior LivingDiscovery At Home